Treasure Island Foods Relocating Clybourn Location Treasure Island Foods, Inc. announces the relocation of its grocery store on Clybourn Avenue. The store will be closed starting September 10, 2018 and will be converted into an alternate use. The new Treasure Island Foods store location will be announced in the coming months. Palmarium Retail Management... - September 08, 2018 - Treasure Island Foods, Inc.

Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs

K·FISH, the Next Global Superfood, Enters the U.S. Market Korean Ministry Officials, Executives, Retailers, and Buyers Gathered Last Week to Celebrate the Brand Launch in the U.S. - November 16, 2017 - K FISH

Khavyar Introduces Free Shipping on all Online Orders Greater Than 50 Dollars Khavyar, a premium online marketplace of exceptional caviar, has announced that it will now be offering free shipping on all online orders greater than $50. "Offering free shipping to our customers is a milestone for us," says Founder of Khavyar Patrick Brown. “We’re happy to say... - July 19, 2017 - KHAVYAR

KHAVYAR Launches #KhavyarDreams Giveaway Winners will receive the gift of caviar to celebrate National Caviar Day. - July 10, 2017 - KHAVYAR

Green City Market Hosts "Garage Sale" Features Treasures from Top Chefs and Restaurant Kitchens November 14 Upon first hearing the words “garage sale” thoughts of used toddler toys and broken workout equipment may float into your mind. However, the Green City Market Culinary Garage Sale at NAHA (500 North Clark St., Chicago, IL; 60654), Saturday, Nov. 14, is unlike any other garage sale around. - October 18, 2015 - Green City Market

The Green City Market Junior Board's Fifth Annual "A (Mostly) Veggie Affair" Slated for October 2 Event tempts guests to “Cheat on Meat or Go Whole Beast” with offerings from top chefs, bartenders and breweries in Chicago. - September 14, 2015 - Green City Market

"Sample Sarasota" Evening Foodie Market Launches Thursday, July 23, 2015, in Downtown Sarasota, Florida Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Grilling for Father's Day? Shop for Dad at Green City Market. This Father's Day weekend, skip the trip to the local grocery store. Instead, plan your meals and more at Green City Market. - June 12, 2015 - Green City Market

Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida, Adds New Vendor, Aloe Organics Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Central Market General Store Adds Vendors In Time for the Holidays, Several New Vendors Join the General Store at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida - October 31, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Arts & Artisans Day at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market Saturday, November 1, 2014. - October 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates Eat Local Week in Sarasota, Florida Learn All About Local Food, Organic Food, Urban Chickens and Bees in a Special Presentation on October 25. - October 22, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Direct from the Source Seafood - Old Port Seafood Gets It to Your Door Overnight Old Port Seafood is the freshest option for Atlantic Seafood. Fresh picked lobster meat, Fresh Jonah Crab Meat, Clams, Mussels, Live Lobster, Scallops and much more are available for overnight delivery at the best rates available. - June 12, 2014 - Old Port Seafood

Come Grow with the New Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market at the Sarasota County Technical Institute (SCTI), is producing a new local marketplace where both consumers and vendors can grow together every Saturday. The newly established Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market has created a buzz around the Proctor and... - February 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Gourmet Depot Offers 5% Discount on Wholesale Food Basket Supplies Gourmet Depot has just announced their “Cash n Carry” program for the purchase of wholesale gift basket supplies. This is ideal for small businesses, restaurants and specialty shops that want to provide high quality wholesale gift basket supplies to their customers that can be purchased as... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Gourmet Depot Announces Seasonal Selection for Upcoming Holidays Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. has announced that their seasonal selection is the ideal way to find holiday-themed gourmet food items quickly and conveniently. The company provides wholesale gift basket supplies to delis, fine food stores, gift basket companies and more. Gourmet Depot offers a wide variety... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

The Argenta Market Launches Buy Local Campaign, Providing New Services, and Hosting Its Holiday Open House December 14th The Argenta Market, a full service food store emphasizing local Arkansas grown and made products, is keeping with its Arkansas theme for a holiday open house on Saturday, December 14th from 9:00am to 1:00pm at 521 Main Street. This Open House event will be filled with a variety of activities for the... - November 26, 2013 - Argenta Market

Newport International's Founder Sells Shares to Asian Seafood Company After 50 years at the helm of Newport International, Jack McGeough, puts in motion succession plan. - August 16, 2013 - Newport International

Gourmet Depot Offering Elki Gourmet Line to Make Snacking Simple with Wide Selection of Delicious Spreads and Gourmet Crackers Gourmet Depot, one of Canada's leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products, is catering to consumer cravings for great-tasting, simple snacks by offering a wide range of spreads and gourmet crackers from Elki. Elki is a brand that is well-known and highly regarded for its variety of easy... - April 17, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Leading Distributor of Wholesale Gourmet Food and Sweet & Savoury Condiments Now Meeting Consumer Candy Cravings Customers got a sweet tooth? Curb their cravings for candy with a wide range of different delicacies offered by Gourmet Depot, a leading distributor of wholesale gourmet food and sweet & savoury condiments across Canada. Having consistently met the demand for fine gourmet foods, Gourmet Depot is... - March 02, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Gourmet Depot Now Declares No Gift Basket is Complete Without Their Gourmet Crackers Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. is widely considered by market professionals to be one of Canada’s leading distributors of exclusive gourmet food products. This amazing company caters to many clients across Canada including independently owned grocery stores, chain grocery stores, fine food stores,... - August 17, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Newport Adds More Quality Assurance Manpower in Asia Jack’s Catch® brand seafood announces the expansion of its quality assurance team with the addition of veteran, Leonard “Lenny” Minster. A former employee of Kitchens of the Ocean and Red Chambers Co. This addition signals a change in Newport International’s purchasing and inspection program overseas. Leonard Minster will be the Director of all procurement and quality inspection for the Southeast Asia region. - August 11, 2012 - Newport International

Gourmet Depot Introduces Award Winning All Natural Marinades & Grilling Sauces Leading gourmet food wholesaler Gourmet Depot has recently introduced more new products guaranteed to sell rapidly in retail and gourmet stores. These timely gourmet marinades and sauces are also ideal for inclusion in summer gift baskets. Each encompasses a variety of tastes and flavours sure to increase... - June 30, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Build Taste-Filled Gift Baskets with Gourmet Depot’s Latest Catalogue Additions Gourmet Depot – Canada’s leader for high quality, always-fresh gourmet foods has recently announced the addition of several new products to their already comprehensive food shopping catalogue. The company’s new additions are designed to help clients add distinctive flavours to summer... - June 14, 2012 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Newport International Expands Sales Force While Other Seafood Companies Cut Back Newport International, the home of Jack’s Catch® brand of seafood products, announces the addition of five new sales managers and the promotion of Gary Lanoue to Vice President of Operations. The changes come as part of a product diversification plan put into effect in 2010 by the company. - May 05, 2012 - Newport International

LobsterAnywhere.com Introduces Lobster Palooza Labor Day Special Host a Labor Day Lobster Palooza party this year by ordering lobster dinner specials from LobsterAnywhere.com. Collect reward points and enjoy the best Maine lobster tails and lobster bisque for an end of the summer get-together with family and friends. The special features enough lobster tails and bisque to throw a Labor Day lobster party to be remembered. Overnight delivery is free except on Saturdays. - August 28, 2011 - LobsterAnywhere.com

Newport International, Jack’s Catch™ and Pacific Cove™ Brand Seafood, Adopts Major Crab Sustainability Policy Newport International, makers of Jack's Catch and Pacific Cove brand seafood, along with companies that represent more than 60% of the U.S. market for imported Blue Swimming Crab have launched a major sustainability initiative designed to end the harvesting of undersized crabs. - April 03, 2011 - Newport International

Casey's Crab Company to Participate with SCVNGR at Preakness Stakes in Baltimore Preakness InfieldFEST 2010 offers patrons a high-tech interactive mobile phone scavenger hunt - May 12, 2010 - Casey's Crab Company

First Sustainable Seafood Market Begins Selling Online at ilovebluesea.com i love blue sea sells only sustainable seafood and delivers to customers overnight anywhere in the U.S. - April 01, 2010 - i love blue sea

Seafood of the Month Club Announces New Specials Just in Time for the Holidays The Seafood of the Month Club (www.seafoodofthemonthclub.com) has announced new special packages to help accommodate all types of budgets. The new packages and pricing takes effect immediately. - November 25, 2009 - Seafood of the Month Club

Bluewater Seafood Mail Order Fresh Seafood Company - Announces New Online Fresh Seafood Market with Delivery Service Bluewater Seafood makes fresh seafood an affordable and convenient option with cheap prices and convenient delivery service. Enjoy top quality Live Maine Lobster, Fresh Seafood, Fresh Fish from Bluewater Seafood with shellfish, crab or clams also available with delivery service to any home or business location. - May 03, 2009 - Bluewater Seafood