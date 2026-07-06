Recent Headlines
Survey Reveals Rising Demand for AI-Powered Property Infrastructure for Parking, Streets, Highways, and Exteriors
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment. - July 06, 2026 - Apollo Metro
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
The Perfect Shipping Company Launches SEND, 1st Multicarrier Self-Service Shipping Kiosks
The leading Multi-Carrier Self-Service Shipping kiosk company in the USA launched a full line of SEND kiosks to reach new markets, increase locations closer to the consumer, optimizing costs and customer experience. - March 08, 2023 - The Perfect Shipping
Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories
Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place. - October 28, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
High School Student Fights COVID One Glove at a Time with Fuel Door Gloves
Small pouch with disposable gloves mounts on vehicle fuel doors to protect gas station patrons. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student, Byron Matysek, 18, creates this innovative solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at gas stations. Gas stations, convenience stores, employers and branding specialists pick up innovative, US and International Patent Pending product solution, “Fuel Door Gloves.” - October 20, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
Nichole LaCour Promoted to Vice President, Vending & Micro-markets at Team Saverino
Announcement of promotion of Nichole LaCour, in our Vending & Micro-Markets Division, from Sales Manager to Vice President. - December 25, 2019 - Saverino & Associates
Dillanos Coffee Roasters and Better Chains Deliver Predictable Hiring Solution to Customers
The Better Chains applicant tracking system will be made available for free to over 3,000 coffee shops around the country. - November 18, 2016 - Better Chains
Announcing the Newest Book, How to Find and Buy a Profitable Gas Station Business, from CSB Academy Publishing House
Newest Book on Amazon about "How to Find and Buy a Profitable Gas Station Business": A Complete Guide to Gas Station Business A to Z. - February 08, 2013 - CSB Academy Publishing Company
Cobra® Adds 2 New Bluetooth® Wireless Technology Devices to Its Wireless Accessory Line-Up
Aries Manufacturing, a licensee of Cobra Electronics Corporation, announces the release of two new additions to the highly successful Cobra line of Bluetooth® wireless technology products, expanding the brand even farther into the wireless accessory market. The product debut features the 2:1 Mono and Stereo Bluetooth® Headset with noise cancellation technology and VOIP capabilities as well as the Sport Bluetooth® Headset, providing professional grade, crystal clear sound to the mass consumer. - November 04, 2010 - Aries Manufacturing & Cobra Wirless Accessories
Cobra® New Ultra Light Bluetooth® Wireless Technology Headset with Extra Long Talk/Standby Times at Only 1/2 the Weight of Most Headsets
Aries Manufacturing, a licensee of Cobra Electronics Corporation, announces the release of the Cobra CBTH8 Ultra Light Bluetooth® Headset with highly rated T5 Sonance Noise Cancellation Technology with one of the longest talk and standby times in the market at only half of the weight of most over-the-head style wireless headsets. The Cobra CBTH8 Ultra Light is also part of Cobra’s 50-Year Anniversary Edition line of products celebrating fifty years of innovation. - November 04, 2010 - Aries Manufacturing & Cobra Wirless Accessories
Girl Scouts to Sell Cookies at Uppy’s Locations
Chester-based company offers its 43 convenience stores to central Virginia Girl Scouts for cookie sales - March 05, 2010 - Uppy's
Power-Up Energy Reveals New Buzz Bite® Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chew 2ct. Convenience Packs at NAMA Spring Expo, April 16-17, 2009
Power-Up Energy is launching new packaging for Buzz Bites for the snack vending industry to allow snack vendors to sell an energy product at the most popular vending price point of $1.00. Buzz Bites Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chews are the number 1 energy chew on the market and have the same energy equivalent of a 5 hour energy shot, 25% more caffeine than the popular Red Energy Drink. - April 10, 2009 - Power-Up Energy
Historian Contacted to Author Book About Abraham Lincoln's Farm in Coles County, Illinois
A privately-held organization named Friends of the Abraham Lincoln Historical Farm, LLC has contracted Kurt W. Peterson, Ph.D., Chair of the History Department at North Park University, Chicago to author a book detailing the history and documenting the ownership of a tract of land in Coles County, Illinois once owned and worked by Abraham Lincoln. - February 20, 2008 - Road Ranger USA