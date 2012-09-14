PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

All-BBQ.com is Dedicated to the Art and Alchemy of Everything BBQ; It Includes BBQ Informational Resource for Grilling Enthusiasts in the United States Free online resources for every level of grilling or BBQ experience with simple, valuable, useful tools and information. Easy to navigate to quick answers to thousands of common questions grill specific and BBQ agnostic to enhance the art and alchemy of all things BBQ. - February 15, 2019 - All BBQ

TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of salted... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA

JMH Premium® Launches New Website and Enhances Its Flavor Customization Service JMH Premium® (http://www.jmhpremium.com/) announces the launch of a new website in support of its custom flavor solutions service. The elegantly designed site provides customers with a comprehensive look at what this service includes, and what they can expect from a relationship with JMH Premium®... - November 09, 2017 - JMH Premium

FALCON Evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting Machines. Designed Specifically for the U.S. Marketplace. The next generation of TREIF precision portion cutting machines was unveiled at interpack on May 4, 2017 and will be available in the U.S. on June 1st. The FALCON evolution is the latest addition to the TREIF FALCON line and offers high-speed cutting with an exceptionally high capacity and continuously... - May 05, 2017 - TREIF USA

Launch of The Judge Jerky Gun by Online Beef Jerky Store, JerkySpot.com Beef jerky brand and retailer JerkySpot, now has a more durable tool for jerky makers. - May 27, 2015 - JerkySpot.com

Austin Meat & Seafood to Distribute Fieldgate Organics Distribution of organic beef, pork,lamb and poultry. - March 22, 2015 - Austin Meat & Seafood

Chicago Prime Meat's President Ken Agojci Talks Home Delivery of USDA Prime Beef and Fresh Meats Chicago Prime Meat’s President, Ken Agojci was kind enough to talk prime beef, the long-awaited start of grilling season, and why Chicago Prime Meats works as hard as it does to deliver top-quality seafood and meats to Glen Ellyn and the surrounding Suburbs. - March 07, 2014 - Chicago Prime Meats

3663 Announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine 3663, providers of food & drink, catering supplies, cleaning products and more, has been named "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, one of the industry’s biggest trade titles. 3663 has been announced "Best Foodservice Company" by Restaurant Magazine, in recognition... - November 20, 2013 - 3663

Two Million Meal Milestone for Gourmet Food Specialists Super Chef Gourmet food specialists Super Chef are celebrating the sale of two million meals to customers in East Anglia. The business highlights how sourcing high quality food and providing great customer service can lead to success in the hard-pressed food-production industry. The Super Chef fleet of nine vans... - October 24, 2013 - Super Chef

PigofTheMonth.com Offers Lady Gaga Half a Million Dollars to Wear First-Ever Couture Gourmet Rib Bone Dress to the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards Unique Dress to benefit Starving Artist Campaign via Delectable Food Website. - July 27, 2011 - PigoftheMonth.com

Poultry Processor Gets 20% More Shelf Life Using CO2 Fresh-Pads Food Safety and Preservation Technology Products Proven CO2 Generating Fresh-Pads Used in Meat and Produce Industries Have Now Been Tested and Implemented in Large Production Poultry Processing Plants in Colorado and Arizona, Providing a Low Cost Solution for Extending Shelf Life. - May 28, 2011 - JS Food Brokers LLC

JS Food Brokers’ CO2 Fresh-Pads, All Natural Food Preservation Products, Gives Poultry Processor a Low Cost Food Safety Advantage and Extended Shelf Life The Application of CO2 Fresh-Pads During Packaging, Storage and Transport is Helping Top Poultry Processors Significantly Retard Bacteria Growth, Extend Shelf Life and Reduce Purge in Products Delivered to Restaurants and Retail Customers Without the Use of Expensive Equipment. - April 08, 2011 - JS Food Brokers LLC

Deliciously Innovative Company PigofTheMonth.com Ships Dinner Across the USA New Website Ships Door-to-Door Pre-Prepped and Packed Gourmet Ribs and BBQ Sauces - March 30, 2011 - PigoftheMonth.com

NY Kosher Steaks Uses Family Business Values and Online Purchasing to Deliver Safer, Quality Steaks Passion for high-quality kosher meats in the Hirsch family continues with the launch of NY Kosher Steaks - the first company to exclusively focus on kosher steaks. - January 07, 2011 - NY Kosher Steaks

Organic Beef 2.0: the Greenest Cow, Perhaps? The Spanish never dreamed that, centuries later, they would play a role in two different kinds of revolutions. Owing to changing climate and palates, the Conquistadores are directly involved in both the grass-fed and the sustainable ranching revolutions in the beef industry. USDA scientist Ed Fredrickson... - September 05, 2009 - American Criollo Beef Association