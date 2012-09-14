PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

PSC Hands-Free Safety Tools Has a New Website PSC is India's largest hands-free safety tools store that enables you to carry out tasks in the oilfield without getting your hands close to the pinch and crush points. This year, PSC has exported these safety tools to over 15 countries including Nigeria, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, USA, Burma, Canada, Denmark, Vietnam, Singapore, UAE and others. - June 08, 2019 - Project Sales Corp

SPS Ideal Solutions to Showcase Its Innovative Product at ICE 2019 SPS Ideal Solutions, Inc., a well-known industrial storage rack manufacturer is all set to make its presence felt at the ICE 2019 for the Americas. The event is scheduled to be held from April 9 to 11, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. SPS Ideal Solutions will exhibit at booth number 1129. After an amazing... - March 21, 2019 - SPS Ideal Solutions

AirTac USA Names Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) as Authorized Distributor AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) - Now an Authorized Winters Instruments Distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions Named as Hiwin New Distributor Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Staeteside Industrial Solutions Names New Sales and Business Development Manager Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company

New Coval Vacuum Technology Authorized Distributor- Stateside Industrial Solutions Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Patlite Announce New Distributor – Stateside Industrial Solutions Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Distributor Announcement – Stateside Industrial Solutions Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Toolots Announces 2nd Annual Manufacturing Exchange Summit Toolots announces 2nd Annual US-China Manufacturing Exchange Summit November 13-14, 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Join Manufacturers, Trade Associations, Government Officials in Yuyao, Ningbo, China. - October 06, 2017 - Toolots

Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.

BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company

Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

DTC Fit Out World Class Composite Manufacturing Training Facility with Bespoke Dust Extraction System Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Speedy Scissor Lift Installation Project Lightens the Load for Thriving Truck Maintenance Facility Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Complex Commercial Spray Booth Project Carried Out by Direct Tool Company for Thriving Train Maintenance Workshop Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Direct Tool Company Succeed as Expert Consultants on Bespoke Dust Extraction Solutions for Luxury Yacht Builders Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Direct Tool Company Announces Plans for the Installation of a World Class Environmental Cleaning System for Luxury Yacht Builder Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Eclipse Automation Ranks No. 145 on the 2015 PROFIT 500 Eclipse Automation has made the 2015 PROFIT 500 list for the second consecutive year with a ranking of No. 145 for most successful growth companies in Canada. - September 19, 2015 - Eclipse Automation Inc.

Smith Tool & Supply Celebrating 50 Years With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply

Unique Technology Makes Hot Cutover DCS Migrations Safer, Faster and Less Complex Istec's newly developed IST-203 Hot Cutover Tool takes over and simulates 0(4)-20 mAmp loops during active process conditions. This allows the user to perform a hot cutover during a PLC or DCS migration without influencing the production process, while increasing efficiency and control. - October 17, 2014 - Istec International BV

Seegrid AGVs Easily Installed and Trained Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), provided a video demonstration of implementation at Giant Eagle Distribution Center. The company reduced labor costs, increased productivity, and improved operation efficiencies. Giant Eagle Distribution Center located in... - October 02, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid Management Team Strengthened Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), continue to strengthen the management team with the addition of Jim Rock as Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. Rock oversees performance, product expansion, and global strategy for the organization’s next level... - October 01, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid CEO Appointment Featured in Forkliftaction Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Forkliftaction.com. Seegrid appointed Jim Rock as its chief executive officer, was Highlighted. Rock was the president of Vocollect Healthcare by Honeywell, a provider of voice recognition software and hardware... - September 28, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid Robotics Company Announces CEO Jim Rock Appointment in Supply Chain Publication Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Supply Chain 24/7 magazine. Seegrid announced the appointment of Jim Rock as chief executive officer by Seegrid’s Board of Directors. According to the staff writer for SupplyChain 24/7, prior to Rock’s... - September 26, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Lean Flexible Manufacturers Value Seegrid AGV Value Proposition Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), understands the importance of providing a transport solution that will work in this type of environment—and work well as a solution for lean and flexible manufacturing. Vision-guided automated guided vehicles are perfect... - September 25, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Eclipse Automation Offers a Unique Green Initiative for Employees Eclipse Automation has launched a new green initiative, offering employees bicycles to use when travelling to local offices, in an effort to promote environmental impact awareness. “Our expansion in Cambridge and United States continues to challenge us to find innovative solutions to maintain... - September 25, 2014 - Eclipse Automation Inc.

Seegrid Robotics Company Appoints New CEO Jim Rock in Industrial Machinery Digest Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Industrial Machinery Digest. Seegrid announced the appointment of Jim Rock as chief executive officer by Seegrid’s Board of Directors. According to the staff writer for Industrial Machinery Digest,... - September 24, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid AGVs Flexible Automation Profiled in Modern Materials Handling Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was profiled in Modern Materials Handling magazine. According to Josh Bond, Modern Materials Handling Associate Editor, “As software interfaces and vehicle components improve, users of automatic guided vehicles are... - September 20, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Modern Materials Handling Announced Seegrid Robotics New CEO Jim Rock Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Modern Materials Handling magazine. Seegrid announced the appointment of Jim Rock as chief executive officer by Seegrid’s Board of Directors. According to the staff writer for Modern Materials Handling,... - September 17, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid AGVs Vision Technology in Automotive Industry Highlighted in Automotive Logistics Magazine Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was profiled in Automotive Logistics magazine. The article, authored by Andrew Williams, was titled, “Guided by Choice.” Tim Chiocchio, lean project manager at Seegrid, noted that the company’s... - September 14, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid and DMLogic Partnership Profiled in Food Logistics Seegrid and DMLogic Partnership Profiled in Food Logistics - September 12, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid Robotics Company Announced the Appointment of Jim Rock as CEO Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), announced the appointment of Jim Rock as chief executive officer by Seegrid’s Board of Directors. Prior to Rock’s CEO appointment, he served as president of Vocollect Healthcare by Honeywell, a provider of voice... - September 11, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

THG Corporation Launches New eCommerce Website: HopeDirect.com New eCommerce service from THG Corporation offers $150 million of Parker hydraulic, pneumatic and fluid connector components available for immediate one or two day shipment from its HopeDirect.com website. - August 02, 2014 - THG Corporation

Seegrid and Topco Associates LLC Strategic Partnership Featured in MFRTech Seegrid Corporation, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in MFRTech magazine. Seegrid announced its strategic partnership with Topco Associates LLC, a $12.3 billion cooperative and leader in the grocery/supermarket industry, to provide vision-guided automated guided vehicles to Topco... - June 29, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid Offers Best Reasons to Deploy AGV Solutions in Materials Handling For many reasons, companies are using automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in materials handling, all of which will optimize the operation of their manufacturing, warehousing, or distribution facility. This initiative is making them more successful in their competitive market. Dori Kozak, Marketing Manager... - June 27, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Europe Adopts Significant Safety and Profitability from Forklift Free Manufacturing Chuck Paulausky, CHMM (Certified Hazardous Materials Manager) at CP Safety & Environmental, stated, “For companies that can implement the forklift-free systems, there can be huge benefits in terms of both reducing employee injuries and forklift maintenance costs, and in reducing production... - June 27, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid Installations to Increase Significantly Due to Topco Associates Strategic Partnership According to ARISPlex Seegrid Installations to Increase Significantly Due to Topco Associates Strategic Partnership According to ARISPlex - June 26, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation

Europe Takes a Close Look at Safety Concerns Caused by Forklifts Every year hundreds of fatalities occur from forklifts worldwide. Europe is working rapidly to improve the safety records made known by Seegrid. Federal OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) estimates that in the United States alone, there are nearly 100 worker fatalities and another 20,000... - June 21, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation