By one estimate, telecommuting has risen 79 percent between 2005 and 2012 and now makes up 2.6 percent of the American work force, or 3.2 million workers, according to statistics from the American Community Survey. Millions of Americans work at least one day a week from home, however with that convenience comes archaic VPN timeout restrictions. Timing out of the VPN connection to your office then requires at least a two factor authentication to get connected again. - July 16, 2019 - Mouse Tender