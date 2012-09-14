PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ferry Market Supports Community Well-Being During Health and Wellness Weekend The New Hope Ferry Market will host its first annual Health and Wellness Weekend to support mental, emotional, and physical health in the community. Regular food and drink vendors will highlight their healthiest options alongside pop up vendors. There will be free group exercise classes, live music, and wellness professionals from the Bucks County community exhibiting their products and services. - April 11, 2018 - New Hope Ferry Market

“Restaurant Opening Tips,” a New Article by Tom Anthony Restaurant Group, Teaches People How to Open a Restaurant Easily The article introduces to readers simple yet effective tips on how to open a restaurant that allow them to start their business effortlessly. - June 25, 2017 - Tom Anthony Restaurant Group

Ordercube - Simplify Ordering - Restaurant Communication Adwyse & Co. aspires to change the restaurant experience for everybody. What if there was a device that could bridge the communication gap between guests and waiters, support restaurateurs and serve as an atmospheric light gadget? Introducing: the Ordercube. - September 01, 2016 - Ordercube

Mark Chan Bagged Top Spot of the Inaugural Philippine National Latte Art Championship, the Country’s Premiere Latte Art Competition Chan to represent the Philippines to the 2015 World Latte Art Championship, scheduled to take place June 15-18 in Gothenburg, Sweden. - December 06, 2014 - Association of Filipino Baristas Inc

Inaugural Philippine National Latte Art Championship to Showcase Artistic Skills of the Country’s Finest Latte Artist Competition takes place from November 27 to 29. Grand winner will officially represent the Philippines to the 2015 World Latte Art Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden. - November 20, 2014 - Association of Filipino Baristas Inc

Clicue Has Renovated Itself as Gesture Controlled Website with Its Project Gest Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd®, (http://www.clicue.com), a global IT product, service, consulting and business solutions company headquartered in New Delhi, India, has renovated its website as a Gesture Controlled Website with its Project Gest. Project Gest (http://projectgest.clicue.com) is an experiment... - September 17, 2014 - Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

Road to 2015 World Barista Championship Kicks Off as Philippine National Barista Championship Opens Competitor Registration 2nd Philippine National Barista Championship is set from October 15 to 17. Grand winner to officially represent the Philippines to the 2015 World Barista Championship, the pre-eminent international coffee competition, in Seattle, U.S.A. - August 30, 2014 - Association of Filipino Baristas Inc

Resorts World Manila (RWM) Gets Top Sponsorship for 2014 Philippine National Barista Championship Allegro Beverage Corporation announces RWM as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor of the country’s most prestigious barista competition, taking place October 15 to 17, 2014. - August 08, 2014 - Association of Filipino Baristas Inc

Clicue Has Launched Its Subsidiary - Clicue Entertainment On 23rd Jul'12, Clicue coded for "Words & their Clouds"; on 23rd Jul'13, Clicue coded for “Food & Beverages.” Now on 23rd Jul’14, Clicue coded for “Art & Fun.” - August 05, 2014 - Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

Jamaica Independence Day Celebration Patrons, customers and lovers of the Jamaican cuisine will be getting a chance to sample some great Jamaican dishes and entertainment in the upcoming event called Jamaica Independence Day Celebration being hosted by the Taste of Jamaica Restaurant and Sports Bar. - August 02, 2014 - Taste of Jamaica

Allegro Beverage Corporation Seals Partnership with AFBI in Staging the Country’s Most Prestigious Barista Competition 2nd Philippine National Barista Championship takes place October 15 to 17. Competition to feature and highlight skills of the country’s best Baristas. - July 29, 2014 - Association of Filipino Baristas Inc

Spotlight 29 Casino Proudly Presents: Funk-Tastik A soulful R&B concert with the SOS Band, Zapp Band, & Klymaxx. - January 24, 2014 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Spotlight 29 Casino Proudly Presents: Hilarious Mexican Funny Man Teo Gonzalez Spotlight 29 Casino is proud to present an unforgettable evening of uproarious stand-up hilarity with popular Mexican comedian Teo Gonzalez on Saturday, April 19th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at www.Spotlight29.com. Spotlight 29 Casino’s Spotlight Showroom offers the premier... - January 18, 2014 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Spotlight 29 Casino Proudly Presents: The Timeless Music of R&B Group The Spinners Spotlight 29 Casino is proud to present an evening with the legendary R&B group, The Spinners, on Saturday, December 28th at 8:00 p.m. Spotlight 29 Casino’s Spotlight Showroom offers the premier entertainment experience in the Coachella Valley. Ever since the group burst on the scene with... - December 15, 2013 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Multiple Grammy Award Winner Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds Coming to Spotlight 29 Casino Feel the love at a special Valentine's Day concert with superstar Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds at Spotlight 29 Casino on February 14th. - December 05, 2013 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd Re-Designs Its e-Commerce Portal to GoVoila Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd announces the re-design of its e-commerce portal "Clicue2Shop" to "GoVoila." GoVoila has started with the launch of home-made chocolates. It has many new goods and services lined up in its queue. - November 28, 2013 - Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd is Now Expanding Its Wings in the Services Domain Clicue It Solutions Pvt Ltd is now expanding its wings in the services domain and has a well equipped team for QA, Development and Testing for all ongoing and onboarded applications. - November 16, 2013 - Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

Spotlight 29 Casino Presents Country Superstar Dwight Yoakam Spotlight 29 Casino is proud to present an evening with the international superstar and Grammy Award winning Honky Tonk Man, Dwight Yoakam on Saturday, February 1st at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25th. Spotlight 29 Casino’s Spotlight Showroom offers the premier entertainment experience... - October 24, 2013 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Clicue IT Solutions’ Launches the Service of Its Food Industry Product HungerOver in Dwarka of New Delhi Clicue IT Solutions’ launches the service of its food Industry product HungerOver in Dwarka of New Delhi. - October 17, 2013 - Clicue IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

Spotlight 29 Casino Presents Josh Turner for a Boot-Stomping Night of Country Hits Country crooner Josh Turner, known for his rousing concert performances which include crowd-pleasing, inspirational country music, is scheduled to perform at Spotlight 29 Casino on Friday, October 25th, at 8:00 p.m. - October 17, 2013 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Spotlight 29 Casino with Bee Gee's Tribute Band "Stayin' Alive" The world's number one Bee Gee's Tribute band "Stayin' Alive" is coming to Spotlight 29 Casino for a spectacular New Year's Eve concert. - October 15, 2013 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Spotlight 29 Casino Presents The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Time's a Comin' Tour Multiple Grammy Award winning quartet The Oak Ridge Boys are bringing their Christmas Time's a Comin' Tour to Spotlight 29 Casino on December 14th. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20. - September 20, 2013 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Cornerstone Bread to Participate in International Bakery Open House Cornerstone Bread proudly announces its first open house, which will coincide with The Bread Bakers Guild of America’s 3rd Annual International Bakery Open House on June 29. - June 18, 2013 - Cornerstone Bread Company

Nikki Beach Koh Samui to Celebrate Its Four Year Anniversary with a Weekend of Events Beginning with the Brand's Famous White Party on April 5, 2013 The Four Year Anniversary of the Global Luxury Lifestyle & Hospitality Brand’s Very First Asian Location to also Mark the Debut of a 32 Key Expansion to its Oceanfront Bungalow Resort. - March 31, 2013 - Nikki Beach Koh Samui

Philippine National Barista Championship Hosts Certification Training to Qualify Judges to the Country’s Most Prestigious Coffee Competition Scott Conary, Head Judge to the World Barista Championship, will lead and qualify Filipino Judges to the inaugural Philippine National Barista Championship. - January 20, 2013 - Association of Filipino Baristas Inc

Philippine National Barista Championship Announces Primary and Official Equipment & Product Sponsors for Its Inaugural Competition Gourmet Farms, Inc. leads outstanding line-up of sponsors to the country’s most prestigious coffee competition. - January 14, 2013 - Association of Filipino Baristas Inc

Tea Monkey Celebrates Its First Year and Launches Its First Tea Pod Its been a year since Tea Monkey launched its first store in Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes, offering a unique customer experience focussed on Tea in a cutting edge environment. - May 17, 2012 - Tea Monkey

Tea Monkey Supports Coeliac Awareness Week with a Free Cuppa When Tea Monkey launched in 2011, it was keen to provide its customers with choices, particularly with regard to its food and beverage options. - May 17, 2012 - Tea Monkey

Coworking Café Grand Opening and Happy Hour Coworking Cafe celebrates grand opening event. Free food and beverages, networking, live music, and local art. - December 16, 2011 - The KC Commons

The Monkey is Coming to Little Southgate! Award Winning* cafe Tea Monkey officially opens its doors on 23 November 2011 at Little Southgate, Bath with a formal launch event on 8th December. - November 20, 2011 - Tea Monkey

Innovative and Delicious New Restaurant to Open in Boca Raton Fit Foodz Cafe, an innovative and delicious concept specifically designed to meet the needs of those who desire quick, healthy and tasteful options, will be opening on September 15, 2011 at The Reserve in Boca Raton, FL. - August 11, 2011 - Fit Foodz Cafe

Local “Mumpreneur” of Tea Monkey Ltd Reaches Finals of National Business Awards Local mum and entrepreneur, Tracey Bovingdon, Team Monkey Ltd, has earned herself a place in the final line-up of The Mumpreneur Awards. - August 11, 2011 - Tea Monkey

NYC Pizza, LLC Closes Its Six Forks Fuhgeddaboudit Pizza Location NYC Pizza, LLC, the parent company of Fuhgeddaboudit Pizza, announces the closing of its North Raleigh restaurant. - June 10, 2011 - Fuhgeddaboudit Pizza

Tea Monkey is Taking on the Coffee Boys Taking on the coffee boys is a tall order but Tea Monkey aims to do just that by opening specialist tea cafes across the UK and offering consumers something a little bit different. - March 27, 2011 - Tea Monkey

Cafe Colore Offers a Free Bottle Opener Nationwide as a Part of Their Branding Campaign Anybody can visit a Cafe Colore's web site and submit their name and address for a free bottle opener, delivered nationwide in 2-3 weeks. - June 09, 2010 - Cafe Colore

JEM Steakhouse Announces Wine Dinner for September Wines from PlumpJack Winery featured at JEM Steakhouse at Spotlight 29 on September 25. - September 20, 2009 - Spotlight 29 Casino

JEM Steakhouse in Spotlight 29 Casino Honored with Wine Spectator Award Spotlight 29 Casino’s upscale steakhouse, JEM, features over 300 wines. JEM offers monthly wine pairing dinners. - September 20, 2009 - Spotlight 29 Casino

Coffee Exchange of the Americas, Inc. Completes Acquisition of One Cup to Go, Inc. dba Supreme Bean Coffee Exchange of the Americas, Inc. further expands operations by acquiring One Cup to Go, Inc., dba Supreme Bean, a privately held coffee company based in Bakersfield, California. - January 15, 2008 - Coffee Exchange Of The Americas, Inc.

Enjoy the Simple Pleasures Again This Holiday Season as Kitchen Kettle Village Celebrates a “Simply... Old Fashioned Christmas” The largest "giving back" project of the year is underway at Kitchen Kettle Village in Lancaster County. The annual charity project gives back to our community by assisting local families in need during the holidays. The project is one of the many holiday offerings at Kitchen Kettle. - November 06, 2007 - Kitchen Kettle Village

Kitchen Kettle Village Harvests Bushels of Fun for 33rd Annual 7 Sweets & Sours Festival Guests can experience a bounty of fun and flavors during the 33rd Annual 7 Sweets & Sours Festival Friday, September 21st and Saturday, September 22nd, 2007 at Kitchen Kettle Village. - September 08, 2007 - Kitchen Kettle Village

Ralph Stockemer Joins Coffee Exchange Of The Americas, Inc. Advisory Board Coffee Exchange Of The Americas, Inc. (CEOTA), welcomes Baylor University Alumni member, and former NFL running back, Ralph Stockemer to its retail coffee advisory board. - August 26, 2007 - Coffee Exchange Of The Americas, Inc.

Kitchen Kettle Village Adds More Jammin’ to Annual Berry Jam Festival Kitchen Kettle Villages' 12th Annual Berry Jam Festival June 15 & 16, 2007 - June 07, 2007 - Kitchen Kettle Village