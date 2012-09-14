PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

W&O Expands Into Asia Pacific Region by Opening a New Office in Singapore W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply

Hire Divers of Lake George Announces Need for Volunteer Divers for “Keep The Queen Clean” Underwater Cleanup Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

HIRE DIVERS Announces Invasive Species Removal Service for Lake George Private Dock Owners On Tuesday, March 8th at a Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will offer a small-scale Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) removal service in 2016. This donation-based service of Volunteers will be called Hire Divers of Lake George and is to benefit private dock owners with the removal of AIS such as Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed and more. Hire Divers began offering AIS diving services in the Fall of 2015 to Cornell University. - March 15, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

Hire Divers Moves Operations to Lake George, NY Hire Divers Association (HDA) completes move to Bolton Landing NY, on Lake George in the Adirondacks. - November 17, 2015 - HIRE DIVERS

Pirate Ships Aren’t Just for Pirates — Set Sail This Halloween with GetMyBoat Aboard a Tall Ship for a Haunted Holiday Tired of the same old trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples this Halloween? Dig into your costume chest, don your best Captain Jack Sparrow costume, and book a pirate ship, a classic schooner, or a tall ship for you and your crew. GetMyBoat, the world’s largest and fastest growing boat-sharing... - October 29, 2015 - GetMyBoat

America’s Leading Ocean Freight Expert Reveals $650 Million in Hidden Cash for 40,000 Importers America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.

WaterMota Propulsion Package Receives First Showing at Seawork A complete WaterMota powered propulsion package will be displayed on the company’s stand - A95 - for the first time at Seawork. The package will include a Doosan engine, D-I clutch, PTOs, gearbox and steering system, JMP hydraulic and water pumps, alternators and cooling water pipe mounted by... - May 22, 2014 - WaterMota

GetMyBoat Releases Top Ten Boating Destinations for 2014 Summer Season Miami captures top spot as the mecca for boating vacationers in the United States. - May 22, 2014 - GetMyBoat

HireDivers.com Launches Scuba and Commercial Diver Database to Help with Hurricane Sandy Cleanup For years, there has been no convenient way for homeowners and boat owners to locate Scuba and Commercial divers for hire as Contractors. In anticipation of a busy Spring Season to help with Hurricane Sandy cleanup a new web portal has been created to change all that. - February 03, 2013 - HIRE DIVERS

Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage Serves Its 1 Millionth Customer Third Generation Family Business Reaches Milestone. - January 22, 2010 - Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage

Amerijet International to Operate Boeing 767-200 Cargo Amerijet International, Inc. announced today it has signed a seven year agreement with Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM), a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) to lease five Boeing 767-200 freighter aircraft. The 767s will enable the airline to increase capacity on its scheduled... - February 19, 2009 - Amerijet International, Inc.

Innovative Web Application Offers Shippers a New Way to Collect Competitive Ocean Container Shipping Rates Delymar.com announces the launch of their Innovative web application where shippers can collect competitive ocean container shipping rates, and freight forwarders can find new customers. How can shippers and freight forwarders alike cut time, costs, and find new business? By using the latest web-enabled... - February 19, 2009 - Delymar.com

BayView Event Center & Charter Cruises Acquires Queen of Excelsior BayView expands cruise offerings with Lake Minnetonka’s largest and finest luxury yachts. - April 30, 2008 - BayView Event Center and Charter Cruises