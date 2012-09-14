PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Global Sport Executives Launch Business as Technology Advocates: The Executive Advocates Connecting business and technology through advocacy of transparency in executive recruitment, solution design and collaboration: Evaluate. Engage. Connect. - March 28, 2018 - The Executive Advocates

Vasaloppet USA Prepares Two Race Courses for 2018, New Race Names Announced Due to inconsistent snow conditions over the past few years, Vasaloppet USA is preparing two alternative race courses, depending on the 2018 snowfall. The five races have been given new names to align with the two race course alternatives. - October 22, 2017 - Vasaloppet USA

Shawnee Peak Open for Skiing in Maine for the 2014 Ski Season Shawnee Peak, the skiing in Maine resort that has welcomed friends and families for more than 77 years. - January 04, 2015 - Shawnee Peak

Attitash Mountain Resort Set to Open New Ziptour | Zip from Summit of Bear Peak to Attitash Mountain Will be Longest Single Span in Contiguous U.S. Attitash Mountain Resort has long been recognized as New England’s original summer & fall fun ski area with the Alpine Slide, still the longest in North America, first opening to the public in 1976. Since then Attitash Mountain Resort has added many more attractions including the Mount Washington Valley’s longest mountain coaster and New Hampshire’s first free-fall Airbag Jump. Attitash is introducing its new ZipTour attraction featuring the Flying Bear and Attitash Aerial Zip Lines. - September 10, 2014 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Nevados de Chillán Mountain Resorts & Thermal Spa to Host the Ingrid Backstrom Women’s Freeride Camp PowderQuest announces new location for The Ingrid Backstrom women’s freeride camp 2014. - March 30, 2014 - PowderQuest

Fernie Alpine Resort, Your One-Stop for Summer Adventure is Set to Open on June 29th Annoucement of Fernie Alpine Resort Summer Operations in Fernie, BC, Canada including Mountain Biking, Hiking, Aerial Park, Zipline, Historical Town and more. - May 02, 2013 - Resorts of the Canadian Rockies

Xtraice: Calendar of Exhibitions Xtraice, the leading company in the production and distribution of synthetic ice rinks, will be present at various important exhibitions during the month of March in North America. - March 17, 2013 - Xtraice International

Sunshine Opens Grizzly Terrain Park This Family Day Weekend Sunshine Village announces the opening of the Grizzly Terrain Park just in time for The Family Day weekend. - February 16, 2013 - Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort

Xtraice Achieves Its Expected Turnover for 2012 Xtraice estimates an increase of 75% in turnover for 2013. - January 24, 2013 - Xtraice International

Attitash & Wildcat Mountain Invite Everyone to Learn How to Ski or Snowboard for Free Attitash Mountain Resort & Wildcat Mountain have been introducing winter enthusiasts to outdoor fun on the slopes since they began offering lift-serviced skiing and riding. This year, as a special offer to support the snow sport industries January Learn a Snow Sports Month promotion, both mountains... - December 28, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Xtraice is Awarded a National Young Entrepreneur Award On the 10th December, Xtraice, the leader in the manufacturing of ecological ice rinks, won the runner-up prize for globalisation in the AJE (Andalusian Young Entrepreneurs) national competition. - December 22, 2012 - Xtraice International

In October, Caixa Capital Risc Became the Latest Investor in Xtraice Caixa Capital Risc has decided to invest in this profitable business with the aim to help it achieve even greater growth, allowing it to reach even more potential markets. - December 06, 2012 - Xtraice International

Bundle Up, Snow Will Fall at Melbourne Motor Sports Park FL This December 1st and 2nd Snow will be falling at Melbourne Motorsports Park folks. There will be over 60,000 lbs of snow for your entire family to enjoy. Make your way to Melbourne Motorsports Park on December 1st and 2nd. The Price is only 5$ for kids and 10$ for adults. - November 27, 2012 - Melbourne Motor Sports Park

Wildcat & Attitash Mountain Head to Boston Globe Ski & Snowboard Expo November 8–11 Once again, both Attitash Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain will be among the many ski resorts attending the upcoming annual Boston Globe Ski & Snowboard Expo. Skiers and riders all over New England will gather in Boston to get excited for winter and to see or buy the latest gear, plan ski vacations,... - November 05, 2012 - Wildcat Mountain

Xtraice, Skates Into the Hotel On the 2nd October, Xtraice, the global leader in the manufacturing of ecological ice rinks, installed a showroom in the Boca Ratón Hotel in Florida. - October 18, 2012 - Xtraice International

Xtraice Exhibits Around the World Xtraice, the reputable brand of synthetic ice will spend the next few months travelling around, showcasing its revolutionary product to the world. Three of the exhibitions that Xtraice is planning to attend will take place during October and November. - October 04, 2012 - Xtraice International

Attitash Mountain Resort Hosts 15th Annual Oktoberfest Columbus Day Weekend Attitash Mountain Resort will host the 15th annual Oktoberfest on Columbus Day weekend, Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7 at its Bear Peak base area. The two-day Oktoberfest weekend will feature live, traditional Bavarian music from the world renowned King Ludwig's Band, dancing, kids' activities, games, the annual Stein Holding & Keg Toss contests for adults, authentic German food and the Biergarten tent featuring local and regional brewers. - September 20, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Attitash Mountain Resort Hosts POC Eastern States Cup Downhill Mountain Bike State Championship Sunday, September 16 For a second year, Attitash Mountain Resort is scheduled to host the POC Eastern States Cup downhill mountain biking series New Hampshire State Championship on Sunday, September 16. The Eastern States Cup (ESC) is a USA Cycling (USAC) Regional Championship Series with events being held in New Hampshire,... - September 06, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Attitash Mountain Resort & Wildcat Mountain Launch Winter White Sale in September Attitash Mountain Resort & Wildcat Mountain announced today that for the entire month of September they will be selling midweek lift tickets for the 2012/13 season at the low pre-purchase rate of $30. Skiers and riders will be able to pre-purchase lift tickets that will be valid for use at Attitash... - August 31, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

New, Free Learning Area, Snowmaking, & Relocated Terrain Park Highlight “What’s New” for the 2012/13 Winter Season at Attitash Mountain Resort & Wildcat Mountain Summer attraction operations remain in full swing at both Attitash Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain, but major improvements & initiatives for the 2012/2013 winter season are taking place at both ski areas as fall approaches. Attitash Mountain Resort hosts its 15th annual Oktoberfest this fall... - August 20, 2012 - Wildcat Mountain

Heliski Operator's "Ultimate Gear Giveaway" Canadian heliski operator Last Frontier Heliskiing has joined with leading outdoor brands Oakley and Marmot to create its summer 2012 "Ultimate Gear Giveaway" offering $600 of the latest ski gear in a Facebook contest which runs till July, 30, 2012. Skiing and snowboarding in the most testing... - July 28, 2012 - Last Frontier Heliskiing Ltd

Attitash Mountain Resort Hosting BlueberryFEST Summer Fun Event Saturday, August 4 Attitash Mountain Resort will celebrate summer when it hosts the BlueberryFEST at its Bear Peak base area on Saturday, August 4 from 2 – 8 p.m. The BlueberryFEST event will celebrate summer at Attitash Mountain Resort and feature a craft fair & farmer’s market, field games, bouncy house, live music, BBQ-style food, seasonal brews, and blueberry pie baking & pie-eating contests. - July 18, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Pin The Trail Downhill Mountain Bike Race Weekly Summer Series at Attitash Mountain Resort Begins Wednesday, July 11 Attitash Mountain Resort will begin its Pin The Trail downhill mountain biking summer weekly race series on Wednesday, July 11. The six week series is comprised of a weekly single run format downhill mountain bike race held every Wednesday at Attitash. “For downhill mountain bikers of all performance... - July 02, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Wildcat Mountain Offers Free Guided Tours with Tin Mountain Conservation Center & Appalachian Mountain Club Naturalists This Summer & Fall Every week in July and August, “Tin Mountain Tuesdays” and “Wednesdays at Wildcat” provides opportunities to explore Wildcat Mountain with a Tin Mountain Conservation Center naturalist learning about the diverse ecology of Pinkham Notch in the White Mountain National Forest. Program... - June 28, 2012 - Wildcat Mountain

Fields of Attitash Horseback Riding Opens for Summer Saturday, June 16 In addition to the Nor’Easter Mountain Coaster, Alpine Slide, waterslides, and other available summer attractions at Attitash Mountain Resort, horseback riding has long been a traditional summertime activity that locals and visitors alike can enjoy in the Mount Washington Valley. This Saturday,... - June 16, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Attitash Mountain Resort Hosts Inaugural Thad Thorne 5k Memorial Race Saturday, June 16 Cross-country trail runners are invited to register now to take part in the first annual Thad Thorne 5k Memorial Trail Race to be held at Attitash Mountain Resort Saturday, June 16 at 10 a.m. A Fun Run Race will take place after the 5k Trail Race on a similar, shorter course. Part of the proceeds of... - May 29, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

US Forest Service & AMC Host “Kids Free Fishing Day” Saturday, June 2 at Wildcat Mountain This year's "Kids Free Fishing Day" event scheduled for Saturday, June 2 will be a great way to learn how to fish or develop your fishing skills. Representatives and volunteers from the U.S. Forest Service and Appalachian Mountain Club will provide a day's wealth of experience and knowledge... - May 17, 2012 - Wildcat Mountain

Alissa Whittle Appointed Attitash Grand Summit Hotel & Conference Center General Manager Alissa Whittle has been named the new General Manager of the Attitash Grand Summit Hotel & Conference Center. Whittle has previously served as the Attitash Grand Summit Hotel Lodging Controller for more than four years and she has over 15 years of resort hospitality experience including prior positions... - May 17, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Carol Decker Appointed Director of Sales for Attitash Mountain Resort & Wildcat Mountain Carol Decker has been named the new Director of Sales for Attitash Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain. A resident of the Mount Washington Valley for more than 25 years, Decker brings a history of resort hospitality and sales experience including previous positions held at Attitash, and more recently,... - May 17, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Attitash Mountain Resort Hosts POC Eastern States Cup Downhill Mountain Bike Race Events For a second year, Attitash Mountain Resort will serve as a host venue for the POC Eastern States Cup downhill mountain biking series. The Eastern States Cup (ESC) is a USA Cycling (USAC) Regional Championship Series with events being held in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. This... - May 17, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

9th Annual Wildcat Mountain 100,000 Vertical Challenge Raises Record Funds for Make-A-Wish Foundation® of New Hampshire A total of 20 skiers and riders registered and accepted the challenge to conquer over 100,000 vertical feet in a single day on Monday, March 12th to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation® of New Hampshire. This year’s participants were able to collectively raise over $90,000 in pledge donations to set an event record high donation amount for their efforts. - April 04, 2012 - Wildcat Mountain

Attitash Mountain Resort Contributes to Bartlett Police Department Officer Safety, Funds Donated from Ski Area Assisted with the Purchase of Protective Ballistic Vests Attitash Mountain Resort recently donated $3,000 to assist the Bartlett Police Department with purchasing ballistic vests for each officer on the department. The vests are worn by on-duty officers as part of their uniform while performing daily tasks. In April of 2011, the Bartlett Police Department... - March 01, 2012 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Fundraising Events to Benefit AbilityPLUS Inc. & Make-A-Wish Foundation® of New Hampshire. Skiing & Riding for a Cause Scheduled for Saturday, March 3 & Monday, March 12. Are you capable of skiing and riding all day? If so, skiers and riders might consider participating in two scheduled events whose challenge also include raising associated pledge donations to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation® of New Hampshire and AbilityPLUS Inc. Mount Washington Valley’s AbilityPLUS... - February 27, 2012 - Wildcat Mountain

The Hidden Valley Club Partners with SkiDUCK to Introduce Underprivileged Kids to Winter Sports The Hidden Valley Club has partnered with SkiDuck (Skiing and snowboarding for Disabled and Underprivileged Children and older Kids), a new non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of disabled and underprivileged children by sharing the joys of skiing and snowboarding. The SkiDUCK programs... - January 18, 2012 - The Hidden Valley Club

With Ski Season Underway, The Hidden Valley Club Offers New Programs Designed for Women and Children The Hidden Valley Club offers skiing and snowboarding in a family friendly environment with an emphasis on fun and learning. Nestled within the NY-NJ Highlands region of the Appalachian Mountains, The Hidden Valley Club is just an hour or so from New York City and 40 minutes or less Northern NJ, Rockland, or Westchester. - December 30, 2011 - The Hidden Valley Club

Attitash & Wildcat Mountain Among First Google Street View Map Ski Areas in the East Wildcat Mountain and Attitash Mountain Resort were recently included among hundreds of new imagery maps released in Google’s Street View collections. The New Hampshire resorts had allowed and coordinated with Google their visit to the mountains and assisted with their collecting 360-degree imagery... - December 01, 2011 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Attitash Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain Head to Boston Globe Ski & Snowboard Expo, November 10 – 13 Both Attitash Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain will be offering discounts and deals along with other Mount Washington Valley & New Hampshire resorts attending the upcoming annual Boston Globe Ski & Snowboard Expo November 10 - 13. - November 09, 2011 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Woodbury Ski Area is Opening for the 2011 – 2012 Season The Woodbury Ski Area is continuing its reputation of the first ski mountain to open in New England. Tomorrow Saturday October 29, 2011 the facility will be open for skiing, snowboarding and the ever so popular tubing. - October 30, 2011 - Woodbury Ski Area

Attitash Mountain Resort Begins "Pin The Trail" Summer Weekly Downhill Mountain Bike Race Series Wednesday, July 13 Attitash Mountain Resort begins the 2nd annual "Pin The Trail" summer weekly downhill mountain biking race series Wednesday, July 13. The series will run for six weeks and be a single run format downhill mountain bike race held every Wednesday at Attitash. Each week, a number plate draw determines... - July 13, 2011 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Attitash Mountain Resort Celebrates 35 Years of Summer Fun on Friday, July 1. Discount Tickets, Classic Car Event, and More Will Mark Date Alpine Slide Opened in 1976. Attitash Mountain Resort will celebrate 35 years of summer fun on Friday, July 1, with scheduled events including discount $35 day tickets and the first summer “Cruise Attitash” classic and vintage car showing hosted by the Mount Washington Valley Old Car Club. Local radio stations WMWV 93.5FM & Magic 104/98.1FM will be broadcasting live from 12-4p.m. The day will also include a BBQ special free cake cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. - June 23, 2011 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Tin Mountain Conservation Center & Appalachian Mountain Club Offer Free Guided Tours at Wildcat Mountain. Weekly & Monthly Educational Outdoor Tours Make Learning Fun. Wildcat Mountain and the Tin Mountain Conservation Center will once again offer “Wednesdays at Wildcat” naturalist led programs and new this summer “Tin Mountain Tuesdays” to a schedule of summer events. Also new this summer, Wildcat Mountain has partnered with the nearby Appalachian... - June 23, 2011 - Wildcat Mountain

Wildcat Mountain Begins Summer Operations on Long Memorial Day Weekend. Experience the ZipRider, New Hampshire's Highest Scenic Gondola, & More at Legendary Mountain. Wildcat Mountain opens for summer & fall operations beginning Saturday, May 28th at 10 a.m. offering two major state attractions for the long Memorial Day Weekend including New Hampshire's only ZipRider zip-line cable ride and the highest scenic gondola in the state, the Wildcat Express. As a year-round... - May 27, 2011 - Wildcat Mountain

Attitash Mountain Resort Begins 35th Summer of Fun in New Hampshire. Summer Operations Scheduled to Open for Long Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. Attitash Mountain Resort is scheduled to open summer & fall operations beginning Saturday, May 28th at 10 a.m. for its 35th summer attraction season. With many more summer attractions having been added at the base of Attitash Mountain since opening in the summer of 1976, the Nor’Easter Mountain Coaster is the newest thrill ride, having just opened last fall, to be offered to those visiting the White Mountains of New Hampshire for the upcoming long weekend and summer vacation periods. - May 27, 2011 - Attitash Mountain Resort

Attitash Mountain Resort to Host Eastern States Cup Downhill Mountain Biking Weekend Event. New Hampshire State Championship Finals Scheduled for Sunday, June 19th. Attitash Mountain Resort has announced that it will be hosting the New Hampshire State Championship Finals for the Eastern States Cup downhill mountain biking series on Saturday, June 11th & Sunday, June 12th. The Eastern States Cup (ESC) is a USA Cycling (USAC) Regional Championship Series. - May 23, 2011 - Attitash Mountain Resort

NH Fish & Game, US Forest Service & AMC Host “Let’s Go Fishing” Day June 18th at Wildcat Mountain This year's "Let's Go Fishing" event scheduled for Saturday, June 18th will be a great way to learn how to fish or develop your fishing skills. As part of the New Hampshire Fish & Game Aquatic Resources Education Program, representatives and volunteers will be joined by the U.S. Forest Service and Appalachian Mountain Club to provide a day's wealth of experience and knowledge to help the beginning angler get started. This event is part of Weeks Act Centennial & National Get Outdoors Day events. - May 20, 2011 - Wildcat Mountain

Wildcat Mountain 100,000 Vertical Challenge Raises Record Funds for Make-a-Wish Foundation® of New Hampshire A total of 32 skiers and riders registered and accepted the challenge to conquer over 100,000 vertical feet in a single day on Monday, March 14th to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation® of New Hampshire. This year’s participants were able to collectively raise over $64,000 in pledge donations to set an event record high donation amount for their efforts. - March 21, 2011 - Wildcat Mountain

Wildcat Mountain Fundraising Events Monday, March 14th & Saturday, March 19th to Benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation® of New Hampshire & AbilityPLUS Inc. Are you capable of making a lot of runs skiing and riding all day? If so, skiers and riders might consider participating in two scheduled events whose challenge also include raising associated pledge donations to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation® of New Hampshire and AbilityPLUS Inc. - March 02, 2011 - Wildcat Mountain

Bansko Skiers Saving on Ski Hire and Lessons Ski Bansko, owned by two UK and Bulgarian families, offers great discounts on ski hire and ski lessons in the popular ski resort of Bansko, Bulgaria - Eastern Europe's leading ski resort. - January 19, 2011 - Ski Bansko

Wildcat Mountain Supports National January Learn a Snow Sport Month. Learn to Ski or Snowboard Free January 3rd through January 9th. Wildcat Mountain in New Hampshire joins several other resorts in states across the nation taking part in the snow-sport industries campaign to introduce persons to winter sports, and in conjunction with Ski NH, invites “never-evers” to sign up for a free Learn-to-Ski/Ride lesson package, including rentals and novice lift ticket valid at Wildcat Mountain only, during the week of January 3rd-9th. - December 28, 2010 - Wildcat Mountain