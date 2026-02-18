Recent Headlines
Draycott Place Partners Announces Strategic Alignment with Britehorn Securities
Draycott Place Partners today announced that the firm has joined Britehorn Securities’ broker-dealer platform, marking a strategic alignment rooted in a shared history of mergers and acquisitions within the title agent and real estate services sector. Draycott Place Partners and Britehorn... - February 18, 2026 - Draycott Place Partners LLC
Notary Stars, 2024 NNA Influencer of the Year Nominee, Expands to Affordable Notary Business Marketing Training Without Compromising on Quality Services Education
For five years, Notary Stars has led the notary industry by prioritizing quality service over profits, offering in-depth training with real-life scenarios. During the pandemic, they focused on safe Remote Online Notarization, ensuring notaries understood their roles in a recorded environment. With the launch of "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" and WIX website expertise, Notary Stars now empowers notaries to excel both in their craft and online presence. - August 26, 2024 - Notary Stars
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Unique Document to Protect Homeowners from Squatters
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing property title protection services, today announced the launch of a new document designed to protect property owners from the growing threat and risk of squatters. The new document, called the Notice of Occupancy (“NOO”),... - July 12, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Home Title Freezing Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new property title protection document designed to protect property owners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Notice of Title Freeze, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records. - January 18, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Tina Merritt Attends Meta’s Meta Boost Gather in Washington, D.C.
Representing True North Title, CXO Tina Merritt was invited to Washington, D.C. by Meta to attend Meta Boost Gather 2022 alongside 500 other small business owners. - May 25, 2022 - True North Title
Boardwalk Settlement Services, LLC Now Serving Atlantic and Cape May Counties
Real estate title insurance and settlement services experts join forces to create Boardwalk Settlement Services to serve the Jersey Shore. - November 01, 2016 - Boardwalk Settlement Services, LLC
Foundation Title, LLC First Independent Title Insurance Agency to Launch Updater to Help NJ and PA Area Buyers and Sellers Move
Foundation Title has partnered with Updater, an automated and guided web application that simplifies the moving process, to provide their clients with a seamless moving experience. "We are excited to be the first independent title agency in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to offer the Updater... - August 24, 2016 - Foundation Title LLC
Foundation Title and Red Bank Title Agency Merger
Announcement of the merger between two important Monmouth County, NJ Real Estate Title Insurance and Settlement Companies. - February 11, 2016 - Foundation Title LLC
California Members Title Insurance Co. Adds Two Key Executives
California Members Title Co., which began operations earlier this year, has added two executives to help lead the company as it aggressively ramps up. - November 19, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company
New California Members Title Insurance Co. Serves Credit Unions, Other Lenders Statewide
California Members Title Insurance Co., a new and credit union-owned company, has launched in California, serving credit unions and all other lenders in the Golden State. - October 28, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company
Putting Substance Over Symbolism: Grace Title Pledges 10% in Florida Realtor’s Names to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Grace Title challenges every Realtor closing a transaction with them to donate 5% of their commission check – and in turn, Grace Title will donate 10% of their title insurance proceeds to the American Cancer Society in the Realtor’s name. - October 22, 2014 - Grace Title
Kingston Insurance Agency Launches Affordable Care Act Resource
Frank H. Reis Inc. has launched a resource page on its website to provide users with information about The Affordable Care Act. - November 01, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC
Hudson Valley Insurance Agencies Form The Reis Management Group, LLC
Frank H. Reis, Inc. has partnered with The Pleasant Valley Agency Inc, Duxbury & Hermans Inc, Fraleigh and Rakow Inc and The Mahan Agency Inc (all previously known as The Main Street Group) to create The Reis Management Group LLC. - June 05, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC
Nations Valuation Services Sees Massive Increase in Number of Orders
Nations Valuation Services has seen major growth in their orders in recent months, increasing their volume by several thousand orders each month. - January 08, 2012 - Nations Companies
Title Consulting Services, Inc. (TITL) Releases New Year's CEO Address
Title Consulting Services, Inc. (TITL), Accu Title Agency, has released a New Year's CEO address. President and CEO Dustin Secor is pleased to inform TITL shareholders of the latest developments pertaining to the company activities and plans for 2011. Mr. Secor stated, "In 2010 the company... - December 31, 2010 - Title Consulting Services Inc
Hartford National Title Launches Free Good Faith Estimate and HUD-1 Calculator
Free Online Application, OneSourceQuote, offers mortgage brokers accurate closing costs and fees estimates. Accuracy of calculations guaranteed. - December 01, 2010 - Hartford National Title
Title Consulting Services, Inc Engages BIZFIN LLC. to Aid in Acquisition Search
Title Consulting Services, Inc. DBA Accu Title Agency (Pink Sheets: TITL) has engaged BIZFIN, LLC to target potential acquisition candidates through a targeted campaign to over 1.3 million targeted businesses in their database thereby reaching over 9,000 existing title insurance agencies, over... - October 28, 2010 - Title Consulting Services Inc
Hybrid Insurance Group Partners with The Iroquois Group
Hybrid Insurance Group, the New Innovative Wholesaler Partners with One of the Largest, Most Established Aggregators, The Iroquois Group - September 19, 2010 - Hybrid Insurance Group
Earl O'Garro Jr. Announces His New Emerging Insurance Company, Hybrid Insurance Group
Earl O'Garro Jr. announces the launch of his new company, Hybrid Insurance Group, an emerging and innovative firm that brings expertise in the realm of underwriting and risk transfer to small business. - May 20, 2010 - Hybrid Insurance Group
Hartford National Title Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Penner Law Firm to Offer Mobile Real Estate Closing Services
Hartford National Title, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Penner Law Firm, LLC to handle its real estate closings in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, and South Carolina. Hartford National Title will utilize Penner Law Firm’s existing... - August 29, 2008 - Hartford National Title, Inc.
Oldstone Title Agency Donates Thousands to Cancer Research Program
Donations are made from each 1st mortgage closing to Cancer Research Institute - March 07, 2007 - Oldstone Title Agency, LLC