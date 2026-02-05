Recent Headlines
Within Industrial Machinery & Equipment Merchant Wholesalers
Pallet Rack and Warehouse Storage Systems Provider Serving Facilities Nationwide
Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc., a second-generation pallet rack and warehouse storage systems provider, delivers nationwide solutions for industrial storage, material handling equipment, warehouse layout, and installation support. - February 05, 2026 - Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc.
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Singer Industrial Names Haberbosch as President
Singer Industrial announces a significant leadership change at the helm of one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. - June 21, 2024 - Singer Industrial
Sensopart New Authorized Distributor - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Sensopart is confident that this new partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, technical expertise, local presence and inventory for quicker deliveries. - September 04, 2023 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Introducing PSC LoadGuider™ Hands-Off Safety Tool - Push/Pull Pole Safety Tool
India’s leading Hand Safety Specialist Company, Project Sales Corp introduces the new PSC LoadGuider™ Hands-Off Safety Tool - a robust fiberglass push/pull pole fitted with a nylon head to safely manoeuvre loads at all times, by keeping hands-off from a potential pinch and crush injury zone. - September 01, 2021 - Project Sales Corp
Desaltek: a New Ecommerce Website for Water Treatment Solutions in Australia
Advanced Watertek have launched Desaltek, a new website for Australian customers to shop online for essential spares and consumables for reverse osmosis, desalination and water filtration. - May 24, 2021 - Desaltek
2021 Roll Out of New Safety Cooling Trailers
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is please to announce the 2021 Roll Out of their new Safety Cooling Trailers. - March 04, 2021 - Pickett Oilfield
Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement
New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers,... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials
Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.
PSC Hands-Free Safety Tools Has a New Website
PSC is India's largest hands-free safety tools store that enables you to carry out tasks in the oilfield without getting your hands close to the pinch and crush points. This year, PSC has exported these safety tools to over 15 countries including Nigeria, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, USA, Burma, Canada, Denmark, Vietnam, Singapore, UAE and others. - June 08, 2019 - Project Sales Corp
SPS Ideal Solutions to Showcase Its Innovative Product at ICE 2019
SPS Ideal Solutions, Inc., a well-known industrial storage rack manufacturer is all set to make its presence felt at the ICE 2019 for the Americas. The event is scheduled to be held from April 9 to 11, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. SPS Ideal Solutions will exhibit at booth number 1129. After an... - March 21, 2019 - SPS Ideal Solutions
AirTac USA Names Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) as Authorized Distributor
AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield
Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) - Now an Authorized Winters Instruments Distributor
Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Stateside Industrial Solutions Named as Hiwin New Distributor
Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Staeteside Industrial Solutions Names New Sales and Business Development Manager
Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company
BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company
New Coval Vacuum Technology Authorized Distributor- Stateside Industrial Solutions
Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada
Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.
Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers
Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield
Patlite Announce New Distributor – Stateside Industrial Solutions
Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
New Distributor Announcement – Stateside Industrial Solutions
Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Toolots Announces 2nd Annual Manufacturing Exchange Summit
Toolots announces 2nd Annual US-China Manufacturing Exchange Summit November 13-14, 2017 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Join Manufacturers, Trade Associations, Government Officials in Yuyao, Ningbo, China. - October 06, 2017 - Toolots
Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace
Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.
BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System
BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company
Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames
Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
DTC Fit Out World Class Composite Manufacturing Training Facility with Bespoke Dust Extraction System
Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Speedy Scissor Lift Installation Project Lightens the Load for Thriving Truck Maintenance Facility
Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Complex Commercial Spray Booth Project Carried Out by Direct Tool Company for Thriving Train Maintenance Workshop
Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company Succeed as Expert Consultants on Bespoke Dust Extraction Solutions for Luxury Yacht Builders
Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company Announces Plans for the Installation of a World Class Environmental Cleaning System for Luxury Yacht Builder
Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Eclipse Automation Ranks No. 145 on the 2015 PROFIT 500
Eclipse Automation has made the 2015 PROFIT 500 list for the second consecutive year with a ranking of No. 145 for most successful growth companies in Canada. - September 19, 2015 - Eclipse Automation Inc.
Smith Tool & Supply Celebrating 50 Years
With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply
Unique Technology Makes Hot Cutover DCS Migrations Safer, Faster and Less Complex
Istec's newly developed IST-203 Hot Cutover Tool takes over and simulates 0(4)-20 mAmp loops during active process conditions. This allows the user to perform a hot cutover during a PLC or DCS migration without influencing the production process, while increasing efficiency and control. - October 17, 2014 - Istec International BV
Seegrid AGVs Easily Installed and Trained
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), provided a video demonstration of implementation at Giant Eagle Distribution Center. The company reduced labor costs, increased productivity, and improved operation efficiencies. Giant Eagle Distribution Center located... - October 02, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation
Seegrid Management Team Strengthened
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), continue to strengthen the management team with the addition of Jim Rock as Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. Rock oversees performance, product expansion, and global strategy for the organization’s next... - October 01, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation
Seegrid CEO Appointment Featured in Forkliftaction
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Forkliftaction.com. Seegrid appointed Jim Rock as its chief executive officer, was Highlighted. Rock was the president of Vocollect Healthcare by Honeywell, a provider of voice recognition software and... - September 28, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation
Seegrid Robotics Company Announces CEO Jim Rock Appointment in Supply Chain Publication
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Supply Chain 24/7 magazine. Seegrid announced the appointment of Jim Rock as chief executive officer by Seegrid’s Board of Directors. According to the staff writer for SupplyChain 24/7, prior to... - September 26, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation
Lean Flexible Manufacturers Value Seegrid AGV Value Proposition
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), understands the importance of providing a transport solution that will work in this type of environment—and work well as a solution for lean and flexible manufacturing. Vision-guided automated guided vehicles are... - September 25, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation
Eclipse Automation Offers a Unique Green Initiative for Employees
Eclipse Automation has launched a new green initiative, offering employees bicycles to use when travelling to local offices, in an effort to promote environmental impact awareness. “Our expansion in Cambridge and United States continues to challenge us to find innovative solutions to... - September 25, 2014 - Eclipse Automation Inc.
Seegrid Robotics Company Appoints New CEO Jim Rock in Industrial Machinery Digest
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Industrial Machinery Digest. Seegrid announced the appointment of Jim Rock as chief executive officer by Seegrid’s Board of Directors. According to the staff writer for Industrial Machinery... - September 24, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation
Seegrid AGVs Flexible Automation Profiled in Modern Materials Handling
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was profiled in Modern Materials Handling magazine. According to Josh Bond, Modern Materials Handling Associate Editor, “As software interfaces and vehicle components improve, users of automatic guided vehicles... - September 20, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation
Modern Materials Handling Announced Seegrid Robotics New CEO Jim Rock
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was featured in Modern Materials Handling magazine. Seegrid announced the appointment of Jim Rock as chief executive officer by Seegrid’s Board of Directors. According to the staff writer for Modern Materials... - September 17, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation
Seegrid AGVs Vision Technology in Automotive Industry Highlighted in Automotive Logistics Magazine
Seegrid Corporation, global leader of robotic vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was profiled in Automotive Logistics magazine. The article, authored by Andrew Williams, was titled, “Guided by Choice.” Tim Chiocchio, lean project manager at Seegrid, noted that the... - September 14, 2014 - Seegrid Corporation