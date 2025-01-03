Dark Carz Announces Series A Funding Round, After Pre-Seed of $5.3 Million from Founders
Dark Carz is a luxury ride-share app that offers on-demand transportation services in the USA, Canada, and the UAE. The company provides on demand or scheduled rides with professional chauffeurs in luxury vehicles, including limos, party buses, and sprinter vans. Dark Carz also offers airport transfers and hourly rides.
Wilmington, DE, January 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dark Carz, an on-demand technology platform for luxury transportation, today announces the launch of its series A first funding round. The Series A round includes $5.3 million seed capital from the company’s founders, underscoring strong confidence in Dark Carz’s market potential and business strategy.
The Series A raise is poised to accelerate Dark Carz’s global expansion, focusing on key regions in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, and supporting the company’s continued innovation in AI-driven transportation.
“This investment sets the stage for scalable growth as we enhance our platform and cater to the evolving demands of modern travelers," says CEO Patrick McAuliffe.
Global Footprint and Partnerships
Dark Carz maintains a significant presence in prominent markets, including:
Middle East: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Kuwait, Bahrain
Asia: China, Singapore, Thailand
Europe: Italy, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Czech Republic
Americas: Puerto Rico
Backed by nearly 2,000 operator partners, Dark Carz delivers consistent, premium services while creating new revenue opportunities for livery operators. The Series A round further supports the company’s goal of broadening market coverage and refining customer experiences.
AI-Driven Innovation
A key component of Dark Carz’s platform is its AI technology, which identifies the nearest coffee shop to a traveler’s pickup point, ensuring hot and fresh beverages are ready upon arrival.
Strengthening the Business Model
Diverse Revenue Streams: Partnerships with varied livery operators help reduce potential risks.
Market Opportunity: Growing demand for specialized, on-demand transport underscores Dark Carz’s expansion plan.
Advanced Tech Approach: Real-time route optimization and location tracking enhance efficiency and traveler satisfaction.
Crowdfunding Initiative
In addition to the Series A round, Dark Carz has also introduced a crowdfunding campaign, making it possible for a broader audience to participate in the company’s future.
Crowdfunding Link: Join Dark Carz to Revolutionize Global Luxury Transportation
About Dark Carz
Dark Carz is a on-demand technology platform focusing on premium transportation services. By integrating AI-driven solutions, strategic global partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
Media Contact:
Email: media@darkcarz.com
Website: www.darkcarz.com
Instagram: @darkcarzluxury
