Recent Headlines
Within Freight Line-Haul Railroads
American Group Honors Ward Transport
Ward Transport & Logistics (Altoona, PA) receives American Group's Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year award. - January 15, 2022 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
American Group is Pleased to Announce Its 2020 Newcomer of the Year Award Recipient, XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics was named the 2020 Newcomer Carrier of the Year by American Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing 3PLs. - June 01, 2021 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
American Group Names Saia "2019 Super Regional Carrier of the Year"
Award recognizes Saia's superior service offerings in the "Super Regional" category for all LTL carriers. - February 17, 2020 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Estes Express Wins 3PL Award
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL
Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly
UPS Freight Wins American Group's 2017 National Carrier of the Year award
American Group, a 3rd party logistics solutions provider based in Chandler, AZ has awarded their 2017 National Carrier of the Year award to UPS Freight. The award is based on a variety of performance metrics, including On Time Service, Claims Ratio, Invoicing Accuracy, Customer Service, Ease of... - February 22, 2018 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
IONX LLC and Havellandsiche Eisenbahn (HVLE) Testing Standards–Based Wireless Intra-Train Communication System
IONX LLC, an Amsted Rail Company, and Germany-based rail freight operator Havelländische Eisenbahn (HVLE) initiated field trials in 2016, testing its standards-based wireless intra-train communication system in freight rail revenue service. This platform marks IONX’s first European... - May 03, 2017 - Amsted Rail
American Group Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership
Leading Logistics Firm Embraces Green Initiatives by Partnering with EPA's SmartWay - February 01, 2017 - New American Group d/b/a American Group, LLC
GoRail Supports New Operation Lifesaver Pedestrian and Driver Safety Campaign
“See Tracks? Think Train!” Campaign Takes Aim at Risky Behavior Around Railroad Tracks - April 10, 2014 - GoRail
Hulcher Services Releases New Railroad Contractor Website at Hulcher.com
Hulcher Services has announced its new website, www.hulcher.com which showcases Hulcher’s railroad mechanical, track maintenance, transfer/load adjustment, environmental and disaster recovery services. The company’s fleet of heavy equipment is also featured. Hulcher.com was developed to educate current and potential customers on Hulcher’s capabilities, with 250 pages of content and an additional 100 flyers and project case studies. The site provides videos of services and an interactive map. - February 08, 2013 - Hulcher Services
Advance International Transport Co-Ordinates Multi-Port Freight Shipment for Mitsubishi
International project freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has successfully co-ordinated the shipment of oil industry project cargo from two countries for Mitsubishi Corporation destined for a vital Brazilian oil industry project. - August 07, 2010 - Advance International Transport
Advance Energises Mitsubishi Power Shipments
Building on a working relationship that spans almost 40 years, Istanbul-based Advance International Transport has moved two consignments of cooling plant modules for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). - July 14, 2010 - Advance International Transport
Advance Powers Marine Engine Shipments
Advance International Transport is nearing the mid-way point of a significant contract to move engines to power eight 56,000 dwt multipurpose ships being constructed in Bulgaria. - May 26, 2010 - Advance International Transport
Advance Sparkles for Syrian Glass Manufacturer
Advance International Transport has completed an important contract to support the construction of a new glass-making complex in Syria. - February 04, 2010 - Advance International Transport
Advance International Helps Power Bulgarian Shipbuilding
Global project cargo forwarder Advance International Transport Inc has commenced a three-year contract to provide heavy lift transport management services for Japanese-built ship engines destined for a multi bulk-carrier order being undertaken at a leading Bulgarian shipyard. - November 29, 2009 - Advance International Transport
Advance Shows Its Heavyweight 'Bottle' in Poland
International freight forwarder, Advance International Transport, is working on a major project freight management contract on behalf of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), shipping thousands of tonnes of machinery and material to support the construction of the first PTA (purified terephthalic acid) plant in Poland. - August 30, 2009 - Advance International Transport
Freight88: Beating the Economy with Strategy
Freight88 increases sales while slumps in the shipping industry force others to lash out at their competition. - July 22, 2009 - Freight88
Advance International Assists Azerbaijan Go for Gold
Advance International Transport is playing a significant role in efforts by Azerbaijan to capitalise fully on its goldfield resources. - June 25, 2009 - Advance International Transport
Advance International Transport Cements Heavy Shipment
International project freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has undertaken the shipment of a cement-making machine and ancillary quipment from the United States to Turkmenistan. - April 10, 2009 - Advance International Transport
Advance International Puts Some Wind Into Renewable Energy Sales
Advance International Transport is becoming increasingly involved in the shipment of modern wind turbines at a time when the world is waking up to the advantages of environmentally sustainable power generation. - February 07, 2009 - Advance International Transport
Advance International Seeks to Capitalise on Kazakhstan’s Development
In Kazakhstan, leading global freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has relocated its Almaty office to a newer and more efficient location to better serve its growing customer base in this vital Caucasian country. - December 10, 2008 - Advance International Transport
Advance International Helps to Clear the Air in Bulgaria; Radioactive Shipment Demonstrates Freight Forwarder's Capabilities
International freight forwarder, Advance International Transport is playing a significant role in efforts to reduce potentially harmful emissions from one of Europe’s dirtiest electricity generating plants. - July 18, 2008 - Advance International Transport
Arrow on Target for Shippers in Russia and the CIS
Advance International is increasing its involvement in the provision of intermodal railfreight services, which commenced a few years ago when it established the Advantage Express Service to offer an intermodal rail operation between Almaty in Kazakhstan and the Georgian port of Poti. - March 15, 2008 - Advance International Transport
Advance International’s Excellent Results on Rail Container Service
Freight forwarder, Advance International is celebrating excellent results on its ‘Advantage Express Service’ between Almaty in Kazakhstan and Poti in Georgia as it passes a significant traffic milestone. - December 05, 2007 - Advance International Transport
Advance Helps Plug Gap in Supply of Containers for Out-Of-Gauge Cargoes
In China, Advance International Transport, the leading freight forwarder and project shipping specialist, is taking delivery of 2400 new 40’ Open Top and Flat Rack containers for over-dimensional and out-of-gauge cargoes. The first 200 units of the order, which are being leased from Triton... - July 06, 2007 - Advance International Transport
Full Speed Ahead for Advance
Advance International, the specialist project cargo forwarder, is claiming that its recent shipment of heat exchangers from Port Kelang, Malaysia to Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia broke all transit time records for an ocean voyage by a cargo ship between the two countries. - June 21, 2007 - Advance International Transport
Cargo Expert Fred Faria Joins Honolulu Freight Service Enables Oversized Cargo Services to Hawaii, Guam, Micronesia, Polynesia and Southeast Asia
Honolulu Freight Service, announced that it has named Fred Faria manager of HFS Specialized Cargo Division enabling Honolulu Freight to offer services for shipments that are oversized and beyond the confines of a container, and will be available initially between the North American Continent. - June 01, 2006 - Honolulu Freight Service