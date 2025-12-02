This year's "Let's Go Fishing" event scheduled for Saturday, June 18th will be a great way to learn how to fish or develop your fishing skills. As part of the New Hampshire Fish & Game Aquatic Resources Education Program, representatives and volunteers will be joined by the U.S. Forest Service and Appalachian Mountain Club to provide a day's wealth of experience and knowledge to help the beginning angler get started. This event is part of Weeks Act Centennial & National Get Outdoors Day events. - May 20, 2011 - Wildcat Mountain