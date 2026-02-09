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Within Taxi Service
Cancun Airport Transportation Introduces Its New Fleet for 2026
Cancun Airport Transportation, a leading provider of private, safe and reliable airport transfer services throughout Cancún and the Riviera Maya, proudly announces the launch of its new fleet of vehicles for 2026, marking a major upgrade to its transportation experience for travelers from... - February 09, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Cancun Airport Transportation Has Been Awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Cancun Airport Transportation is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, recognising its outstanding performance in airport transfer services and placing the company among the top travel-service providers globally and in Cancun. About the... - February 02, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
ONTrack Introduces New Flexible Private Taxi Hire Car Rental Service in Manchester
ONTrack has launched a flexible private hire car rental service for drivers in Manchester, Stockport, Oldham, and beyond. Offering fully maintained vehicles on a weekly subscription basis, the service features transparent pricing, "Uber-ready" cars, and 24-hour breakdown recovery. Designed to meet drivers' needs, ONTrack provides a hassle-free, affordable alternative to car ownership. - December 04, 2024 - Ontrack Private Hire Rental
Introducing Longer-Ride Along: Canada's Free Rideshare App
In the bustling world of transportation, convenience meets affordability with the arrival of Longer-Ride Along, a cutting-edge rideshare platform designed specifically for Canadian commuters. Longer-Ride Along revolutionizes travel, offering users a seamless experience to share rides across the Great White North without breaking the bank. - April 17, 2024 - Longer - Ride Along Inc.
zTrip Taxi Debuts in Denver with a Commitment to Eco-Friendly and Accessible Transportation
zTrip Taxi, a new transportation service, has launched in Denver, focusing on providing eco-friendly and accessible travel options. This initiative aligns with growing environmental concerns and the need for inclusive transport solutions in urban areas. - February 08, 2024 - zTrip WHC
UKTRANSFER2016 LIMITED Announces Exciting Expansion Through New Brands, Transforming London's Taxi and Minicab Services
UkTransfer2016 presented 3 more brands to the industry. - January 13, 2024 - UKTRANSFER2016 LIMITED
Life Transports LLC, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation is Live in Phoenix Metro Area. Have You Seen the Van with a Heart?
Life Transports is a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) business that takes pride in providing the best transportation experiences to those with mobility support needs. Whether that means getting their riders to their next doctor's appointments, hospital discharge or driving them to an event to have some fun, the van with a heart will make sure everyone gets there on time and safe. - December 08, 2021 - Life Transports LLC
zTrip Replacing 100 Year-Old Yellow Cab Co. in Baltimore, MD
zTrip, North America’s largest taxicab company, is entering the Baltimore market on Wednesday September 15, 2021. zTrip will replace the iconic Yellow Cab Company. On Wednesday, zTrip will unveil a new fleet of zTrip taxicab vehicles, which will replace Baltimore’s iconic Yellow Cab... - September 15, 2021 - zTrip WHC
CarpoolWorld is Now Incorporated in Canada
CarpoolWorld is now incorporated (Planète Covoiturage inc. / CarpoolWorld inc.) in the province of Québec, Canada, providing the same free carpool matching services for individuals around the world at www.carpoolworld.com. - July 27, 2020 - CarpoolWorld
Ground Travel Solutions, a Collection of Limousine Companies Aligning to Assist Aging Americans Stuck in Florida
Safe and reliable ground transportation for those heading back North for the summer and looking to do so away from large groups or mass transit. The Chauffeured Ground Travel Industry has a solution that will not only help them maintain their health but get home quickly. - March 19, 2020 - Company Car & Limousine
WHC is Acquiring the Taxi Businesses from Transdev North America
WHC Worldwide, LLC is acquiring the taxi businesses from Transdev North America, including zTrip. This acquisition adds more than 2,500 vehicles in Baltimore, Dulles airport, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach. This most recent acquisition makes WHC Worldwide, LLC the largest national taxi company in the United States. - August 16, 2019 - zTrip WHC
Gulfport/Biloxi Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet
zTrip, a new innovative taxi service, has acquired Yellow Cab’s taxicab operating authority. zTrip will launch with a new fleet of 40 new vehicles in the Gulfport/Biloxi market today. zTrip. Because it matters who’s driving you. Because it matters who’s driving your kids, your elderly parents and who you drive with. - July 10, 2019 - zTrip WHC
South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service, a business specializing in luxury ground chauffeured transportation for corporate travel, airport transportation, special occasions and non-emergency medical transportation, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise... - March 22, 2019 - SJ Sedan and Limo
Albuquerque’s Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet
zTrip announces the fleet launch in Albuquerque – providing the safety of a taxi with the ease of on-demand service. - December 07, 2018 - zTrip WHC
CarpoolWorld Launches Basic Carpool Groups Service
The newest version of carpoolworld.com, launched today, includes new features and improvements throughout the web site, replacing it's Free carpool groups with Basic carpool groups as well as continuing to provide the Standard and Premium group service. Any CarpoolWorld visitor can now create a... - November 03, 2018 - CarpoolWorld
CarpoolWorld Connects Neighbors to Vacate Areas Affected by Hurricane Florence
Before Hurricane Florence hits, neighbors can sign up for free at CarpoolWorld to help each other out to get to safe areas using their car and by sharing the ride. - September 13, 2018 - CarpoolWorld
Cancun Airport Transportation Obtains the BBB Accreditation
Cancun Airport Transportation is happy to be accredited by Better Business Bureau. - July 28, 2018 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Maxi Cab Singapore - Launch of VIP Minibus Service
Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd has launched a new type of limousine service in Singapore. - April 26, 2018 - Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd
Metropolitan Shuttle® Provides Transportation for Our Veterans to 20,000 Doctor’s Visits in 2017
Since 2008, Metro Travel Services, Inc. (dba Metropolitan Shuttle®) has provided transportation services to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2017 alone, Metropolitan Shuttle transported veterans to more than 20,000 doctors’ appointments at VA medical facilities around the country and since 2012, Metropolitan Shuttle has transported our veterans to more than 121,500 doctors’ appointments. - March 26, 2018 - Metropolitan Shuttle
Empire Express
Downtowner, a transportation technology company, recently deployed their operations and technology to run the Empire Pass courtesy shuttle service in Park City, Utah. The on-demand ride service is provided to homeowners and guests of the Empire Pass community, which is located adjacent to Deer... - February 02, 2018 - Downtowner
Expansion of Auckland Taxi Services; Hiring New Drivers
Auckland Taxi Service announced the recruiting of additional staff for its expanding services. The chief committee along with other eminent members of the board discussed the need of employing more drivers with the advancement in the great demand for their service. They intend to increase more... - November 29, 2017 - Auckland Taxi Service
Boston Airport Express Inc. to Expand Logan Taxi Cabs Fleet in Fall 2017
Boston Airport Express Inc. is glad to announce that they are expanding their fleet of chauffeured cars to take on more customers in fall 2017. Additionally Boston Airport Express is also expanding its services to include short day tours in Massachusetts by October 2017. As a reliable name in... - September 19, 2017 - Boston Airport Express
CarpoolWorld Opens Free Carpooling Portals for Victims of Harvey and Irma
CarpoolWorld is providing free rideshare matching services for people affected by the ongoing natural disasters in Texas and the Southeast. People in these areas can sign up individually at any time, and organizations, including businesses, schools, hospitals, and municipalities, can set up... - September 10, 2017 - CarpoolWorld
LATC Launches Car Service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains Car Service
Logan Airport Taxi Service is now offering car service from Boston Airport to Berkshire Mountains Car Service. LATC is a quality transport service firm that provides high end taxi service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains and back. Passengers can get their services at affordable rates along with additional services at nominal charges. Their fleet of cars include 3/4 Passenger Luxury Sedans, 6/7 Passenger Minivans, and 5/7 Passenger SUVs. - August 03, 2017 - Logan Airport Taxi Cab
Colorado Springs Yellow Cab Announces New Management Team Focusing on Community Service, Faster Response Times, Efficiency
Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs has announced the installment of Scott Holisky as the General Manager of the Pikes Peak regional terminal, and Matthew Drew as Director of Marketing. Mr. Holisky previously served as the terminal’s Operations Manager from 2012-2016, at which time he... - April 30, 2017 - Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs
CarpoolWorld Adds Disaster Recovery Planning to Online Rideshare Group Services
Now, organizations can choose to pre-load their list of employees in the CarpoolWorld database and be ready for any disruption in transportation services, major events or office moves. The software pairs employees up for carpooling to a new location based on filtering criteria set by the carpool group administrator. - February 16, 2017 - CarpoolWorld
First Corporate Sedans Achieves Above TLC Average Safety Rating
After compiling Driver Scores from thousands of TLC drivers driving in NYC, Nexar found that FCS drivers have a higher Driver Score (92.3) than the average TLC driver (78.9). - February 08, 2017 - First Corporate Sedans Inc.
Zyppys Introduces Premium & Affordable Car Rental Services from Bangalore to Mysore
A very popular car rental service company, Zyppys is introducing premium cars on hire from Bangalore to Mysore. The service will allow people to rent from Economy to luxurious cars at affordable prices for their travel needs. Zyppys is one of the most popular intercity car rental service provider... - August 19, 2016 - Zyppys
KiwiTaxi on the Largest Airports in the World
Even small towns usually have their own airports, let alone millionaire-cities with dense tourist traffic. KiwiTaxi did some research on which airports are truly considered the largest ones in the world. - July 07, 2016 - Kiwitaxi.com
Boston Airport Express Car Service in Boston Launches Android App
New Android App Launch for Taxi & Car Booking Services in Boston, MA. - June 30, 2016 - Boston Airport Express
Phoenix Limo Transportation's Substantial Growth Fuels Expansion
Phoenix Limo Transportation is a transportation service provider. They service Phoenix and all of the surrounding areas. From Scottsdale to Glendale, Paradise Valley to Queen Creek, Their mission is to deliver a first class experience with a competitive price. As they continue to expand their business, Phoenix Limo Transportation will hire new drivers and add new vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.phoenixtaxicompany.com - April 20, 2016 - Phoenix Limo Transportation
myofficecab Becomes the First Indian Cab Company to Book Tesla Model 3
myofficecab has been committed to the cause of providing environmently friendly transportation, it has already helped reduce 15+ million grams of CO2 emission so far, through its environment friendly fleet and by plating one tree per cab per month. myofficecab’s CEO Bhaskar Chavda said that he is very excited to book a Tesla Model 3. - April 08, 2016 - myofficecab
Hamilton’s Limo and Car Service Launches New Website for the Madison Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - March 30, 2016 - Hamilton's Limo and Car Service
myofficecab Brings P. A. C. E. – Safety is a Habit to Its Customer Organizations
On this International Women’s Day, myofficecab – an environment friendly employee transportation company announces its partnership with P. A. C. E. – Safety is a Habit. P.A.C.E. has been designed and conceptualized by Antra Bhargava - this unique method combines Antra's 15+ years... - March 09, 2016 - myofficecab
Scottsdale Car Service Can Get You to and from the College Football Playoff National Championship
Scottsdale Car Service suggests different types of transportation for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium 2016 - December 19, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service
Scottsdale Car Service Provides Transportation for College Football Playoff National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T at the University of Phoenix Stadium - December 16, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service
Scottsdale Car Service Voted Best of Our Valley for 2016
Scottsdale Car Service has won Best of Our Valley 2016 for the third year in a row - December 05, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service
Austin Choice Limo Service Offers for the Upcoming Festivals & Events in Austin
Austin is one of the best cities to live in, as it is the capital of Texas. It has various restaurants, shopping places, music and many more things. In Austin you’ll find either events or festivals every month. Here are some of the upcoming festivals and events list: Renegade Craft Fair:... - November 29, 2015 - Austin Choice Executive Sedan & Limo
#1 Green Cab Has a New Website
Website domain changed to www.greencabdbq.com. - September 20, 2015 - #1 Green Cab
Car Rental Italy Just Got Better as Right Cars Arrives
Right Cars Vehicle Rental today announced it is to commence car rental operations throughout Italy as part of its rapid European expansion plans. Car Rental with Right Cars sees the establishment of a new major car rental infrastructure in Italy. - September 16, 2015 - Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd
Dubai Rental-Car Startup Travelauto.com Seeks Travel Agents Within UAE and Middle-East
The fastest growing car rental startup Travelauto.com catering rent a car services globally is seeking travel agents across the UAE and Middle-East. - September 09, 2015 - Travelauto
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd Today Announced That It's to Commence Car Rental Services in Hungary
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd today announced that it is to commence car rental services in Hungary from the 1st October 2015 as part of its ongoing massive expansion plans. - September 07, 2015 - Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd
Travelauto.com Integrates Payfort Payment Gateway to Its Portal
Travelauto.com integrates yet another payment gateway “Payfort” based in Dubai for facilitating international and local advance deposit payments while booking a rental car online especially in the MENA region. - August 27, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto.com Announces the Addition of Budget Rent a Car Services in Israel
Budget Car Rental Israel has been added to Travelauto.com allowing travelers visiting to Israel to rent cars online along with several other car rental suppliers of their choice. - August 13, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto Adds ClickRent Car Rental for Hungary
ClickRent, a Hungary based car Hire company has been added by Travelauto.com, an online car rental marketplace for travelers to book rental cars while visiting Budapest region. - July 24, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto.com Rolls Out Cheap Las Vegas Car Rentals
With new regional and international service providers in the United States, Travelauto.com now accepts car rental booking in the Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando Florida for immediate rental cars requirements and thanksgiving car rentals booking. - July 15, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto Mobilizes for Salalah Khareef Festival Car Rental Demands
The peculiar Khareef lush green season in the Middle-Eastern Region is one visited by most tourists from the neighborhood countries, for which Travelauto.com facilitates car rental in the Salalah Airport making their transportation easy. - July 06, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto Readily Accepts Car Rental Bookings for Eid Holidays
As there is high demand for car rental during the EID Holidays, Travelauto has started accepting the pre-reservations for car rentals in the Middle-East region including the Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat, Istanbul, Ankara and many more cities. - July 02, 2015 - Travelauto
Bid A Drive App Floods the Transportation Market
The increase in litigation against rideshare apps are on the rise from government agencies. Countries worldwide see it as a way of destroying the transportation industry. Professional drivers also see it as a threat to their way of life. The introduction of Bid A Drive rideshare app however may be the solution to this concept widely accepted by riders. - May 16, 2015 - Bid A Drive
Coastal Limousine Service in Ocean County NJ Paving the Way for the Ultimate Ride
Need transportation for a wedding, airport, special event or just a night out on the town? Coastal Limousine of NJ is offering some of the best amenities, making for a customized ride. - February 06, 2015 - NJ Event Link