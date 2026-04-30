Recent Headlines
Within Inland Water Transportation
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia. - April 30, 2026 - Flippo Construction Company, Inc.
Wave Marine Group Adds New Central Agency for Sale of 60m Superyacht Katina
The 60 meter Brodosplit super yacht Katina is now listed for sale with Zehra Aksu of Wave Marine Group as the worldwide central agent. - August 31, 2023 - Wave Marine Group
Groundbreaking Inland River Operating System Debuted June 1 at the Annual Inland Marine Expo in Nashville
Harbor Lynx, a new New Orleans-based technology company designed to "Keep Towboatin' Simple," announced the launch of a new nationwide inland waterways operating system that evolves and integrates operations for towboat and barge fleet managers with integrated, easy-to-use software. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Innovative New Orleans Tech Company Launched June 1 with Announcement of Groundbreaking Integrated Technology System to Simplify Towboat and Barge Operations Nationwide
Software technology company Harbor Lynx got underway June 1 at the Inland Marine Expo (IMX) in Nashville, TN, where river industry veterans, led by CEO Robert LeBlanc, announced the launch of the new company and its innovative inland river operating system. The system integrates operations for towboat and barge operators, streamlining complexities and making river navigation both safer and simpler across the U.S. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
HAL24K Water & Royal Eijkelkamp Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Data as a Service (DaaS) for Global Water Sector
HAL24K Water & Royal Eijkelkamp join forces to facilitate the use of Data for the protection of our global water resources. This partnership will incorporate the world leading sensors of Royal Eijkelkamp, a company that has a proven track record in the Water Industry, with the data technology of HAL24K, a company renowned for delivering exceptional quality data, using advanced machine learning techniques and the latest AI programs, all running within their Collaborate™ Data and Model Ecosystem. - November 03, 2022 - HAL24K Water
Cargonaija Set to Revolutionize Cargo Shipping from Dubai to Nigeria
Dubai-based international freight forwarder, Cargonaija, eases the process of cargo shipping from Dubai to Nigeria with innovative logistics solutions. - May 20, 2020 - Cargonaija
Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
W&O Expands Into Asia Pacific Region by Opening a New Office in Singapore
W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply
Hire Divers of Lake George Announces Need for Volunteer Divers for “Keep The Queen Clean” Underwater Cleanup
Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS
HIRE DIVERS Announces Invasive Species Removal Service for Lake George Private Dock Owners
On Tuesday, March 8th at a Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will offer a small-scale Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) removal service in 2016. This donation-based service of Volunteers will be called Hire Divers of Lake George and is to benefit private dock owners with the removal of AIS such as Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed and more. Hire Divers began offering AIS diving services in the Fall of 2015 to Cornell University. - March 15, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS
Hire Divers Moves Operations to Lake George, NY
Hire Divers Association (HDA) completes move to Bolton Landing NY, on Lake George in the Adirondacks. - November 17, 2015 - HIRE DIVERS
Pirate Ships Aren’t Just for Pirates — Set Sail This Halloween with GetMyBoat Aboard a Tall Ship for a Haunted Holiday
Tired of the same old trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples this Halloween? Dig into your costume chest, don your best Captain Jack Sparrow costume, and book a pirate ship, a classic schooner, or a tall ship for you and your crew. GetMyBoat, the world’s largest and fastest growing... - October 29, 2015 - GetMyBoat
America’s Leading Ocean Freight Expert Reveals $650 Million in Hidden Cash for 40,000 Importers
America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.
GetMyBoat Releases Top Ten Boating Destinations for 2014 Summer Season
Miami captures top spot as the mecca for boating vacationers in the United States. - May 22, 2014 - GetMyBoat
WaterMota Propulsion Package Receives First Showing at Seawork
A complete WaterMota powered propulsion package will be displayed on the company’s stand - A95 - for the first time at Seawork. The package will include a Doosan engine, D-I clutch, PTOs, gearbox and steering system, JMP hydraulic and water pumps, alternators and cooling water pipe mounted... - May 22, 2014 - WaterMota
HireDivers.com Launches Scuba and Commercial Diver Database to Help with Hurricane Sandy Cleanup
For years, there has been no convenient way for homeowners and boat owners to locate Scuba and Commercial divers for hire as Contractors. In anticipation of a busy Spring Season to help with Hurricane Sandy cleanup a new web portal has been created to change all that. - February 03, 2013 - HIRE DIVERS
Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage Serves Its 1 Millionth Customer
Third Generation Family Business Reaches Milestone. - January 22, 2010 - Blake Enterprises Moving and Storage
Amerijet International to Operate Boeing 767-200 Cargo
Amerijet International, Inc. announced today it has signed a seven year agreement with Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM), a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) to lease five Boeing 767-200 freighter aircraft. The 767s will enable the airline to increase capacity on its... - February 19, 2009 - Amerijet International, Inc.
Innovative Web Application Offers Shippers a New Way to Collect Competitive Ocean Container Shipping Rates
Delymar.com announces the launch of their Innovative web application where shippers can collect competitive ocean container shipping rates, and freight forwarders can find new customers. How can shippers and freight forwarders alike cut time, costs, and find new business? By using the latest... - February 19, 2009 - Delymar.com
BayView Event Center & Charter Cruises Acquires Queen of Excelsior
BayView expands cruise offerings with Lake Minnetonka’s largest and finest luxury yachts. - April 30, 2008 - BayView Event Center and Charter Cruises
Transsene International Announces its Innovative Perspectives in the Maritime Sector for the Year 2006
Transsene International, one of the leaders in the Senegalese maritime world initiates a partnership with GMT Shipping Line, a Chinese firm with a headquarter in Hong Kong and representative offices in Hamburg, Nigeria and Ghana that establishes itself in Senegal for the very first time. - February 17, 2006 - Transsene Shipping Agency