Arjay Jones Launches Earth Three Pictures to Create New Opportunities for Maryland and DC Talent
Actor, writer, director and producer Arjay Jones has launched Earth Three Pictures, an independent film company created to expand opportunities for Maryland and DC-area talent while utilizing the region's rich creative resources. The company will develop original films and reimagine older stories with distinctive characters, emotional depth and meaningful themes, beginning with the historical horror feature The Last Witch.
Washington, DC, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New independent production company will develop original films while drawing on the region's talent, locations and creative resources.
Actor, writer, director and producer Arjay Jones has announced the formation of Earth Three Pictures, a new independent motion picture company dedicated to developing original films and creating opportunities for actors and filmmakers in the Maryland/DC region.
Jones founded Earth Three Pictures after recognizing a significant disconnect between the region's wealth of creative talent and the relatively limited opportunities available to that talent. Maryland and the surrounding DC area offer experienced performers, filmmakers, historic locations, distinctive architecture and a wide range of production resources, yet much of that potential remains underutilized.
Earth Three Pictures was created to change that.
The company will develop and produce original motion pictures across a range of genres, including historical drama, psychological thriller, suspense and horror, with a focus on strong characters, compelling stories and cinematic ideas.
The company also reflects Jones's desire to make the kinds of films he believes audiences are increasingly missing from the mainstream marketplace. Earth Three Pictures will focus on original concepts and compelling old stories with distinctive characters, emotional depth and something meaningful to say.
The company's first major project is The Last Witch, a historical horror feature inspired by colonial New England and the events surrounding the Salem witch trials. The film uses its supernatural premise to explore themes of fear, rumor, accusation, scapegoating and the consequences of abandoning critical thought in the face of authority and public hysteria.
A proof-of-concept production for The Last Witch is currently being developed as the first step toward financing and producing the feature.
Jones brings experience as an actor, writer and director to the company. His film, Self Tape, was selected for screening at several film festivals in 2024, reaching the semifinals at the prestigious Top Shorts Film Festival.
Earth Three Pictures intends to utilize local actors, filmmakers, crews, businesses and locations whenever possible while developing relationships throughout Maryland, Washington, DC and the surrounding region.
The company's long-term objective is to establish a sustainable independent production presence in the area and demonstrate that original films can be developed and produced outside the traditional Hollywood system.
Earth Three Pictures is currently developing its initial slate of projects and exploring production partnerships, investment opportunities and collaborations with local creative professionals.
About Earth Three Pictures
Earth Three Pictures is an independent motion picture company founded by actor, writer, director and producer Arjay Jones. The company develops original films across multiple genres, with an emphasis on strong characters, compelling stories, cinematic vision and opportunities for talent in the Maryland/DC region.
Media Contact:
Earth Three Pictures
Maryland / Washington, D.C.
earththreepictures.com
Actor, writer, director and producer Arjay Jones has announced the formation of Earth Three Pictures, a new independent motion picture company dedicated to developing original films and creating opportunities for actors and filmmakers in the Maryland/DC region.
Jones founded Earth Three Pictures after recognizing a significant disconnect between the region's wealth of creative talent and the relatively limited opportunities available to that talent. Maryland and the surrounding DC area offer experienced performers, filmmakers, historic locations, distinctive architecture and a wide range of production resources, yet much of that potential remains underutilized.
Earth Three Pictures was created to change that.
The company will develop and produce original motion pictures across a range of genres, including historical drama, psychological thriller, suspense and horror, with a focus on strong characters, compelling stories and cinematic ideas.
The company also reflects Jones's desire to make the kinds of films he believes audiences are increasingly missing from the mainstream marketplace. Earth Three Pictures will focus on original concepts and compelling old stories with distinctive characters, emotional depth and something meaningful to say.
The company's first major project is The Last Witch, a historical horror feature inspired by colonial New England and the events surrounding the Salem witch trials. The film uses its supernatural premise to explore themes of fear, rumor, accusation, scapegoating and the consequences of abandoning critical thought in the face of authority and public hysteria.
A proof-of-concept production for The Last Witch is currently being developed as the first step toward financing and producing the feature.
Jones brings experience as an actor, writer and director to the company. His film, Self Tape, was selected for screening at several film festivals in 2024, reaching the semifinals at the prestigious Top Shorts Film Festival.
Earth Three Pictures intends to utilize local actors, filmmakers, crews, businesses and locations whenever possible while developing relationships throughout Maryland, Washington, DC and the surrounding region.
The company's long-term objective is to establish a sustainable independent production presence in the area and demonstrate that original films can be developed and produced outside the traditional Hollywood system.
Earth Three Pictures is currently developing its initial slate of projects and exploring production partnerships, investment opportunities and collaborations with local creative professionals.
About Earth Three Pictures
Earth Three Pictures is an independent motion picture company founded by actor, writer, director and producer Arjay Jones. The company develops original films across multiple genres, with an emphasis on strong characters, compelling stories, cinematic vision and opportunities for talent in the Maryland/DC region.
Media Contact:
Earth Three Pictures
Maryland / Washington, D.C.
earththreepictures.com
Contact
Earth Three PicturesContact
Arjay Jones
240-285-7743
https://www.earththreepictures.com/
Arjay Jones
240-285-7743
https://www.earththreepictures.com/
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