Ruth Drabkin Takes the Revealations Universe to the Skies with Revealations: Airways
Author Ruth Drabkin expands her Revealations universe with Revealations: Airways, a new Travel Mystery Fiction novel following former teacher Wren McReynolds as she goes undercover as a flight attendant to investigate the murders of three flight attendants.
Los Angeles, CA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New Travel Mystery Fiction novel follows a former teacher recruited to go undercover as a flight attendant to investigate three murders
Author Ruth Drabkin takes her Revealations universe to the skies with the release of Revealations: Airways, the second novel in a mystery series following different women, professions, and destinations connected by one shared identity: Penny Padlock.
Revealations: Airways introduces Wren McReynolds, a former teacher recruited for an undercover assignment as a flight attendant with Alpha Airways. Her mission: investigate the murders of three flight attendants and uncover what connects their deaths.
Working alongside a crew unaware of her true purpose, Wren enters the world of commercial aviation, where routine procedures, familiar faces, and seemingly insignificant details begin to take on new meaning.
Three murdered flight attendants. A seat that shouldn't exist. An airline filled with questions. And an identity Wren never expected to carry: Penny Padlock.
With Airways, Drabkin expands the premise introduced in Revealations. Penny Padlock isn't simply one woman. It is an identity that moves between women, professions, and destinations, connecting individual mysteries to a much larger story.
“Revealations: Airways is especially meaningful to me because it was the first story that grew directly out of Revealations,” Drabkin said. “I didn't originally set out to create this larger world. Wren's story showed me that Penny Padlock could continue through different women, different careers, and different places.”
Drabkin describes the series as Travel Mystery Fiction, combining mystery with immersive destinations and the distinctive worlds of the professions her characters enter. Rather than centering the stories on traditional detectives, the Revealations novels follow women whose experiences and abilities prepare them for unexpected assignments — and a larger purpose along the way.
As Wren searches for the connection between the three deaths, she begins to discover that Penny Padlock — and the forces behind the identity — may be part of something much larger than a single case.
The Revealations universe began in the seemingly ordinary setting of a coffee café inside a grocery store, where readers met the first Penny Padlock. Revealations: Airways takes the concept into aviation, while the forthcoming Revealations: Voyages carries the mystery into cruising. Each story introduces a different woman, profession, and setting while gradually unlocking more of the mystery connecting them.
Some flights change your destination. This one changes everything.
About Ruth Drabkin
Ruth Drabkin is an author of adult and children's fiction whose work explores mystery, travel, reinvention, and unexpected purpose. Her Revealations universe follows different women connected by the shared identity Penny Padlock. Drabkin describes the series as Travel Mystery Fiction — stories in which mystery, profession, and destination become intertwined.
Availability
Revealations: Airways is available in paperback and Kindle ebook editions through Amazon. The paperback is also available through Barnes & Noble and other booksellers.
For more information, visit RuthDrabkin.com.
Author Ruth Drabkin takes her Revealations universe to the skies with the release of Revealations: Airways, the second novel in a mystery series following different women, professions, and destinations connected by one shared identity: Penny Padlock.
Revealations: Airways introduces Wren McReynolds, a former teacher recruited for an undercover assignment as a flight attendant with Alpha Airways. Her mission: investigate the murders of three flight attendants and uncover what connects their deaths.
Working alongside a crew unaware of her true purpose, Wren enters the world of commercial aviation, where routine procedures, familiar faces, and seemingly insignificant details begin to take on new meaning.
Three murdered flight attendants. A seat that shouldn't exist. An airline filled with questions. And an identity Wren never expected to carry: Penny Padlock.
With Airways, Drabkin expands the premise introduced in Revealations. Penny Padlock isn't simply one woman. It is an identity that moves between women, professions, and destinations, connecting individual mysteries to a much larger story.
“Revealations: Airways is especially meaningful to me because it was the first story that grew directly out of Revealations,” Drabkin said. “I didn't originally set out to create this larger world. Wren's story showed me that Penny Padlock could continue through different women, different careers, and different places.”
Drabkin describes the series as Travel Mystery Fiction, combining mystery with immersive destinations and the distinctive worlds of the professions her characters enter. Rather than centering the stories on traditional detectives, the Revealations novels follow women whose experiences and abilities prepare them for unexpected assignments — and a larger purpose along the way.
As Wren searches for the connection between the three deaths, she begins to discover that Penny Padlock — and the forces behind the identity — may be part of something much larger than a single case.
The Revealations universe began in the seemingly ordinary setting of a coffee café inside a grocery store, where readers met the first Penny Padlock. Revealations: Airways takes the concept into aviation, while the forthcoming Revealations: Voyages carries the mystery into cruising. Each story introduces a different woman, profession, and setting while gradually unlocking more of the mystery connecting them.
Some flights change your destination. This one changes everything.
About Ruth Drabkin
Ruth Drabkin is an author of adult and children's fiction whose work explores mystery, travel, reinvention, and unexpected purpose. Her Revealations universe follows different women connected by the shared identity Penny Padlock. Drabkin describes the series as Travel Mystery Fiction — stories in which mystery, profession, and destination become intertwined.
Availability
Revealations: Airways is available in paperback and Kindle ebook editions through Amazon. The paperback is also available through Barnes & Noble and other booksellers.
For more information, visit RuthDrabkin.com.
Contact
Ruth DrabkinContact
(213) 590-0656
(213) 590-0656
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