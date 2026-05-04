Recent Headlines
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris Strengthens Operational Excellence with New Leadership
Harris & Harris, Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Justin Miller, Vice President of Operations, and Dan Medina, Senior Director of AI Applications & Operational Effectiveness. - January 22, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris Launches ACTION RCM: A Bold New Step in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management
Harris & Harris proudly launches ACTION RCM, a bold new entity delivering revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Backed by 57 years of proven results, ACTION RCM combines advanced analytics, compassionate patient engagement, and strategic expertise to drive smarter, faster, and more integrated RCM solutions—built for today, ready for tomorrow. - June 22, 2025 - Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris Announces Acquisition of The CMI Group
Harris & Harris, a leader in accounts receivable management and customer care, today announced the acquisition of The CMI Group (“CMI”), an accounts receivables management and customer care firm, located in Dallas, TX. This strategic combination represents a meaningful expansion in operational capabilities and personnel. - August 06, 2024 - Harris & Harris
Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store: a New Chapter Begins
Tromml, an AI insights platform for eCommerce auto parts sellers, is launching on Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. The move reinforces Tromml's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools, including an automated reconciliation tool and a unified multi-channel dashboard. CEO Lauren McCullough is excited about transforming the eCommerce experience for auto parts sellers globally through this collaboration. - December 01, 2023 - Tromml
Harris & Harris Announces David Peters Appointed Chief Executive Officer
Effective November 1st, David Peters, who has successfully led the Company as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. - November 03, 2023 - Harris & Harris
Harris & Harris, LTD. Announces Addition to Executive Leadership; Appoints David Peters to Chief Operating Officer
Leading accounts receivable management company, Harris & Harris LTD. is excited to announce the appointment of David Peters to the role of Chief Operating Officer. - May 01, 2023 - Harris & Harris
Skymeter Wins Main Prize in Coveted Intertraffic Innovation Awards
Skymeter Corporation honored with Intertraffic Innovation Award in ITS/Traffic Management as well as over-all show award. - March 25, 2010 - Skymeter Corporation
TransCore Awarded $35 Million Contract to Provide Bay Area Toll Authority with an Advanced Toll Collection and Accounting System
The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) awarded TransCore a $35 million contract to design, develop, test, install and maintain a new advanced toll collection and accounting system (ATCAS II) for seven San Francisco Bay area bridges; the contract includes a six year maintenance option. Design is... - November 18, 2009 - Transcore, ITS
Cleantech Index Selects Skymeter as One of "Next 10" Emerging Leaders
Skymeter was selected by Corporate Knights (an independent Canadian-based media company) for its 'Cleantech Next 10' list via an advisory panel of Canada’s foremost authorities on cleantech, based on four judging criteria: creativity and original approach, solving a business problem, clear business objective, and best chance of breaking through. - October 25, 2009 - Skymeter Corporation
“Ten Essentials: What a Broker TMS Should Do for You” White Paper, Available Free at www.transcorebrokertms.com
TransCore announces publication of a white paper for freight brokers, “Ten Essentials: What a Broker TMS Should Do for You” provides brokers and 3PLs with a practical checklist and other tips to evaluate commercially available software solutions. - October 23, 2009 - Transcore, ITS
TransCore Awarded Contract to Convert Utah Department of Transportation’s I-15 Express Lanes to an Electronic Payment System
Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has selected TransCore to convert the existing Interstate 15 Express Lanes decal system to an electronic, radio frequency identification (RFID)-based payment system. This type of system is the first in Utah. - September 21, 2009 - Transcore, ITS
E-Brief -- Randall-Reilly Offers TransCore’s TruckersEdge and 3sixty Freight Match Express on eTrucker.com
TransCore announces the company's partnership with Randall-Reilly owner of eTrucker.com to bring value-added services to the online trucking community. Truckers Edge a combination of load matching and regulatory and compliance tools that help independent truckers stay competitive. 3sixty Freight Match Express provides access to the DAT loadboard for small shippers, brokers and carriers. - August 22, 2009 - Transcore, ITS
CDR Enters Into a Distribution Agreement with Unity Scientific
Beginning January 2008, CDR will entrust Unity Scientific Asia Pacific Pty Ltd with the exclusive distribution of FoodLab line of products in Australia and New Zealand. - January 31, 2008 - CDR s.r.l.