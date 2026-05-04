Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition

Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition

Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris

Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership

Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership

Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris

Harris & Harris Launches ACTION RCM: A Bold New Step in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

Harris & Harris Launches ACTION RCM: A Bold New Step in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

Harris & Harris proudly launches ACTION RCM, a bold new entity delivering revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Backed by 57 years of proven results, ACTION RCM combines advanced analytics, compassionate patient engagement, and strategic expertise to drive smarter, faster, and more integrated RCM solutions—built for today, ready for tomorrow. - June 22, 2025 - Harris & Harris

Harris & Harris Announces Acquisition of The CMI Group

Harris & Harris Announces Acquisition of The CMI Group

Harris & Harris, a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care, today announced the acquisition of The CMI Group (“CMI”), an accounts receivables management and customer care firm, located in Dallas, TX. This strategic combination represents a meaningful expansion in operational capabilities and personnel. - August 06, 2024 - Harris & Harris

Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store: a New Chapter Begins

Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store: a New Chapter Begins

Tromml, an AI insights platform for eCommerce auto parts sellers, is launching on Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. The move reinforces Tromml's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools, including an automated reconciliation tool and a unified multi-channel dashboard. CEO Lauren McCullough is excited about transforming the eCommerce experience for auto parts sellers globally through this collaboration. - December 01, 2023 - Tromml

Harris & Harris Announces David Peters Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Harris & Harris Announces David Peters Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Effective November 1st, David Peters, who has successfully led the Company as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. - November 03, 2023 - Harris & Harris

Harris & Harris, LTD. Announces Addition to Executive Leadership; Appoints David Peters to Chief Operating Officer

Harris & Harris, LTD. Announces Addition to Executive Leadership; Appoints David Peters to Chief Operating Officer

Leading accounts receivable management company, Harris & Harris LTD. is excited to announce the appointment of David Peters to the role of Chief Operating Officer. - May 01, 2023 - Harris & Harris

Skymeter Wins Main Prize in Coveted Intertraffic Innovation Awards

Skymeter Corporation honored with Intertraffic Innovation Award in ITS/Traffic Management as well as over-all show award. - March 25, 2010 - Skymeter Corporation

TransCore Awarded $35 Million Contract to Provide Bay Area Toll Authority with an Advanced Toll Collection and Accounting System

The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) awarded TransCore a $35 million contract to design, develop, test, install and maintain a new advanced toll collection and accounting system (ATCAS II) for seven San Francisco Bay area bridges; the contract includes a six year maintenance option. Design is... - November 18, 2009 - Transcore, ITS

Cleantech Index Selects Skymeter as One of "Next 10" Emerging Leaders

Skymeter was selected by Corporate Knights (an independent Canadian-based media company) for its 'Cleantech Next 10' list via an advisory panel of Canada’s foremost authorities on cleantech, based on four judging criteria: creativity and original approach, solving a business problem, clear business objective, and best chance of breaking through. - October 25, 2009 - Skymeter Corporation

“Ten Essentials: What a Broker TMS Should Do for You” White Paper, Available Free at www.transcorebrokertms.com

TransCore announces publication of a white paper for freight brokers, “Ten Essentials: What a Broker TMS Should Do for You” provides brokers and 3PLs with a practical checklist and other tips to evaluate commercially available software solutions. - October 23, 2009 - Transcore, ITS

TransCore Awarded Contract to Convert Utah Department of Transportation’s I-15 Express Lanes to an Electronic Payment System

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has selected TransCore to convert the existing Interstate 15 Express Lanes decal system to an electronic, radio frequency identification (RFID)-based payment system. This type of system is the first in Utah. - September 21, 2009 - Transcore, ITS

E-Brief -- Randall-Reilly Offers TransCore’s TruckersEdge and 3sixty Freight Match Express on eTrucker.com

TransCore announces the company's partnership with Randall-Reilly owner of eTrucker.com to bring value-added services to the online trucking community. Truckers Edge a combination of load matching and regulatory and compliance tools that help independent truckers stay competitive. 3sixty Freight Match Express provides access to the DAT loadboard for small shippers, brokers and carriers. - August 22, 2009 - Transcore, ITS

CDR Enters Into a Distribution Agreement with Unity Scientific

Beginning January 2008, CDR will entrust Unity Scientific Asia Pacific Pty Ltd with the exclusive distribution of FoodLab line of products in Australia and New Zealand. - January 31, 2008 - CDR s.r.l.

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