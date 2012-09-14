PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Native Plants Nursery The second nursery for the Company will specialize in growing plants and trees native to Florida. - November 05, 2019 - Gosha Greens

HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of Andrew’s... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place

Gosha Greens Supplies Plants to New iHeartRadio Building The plant buyer sourced local copperleaf and other plants for the uniquely designed radio headquarters project. - April 06, 2019 - Gosha Greens

2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15 Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Nursery The newly developed nursery offers increased plant material availability to Gosha Greens’ customers. - March 25, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Veterans Healing Farm Announces 2019 Partnership with Seeds of Change Veterans Healing Farm (VHF) is proud to announce that they will be partnering with Seeds of Change in 2019 on their “You Buy, We Give Back” donation program, to receive 1% of profits. The partnership will be announced on Seeds of Change displays in stores nationwide. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm

Community Foundation of Henderson County Awards $42,000 Grant to Veterans Healing Farm John Mahshie, Executive Director of Veterans Healing Farm announces grant from Community Foundation of Henderson County to purchase an onsite mobile office building. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm

Dig in Day at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora Soon birds will be chirping, bulbs will be blooming and leaves will be budding. Welcome spring on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Growing Place Garden Center, located at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora, 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave./Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Talks, tours and special guests... - February 14, 2019 - The Growing Place

Gosha Greens Announces New Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors insight into the benefits of working with a plant buyer, along with gorgeous plant photos and valuable blog posts. - January 24, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Minigrid Pioneer RVE.SOL Inks Deal with Major Infrastructure Partner Egis and Energy Investor G7 to Bring Renewable Electricity to the Kenyan Masses Latest round of investment signals minigrids ready to scale to electrify and provide clean water for up to 50,000 people in Busia County, Western Kenya. - September 12, 2018 - RVE.SOL

Gardener’s Art Fest Artist Elizabeth Murray once said, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.” On June 23, 2018, the Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville brings art and gardening together. This year’s theme “Enjoy! - June 13, 2018 - The Growing Place

Dig in to Spring at the Growing Place in Aurora, IL On April 7, 2018 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora will have day packed with information and inspiration to jump into spring. This year’s keynote speaker is Julia Fitzpatrick Cooper. Her talk, "Perennials for Success" at 9:30 am, utilizes the work of Perennials in Focus, a group... - March 16, 2018 - The Growing Place

Solaridy Announces Name Change to Hyperponic and Management Hires Solaridy LLC announced today that the board of directors have approved a name change for the corporation to Hyperponic LLC. The change takes effect immediately. “This new name better reflects the Company's high-tech roots,” explains Doug Fyvolent, Managing Partner, “and eliminates... - February 15, 2018 - Hyperponic LLC

The Hydroponic Oxygen System "Kana-Chan" is Now Launching on Kickstarter Not only leafy vegetables but also large vegetables and fruits can be easily cultivated at home with this hydroponic oxygen system. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster. - January 23, 2018 - Versailles Trading Corporation

Ecological Restoration Enhances Water Quality in Chesapeake Bay - Ecotone's Stream Restoration Techniques Improve Habitat & Reduce Restoration Costs in Baltimore County Ecotone, Inc. has restored 2,160 linear feet of stream in the northeastern part of Baltimore County, Maryland. The project was funded by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. By applying Ecotone’s unique “less is more” approach of stream restoration they completed the project at half the cost of traditional engineering approaches, minimized the project’s carbon footprint, and increased the stream's sustainability. - January 05, 2018 - Ecotone, Inc.

Pumpkins, Puppies and Brews for Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Calling all puppies: The Growing Place in Aurora is hosting their annual Pumpkin Palooza October 7 & 8. “We are excited to have the Humane Society of Aurora and Lagunitas Brewing Company at the fest this year,” said Carol Massat, co-owner of The Growing Place Garden Center. The Humane... - October 01, 2017 - The Growing Place

Folk Music, Fall Fun and Festivities at The Growing Place The Growing Place in Aurora is excited to welcome Dona and Friends, a kid-friendly trio of dulcimers and a fiddle to their annual Fall Fest. Take a step back in time and experience a touch of the “true, old-time sound” of the past. As a fun twist, children can pick up a tambourine or other... - September 16, 2017 - The Growing Place

Ecotone Named in The Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies - Ecotone Included in Honor List as #15 Among Top Environmental Services Companies Inc. Magazine has ranked ecological restoration firm, Ecotone as #1834 in the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Ecotone was also included in the Inc. 5000 Honors list as #15 amongst Top Environmental Services companies in the nation and as #24 amongst Top... - August 17, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Italian Company Aurum Julii Brings 4.0 Technology to Saffron Farming The organic saffron producer presented its automation projects at the 3rd International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution in Teheran. - August 05, 2017 - Aurum Julii

11 Non-Profits Collaborate to Raise Funds in Anne Arundel County; Ecotone Donates to Support the GreenGive Initiative Ecological Restoration company, Ecotone donates to support the 11 water-focused, environmental non-profits from the Anne Arundel County that are part of the GreenGive initiative. - June 13, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

A Magical Mini Weekend at The Growing Place Magical Mini Garden Fest is June 3 and 4 at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville and Aurora. All fairies and gnomes are invited to spread their wings Saturday in Naperville and Sunday in Aurora. Each day and each location has different activities and all sorts of mini surprises for fairies and... - May 19, 2017 - The Growing Place

Center for Watershed Protection Honors Ecotone, Inc for Innovation and Leadership - Maryland’s Fast-Growing Ecological Restoration Company Receives Industry Recognition The Center for Watershed Protection has recognized Scott McGill of Maryland based ecological restoration company, Ecotone, Inc with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership in Watershed Protection and Restoration award for partnering with designers, researchers and local governments to advance science-based approaches to stormwater and watershed management projects. - May 03, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Spring Kickoff at The Growing Place in Aurora On April 1, 2017 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora, IL will have day packed with information and inspiration to get a head start on spring. With 16 classes, 2 tours, tool sharpening and a spring container garden demo there is something for everyone. “This year we wanted to kickoff spring... - March 25, 2017 - The Growing Place

SGS Establishes Central Asia’s Only ISO 17025 Accredited Laboratory for Cotton Yarn Testing SGS operates Central Asia’s only cotton yarn testing laboratory with ISO 17025 accreditation in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. - December 09, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services

HOKLAS Accreditation Puts SGS Lab First for GMO Testing in Hong Kong HOKLAS has awarded accreditation to SGS’s food testing lab in Hong Kong. This is the first existing commercial facility laboratory in the Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China to get such recognition for its GMO testing services. - December 01, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services

ISO 17025 Accreditation for SGS’s Food Laboratory in Colombia In Bogota, Colombia, SGS’s food testing and analysis lab is recognized for its competence to carry out tests, analyses and sampling. - November 16, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services

SGS Establishes Accredited Mineral Oil Hydrocarbons Analysis Service for Packaging SGS has introduced an accredited analysis service to help manufacturers identify and prevent the harmful migration of mineral oil hydrocarbons from packaging to food product. - September 25, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services

New Sustainable Edible Coating ALOECOAT 1-BIO Improves Food Safety in the Fresh Chile Pepper ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a new aloe based edible coating which helps chile pepper growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life. - September 13, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

Mr. Aloe Vera: A New Brand of Aloe Leaves in the US Market Mr. Aloe Vera is a new brand of aloe vera leaves distributed in the US market by Mexican aloe grower Aloe Eco Park. - September 11, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a New Aloe Based Edible Coating to Improve Food Safety in the Fresh Produce Industry Aloe Eco Park SAPI de CV, a Mexican company, is launching ALOECOAT 1-BIO, a new aloe based edible coating which helps growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life of fruits and vegetables, improving food safety and final consumers satisfaction with total sustainability. ALOECOAT 1-BIO contributes to safe fresh produce packing as established in the new Produce Safety Final Rule under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). - September 07, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV

An 80th-Year Celebration Gives Back to the Community The Growing Place Garden Center celebrates 80 years as a local, family-owned business in 2016. They are throwing a party to thank customers and staff and to give back to the community on Saturday, August 27, 2016 12:00-4:00pm at the Naperville location—25w471 Plank Rd, Naperville, IL 60563. Oak,... - August 21, 2016 - The Growing Place

The Growing Place of Naperville to Host Gardener’s Art Festival June 25 The Growing Place of Naperville to Host Gardener’s Art Festival June 25 What: The Growing Place in Naperville is hosting a free, day-long festival day filled with local artists, live music, talks, and treats in their picturesque gardens. When: Saturday, June 25; 9 am until 5 pm Schedule Of Events: 9:00... - June 17, 2016 - The Growing Place

The Growing Place Celebrates 80 Years in Business The Growing Place, nursery and flower farm, is celebrating 80 years in business. With locations in Naperville and Aurora, the family-owned business was started in 1936 as Emma’s Perennials selling field-grown perennials and earning a proud reputation for growing the finest perennials in the Chicagoland... - April 16, 2016 - The Growing Place

New Food Labeling Laws Enforced in Thailand Manufacturers and importers need to prepare and be ready to use new labels that comply with Thai Ministry of Public Health Notification No.367 (2014). - April 02, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services

EU Amends Maximum Levels for Tropane Alkaloids in Certain Cereal-Based Foods SGS expands on the publication of Regulation (EU) 2016/239 to amend maximum levels for tropane alkaloids (TA) in certain cereal-based foods for infants and young children. Foodstuffs and product combinations containing cereals imported into EU Member States for distribution or sale must comply European... - April 01, 2016 - SGS Agricultural Services

AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag Form Partnership to Promote Needed Precision Ag Adoption in Southern US AgSmarts and GreenPoint Ag of Memphis, TN have announced a partnership that will support the adoption of Precision Ag products and practices. AgSmarts provides a tailored sensing technology platform through the GreenPoint Ag network to help producers and their management team boost yields while minimizing resource waste and reducing operational costs. - February 04, 2016 - AgSmarts

The 2015 Innovation Awards Honors to 4 Memphis Organizations Inside Memphis 2015 Innovation Awards Announces Winners: AgSmarts, Levitt Shell, Tru-D SmartUVC, UTHSC - September 26, 2015 - AgSmarts

Ventura County Board of Supervisors Approves Zoning Change for Agromin Compost Facility Expansion In a unanimous 5-0 vote on September 15, 2015, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change that will enable Agromin to expand its composting facility on Limoneira Company property near Santa Paula, California. - September 25, 2015 - Agromin

RVE.SOL’s Patent-Pending Award and Recent Investment Round Aims to Launch "Minigrids" Into the Mainstream Social Enterprise RVE.SOL is awarded worldwide patent-pending status for its unique solution KUDURA, with further foreign investment backing the idea of minigrids and signaling the industry to change its approach to sustainable development. - September 03, 2015 - RVE.SOL

EPL BAS Midwest Analytical Lab Named as Finalist for Global AGROW Award EPL Bio Analytical Services a specialized agricultural contract analytical laboratory is recognized as a finalist for the global AGROW best supporting role award amidst stiff competition. - August 11, 2015 - EPL Bio Analytical Services

Agromin: Make Water Go Further in the Garden Using Biochar & Mulch, Reducing Lawn Size and Changing Water Schedules In typical years, summer heat means daily watering, but with tough California water restrictions in place homeowners have to find creative ways to make less water go further in their gardens, says Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected... - July 10, 2015 - Agromin

Soil Experts at Agromin Suggests Planting Vegetables & Herbs in Containers to Save Water While there may not be enough water this year to maintain a full-sized garden, plenty of vegetables and herbs can thrive even with watering restrictions when planted in containers using the right soil, says Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material... - July 08, 2015 - Agromin

Smart Tech is the Future of Farming: How AgSmarts Will Help Save Water and Money AgSmarts is a Precision Ag tech company providing intelligent, connected devices for optimizing irrigation. - June 24, 2015 - AgSmarts

AgSmarts Mobile App Brings IoT and Cloud Computing to Fields AgSmarts brings the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) to the agricultural sector and puts the information directly in the hands of farmers via a new mobile app and web portal. - June 23, 2015 - AgSmarts

AgSmarts Partners with Clear2there to Offer Smart Irrigation Solutions Clear2there and AgSmarts sign National Distribution Agreement to offer AgSmarts to smart farm solutions. AgSmarts is a Precision Agriculture technology company offering a powerful, flexible suite of hardware and software tools that offer critical environmental data for producers to optimize irrigation, increase yields, minimize cost, and conserve water. Clear2there will sell the solution through its distribution network of 170 independent telecommunications service providers. - May 09, 2015 - AgSmarts