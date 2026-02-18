For five years, Notary Stars has led the notary industry by prioritizing quality service over profits, offering in-depth training with real-life scenarios. During the pandemic, they focused on safe Remote Online Notarization, ensuring notaries understood their roles in a recorded environment. With the launch of "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" and WIX website expertise, Notary Stars now empowers notaries to excel both in their craft and online presence. - August 26, 2024 - Notary Stars