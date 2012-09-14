PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

All Events Limo and Bus Service Launches New Website All Events Limo and Bus Service is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to view the company’s services and fleet. Created with the user... - May 02, 2019 - All Events Limousine and Bus Service

South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council South Jersey Sedan and Limousine Service, a business specializing in luxury ground chauffeured transportation for corporate travel, airport transportation, special occasions and non-emergency medical transportation, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by... - March 22, 2019 - SJ Sedan and Limo

Top Luxury Ground Operator Announces New Franchise Strategy to Consolidate the Industry A1ALimo is Consolidating the Luxury Ground Transportation Industry by awarding franchises to Select Operators in each region. - November 07, 2018 - A1A Airport & Limousine Service

Rideline Car and Limo Service Announces Newly Redesigned Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers users more detailed information about the Long Island car service to JFK International Airport, Laguardia Airport, Newark International Airport and other areas in Long Island and the Hamptons. - October 31, 2018 - Rideline Car and Limo Service

Cancun Airport Transportation Obtains the BBB Accreditation Cancun Airport Transportation is happy to be accredited by Better Business Bureau. - July 28, 2018 - Cancun Airport Transportation

Maxi Cab Singapore - Launch of VIP Minibus Service Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd has launched a new type of limousine service in Singapore. - April 26, 2018 - Limo Maxi Cabs Pte Ltd

Vintage Wedding Cars Dublin Launch New Wedding Car Service AKP Chauffeur Drive Chauffeurs is a reputed company known for offering some of the exceptional wedding cars. Being a part of this industry since 2005 has helped them to apprehend the needs and requirements of the couples. They comprehend the wedding ceremony is actually a big job and the expert of this... - March 14, 2018 - AKP Chauffeur Drive

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

GetTransfer.com Raises Series A from S7 Group San Francisco, Feb. 2, 2018, GetTransfer Limited, an online marketplace for pre-booked long distance transfers in Europe and US, is pleased to announce that it has raised its Series A funding round from S7 Group, a member of the oneworld® global aviation alliance. Over the last 12 months, www.GetTransfer.com... - February 06, 2018 - GetTransfer.com

Fast Growing Mobility-Startup GetTransfer.com is Part of WebSummit's Start Category In November 2016, during its foundation year, mobility-startup GetTransfer.com participated for the first time in the Lisbon WebSummit conference. At that time, GetTransfer was little more than an alfa-version in its infancy. Since then, the company has made a quantum leap in terms of proof of concept,... - October 26, 2017 - GetTransfer.com

LATC Launches Car Service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains Car Service Logan Airport Taxi Service is now offering car service from Boston Airport to Berkshire Mountains Car Service. LATC is a quality transport service firm that provides high end taxi service from Boston to Berkshire Mountains and back. Passengers can get their services at affordable rates along with additional services at nominal charges. Their fleet of cars include 3/4 Passenger Luxury Sedans, 6/7 Passenger Minivans, and 5/7 Passenger SUVs. - August 03, 2017 - Logan Airport Taxi Cab

Zyleck Launches Lymousine, a New Ride Scheduling Platform That Brings Driver Utilization Optimization to the Ride Sharing and Last Mile Package Delivery Business Models Zyleck Technologies, Inc. (Zyleck), an Atlanta, Georgia-based Transport Network Company (TNC), announced today the Beta launch of Lymousine, its ride scheduling and last mile package delivery platform that is underpinned by a Doctoral thesis and patent pending technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, the Lymousine platform enables as much as a 30% improvement in driver utilization rates to make ride sharing and last mile package delivery more efficient, cost effective, and predictive. - July 10, 2017 - Zyleck

First Corporate Sedans Achieves Above TLC Average Safety Rating After compiling Driver Scores from thousands of TLC drivers driving in NYC, Nexar found that FCS drivers have a higher Driver Score (92.3) than the average TLC driver (78.9). - February 08, 2017 - First Corporate Sedans Inc.

Love is in the Air – This Valentine's AA Limousine Service Decides to Share Love Among Its Clients After being the most revered executive transport service for over a decade, AA Limousine and Sedan has decided to remunerate its clients. Well, they aren’t going to hug everyone out there, but are offering “Love rides” as they like to call it, to all couples this Valentine's. A 10%... - January 20, 2017 - AA Limousine And Sedan

KiwiTaxi on the Largest Airports in the World Even small towns usually have their own airports, let alone millionaire-cities with dense tourist traffic. KiwiTaxi did some research on which airports are truly considered the largest ones in the world. - July 07, 2016 - Kiwitaxi.com

Phoenix Limo Transportation's Substantial Growth Fuels Expansion Phoenix Limo Transportation is a transportation service provider. They service Phoenix and all of the surrounding areas. From Scottsdale to Glendale, Paradise Valley to Queen Creek, Their mission is to deliver a first class experience with a competitive price. As they continue to expand their business, Phoenix Limo Transportation will hire new drivers and add new vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.phoenixtaxicompany.com - April 20, 2016 - Phoenix Limo Transportation

Hamilton’s Limo and Car Service Launches New Website for the Madison Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - March 30, 2016 - Hamilton's Limo and Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Can Get You to and from the College Football Playoff National Championship Scottsdale Car Service suggests different types of transportation for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium 2016 - December 19, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Provides Transportation for College Football Playoff National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T at the University of Phoenix Stadium - December 16, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Voted Best of Our Valley for 2016 Scottsdale Car Service has won Best of Our Valley 2016 for the third year in a row - December 05, 2015 - Scottsdale Car Service

Austin Choice Limo Service Offers for the Upcoming Festivals & Events in Austin Austin is one of the best cities to live in, as it is the capital of Texas. It has various restaurants, shopping places, music and many more things. In Austin you’ll find either events or festivals every month. Here are some of the upcoming festivals and events list: Renegade Craft Fair: The... - November 29, 2015 - Austin Choice Executive Sedan & Limo

San Francisco Bay Area Company LiMOFLY Slashes Ride Sharing Costs LiMOFLY is a new ride sharing app in San Francisco Bay area. - November 11, 2015 - LiMOFLY

Dubai Rental-Car Startup Travelauto.com Seeks Travel Agents Within UAE and Middle-East The fastest growing car rental startup Travelauto.com catering rent a car services globally is seeking travel agents across the UAE and Middle-East. - September 09, 2015 - Travelauto

Travelauto.com Integrates Payfort Payment Gateway to Its Portal Travelauto.com integrates yet another payment gateway “Payfort” based in Dubai for facilitating international and local advance deposit payments while booking a rental car online especially in the MENA region. - August 27, 2015 - Travelauto

Travelauto.com Announces the Addition of Budget Rent a Car Services in Israel Budget Car Rental Israel has been added to Travelauto.com allowing travelers visiting to Israel to rent cars online along with several other car rental suppliers of their choice. - August 13, 2015 - Travelauto

Travelauto Adds ClickRent Car Rental for Hungary ClickRent, a Hungary based car Hire company has been added by Travelauto.com, an online car rental marketplace for travelers to book rental cars while visiting Budapest region. - July 24, 2015 - Travelauto

Travelauto.com Rolls Out Cheap Las Vegas Car Rentals With new regional and international service providers in the United States, Travelauto.com now accepts car rental booking in the Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando Florida for immediate rental cars requirements and thanksgiving car rentals booking. - July 15, 2015 - Travelauto

Travelauto Mobilizes for Salalah Khareef Festival Car Rental Demands The peculiar Khareef lush green season in the Middle-Eastern Region is one visited by most tourists from the neighborhood countries, for which Travelauto.com facilitates car rental in the Salalah Airport making their transportation easy. - July 06, 2015 - Travelauto

Travelauto Readily Accepts Car Rental Bookings for Eid Holidays As there is high demand for car rental during the EID Holidays, Travelauto has started accepting the pre-reservations for car rentals in the Middle-East region including the Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat, Istanbul, Ankara and many more cities. - July 02, 2015 - Travelauto

Genius Limo Launches New Website Genius Car & Limousine Services, LLC a luxury limousine services provider in Los Angeles County launched a new, modern website by utilizing new marketing strategies including online advertising, directory placement, improved Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and traditional direct mail campaigns. - May 14, 2015 - Genius Car and Limousine Services, LLC

NJ Based Limousine and Transportation Service Offering Special Amenities for Airport and Corporate Transportation Preferred Limousine & Transportation Service offers Special Amenities to their passengers making ground transportation comfortable, relaxing and entertaining. Their First Class Amenities Service is receiving rave reviews from passengers. - May 01, 2015 - Preferred Limousine, LLC

Returning Home Vets Get Free Limo Ride Aprodlimo Service LLC, a local Lehigh Valley Limo/Car service has announced that, they will offer free limo/car service from the airport to the Lehigh Valley area for returning home veterans. "It is our way of saying thank you," said Adam Chalecki owner of Aprodlimo. If you are a returning... - February 25, 2015 - Aprodlimo Service LLC

Local NJ Limo Service Expands Service Area Aprodlimo, a limousine rental and town car service based in Piscataway, New Jersey has recently enlarged their coverage area to include Easton, PA and its surrounding areas. This expansion was made in order to widen the company’s general service area and make quality transportation services more... - February 25, 2015 - Aprodlimo Service LLC

Coastal Limousine Service in Ocean County NJ Paving the Way for the Ultimate Ride Need transportation for a wedding, airport, special event or just a night out on the town? Coastal Limousine of NJ is offering some of the best amenities, making for a customized ride. - February 06, 2015 - NJ Event Link

One Stop Resource Website for Special Event and Wedding Planning Launching in NJ According to a 2014 Real Weddings Study, 81 percent of 18,000 newly married couples surveyed planned their wedding themselves. - January 24, 2015 - NJ Event Link

Black Crown Limousine: New York/ New Jersey Limousine Service Black Crown Limousine is New York and New Jersey's most reliable, luxurious and affordable limousine service. Black Crown Limousine has now upgraded its fleet and brought its business to a whole new level. - September 25, 2014 - Black Crown Limousine

Electric Service: Premiere #1 Limousine Adds Tesla to Fleet The green car service Harrisburg, PA residents want is now available. The Tesla Model S is the newest addition to the Premiere #1 Limousine car fleet. - August 27, 2014 - Premiere #1 Limousine

Private Heathrow-Gatwick Transfers Now Made Affordable with Affixed Rates Heathrow Gatwick Cars offers non-metered, affixed affordable airport private transfers. It serves all London airports and seaport, but their fleet can also accommodate longer trips exceeding 40 miles, as long as it's booked in advance. Private chauffeurs are duly licensed by London Dept. of Public Carriage Office. - May 29, 2014 - HeathrowGatwickCars.com

Win a Free Stretch Limo for Prom Prom is just around the corner! Have you decided how you will be making your grand entrance? Lucky for you, Stretch Limousine Inc. has multiple prom packages to choose from and you can see them all at: http://stretchlimochicago.com/prom-limo-party-bus-packages.htm Book today so you don’t risk the... - April 26, 2014 - Stretch Limousine, Inc.

Blue Bird Limo Announces New Spring/Summer Fleet and Specials Blue Bird Limousine is pleased to announce their new fleet of luxury limos and unique ground transportation vehicles just in time for the 2014 Spring and Summer social season. After one of the harshest winters on record, the northeast is ready to welcome some sunshine and warmer weather. Blue Bird limousine... - March 27, 2014 - Blue Bird Limousine

Scottsdale Car Service to Sponsor and Provide Transportation for Celebrity Golf Tournament Scottsdale Car Service will be the exclusive transportation provider for Arians Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic held at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa. - March 05, 2014 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Receives a Mojo Pages Award Badge(TM) Mojo Pages, the leading online business review source, is thrilled to announce that Scottsdale Car Service has received the Mojo Pages Award Badge™ - January 19, 2014 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Has Won the WeddingWire & Wedding Professionals Couples’ Choice Awards™ 2014 The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards™ 2014 is proud to announce that Scottsdale Car Service has been distinguished as the top local wedding Transportation Services, based on their professional achievements from the previous year. - January 19, 2014 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service is Now Offering Transportation to the Barrett Jackson Collector Car Auctions(TM) Scottsdale Car Service, the the leading limousine company in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area, has announced today they will be providing transportation to the Barrett Jackson Collector Car Auctions™. This year the auction will be welcoming exceptional vehicles representing 85 years of automotive history... - January 10, 2014 - Scottsdale Car Service

SD Hot Limos and Party Bus Announces Discounted Brewery Tours SD Hot Limos and Party Bus is excited to offer its patrons a special promotion on brewery tours serving the San Diego metropolitan area during the months of December, January, and February. The San Diego-based company will team up with regional microbreweries, including Coronado Brewing Company, Green... - January 09, 2014 - SD Hot Limos and Party Bus

Scottsdale Car Service is Now Offering Transportation to the 2014 Waste Management Phoenix Open Scottsdale Car Service, the leading limousine company in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area, announced they will be offering transportation to the the Waste Management Phoenix Open hosted by TPC Scottsdale on January 27, 2014 through February 02, 2014. Annually sporting the largest crowds on the PGA TOUR, the... - January 08, 2014 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Voted by AZ Foothills Magazine Best in the Valley One of Phoenix’s premiere magazines, Arizona Foothills Magazine, has named Scottsdale Car Service the "Best Limo and Sweet Rides" in the Valley this year. The results for AZ Foothills magazine Best of our Valley 2014 are in and residents have voted Scottsdale Car Service the number one... - December 15, 2013 - Scottsdale Car Service

Scottsdale Car Service Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated(TM) Badge WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Scottsdale Car Service has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in Transportation. The esteemed WeddingWire Rated™ program recognizes wedding professionals who have received positive... - December 15, 2013 - Scottsdale Car Service

Kiss Limousines to be the First "Star" Vehicles in Las Vegas Over the past 40 years, KISS has toured the world while breaking sales and attendance records regularly. The make-up, costumes, effects and choreography combined with the talent and music of the group have created an icon of the rock world. KISS - the brand - has become one of the most desired instantly... - December 14, 2013 - Adventure Photo Tours