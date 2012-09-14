PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

App-Garden Opens Its Virtual Sub Training to the Public; No Longer Only for School Districts App-Garden’s Virtual Sub Training has revolutionized the way school districts onboard and train substitutes. The convenience and ease of completing Substitute Orientation and Effective Substitute Training allow districts and administrators to maintain a healthy, rolling roster of readily available,... - June 18, 2019 - App-Garden

App-Garden Adds Its Second Cloud-Based Solution in 30 Days: Travel Tracker - Routing Software With Travel Tracker for Routes, administrators can easily plan, coordinate, and optimize bus routes and schedules from any WiFi capable device with a web browser. - May 01, 2019 - App-Garden

App-Garden Launches It's Newest Solution: Facility Tracker App-Garden, a leader in cloud-based solutions for K-12 administration, announces the launch of its newest solution: Facility Tracker. The Facility Tracker is a cloud-based work order management system which allows school districts to track work orders from submission to completion, saving time and money,... - April 01, 2019 - App-Garden

OurBus Expands to More Locations in the US OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, announces the appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations. Frank’s role includes the full responsibility for Operations of Service and Parts for both Colton and Sacramento A-Z locations. - July 06, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Introduces the New 2018 Blue Bird All American Type D Electric School Bus Ride and Drive Events Throughout California A-Z Bus Sales, Blue Bird and Adomani team up to showcase the all-new Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus in California from January 8 through January 17 at select California school districts. - January 05, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Awarded Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus A-Z Bus Sales Commercial and Transit Bus Sales division recognized for sales excellence by Glaval Bus for exceeding Glaval's sales goals throughout the California and Hawaii sales territory. - October 11, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division A-Z Bus Sales names new Director of their Commercial and Transit Sales Division. The new director will oversee the commercial and transit bus sales team for California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. - September 05, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

Safe Money Broadcasting Acquires Independent Consumer Financial Education Website Introducing the first-ever, completely independent platform to educate consumers about guaranteed retirement and insurance solutions. SafeMoney.com lets advisors promote themselves, enhance credibility with national branding, and enjoy a full-service client education program with no business requirements to any financial company. - July 13, 2017 - Safe Money Broadcasting

A-Z Bus Sales Announces the Hiring of Brandon Bluhm: Director of New School Bus Sales A-Z Bus hires new Director of New School Bus Sales to fully run and plan the departments strategic and sales executions for their core bus brands, Blue Bird, Micro Bird, and Collins Bus. - June 20, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Signs Four-State Exclusive Dealership Agreement with Tiffany Coach Builders A-Z Bus Sales becomes first dealership to Tiffany Coach Builders, a premium luxury bus and limousine manufacturer. - May 06, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces Sales of A2Z Emissions to Diesel Emissions Service A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Wins Portion of AZNIGP Contract for Cutaway Buses A-Z Bus Sales Wins a portion of the National Institute of Government Purchasing, Arizona Chapter Contract #ADSPO16-102777 for Cutaway Buses. The cutaway bus selected by A-Z Bus Sales is the Elkhart Coach Bus, a highly configurable shuttle bus. - September 23, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Central California A-Z Bus Sales, California's Blue Bird Bus Distributor, names Terry White as New School Bus Territory Manager for Central California. - May 04, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northeast and Central California A-Z Bus Sales Appoints Tom Scheidt as Territory Sales Manager of New School Bus Sales in California. Tom will manage California's Northeast and Central Counties. - April 21, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division Karl Esguerra is appointed new Director of Commercial & Transit Sales at A-Z Bus Sales, Colton California. - April 14, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A2Z Emissions Solutions Announces the Hiring of a New Director of Sales A2Z Emissions Solutions, a division of A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires Matthew Groth as Director of Sales in California. - January 15, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales. Inc. Signs Four State Exclusive Dealership Deal with Newport Coachworks A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. of California signs exclusive, four state, dealership deal with upscale shuttle and commercial bus manufacturer, Newport Coachworks of Riverside, California. - November 17, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Contemporary Transportation is Adding New Members to Their Team Contemporary Transportation is certified to provide non-emergency medical transportation, special transportation services, and access transportation. CTI is also a provider of school bus services, primarily servicing special education transportation. The company has been around since the 1980’s... - October 30, 2014 - Contemporary Transportation

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northwest California A-Z Bus Sales, exclusive California and Hawaii Bluebird School Bus Dealer, and Collins School Bus Dealer announces the addition of a New Territory sales manager to their New School Bus team for the Northwest Territory of California. - October 27, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus A-Z Bus Sales, a California and Hawaii Commercial and Transit Bus Sales Dealer, Receives the Silver Sales Award of Excellence from Glaval Bus for their continued success in sales within the California Bus Sales Territory. - October 24, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Announces New Service Manager for Their Sacramento Service Center Location A-Z Bus Sales New Service Manager, Chris Fernandez, Aims to Improve and Grow Sacramento's Service Center Location. - August 26, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales Receives Sales Excellence Award from ARBOC Specialty Vehicles A-Z Bus Sales wins the ARBOC Sales Excellence Award, Two years in a row for exceeding the manufacturers sales goals for both years. - August 20, 2014 - A-Z Bus Sales

Trans/Air Welcomes David Harden to Sales Team Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, a leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Harden as Regional Sales Manager. David comes to Trans/Air with over 30 years experience in the Truck and Bus industry. Based in St. - July 20, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

MonseyBus.com, a New York Charter Bus Company, Expands Its Commuter Service Lines New York charter bus company Monsey Tours is expanding its commuter bus services in and around the New York metropolitan area. - April 11, 2012 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

MonseyBus.com Offers Regular Updates and Deals Through Enhanced Charter Bus Newsletter Monsey Tours, a New York charter bus company serving destinations throughout the U.S. and Canada, is currently promoting its email newsletter for its helpful updates and money-saving specials. - March 24, 2012 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

Trans/Air Manufacturing Releases an Informational Bulletin About BTU Ratings Called "BTU Ratings - Get Educated!" Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, has released an informational bulletin called “BTU Ratings – Get Educated!” The purpose of the bulletin is two-fold. First, it warns consumers... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Has Developed a Dual Add-On Compressor Mount for IC Bus CE Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new dual add-on compressor mount for IC Bus CE applications. Specifically designed for IC Bus CE applications,... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Develops an Aftermarket Dash Evaporator for Blue Bird Vision Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for Blue Bird Vision applications. The Blue Bird Vision Dash provides total climate... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Develops a Dash Evaporator for IC Bus Rear Engine Applications Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce immediate availability of a new dash air heat/cool unit designed specifically for IC Bus RE applications. The IC Bus RE Dash provides total... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Develops a New FM50 Flush Mounted Evaporator Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new FM50 flush mount evaporator. Specifically designed for school and commercial applications with bulkhead... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Welcomes Chris Clark to the Sales Team Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation, Dallastown, PA USA based leader in transportation climate control design, manufacture, and installation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Clark as Regional Sales Manager. Chris comes to Trans/Air with over 25 years experience in the A/C industry. Based... - March 01, 2012 - Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation

Charter Bus Company Monsey Tours Presents Its Local Casino Trip and Senior Tour Services Monsey Tours, a New York-based charter bus company, recently announced new service options for senior tours and local casino trips. - February 19, 2012 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

New York Charter Bus Company Monsey Tours Spotlights Its Enhanced Wedding, Business, and Sports Arena Services New York-based charter bus service Monsey Tours is promoting its diverse array of charter options, including bus rentals for wedding events, trips to sports arenas, business meetings, and more. - February 01, 2012 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

MonseyBus.com Charter Bus Company Promotes Commuter Service and Baltimore Route with Two New Domains New York charter bus company Monsey Bus Tours recently launched www.MonseyTrails.com and www.TheBaltimoreLine.com to promote its commuter service and new route to Baltimore. - May 11, 2011 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

Ride from New York to Baltimore and Back with Monsey Tours Commuter and Charter Bus Service at TheBaltimoreLine.com Monsey Tours is augmenting its commuter and charter bus offerings to include regular service between New York and Baltimore, available online www.TheBaltimoreLine.com. - May 09, 2011 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

ecoShuttle Event Aims to Raise Funds & Garden Beds for Local Charity ecoShuttle, a sustainable charter bus company based in Portland, OR, is planning a fundraising party at their new location. The soiree is an effort to promote ecoShuttle’s participation in Portland’s Growing Gardens program Dawn of the Bed. The company is holding the family-friendly party at their headquarters Sunday, May 1st located at 2420 NE Columbia Boulevard in northeast Portland. Party-goers can expect to find live music, delicious food, beer, wine, a silent auction, crafts and more. - April 22, 2011 - ecoShuttle

MonseyBus.com Charter Bus Company Gives Away iPod to One Lucky Rider on Facebook MonseyBus.com announced the winner of the company’s popular Facebook contest to win a free iPod. The commuter and charter bus service offered the giveaway to thank its loyal customers. - March 12, 2011 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

MonseyBus.com Saves Stranded Charter Bus Service Passengers from Blizzard of 2010 MonseyBus.com, an NYC charter bus service, helped a group of Los Angeles tourists stay warm and find lodging when they were stranded by the Blizzard of 2010. - January 28, 2011 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

Monsey Bus Tours Provides New York Charter Bus Service for Holiday Travelers and More MonseyBus.com, a New York charter bus service, is an affordable solution for last-minute trips this holiday season. Monsey Bus Tours provides travel to all locations in the U.S. and Canada ideal for schools, organizations and other groups, including the ING New York City Marathon and members of the United Nations. - December 15, 2010 - Monsey Bus - Charter Bus Service

ecoShuttle Partner Up with Green Drop Garage to Go Veggie ecoShuttle gets a little greener converting their first bus to SVO - November 25, 2009 - ecoShuttle

Metropolitan Shuttle® Wins G20 Contract in Washington, DC Metropolitan Shuttle®, the leading source for nationwide bus charter rental services, was awarded a contract by the U.S. State Department to provide transportation services for the national and international media on Saturday, November 15, 2008 for coverage of the G-20 financial summit. - November 28, 2008 - Metropolitan Shuttle