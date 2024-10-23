Recent Headlines
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this... - July 02, 2024 - Merrill's Packaging
HAL24K Water & Royal Eijkelkamp Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Data as a Service (DaaS) for Global Water Sector
HAL24K Water & Royal Eijkelkamp join forces to facilitate the use of Data for the protection of our global water resources. This partnership will incorporate the world leading sensors of Royal Eijkelkamp, a company that has a proven track record in the Water Industry, with the data technology of HAL24K, a company renowned for delivering exceptional quality data, using advanced machine learning techniques and the latest AI programs, all running within their Collaborate™ Data and Model Ecosystem. - November 03, 2022 - HAL24K Water
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director
Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC
RVE.SOL Accelerates Solar Minigrid Scaleup Plans After Signing Deals with Acumen and Vulcan Inc.
The patented KUDURA multi-utility approach from RVE.SOL is a unique opportunity to shift the African decentralized energy market and impact rural development in ways that simple energy access cannot. - January 23, 2020 - RVE.SOL
Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Native Plants Nursery
The second nursery for the Company will specialize in growing plants and trees native to Florida. - November 05, 2019 - Gosha Greens
HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York
Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA
Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora
Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place
St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event
Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC
Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center
Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place
Gosha Greens Supplies Plants to New iHeartRadio Building
The plant buyer sourced local copperleaf and other plants for the uniquely designed radio headquarters project. - April 06, 2019 - Gosha Greens
2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15
Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries
Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Nursery
The newly developed nursery offers increased plant material availability to Gosha Greens’ customers. - March 25, 2019 - Gosha Greens
Veterans Healing Farm Announces 2019 Partnership with Seeds of Change
Veterans Healing Farm (VHF) is proud to announce that they will be partnering with Seeds of Change in 2019 on their “You Buy, We Give Back” donation program, to receive 1% of profits. The partnership will be announced on Seeds of Change displays in stores nationwide. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm
Community Foundation of Henderson County Awards $42,000 Grant to Veterans Healing Farm
John Mahshie, Executive Director of Veterans Healing Farm announces grant from Community Foundation of Henderson County to purchase an onsite mobile office building. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm
Dig in Day at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora
Soon birds will be chirping, bulbs will be blooming and leaves will be budding. Welcome spring on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Growing Place Garden Center, located at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora, 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave./Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Talks, tours and special... - February 14, 2019 - The Growing Place
Gosha Greens Announces New Website Launch
The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors insight into the benefits of working with a plant buyer, along with gorgeous plant photos and valuable blog posts. - January 24, 2019 - Gosha Greens
Minigrid Pioneer RVE.SOL Inks Deal with Major Infrastructure Partner Egis and Energy Investor G7 to Bring Renewable Electricity to the Kenyan Masses
Latest round of investment signals minigrids ready to scale to electrify and provide clean water for up to 50,000 people in Busia County, Western Kenya. - September 12, 2018 - RVE.SOL
Gardener’s Art Fest
Artist Elizabeth Murray once said, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.” On June 23, 2018, the Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville brings art and gardening together. This year’s theme... - June 13, 2018 - The Growing Place
Dig in to Spring at the Growing Place in Aurora, IL
On April 7, 2018 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora will have day packed with information and inspiration to jump into spring. This year’s keynote speaker is Julia Fitzpatrick Cooper. Her talk, "Perennials for Success" at 9:30 am, utilizes the work of Perennials in Focus, a... - March 16, 2018 - The Growing Place
Solaridy Announces Name Change to Hyperponic and Management Hires
Solaridy LLC announced today that the board of directors have approved a name change for the corporation to Hyperponic LLC. The change takes effect immediately. “This new name better reflects the Company's high-tech roots,” explains Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner, “and... - February 15, 2018 - Hyperponic LLC
The Hydroponic Oxygen System "Kana-Chan" is Now Launching on Kickstarter
Not only leafy vegetables but also large vegetables and fruits can be easily cultivated at home with this hydroponic oxygen system. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster. - January 23, 2018 - Versailles Trading Corporation
Ecological Restoration Enhances Water Quality in Chesapeake Bay - Ecotone's Stream Restoration Techniques Improve Habitat & Reduce Restoration Costs in Baltimore County
Ecotone, Inc. has restored 2,160 linear feet of stream in the northeastern part of Baltimore County, Maryland. The project was funded by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. By applying Ecotone’s unique “less is more” approach of stream restoration they completed the project at half the cost of traditional engineering approaches, minimized the project’s carbon footprint, and increased the stream's sustainability. - January 05, 2018 - Ecotone, Inc.
Pumpkins, Puppies and Brews for Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place
Calling all puppies: The Growing Place in Aurora is hosting their annual Pumpkin Palooza October 7 & 8. “We are excited to have the Humane Society of Aurora and Lagunitas Brewing Company at the fest this year,” said Carol Massat, co-owner of The Growing Place Garden Center. The... - October 01, 2017 - The Growing Place
Folk Music, Fall Fun and Festivities at The Growing Place
The Growing Place in Aurora is excited to welcome Dona and Friends, a kid-friendly trio of dulcimers and a fiddle to their annual Fall Fest. Take a step back in time and experience a touch of the “true, old-time sound” of the past. As a fun twist, children can pick up a tambourine or... - September 16, 2017 - The Growing Place
Ecotone Named in The Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies - Ecotone Included in Honor List as #15 Among Top Environmental Services Companies
Inc. Magazine has ranked ecological restoration firm, Ecotone as #1834 in the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Ecotone was also included in the Inc. 5000 Honors list as #15 amongst Top Environmental Services companies in the nation and as #24 amongst... - August 17, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.
Italian Company Aurum Julii Brings 4.0 Technology to Saffron Farming
The organic saffron producer presented its automation projects at the 3rd International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution in Teheran. - August 05, 2017 - Aurum Julii
11 Non-Profits Collaborate to Raise Funds in Anne Arundel County; Ecotone Donates to Support the GreenGive Initiative
Ecological Restoration company, Ecotone donates to support the 11 water-focused, environmental non-profits from the Anne Arundel County that are part of the GreenGive initiative. - June 13, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.
A Magical Mini Weekend at The Growing Place
Magical Mini Garden Fest is June 3 and 4 at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville and Aurora. All fairies and gnomes are invited to spread their wings Saturday in Naperville and Sunday in Aurora. Each day and each location has different activities and all sorts of mini surprises for fairies... - May 19, 2017 - The Growing Place
Center for Watershed Protection Honors Ecotone, Inc for Innovation and Leadership - Maryland’s Fast-Growing Ecological Restoration Company Receives Industry Recognition
The Center for Watershed Protection has recognized Scott McGill of Maryland based ecological restoration company, Ecotone, Inc with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership in Watershed Protection and Restoration award for partnering with designers, researchers and local governments to advance science-based approaches to stormwater and watershed management projects. - May 03, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.
Spring Kickoff at The Growing Place in Aurora
On April 1, 2017 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora, IL will have day packed with information and inspiration to get a head start on spring. With 16 classes, 2 tours, tool sharpening and a spring container garden demo there is something for everyone. “This year we wanted to kickoff... - March 25, 2017 - The Growing Place
SGS Establishes Central Asia’s Only ISO 17025 Accredited Laboratory for Cotton Yarn Testing
SGS operates Central Asia’s only cotton yarn testing laboratory with ISO 17025 accreditation in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. - December 09, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services
HOKLAS Accreditation Puts SGS Lab First for GMO Testing in Hong Kong
HOKLAS has awarded accreditation to SGS’s food testing lab in Hong Kong. This is the first existing commercial facility laboratory in the Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China to get such recognition for its GMO testing services. - December 01, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services
ISO 17025 Accreditation for SGS’s Food Laboratory in Colombia
In Bogota, Colombia, SGS’s food testing and analysis lab is recognized for its competence to carry out tests, analyses and sampling. - November 16, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services
SGS Establishes Accredited Mineral Oil Hydrocarbons Analysis Service for Packaging
SGS has introduced an accredited analysis service to help manufacturers identify and prevent the harmful migration of mineral oil hydrocarbons from packaging to food product. - September 25, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services
New Sustainable Edible Coating ALOECOAT 1-BIO Improves Food Safety in the Fresh Chile Pepper
ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a new aloe based edible coating which helps chile pepper growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life. - September 13, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
Mr. Aloe Vera: A New Brand of Aloe Leaves in the US Market
Mr. Aloe Vera is a new brand of aloe vera leaves distributed in the US market by Mexican aloe grower Aloe Eco Park. - September 11, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a New Aloe Based Edible Coating to Improve Food Safety in the Fresh Produce Industry
Aloe Eco Park SAPI de CV, a Mexican company, is launching ALOECOAT 1-BIO, a new aloe based edible coating which helps growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life of fruits and vegetables, improving food safety and final consumers satisfaction with total sustainability. ALOECOAT 1-BIO contributes to safe fresh produce packing as established in the new Produce Safety Final Rule under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). - September 07, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
An 80th-Year Celebration Gives Back to the Community
The Growing Place Garden Center celebrates 80 years as a local, family-owned business in 2016. They are throwing a party to thank customers and staff and to give back to the community on Saturday, August 27, 2016 12:00-4:00pm at the Naperville location—25w471 Plank Rd, Naperville, IL... - August 21, 2016 - The Growing Place
The Growing Place of Naperville to Host Gardener’s Art Festival June 25
The Growing Place of Naperville to Host Gardener’s Art Festival June 25 What: The Growing Place in Naperville is hosting a free, day-long festival day filled with local artists, live music, talks, and treats in their picturesque gardens. When: Saturday, June 25; 9 am until 5 pm Schedule Of... - June 17, 2016 - The Growing Place
The Growing Place Celebrates 80 Years in Business
The Growing Place, nursery and flower farm, is celebrating 80 years in business. With locations in Naperville and Aurora, the family-owned business was started in 1936 as Emma’s Perennials selling field-grown perennials and earning a proud reputation for growing the finest perennials in the... - April 16, 2016 - The Growing Place
New Food Labeling Laws Enforced in Thailand
Manufacturers and importers need to prepare and be ready to use new labels that comply with Thai Ministry of Public Health Notification No.367 (2014). - April 02, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services
EU Amends Maximum Levels for Tropane Alkaloids in Certain Cereal-Based Foods
SGS expands on the publication of Regulation (EU) 2016/239 to amend maximum levels for tropane alkaloids (TA) in certain cereal-based foods for infants and young children. Foodstuffs and product combinations containing cereals imported into EU Member States for distribution or sale must comply... - April 01, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services
AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag Form Partnership to Promote Needed Precision Ag Adoption in Southern US
AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag of Memphis, TN have announced a partnership that will support the adoption of Precision Ag products and practices. AgSmarts provides a tailored sensing technology platform through the GreenPoint Ag network to help producers and their management team boost yields while minimizing resource waste and reducing operational costs. - February 04, 2016 - AgSmarts
The 2015 Innovation Awards Honors to 4 Memphis Organizations
Inside Memphis 2015 Innovation Awards Announces Winners: AgSmarts, Levitt Shell, Tru-D SmartUVC, UTHSC - September 26, 2015 - AgSmarts
Ventura County Board of Supervisors Approves Zoning Change for Agromin Compost Facility Expansion
In a unanimous 5-0 vote on September 15, 2015, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change that will enable Agromin to expand its composting facility on Limoneira Company property near Santa Paula, California. - September 25, 2015 - Agromin
RVE.SOL’s Patent-Pending Award and Recent Investment Round Aims to Launch "Minigrids" Into the Mainstream
Social Enterprise RVE.SOL is awarded worldwide patent-pending status for its unique solution KUDURA, with further foreign investment backing the idea of minigrids and signaling the industry to change its approach to sustainable development. - September 03, 2015 - RVE.SOL
EPL BAS Midwest Analytical Lab Named as Finalist for Global AGROW Award
EPL Bio Analytical Services a specialized agricultural contract analytical laboratory is recognized as a finalist for the global AGROW best supporting role award amidst stiff competition. - August 11, 2015 - EPL Bio Analytical Services