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Within Limousine Service
Cancun Airport Transportation Introduces Its New Fleet for 2026
Cancun Airport Transportation, a leading provider of private, safe and reliable airport transfer services throughout Cancún and the Riviera Maya, proudly announces the launch of its new fleet of vehicles for 2026, marking a major upgrade to its transportation experience for travelers from... - February 09, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Cancun Airport Transportation Has Been Awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Cancun Airport Transportation is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, recognising its outstanding performance in airport transfer services and placing the company among the top travel-service providers globally and in Cancun. About the... - February 02, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
The Genie Transportation Services Urges Congress to End Shutdown as Air Travel Delays Worsen
The Genie Transportation Services, Central Florida’s leading family transportation provider, is urging Congress to end the federal government shutdown. The company warns that ongoing air travel delays, cancellations, and safety lapses are harming tourism, jobs, and local businesses across Central Florida’s travel economy. - November 09, 2025 - The Genie Transportation Services LLC
Halloween Limo Specials Are Here — Ride in Style with Stretch Limousine, Inc.
Stretch Limousine, Inc. Expands Fleet and Lowers Prices to Better Serve Chicago and Surrounding States. Stretch Limousine, Inc., a premier luxury transportation provider rated among the best in the Chicago area, has announced the addition of new vehicles to its fleet along with newly reduced rates. - October 23, 2025 - Stretch Limousine, Inc.
The Genie Transportation Services Announces Three New Premier Services for Families and Travelers
The Genie Transportation Services has launched three new premium transportation options—Genie Express, Genie Comfort, and Genie VIP—designed to offer families and travelers safe, reliable, and comfortable rides from Orlando Airport to Disney World, Orlando Airport to Port Canaveral, and other popular destinations. - April 11, 2025 - The Genie Transportation Services LLC
Dark Carz Announces Series A Funding Round, After Pre-Seed of $5.3 Million from Founders
Dark Carz is a luxury ride-share app that offers on-demand transportation services in the USA, Canada, and the UAE. The company provides on demand or scheduled rides with professional chauffeurs in luxury vehicles, including limos, party buses, and sprinter vans. Dark Carz also offers airport transfers and hourly rides. - January 03, 2025 - Dark Carz Technologies Corp
AA Limousine Worldwide Introduces Signature Limousine Services for Weddings and Prom Nights in NYC
AA Limo Worldwide, a distinguished name in the field of luxury transportation in New York City, setting up new standards with its Signature Limousine Services for wedding events and prom nights. Wedding day and prom night are not just events; they're extraordinary milestones in someone life's... - November 18, 2023 - Chauffeur Service NYC
Rideline Car and Limo Service Announces Newly Redesigned Website
The new and completely redesigned website offers users to get an instant online quote and booking for best Long Island airport car service to JFK, LaGuardia and Newark. Rideline, a reliable provider of excellent, top class Long Island car service is pleased to announce the launch of its newly... - January 15, 2023 - Rideline Car and Limo Service
New Blog by Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service Drivers Who See It All
Car service drivers hear from clients and see first hand the good and bad about Jacksonville FL airlines, attractions, hotels, restaurants, golf courses and other businesses. Now they share their insight on the new “We Love Jax” Blog. - August 31, 2022 - Jacksonville Black Car Limo Service
A1 Luxury Rental Website Redesign
A1 Luxury Rental's redesigned website offers blazing-fast website load speed, complete online booking option, pictures of the vehicles, and information about different tours and services offered. - July 15, 2020 - Global Limos
How Crown Limo is Dealing with Coronavirus
Crown Limo Service announces COVID-19 Safety Kit to ensure risk free, comfortable and luxury transportation. “Safe, Reliable & Affordable limo ride for everyone,” says Bill Jordan, Fleet Manager at Crown Limo Service. - June 28, 2020 - Crown Limo Service
Ground Travel Solutions, a Collection of Limousine Companies Aligning to Assist Aging Americans Stuck in Florida
Safe and reliable ground transportation for those heading back North for the summer and looking to do so away from large groups or mass transit. The Chauffeured Ground Travel Industry has a solution that will not only help them maintain their health but get home quickly. - March 19, 2020 - Company Car & Limousine
All Events Limo and Bus Service Launches New Website
All Events Limo and Bus Service is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to view the company’s services and fleet. Created with the... - May 02, 2019 - All Events Limousine and Bus Service
South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service, a business specializing in luxury ground chauffeured transportation for corporate travel, airport transportation, special occasions and non-emergency medical transportation, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise... - March 22, 2019 - SJ Sedan and Limo
Top Luxury Ground Operator Announces New Franchise Strategy to Consolidate the Industry
A1ALimo is Consolidating the Luxury Ground Transportation Industry by awarding franchises to Select Operators in each region. - November 07, 2018 - A1A Airport & Limousine Service
Rideline Car and Limo Service Announces Newly Redesigned Website Launch
The new and completely redesigned website offers users more detailed information about the Long Island car service to JFK International Airport, Laguardia Airport, Newark International Airport and other areas in Long Island and the Hamptons. - October 31, 2018 - Rideline Car and Limo Service
Cancun Airport Transportation Obtains the BBB Accreditation
Cancun Airport Transportation is happy to be accredited by Better Business Bureau. - July 28, 2018 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Maxi Cab Singapore - Launch of VIP Minibus Service
Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd has launched a new type of limousine service in Singapore. - April 26, 2018 - Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd
Vintage Wedding Cars Dublin Launch New Wedding Car Service
AKP Chauffeur Drive Chauffeurs is a reputed company known for offering some of the exceptional wedding cars. Being a part of this industry since 2005 has helped them to apprehend the needs and requirements of the couples. They comprehend the wedding ceremony is actually a big job and the expert of... - March 14, 2018 - AKP Chauffeur Drive
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
GetTransfer.com Raises Series A from S7 Group
San Francisco, Feb. 2, 2018, GetTransfer Limited, an online marketplace for pre-booked long distance transfers in Europe and US, is pleased to announce that it has raised its Series A funding round from S7 Group, a member of the oneworld® global aviation alliance. Over the last 12 months,... - February 06, 2018 - GetTransfer.com
Fast Growing Mobility-Startup GetTransfer.com is Part of WebSummit's Start Category
In November 2016, during its foundation year, mobility-startup GetTransfer.com participated for the first time in the Lisbon WebSummit conference. At that time, GetTransfer was little more than an alfa-version in its infancy. Since then, the company has made a quantum leap in terms of proof of... - October 26, 2017 - GetTransfer.com
LATC Launches Car Service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains Car Service
Logan Airport Taxi Service is now offering car service from Boston Airport to Berkshire Mountains Car Service. LATC is a quality transport service firm that provides high end taxi service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains and back. Passengers can get their services at affordable rates along with additional services at nominal charges. Their fleet of cars include 3/4 Passenger Luxury Sedans, 6/7 Passenger Minivans, and 5/7 Passenger SUVs. - August 03, 2017 - Logan Airport Taxi Cab
Zyleck Launches Lymousine, a New Ride Scheduling Platform That Brings Driver Utilization Optimization to the Ride Sharing and Last Mile Package Delivery Business Models
Zyleck Technologies, Inc. (Zyleck), an Atlanta, Georgia-based Transport Network Company (TNC), announced today the Beta launch of Lymousine, its ride scheduling and last mile package delivery platform that is underpinned by a Doctoral thesis and patent pending technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Lymousine platform enables as much as a 30% improvement in driver utilization rates to make ride sharing and last mile package delivery more efficient, cost effective, and predictive. - July 10, 2017 - Zyleck
First Corporate Sedans Achieves Above TLC Average Safety Rating
After compiling Driver Scores from thousands of TLC drivers driving in NYC, Nexar found that FCS drivers have a higher Driver Score (92.3) than the average TLC driver (78.9). - February 08, 2017 - First Corporate Sedans Inc.
Love is in the Air – This Valentine's AA Limousine Service Decides to Share Love Among Its Clients
After being the most revered executive transport service for over a decade, AA Limousine and Sedan has decided to remunerate its clients. Well, they aren’t going to hug everyone out there, but are offering “Love rides” as they like to call it, to all couples this Valentine's. A... - January 20, 2017 - AA Limousine And Sedan
KiwiTaxi on the Largest Airports in the World
Even small towns usually have their own airports, let alone millionaire-cities with dense tourist traffic. KiwiTaxi did some research on which airports are truly considered the largest ones in the world. - July 07, 2016 - Kiwitaxi.com
Phoenix Limo Transportation's Substantial Growth Fuels Expansion
Phoenix Limo Transportation is a transportation service provider. They service Phoenix and all of the surrounding areas. From Scottsdale to Glendale, Paradise Valley to Queen Creek, Their mission is to deliver a first class experience with a competitive price. As they continue to expand their business, Phoenix Limo Transportation will hire new drivers and add new vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.phoenixtaxicompany.com - April 20, 2016 - Phoenix Limo Transportation
Hamilton’s Limo and Car Service Launches New Website for the Madison Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - March 30, 2016 - Hamilton's Limo and Car Service
Scottsdale Car Service Can Get You to and from the College Football Playoff National Championship
Scottsdale Car Service suggests different types of transportation for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium 2016 - December 19, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service
Scottsdale Car Service Provides Transportation for College Football Playoff National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T at the University of Phoenix Stadium - December 16, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service
Scottsdale Car Service Voted Best of Our Valley for 2016
Scottsdale Car Service has won Best of Our Valley 2016 for the third year in a row - December 05, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service
Austin Choice Limo Service Offers for the Upcoming Festivals & Events in Austin
Austin is one of the best cities to live in, as it is the capital of Texas. It has various restaurants, shopping places, music and many more things. In Austin you’ll find either events or festivals every month. Here are some of the upcoming festivals and events list: Renegade Craft Fair:... - November 29, 2015 - Austin Choice Executive Sedan & Limo
San Francisco Bay Area Company LiMOFLY Slashes Ride Sharing Costs
LiMOFLY is a new ride sharing app in San Francisco Bay area. - November 11, 2015 - LiMOFLY
Dubai Rental-Car Startup Travelauto.com Seeks Travel Agents Within UAE and Middle-East
The fastest growing car rental startup Travelauto.com catering rent a car services globally is seeking travel agents across the UAE and Middle-East. - September 09, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto.com Integrates Payfort Payment Gateway to Its Portal
Travelauto.com integrates yet another payment gateway “Payfort” based in Dubai for facilitating international and local advance deposit payments while booking a rental car online especially in the MENA region. - August 27, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto.com Announces the Addition of Budget Rent a Car Services in Israel
Budget Car Rental Israel has been added to Travelauto.com allowing travelers visiting to Israel to rent cars online along with several other car rental suppliers of their choice. - August 13, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto Adds ClickRent Car Rental for Hungary
ClickRent, a Hungary based car Hire company has been added by Travelauto.com, an online car rental marketplace for travelers to book rental cars while visiting Budapest region. - July 24, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto.com Rolls Out Cheap Las Vegas Car Rentals
With new regional and international service providers in the United States, Travelauto.com now accepts car rental booking in the Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando Florida for immediate rental cars requirements and thanksgiving car rentals booking. - July 15, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto Mobilizes for Salalah Khareef Festival Car Rental Demands
The peculiar Khareef lush green season in the Middle-Eastern Region is one visited by most tourists from the neighborhood countries, for which Travelauto.com facilitates car rental in the Salalah Airport making their transportation easy. - July 06, 2015 - Travelauto
Travelauto Readily Accepts Car Rental Bookings for Eid Holidays
As there is high demand for car rental during the EID Holidays, Travelauto has started accepting the pre-reservations for car rentals in the Middle-East region including the Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat, Istanbul, Ankara and many more cities. - July 02, 2015 - Travelauto
Genius Limo Launches New Website
Genius Car & Limousine Services, LLC a luxury limousine services provider in Los Angeles County launched a new, modern website by utilizing new marketing strategies including online advertising, directory placement, improved Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and traditional direct mail campaigns. - May 14, 2015 - Genius Car and Limousine Services, LLC
NJ Based Limousine and Transportation Service Offering Special Amenities for Airport and Corporate Transportation
Preferred Limousine & Transportation Service offers Special Amenities to their passengers making ground transportation comfortable, relaxing and entertaining. Their First Class Amenities Service is receiving rave reviews from passengers. - May 01, 2015 - Preferred Limousine, LLC
Local NJ Limo Service Expands Service Area
Aprodlimo, a limousine rental and town car service based in Piscataway, New Jersey has recently enlarged their coverage area to include Easton, PA and its surrounding areas. This expansion was made in order to widen the company’s general service area and make quality transportation services... - February 25, 2015 - Aprodlimo Service LLC
Returning Home Vets Get Free Limo Ride
Aprodlimo Service LLC, a local Lehigh Valley Limo/Car service has announced that, they will offer free limo/car service from the airport to the Lehigh Valley area for returning home veterans. "It is our way of saying thank you," said Adam Chalecki owner of Aprodlimo. If you are a... - February 25, 2015 - Aprodlimo Service LLC
Coastal Limousine Service in Ocean County NJ Paving the Way for the Ultimate Ride
Need transportation for a wedding, airport, special event or just a night out on the town? Coastal Limousine of NJ is offering some of the best amenities, making for a customized ride. - February 06, 2015 - NJ Event Link
One Stop Resource Website for Special Event and Wedding Planning Launching in NJ
According to a 2014 Real Weddings Study, 81 percent of 18,000 newly married couples surveyed planned their wedding themselves. - January 24, 2015 - NJ Event Link
Black Crown Limousine: New York/ New Jersey Limousine Service
Black Crown Limousine is New York and New Jersey's most reliable, luxurious and affordable limousine service. Black Crown Limousine has now upgraded its fleet and brought its business to a whole new level. - September 25, 2014 - Black Crown Limousine
Electric Service: Premiere #1 Limousine Adds Tesla to Fleet
The green car service Harrisburg, PA residents want is now available. The Tesla Model S is the newest addition to the Premiere #1 Limousine car fleet. - August 27, 2014 - Premiere #1 Limousine
Private Heathrow-Gatwick Transfers Now Made Affordable with Affixed Rates
Heathrow Gatwick Cars offers non-metered, affixed affordable airport private transfers. It serves all London airports and seaport, but their fleet can also accommodate longer trips exceeding 40 miles, as long as it's booked in advance. Private chauffeurs are duly licensed by London Dept. of Public Carriage Office. - May 29, 2014 - HeathrowGatwickCars.com