Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed with... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese, we... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Fall Favorites: Expert Beer & Cheese Pairings Fall is a traditional time to explore specialty and craft beers. Josh Bernstein, beer expert and author selects his favorite beers and ales for Fall and pairs them with a selection of delectable cheeses that can be found on cheesesofeurope.com - September 27, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe

Celebrate Bastille Day by Making Mac & Fromage Bastille Day on July 14th commemorates the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris and the freeing of political prisoners, a symbolic event in the French Revolution. It’s celebrated with parades in France and with parties all over the world. What’s the perfect party food to celebrate? - July 10, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe

TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of salted... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA

Mr. Milkman to Your Rescue Mr. Milkman’s user-friendly app has made traditional milk delivery easier by harnessing the power of today’s technology. One simple app will help you get farm fresh milk with just a click. You wouldn’t get the same freshness of milk with such ease of control and flexibility anywhere else. - July 16, 2017 - Mr. Milkman

FALCON Evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting Machines. Designed Specifically for the U.S. Marketplace. The next generation of TREIF precision portion cutting machines was unveiled at interpack on May 4, 2017 and will be available in the U.S. on June 1st. The FALCON evolution is the latest addition to the TREIF FALCON line and offers high-speed cutting with an exceptionally high capacity and continuously... - May 05, 2017 - TREIF USA

Smith Brothers Farms Partners with Northwest Harvest to Host a Food Drive Smith Brothers Farms, a local dairy delivery service for the Puget Sound, is partnering with NW Harvest to host a food drive to provide hunger relief to those in need. - October 23, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms

Smith Brothers Farms Now Delivering Products from Alki Bakery Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound home delivery service for premium dairy and other local products, has announced a new partnership with Alki Bakery to deliver handcrafted baked goods. - September 04, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms

Smith Brothers Farms Presents PEPSapalooza 2011 Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound dairy delivery service, is sponsoring the third annual PEPSapalooza, a family music festival to benefit PEPS (Program for Early Parent Support). - July 24, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms

Smith Brothers Farms Wins 2011 Best Practices Award Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound dairy delivery service, has been awarded the Best Practices Award from the Kent Chamber of Commerce for its outstanding service, milk and other products, and community involvement. - May 19, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms