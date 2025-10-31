Recent Headlines
Infinity Transportation Management Expands Fleet with 10 New 32-Passenger Marcopolo Grand Executive Buses Pioneering Gas-Powered Efficiency in Chicago’s Charter Market
Infinity Transportation Management, one of the Midwest’s most innovative and fastest growing transportation companies, announced today the addition of 10 brand-new Marcopolo Grand Executive 32-passenger buses, built on the Ford F59 chassis. This strategic investment marks a new era in the... - October 31, 2025 - Infinity Transportation Management
Life Transports LLC, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation is Live in Phoenix Metro Area. Have You Seen the Van with a Heart?
Life Transports is a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) business that takes pride in providing the best transportation experiences to those with mobility support needs. Whether that means getting their riders to their next doctor's appointments, hospital discharge or driving them to an event to have some fun, the van with a heart will make sure everyone gets there on time and safe. - December 08, 2021 - Life Transports LLC
App-Garden Launches Vehicle Maintenance
App-Garden launches a new Vehicle Maintenance module built to streamline the process for vehicle maintenance and work orders. - March 15, 2021 - App-Garden
Blaine, MN Based School Bus Company Receives Award for Life-Saving Safety Initiative
American Student Transportation and General Manager, Kevin Bisek, were presented with the prestigious Traffic Safety Innovation Award from Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths on November 17, 2020 in recognition of its development of an upgraded lighting system for school buses to help prevent stop-arm violations. - December 10, 2020 - American Student Transportation
App-Garden Releases Bluetooth Thermometers Integrated with Tablet Solution
The App-Garden, a cloud-based software provider for K-12 School districts is announcing the addition of a Bluetooth temperature screening module in Travel Tracker that addresses the concerns of students entering school buses or buildings and the ability to quickly screen for temperatures. - September 03, 2020 - App-Garden
App-Garden Releases New Features to Aid in Volunteer Recruitment in New School Environment
The App-Garden, a leading cloud-based software company who works with K-12 administrators nationwide, has released new updates to the Volunteer Tracker to aid school districts with including volunteers in the new school environment. The new features provide an automated safety review process that... - August 25, 2020 - App-Garden
App-Garden Provides No Cost Meal/Supply Delivery Software for School Districts
In response to COVID-19 school closures, the App-Garden has developed a new no cost Meal/Supply Delivery Software, built specifically for the new needs that have emerged due to school closures nationwide. - April 11, 2020 - App-Garden
App-Garden Releases New Synovia and Zonar Integration
App-Garden, a leading cloud-based software provider for K-12 administrators, is excited to announce that users of Zonar and Synovia GPS solutions can now directly integrate with App-Garden’s Travel Tracker – Routing software. Now with a simple connection, school administrators can... - February 06, 2020 - App-Garden
App-Garden Opens Its Virtual Sub Training to the Public; No Longer Only for School Districts
App-Garden’s Virtual Sub Training has revolutionized the way school districts onboard and train substitutes. The convenience and ease of completing Substitute Orientation and Effective Substitute Training allow districts and administrators to maintain a healthy, rolling roster of readily... - June 18, 2019 - App-Garden
App-Garden Adds Its Second Cloud-Based Solution in 30 Days: Travel Tracker - Routing Software
With Travel Tracker for Routes, administrators can easily plan, coordinate, and optimize bus routes and schedules from any WiFi capable device with a web browser. - May 01, 2019 - App-Garden
App-Garden Launches It's Newest Solution: Facility Tracker
App-Garden, a leader in cloud-based solutions for K-12 administration, announces the launch of its newest solution: Facility Tracker. The Facility Tracker is a cloud-based work order management system which allows school districts to track work orders from submission to completion, saving time and... - April 01, 2019 - App-Garden
OurBus Expands to More Locations in the US
OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.
The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, announces the appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations. Frank’s role includes the full responsibility for Operations of Service and Parts for both Colton and Sacramento A-Z locations. - July 06, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Introduces the New 2018 Blue Bird All American Type D Electric School Bus Ride and Drive Events Throughout California
A-Z Bus Sales, Blue Bird and Adomani team up to showcase the all-new Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus in California from January 8 through January 17 at select California school districts. - January 05, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Awarded Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus
A-Z Bus Sales Commercial and Transit Bus Sales division recognized for sales excellence by Glaval Bus for exceeding Glaval's sales goals throughout the California and Hawaii sales territory. - October 11, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division
A-Z Bus Sales names new Director of their Commercial and Transit Sales Division. The new director will oversee the commercial and transit bus sales team for California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. - September 05, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
Safe Money Broadcasting Acquires Independent Consumer Financial Education Website
Introducing the first-ever, completely independent platform to educate consumers about guaranteed retirement and insurance solutions. SafeMoney.com lets advisors promote themselves, enhance credibility with national branding, and enjoy a full-service client education program with no business requirements to any financial company. - July 13, 2017 - Safe Money Broadcasting
A-Z Bus Sales Announces the Hiring of Brandon Bluhm: Director of New School Bus Sales
A-Z Bus hires new Director of New School Bus Sales to fully run and plan the departments strategic and sales executions for their core bus brands, Blue Bird, Micro Bird, and Collins Bus. - June 20, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Signs Four-State Exclusive Dealership Agreement with Tiffany Coach Builders
A-Z Bus Sales becomes first dealership to Tiffany Coach Builders, a premium luxury bus and limousine manufacturer. - May 06, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Announces Sales of A2Z Emissions to Diesel Emissions Service
A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Wins Portion of AZNIGP Contract for Cutaway Buses
A-Z Bus Sales Wins a portion of the National Institute of Government Purchasing, Arizona Chapter Contract #ADSPO16-102777 for Cutaway Buses. The cutaway bus selected by A-Z Bus Sales is the Elkhart Coach Bus, a highly configurable shuttle bus. - September 23, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Central California
A-Z Bus Sales, California's Blue Bird Bus Distributor, names Terry White as New School Bus Territory Manager for Central California. - May 04, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northeast and Central California
A-Z Bus Sales Appoints Tom Scheidt as Territory Sales Manager of New School Bus Sales in California. Tom will manage California's Northeast and Central Counties. - April 21, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division
Karl Esguerra is appointed new Director of Commercial & Transit Sales at A-Z Bus Sales, Colton California. - April 14, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
A2Z Emissions Solutions Announces the Hiring of a New Director of Sales
A2Z Emissions Solutions, a division of A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires Matthew Groth as Director of Sales in California. - January 15, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales. Inc. Signs Four State Exclusive Dealership Deal with Newport Coachworks
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. of California signs exclusive, four state, dealership deal with upscale shuttle and commercial bus manufacturer, Newport Coachworks of Riverside, California. - November 17, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
Contemporary Transportation is Adding New Members to Their Team
Contemporary Transportation is certified to provide non-emergency medical transportation, special transportation services, and access transportation. CTI is also a provider of school bus services, primarily servicing special education transportation. The company has been around since the... - October 30, 2014 - Contemporary Transportation
A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northwest California
A-Z Bus Sales, exclusive California and Hawaii Bluebird School Bus Dealer, and Collins School Bus Dealer announces the addition of a New Territory sales manager to their New School Bus team for the Northwest Territory of California. - October 27, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus
A-Z Bus Sales, a California and Hawaii Commercial and Transit Bus Sales Dealer, Receives the Silver Sales Award of Excellence from Glaval Bus for their continued success in sales within the California Bus Sales Territory. - October 24, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Announces New Service Manager for Their Sacramento Service Center Location
A-Z Bus Sales New Service Manager, Chris Fernandez, Aims to Improve and Grow Sacramento's Service Center Location. - August 26, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from ARBOC Specialty Vehicles
A-Z Bus Sales wins the ARBOC Sales Excellence Award, Two years in a row for exceeding the manufacturers sales goals for both years. - August 20, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales
Trans/Air Welcomes David Harden to Sales Team
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, a leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Harden as Regional Sales Manager. David comes to Trans/Air with over 30 years experience in the Truck and Bus industry. Based in St. - July 20, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
MonseyBus.com, a New York Charter Bus Company, Expands Its Commuter Service Lines
New York charter bus company Monsey Tours is expanding its commuter bus services in and around the New York metropolitan area. - April 11, 2012 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service
MonseyBus.com Offers Regular Updates and Deals Through Enhanced Charter Bus Newsletter
Monsey Tours, a New York charter bus company serving destinations throughout the U.S. and Canada, is currently promoting its email newsletter for its helpful updates and money-saving specials. - March 24, 2012 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service
Trans/Air Manufacturing Welcomes Chris Clark to the Sales Team
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Clark as Regional Sales Manager. Chris comes to Trans/Air with over 25 years experience in the A/C industry. - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Manufacturing Releases an Informational Bulletin About BTU Ratings Called "BTU Ratings - Get Educated!"
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, has released an informational bulletin called “BTU Ratings – Get Educated!” The purpose of the bulletin is two-fold. First, it warns... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Manufacturing Has Developed a Dual Add-On Compressor Mount for IC Bus CE Applications
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new dual add-on compressor mount for IC Bus CE applications. Specifically designed for IC Bus CE... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Develops an Aftermarket Dash Evaporator for Blue Bird Vision Applications
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for Blue Bird Vision applications. The Blue Bird Vision Dash provides total... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Develops a Dash Evaporator for IC Bus Rear Engine Applications
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce immediate availability of a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for IC Bus RE applications. The IC Bus RE Dash provides... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Trans/Air Manufacturing Develops a New FM50 Flush Mounted Evaporator
Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new FM50 flush mount evaporator. Specifically designed for school and commercial applications with... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation
Charter Bus Company Monsey Tours Presents Its Local Casino Trip and Senior Tour Services
Monsey Tours, a New York-based charter bus company, recently announced new service options for senior tours and local casino trips. - February 19, 2012 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service
New York Charter Bus Company Monsey Tours Spotlights Its Enhanced Wedding, Business, and Sports Arena Services
New York-based charter bus service Monsey Tours is promoting its diverse array of charter options, including bus rentals for wedding events, trips to sports arenas, business meetings, and more. - February 01, 2012 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service
MonseyBus.com Charter Bus Company Promotes Commuter Service and Baltimore Route with Two New Domains
New York charter bus company Monsey Bus Tours recently launched www.MonseyTrails.com and www.TheBaltimoreLine.com to promote its commuter service and new route to Baltimore. - May 11, 2011 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service
Ride from New York to Baltimore and Back with Monsey Tours Commuter and Charter Bus Service at TheBaltimoreLine.com
Monsey Tours is augmenting its commuter and charter bus offerings to include regular service between New York and Baltimore, available online www.TheBaltimoreLine.com. - May 09, 2011 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service
ecoShuttle Event Aims to Raise Funds & Garden Beds for Local Charity
ecoShuttle, a sustainable charter bus company based in Portland, OR, is planning a fundraising party at their new location. The soiree is an effort to promote ecoShuttle’s participation in Portland’s Growing Gardens program Dawn of the Bed. The company is holding the family-friendly party at their headquarters Sunday, May 1st located at 2420 NE Columbia Boulevard in northeast Portland. Party-goers can expect to find live music, delicious food, beer, wine, a silent auction, crafts and more. - April 22, 2011 - ecoShuttle
MonseyBus.com Charter Bus Company Gives Away iPod to One Lucky Rider on Facebook
MonseyBus.com announced the winner of the company’s popular Facebook contest to win a free iPod. The commuter and charter bus service offered the giveaway to thank its loyal customers. - March 12, 2011 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service
MonseyBus.com Saves Stranded Charter Bus Service Passengers from Blizzard of 2010
MonseyBus.com, an NYC charter bus service, helped a group of Los Angeles tourists stay warm and find lodging when they were stranded by the Blizzard of 2010. - January 28, 2011 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service
Monsey Bus Tours Provides New York Charter Bus Service for Holiday Travelers and More
MonseyBus.com, a New York charter bus service, is an affordable solution for last-minute trips this holiday season. Monsey Bus Tours provides travel to all locations in the U.S. and Canada ideal for schools, organizations and other groups, including the ING New York City Marathon and members of the United Nations. - December 15, 2010 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service