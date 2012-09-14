PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Boardwalk Settlement Services, LLC Now Serving Atlantic and Cape May Counties Real estate title insurance and settlement services experts join forces to create Boardwalk Settlement Services to serve the Jersey Shore. - November 01, 2016 - Boardwalk Settlement Services, LLC

Foundation Title, LLC First Independent Title Insurance Agency to Launch Updater to Help NJ and PA Area Buyers and Sellers Move Foundation Title has partnered with Updater, an automated and guided web application that simplifies the moving process, to provide their clients with a seamless moving experience. "We are excited to be the first independent title agency in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to offer the Updater service,”... - August 24, 2016 - Foundation Title LLC

Foundation Title and Red Bank Title Agency Merger Announcement of the merger between two important Monmouth County, NJ Real Estate Title Insurance and Settlement Companies. - February 11, 2016 - Foundation Title LLC

California Members Title Insurance Co. Adds Two Key Executives California Members Title Co., which began operations earlier this year, has added two executives to help lead the company as it aggressively ramps up. - November 19, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company

New California Members Title Insurance Co. Serves Credit Unions, Other Lenders Statewide California Members Title Insurance Co., a new and credit union-owned company, has launched in California, serving credit unions and all other lenders in the Golden State. - October 28, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company

Putting Substance Over Symbolism: Grace Title Pledges 10% in Florida Realtor’s Names to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month Grace Title challenges every Realtor closing a transaction with them to donate 5% of their commission check – and in turn, Grace Title will donate 10% of their title insurance proceeds to the American Cancer Society in the Realtor’s name. - October 22, 2014 - Grace Title

Kingston Insurance Agency Launches Affordable Care Act Resource Frank H. Reis Inc. has launched a resource page on its website to provide users with information about The Affordable Care Act. - November 01, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC

Hudson Valley Insurance Agencies Form The Reis Management Group, LLC Frank H. Reis, Inc. has partnered with The Pleasant Valley Agency Inc, Duxbury & Hermans Inc, Fraleigh and Rakow Inc and The Mahan Agency Inc (all previously known as The Main Street Group) to create The Reis Management Group LLC. - June 05, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC

Nations Valuation Services Sees Massive Increase in Number of Orders Nations Valuation Services has seen major growth in their orders in recent months, increasing their volume by several thousand orders each month. - January 08, 2012 - Nations Companies

Title Consulting Services, Inc. (TITL) Releases New Year's CEO Address Title Consulting Services, Inc. (TITL), Accu Title Agency, has released a New Year's CEO address. President and CEO Dustin Secor is pleased to inform TITL shareholders of the latest developments pertaining to the company activities and plans for 2011. Mr. Secor stated, "In 2010 the company rebounded... - December 31, 2010 - Title Consulting Services Inc

Hartford National Title Launches Free Good Faith Estimate and HUD-1 Calculator Free Online Application, OneSourceQuote, offers mortgage brokers accurate closing costs and fees estimates. Accuracy of calculations guaranteed. - December 01, 2010 - Hartford National Title

Title Consulting Services, Inc Engages BIZFIN LLC. to Aid in Acquisition Search Title Consulting Services, Inc. DBA Accu Title Agency (Pink Sheets: TITL) has engaged BIZFIN, LLC to target potential acquisition candidates through a targeted campaign to over 1.3 million targeted businesses in their database thereby reaching over 9,000 existing title insurance agencies, over 100,000... - October 28, 2010 - Title Consulting Services Inc

Hybrid Insurance Group Partners with The Iroquois Group Hybrid Insurance Group, the New Innovative Wholesaler Partners with One of the Largest, Most Established Aggregators, The Iroquois Group - September 19, 2010 - Hybrid Insurance Group

Earl O'Garro Jr. Announces His New Emerging Insurance Company, Hybrid Insurance Group Earl O'Garro Jr. announces the launch of his new company, Hybrid Insurance Group, an emerging and innovative firm that brings expertise in the realm of underwriting and risk transfer to small business. - May 20, 2010 - Hybrid Insurance Group

Hartford National Title Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Penner Law Firm to Offer Mobile Real Estate Closing Services Hartford National Title, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Penner Law Firm, LLC to handle its real estate closings in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, and South Carolina. Hartford National Title will utilize Penner Law Firm’s existing processes... - August 29, 2008 - Hartford National Title, Inc.