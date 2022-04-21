Horizon Paper and New Leaf Paper Form Strategic Partnership
Horizon Paper Co., Inc., based in Stamford, CT, and New Leaf Paper Inc., based in Appleton, WI, announce the formation of a strategic partnership.
Stamford, CT, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Horizon Paper Co., Inc. (Horizon) and New Leaf Paper (NLP) have formed a strategic partnership to promote and grow sustainable solutions for Trade and Educational supply services. The companies will collaborate directly and invest in one another’s enterprises in support of these strategic initiatives. The shared focus is to promote and protect the viability and desirability of the printed book.
Tim Shields, Executive VP, Book Group of NLP, will assume the position of Strategic Advisor, Educational Publishing with Horizon. Jeff Hansen, CEO of Horizon Paper, will work directly in support of NLP’s Book customers and suppliers. This partnership will bring additional value to a changing marketplace.
Horizon Paper
Horizon Paper Co., Inc. is a leading International supplier of sustainable solutions in the Printing & Writing, Packaging and Pulp markets based in Stamford, CT. Horizon Paper is the leading supplier to the Book Publishing industry.
Horizon Paper is FSC and SFI Chain of Custody Certified. For more information, visit www.HorizonPaper.com.
New Leaf Paper
New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier of environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying sustainable, superior papers with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (PCRF). New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in the production of printing, writing, publishing, and communication papers.
New Leaf Paper is B-Corporation and FSC certified. Our papers are made in the USA & Canada, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendly certification. For more information or to Order paper, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com.
