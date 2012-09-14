PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Green Alternative Systems Announces Expansion Into CNG and Alternative Fuel Options A flood of scientific articles point to the dangers greenhouse gases pose to the environment, especially the emissions created by vehicles. Alternative fuel options are more popular than ever, both with the federal government and consumers. - March 19, 2016 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Newly Expanded Facilities That Increase Fleet Propane Conversion Capacity Green Alternative Systems provides fleet conversion to alternative fuels that saves money and the environment. The popularity of fleet propane conversion throughout 2014 and 2015 prompted Green Alternative Systems to invest a considerable sum of money to increase their conversion capacity. Green Alternative Systems currently operates a dozen facilities in the United States and the newest service center in Chicago is scheduled to come online in 2016. - February 05, 2016 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Public Fueling Station Opened by TruStar in Houston Industrial CNG conversion specialist Green Alternative Systems (GAS) have announced that more fueling stations will be popping up across the United States in order to to make industrial CNG conversions well worth the investment for fleet-based businesses. - September 04, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announces New Incentives Program for Fleet Propane Conversions Chino, CA fleet propane conversions company Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced Ohio has reintroduced their incentives program which rebates companies that undergo industrial gas to CNG conversions. Ohio Staterep David Hall said - September 04, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announce Savings on Compressed Natural Gas Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced fleet conversion to propane offers a number of savings to fleet managers and business owners including saving fuel. Fleet conversion to propane provides a significant reduce in spending than traditional fossil fuels such as gasoline and propane. It also reduces costs in maintenance and repairs due to the cleaner burning fuel source being more gentle on the vehicle. - July 24, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Fleet Conversion to Propane Benefits Transportation-Based Businesses Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced fleet conversion to propane benefits transportation-based businesses in a number of ways including financial gains, increased safety and performance and lower maintenance costs. Fleet conversion to propane has been gaining popularity for many companies in industries, such as transportation with significant overhead and monthly costs. - May 08, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announces Grand Opening for Natural Gas Fueling Station in Florida Chino, CA fleet conversion to propane specialists Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that Northeast Florida held a grand opening for the areas first public access compressed natural gas fueling outlet in Jacksonville. - April 24, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announces NGVAmerica Calling for More Alternative Fuel Usage Chino, CA industrial gas to CNG conversions company Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that NGVAmerica has called for more alternative fuels usage due to fluctuating gas prices. The organization released a detailed white paper to highlight the rising popularity, cost-saving and safety benefits of alternative fuel sources. - April 24, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces More Fueling Stations Across the United States Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that more fueling stations are popping across the United States that is making fleet conversion to propane well worth the investment for fleet based businesses. - March 11, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Professional Fleet Conversion to Propane Over DIY Kits Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that they are recommending fleet conversion over DIY kits to interested customers that have discovered the cost-saving and environmentally friendly benefits of using a cleaner burning fuel source. - February 03, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Fleet Conversion to Natural Gas Can Save $1 on Every Gallon Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that fleet conversion to natural gas can cut costs for businesses, approximately one dollar for every gallon, fueling vehicles for their transportation-based businesses. - January 29, 2015 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Announce Full Service for Fleet Propane Conversions Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has just announced that they offer full fleet propane conversion services for vehicle based businesses. - October 16, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Specializes in Industrial CNG Conversions Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that they are specializing in industrial CNG conversions. - October 16, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces New Rebate Program for Industrial CNG Conversions Green Alternative Systems has announced that there has been another rebate program recently announced for industrial CNG conversions. - August 31, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Specialty in Industrial Fleet Conversions Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that they are specializing in industrial fleet conversions. - August 21, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announce Locations and Facilities for Industrial CNG Conversions Green Alternative Systems (GAS), has just announced that the company has the facilities and multiple locations across North America to accommodate industrial CNG conversions. - July 21, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Specializes in Fleet Conversion to Natural Gas Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has announced that they are specializing in fleet conversion to natural gas. - July 01, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Offers Fleet CNG Conversions Green Alternative Systems has just announced that the company offers fleet CNG Conversions to the automotive industry. - May 13, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Promotes CNG Conversion for a Cleaner Burning Fuel Source Green Alternative Systems is encouraging CNG conversion as a cleaner burning fuel source and to receive benefits such as lowered fuel costs, safer vehicles and the potential to receive rebates through government programs. CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) is a fossil fuel like diesel, gas and coal, it different when it comes to its environmental impact. - March 09, 2014 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Encourage CNG Inspection for All Converted Vehicles Green Alternative Systems is encouraging customers to have a routine CNG inspection if they have had their vehicle converted from traditional fuel sources such as propane and diesel to compressed natural gas or liquid propane. This ensures that vehicles are always safe and road-ready and that drivers... - December 20, 2013 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announce Successful Third Quarter for Gas to CNG Conversions Green Alternative Systems has just announced that the third quarter in 2013 has been a successful year for businesses that are receiving Gas to CNG conversions. As Gas to CNG conversions are climbing in popularity, due to their environmentally friendly benefits and safety, government programs have been... - November 20, 2013 - Green Alternative Systems

CNG Conversion Specialists Green Alternative Systems Announce Rise in CNG Inspections The CNG inspection specialists at Green Alternative Systems have seen a recent rise in CNG inspections. This is the result of more fleet owners and individuals that have made the switch from gasoline or diesel to LPI, CNG or a combination of both. Now customers are returning for their routine maintenance... - November 20, 2013 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems is Now Accepting Dealers for CNG Fleet Conversion The CNG fleet conversion service Green Alternative Systems GAS has announced they are looking to connect with other companies and form business partnerships with organizations in the local community. Business owners that are interested in becoming an authorized dealer for GAS products have the opportunity... - July 03, 2013 - Green Alternative Systems

Gas to CNG Conversions Specialists, Green Alternative Systems Announce QVM Program The gas to CNG Conversions specialists, Green Alternative Systems (GAS) announces the QVM Program to their customers. Green Alternative Systems is a Ford Recognized Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) Alternative Fuel Program Installer. This means that the company makes it their utmost priority to provide... - June 12, 2013 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems (GAS) Release New Conversion to Natural Gas Case Studies Green Alternative Systems (GAS), has just announced the release of new conversion to natural gas case studies to assist with providing their clients with the information that they need to make informed decisions about their CNG conversions. Conversion to natural gas has been rising in popularity as more... - April 05, 2013 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announce Successful 2012 for CNG Conversion Programs and Incentives in United States Green Alternative Systems has just announced that 2012 has been a successful year for businesses that are receiving rebates for their CNG conversions. - January 10, 2013 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces Signing of Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier Contract Alternative Fuels Upfitter Green Alternative Systems Sets a New Benchmark for the Conversion Industry by Signing Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) Contract. - November 10, 2012 - Green Alternative Systems

Simcol Petroleum Signs a Multi-Level Sponsorship Deal with NHRA, Female Race Car Driver, Nicole Lyons Simcol Petroleum is taking advantage of a rare sponsorship platform giving the brand access to a unique opportunity to garner market exposure to both of Lyons professional racing sports. The multi-level deal delivers Simcol Petroleum an exceptional marketing opportunity to capture both NHRA and NASCAR... - October 30, 2012 - Simcol Group

Green Alternative Systems Announces Complimentary Natural GasConversion Services Green Alternative Systems (GAS) announces complimentary natural gas conversion services to for fleet vehicles. The company recognizes the rise in popularity for fleet-based businesses that are requesting conversion to natural gas and want their customers to know that they are a one-stop service center... - September 16, 2012 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems is Hiring Technician for CNG Conversions in Chino, CA Alternative Systems has just announced that the company has a position open for technicians that specialize in CNG conversions. - July 21, 2012 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces New CNG Conversion Product Green Alternative Systems (GAS), provider of CNG inspections and propane conversions has announced that they are releasing the GM Compressed Natural Gas Fuel Systems as an addition to their already extensive range of CNG and propane conversion products. Green Alternative Systems provides CNG inspections... - May 24, 2012 - Green Alternative Systems

GAS Utilizes Fuel That is 90% Domestically Produced with LPI and CNG Conversions Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has just announced that their alternative fuel products use fuel that is 90% domestically produced. LPI and CNG conversions reduce the dependency on foreign fuel sources. With International politics being in the middle of uncertainty, and traditional diesel and gasoline... - April 11, 2012 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Announces New Investments in Natural Gas Infrastructure Green Alternative Systems (GAS), provider of CNG inspections and conversions has announced new developments in the expansion of the natural gas fueling industry within the North American market. An investment by Boone Pickens, which totals $150 million, will be put toward Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a... - January 22, 2012 - Green Alternative Systems

GAS, CNG Conversion Providers Announce Another Public CNG Fueling Station Green Alternative Systems (GAS) has just announced that the company, Waste Management has opened its first public-accessed compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station. The opening ceremony was attended by state Sen. Tim Solobay, Sen. John Pippy and Chartiers Township Supervisor Harlan Shober. The new... - December 08, 2011 - Green Alternative Systems

GAS Announces New Developments in CNG Systems Rebate Programs GAS has announced that the Arkansas Energy Office has expanded their CNG systems rebate program to include all Arkansas licensed vehicles eligible for conversion. - November 19, 2011 - Green Alternative Systems

Green Alternative Systems Now Offering New Alternative Fuel Options CNG systems provider adds another fuel alternative for the transportation industry - September 16, 2011 - Green Alternative Systems

GAS Now Offering LPG Conversions Green Alternative Systems adds another Fuel Alternative to services. - August 04, 2011 - Green Alternative Systems

GAS Now Offering CNG Conversions Compressed Natural Gas offers Environmentally Friendly Fuel Choices for Vehicles - August 02, 2011 - Green Alternative Systems

Cota & Cota and the Chester Masons Team Up to Reopen the Fort at Number 4 Cota & Cota and the Chester Masons are working together to reopen the iconic Fort at Number 4 in Charlestown, New Hampshire. - May 28, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.

Wil Buskey of ARC Mechanical Wins April Winter of Warmth Drawing and Pays It Forward to David’s House Wil Buskey of ARC Mechanical has been chosen as April's winner of Cota & Cota Heating Fuels' Winter of Warmth raffle. He has decided to donate his Winter of Warmth to David's House in Lebanon, New Hampshire. David's House hosts families of children being treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. - May 15, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.

Cota & Cota Teams Up with Bellows Falls Youth Baseball Employees of Cota & Cota help out the Bellows Falls Cal Ripken League. - April 10, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.