|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply
Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS
On Tuesday, March 8th at a Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will offer a small-scale Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) removal service in 2016. This donation-based service of Volunteers will be called Hire Divers of Lake George and is to benefit private dock owners with the removal of AIS such as Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed and more. Hire Divers began offering AIS diving services in the Fall of 2015 to Cornell University. - March 15, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS
Hire Divers Association (HDA) completes move to Bolton Landing NY, on Lake George in the Adirondacks. - November 17, 2015 - HIRE DIVERS
Tired of the same old trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples this Halloween? Dig into your costume chest, don your best Captain Jack Sparrow costume, and book a pirate ship, a classic schooner, or a tall ship for you and your crew. GetMyBoat, the world’s largest and fastest growing boat-sharing... - October 29, 2015 - GetMyBoat
America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.
A complete WaterMota powered propulsion package will be displayed on the company’s stand - A95 - for the first time at Seawork.
The package will include a Doosan engine, D-I clutch, PTOs, gearbox and steering system, JMP hydraulic and water pumps, alternators and cooling water pipe mounted by... - May 22, 2014 - WaterMota
Miami captures top spot as the mecca for boating vacationers in the United States. - May 22, 2014 - GetMyBoat
For years, there has been no convenient way for homeowners and boat owners to locate Scuba and Commercial divers for hire as Contractors. In anticipation of a busy Spring Season to help with Hurricane Sandy cleanup a new web portal has been created to change all that. - February 03, 2013 - HIRE DIVERS
Third Generation Family Business Reaches Milestone. - January 22, 2010 - Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage
Amerijet International, Inc. announced today it has signed a seven year agreement with Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM), a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) to lease five Boeing 767-200 freighter aircraft. The 767s will enable the airline to increase capacity on its scheduled... - February 19, 2009 - Amerijet International, Inc.
Delymar.com announces the launch of their Innovative web application where shippers can collect competitive ocean container shipping rates, and freight forwarders can find new customers.
How can shippers and freight forwarders alike cut time, costs, and find new business? By using the latest web-enabled... - February 19, 2009 - Delymar.com
BayView expands cruise offerings with Lake Minnetonka’s largest and finest luxury yachts. - April 30, 2008 - BayView Event Center and Charter Cruises
Transsene International, one of the leaders in the Senegalese maritime world initiates a partnership with GMT Shipping Line, a Chinese firm with a headquarter in Hong Kong and representative offices in Hamburg, Nigeria and Ghana that establishes itself in Senegal for the very first time. - February 17, 2006 - Transsene Shipping Agency