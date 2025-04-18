High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com.
Charleston, SC, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- High Rise, the fast-growing THC beverage brand rooted in real fruit, real ingredients, and real connection, is expanding its lineup with a new high-potency option: 10mg sleek cans. Designed for those who want a little more from their sip, the new line delivers a stronger experience without compromising the clean, easygoing feel that made High Rise a fan favorite.
Born on the coast and built for people who want to live fully—without alcohol—High Rise was created as a better way to unwind, connect, and stay present. From music festivals to pool days and laid-back dinners with friends, the brand has become a go-to for those trading in the hangover for something that feels better, longer. Every can is crafted with real fruit puree, organic cane sugar, and no artificial ingredients—bringing great flavor and functional balance into every sip.
This newest launch builds on High Rise’s signature 5mg THC line, offering a more noticeable lift for those with higher tolerance or looking to take things up a notch. Each 12 oz. can contains 10mg of hemp-derived THC and 5mg of CBD to help keep things balanced—no fog, no fuss. It’s a natural evolution for seasoned cannabis consumers, social drinkers replacing alcohol, or anyone curious about something new.
“We designed this line for people who love the feeling of High Rise but need a bit more from every sip,” says Matt Skinner, Co-Founder of High Rise. “It’s the same clean ingredients, same High Rise experience—just with a little more kick.”
Available in three bold flavors—Pineapple, Blood Orange, and the fan-favorite Blueberry—the new sleek cans are already making their way to retailers and online shelves just in time for 420.
For more information, please visit www.highrisebev.com.
About High Rise
High Rise is a lifestyle beverage brand rooted in the idea that you can live fully, celebrate freely, and stay present — without alcohol. Every can is crafted with real fruit, functional ingredients, and a whole lot of intention. Infused with THC and CBD, High Rise offers a refreshing way to sip, share, and enjoy life’s best moments — whether you're chasing sunsets, hitting a show, or soaking it all in. Inspired by coastal adventures, live music, and the energy of good company, High Rise is made for those who crave connection, fun, and unforgettable experiences.
Learn more at www.highrisebev.com or follow along on Instagram @highrisebev.
Media Contact:
Stephanie Zupek
stephanie@highrisebev.com
For more information, please visit www.highrisebev.com.
