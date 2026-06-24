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Within Dairy Product (except Dried or Canned) Merchant Wholesalers
Joyfull Bakery's Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps Head to Costco Across Multiple U.S. Regions
Joyfull Bakery®, the California-based maker of artisanal baked Parmesan snacks, is thrilled to announce a major retail milestone: a multi-region expansion into Costco warehouses across the United States in the second half of 2026. The featured product, the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, will be offered in a value-size 11.25 oz bag - nearly 13 servings - designed to deliver big on flavor and outstanding value for Costco members. - June 24, 2026 - Joyfull Bakery
Joyfull Bakery Unveils Refined Rebrand and Launches New Protein-Rich, Gluten-Free Snack Line
Joyfull Bakery®, the esteemed brand of family-founded Raison D'etre Bakery with a rich 30-year history of crafting high-quality, artisan-baked goods, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebranding initiative alongside the introduction of a new line of oven-baked snacks. This spring,... - May 14, 2025 - Joyfull Bakery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Cheesefest in June
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest event on June 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be known as “the one where you get out of your car!” Guests will be able to park and walk around the grounds,... - May 12, 2021 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Cheesy Dog Treats on Amazon
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is officially announcing the launch of their brand-new line of dog treats on Amazon, Dog-O’s. The seventh-generation, woman-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville produces these treats from high-quality, all-natural ingredients – 100% dried wheels of their own cheese. - February 06, 2021 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Drive-Thru Fall Fest
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Fall Fest as a drive-thru event on October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their grounds. This free event will operate similarly to Cheesefest, which occurred in June. - October 01, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Drive-Thru Cheesefest Event
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest as a drive-thru event on June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be a celebration of the creamery’s 10th anniversary and kick off June as National Dairy... - May 22, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Local Farmers Adjust Business Practices to Meet Coronavirus Needs
Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that all bars and restaurants in Illinois will be closed to the public, local farmers are crafting innovative ideas to help keep their doors open and customers’ fridges stocked with necessary nutrients like calcium, fat, and protein. As of... - March 22, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs
Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year,... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein
Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May
Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide
Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese,... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June
In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Fall Favorites: Expert Beer & Cheese Pairings
Fall is a traditional time to explore specialty and craft beers. Josh Bernstein, beer expert and author selects his favorite beers and ales for Fall and pairs them with a selection of delectable cheeses that can be found on cheesesofeurope.com - September 27, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe
Celebrate Bastille Day by Making Mac & Fromage
Bastille Day on July 14th commemorates the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris and the freeing of political prisoners, a symbolic event in the French Revolution. It’s celebrated with parades in France and with parties all over the world. What’s the perfect party food to celebrate? - July 10, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe
TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology
TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA
Mr. Milkman to Your Rescue
Mr. Milkman’s user-friendly app has made traditional milk delivery easier by harnessing the power of today’s technology. One simple app will help you get farm fresh milk with just a click. You wouldn’t get the same freshness of milk with such ease of control and flexibility anywhere else. - July 16, 2017 - Mr. Milkman
FALCON Evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting Machines. Designed Specifically for the U.S. Marketplace.
The next generation of TREIF precision portion cutting machines was unveiled at interpack on May 4, 2017 and will be available in the U.S. on June 1st. The FALCON evolution is the latest addition to the TREIF FALCON line and offers high-speed cutting with an exceptionally high capacity and... - May 05, 2017 - TREIF USA
Smith Brothers Farms Partners with Northwest Harvest to Host a Food Drive
Smith Brothers Farms, a local dairy delivery service for the Puget Sound, is partnering with NW Harvest to host a food drive to provide hunger relief to those in need. - October 23, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms
Smith Brothers Farms Now Delivering Products from Alki Bakery
Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound home delivery service for premium dairy and other local products, has announced a new partnership with Alki Bakery to deliver handcrafted baked goods. - September 04, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms
Smith Brothers Farms Presents PEPSapalooza 2011
Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound dairy delivery service, is sponsoring the third annual PEPSapalooza, a family music festival to benefit PEPS (Program for Early Parent Support). - July 24, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms
Smith Brothers Farms Wins 2011 Best Practices Award
Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound dairy delivery service, has been awarded the Best Practices Award from the Kent Chamber of Commerce for its outstanding service, milk and other products, and community involvement. - May 19, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms
Ciao Bella Says "Konichiwa" to Japan
Ciao Bella Gelato, the most highly awarded frozen specialty dessert company, has been adored by America’s most discerning palates for 25 years. The hand-crafted, all natural flavors that garnered more than fourteen NASFT awards will now be tantalizing the taste buds of the Japanese... - February 03, 2008 - Ciao Bella Gelato