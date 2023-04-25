New York City Restaurant and Bar Vets Open a Hospitality Business Development and Operations Management Agency That Launches Nationwide
Great Hands Hospitality offers personalized business development and operations management solutions for entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry. With experience in opening Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group's first bars and as former Executive Director of Operations for Death and Company, their team of professionals provides a tailored approach.
New York, CA, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Great Hands Hospitality, a full-service agency specializing in business development and operations management solutions for the hospitality industry, has launched nationwide from their home base in New York City.
Great Hands Hospitality offers personalized, project-based or long-term services for entrepreneurs looking to launch new restaurant ventures or expand existing ones. They assist with new business development, operations management, back-office administration, mentoring leaders, providing direct hands-on support, and more.
"We know firsthand the strains that come with the ever-evolving hospitality industry, and can relieve many ongoing pain points," said Michael Shain, founder of the Great Hands Hospitality team. "We have a unique ability to build businesses for the community, your team, your guests and you. We are committed to helping our clients succeed."
Before founding his own company, he was an integral part of the opening of Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group's first bars in New York City and served as the former Executive Director of Operations for Death and Company, a well-known cocktail bar that is widely recognized for its craft cocktails and contribution to the modern cocktail renaissance.
The company's team of experienced hospitality professionals offers personalized services that address every need, standard or unique. They have an intimate knowledge of developing and maintaining businesses that feel good and deliver positive results to the bottom line.
"Whether you're opening a new business or looking to improve existing operations, we will work hand in hand to streamline processes and establish efficiencies. We can systematize your business while ensuring your team still has the flexibility to create rave-worthy experiences," said Dana Lapan, co-founder of the Great Hands Hospitality team.
Great Hands Hospitality takes a personalized approach to their clients, developing a plan specifically for their business after determining their needs. They establish a relationship with their clients and their team to learn about their needs, ensuring their approach is well-received and impactful.
In addition to their core team, Great Hands Hospitality is partnered with Alex Jump to develop and implement world class beverage programs and training. "I believe that hospitality is all about creating meaningful connections, whether it's between guests and a bar program or within a team. With my experience in the industry, I'm passionate about providing personalized solutions that make a positive impact. I'm excited to be working with Great Hands Hospitality to bring my expertise to new beverage programs and initiatives, all while advocating for mental health, wellness, inclusion, and diversity in the industry,” said Alex Jump.
Formerly the Bar Manager of Death and Company Denver, she helped the team achieve numerous recognitions, including a spot on Esquire's Best Bars list and on North America's 50 Best Bars list. She is a member of the Williams Sonoma Chefs' Collective and was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 in the F&B sector in 2021. Culinary operations and menu development is handled by their network of chefs across the country. “We have years of experience developing concepts and menus, but also know who to call on when drawing inspiration for locally driven menus. Our network is vast and we will call on our community of culinary leaders to make your business thrive,” said Shain.
To learn more about Great Hands Hospitality and their services, visit their website at www.greathandshospitality.com or schedule a discovery call, free for business owners wanting more information on ways they can contribute.
Contact:
Great Hands Hospitality
Phone: 917-740-1003
Email: dana@greathandshospitality.com
Website: www.greathandshospitality.com
To learn more about Great Hands Hospitality and their services, visit their website at www.greathandshospitality.com or schedule a discovery call, free for business owners wanting more information on ways they can contribute.
