Power-Up Energy is launching new packaging for Buzz Bites for the snack vending industry to allow snack vendors to sell an energy product at the most popular vending price point of $1.00. Buzz Bites Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chews are the number 1 energy chew on the market and have the same energy equivalent of a 5 hour energy shot, 25% more caffeine than the popular Red Energy Drink. - April 10, 2009 - Power-Up Energy