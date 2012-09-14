PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Mouse Tender 3.0, a New Revolutionary Mouse Jiggler/Mouse Mover By one estimate, telecommuting has risen 79 percent between 2005 and 2012 and now makes up 2.6 percent of the American work force, or 3.2 million workers, according to statistics from the American Community Survey. Millions of Americans work at least one day a week from home, however with that convenience comes archaic VPN timeout restrictions. Timing out of the VPN connection to your office then requires at least a two factor authentication to get connected again. - July 16, 2019 - Mouse Tender

The World's First Offline English - Chinese Translation Device Offers Online Translating in 20 Languages; "IU" Started Its Crowdfund on Kickstarter 24th July 2018 Intelligent Group Ltd. (http://i-u.com.tw/en/ Taiwan CEO：Austin Yang) has started crowdfunding for his multi-language-translation-device "IU." This hand-size machine is the world's first offline English-Chinese translator with over 20 languages available for translation when online. The world’s smallest, and most lightweight device yet “IU” began crowdfunding on Kickstarter offering low prices to early customers. - July 26, 2018 - Intelligent Group Ltd.

Sonore & Small Green Computer: Play MQA on Any DAC with the Rendu Series Network Audio Players / Streamers Sonore and Small Green Computer are pleased to announce the ability to play MQA on any DAC with the Signature Rendu SE, ultraRendu and microRendu network players / streamers. By upgrading to Sonicorbiter software version 2.6 on the Sonore Rendu series network players / streamers, users are now able... - January 11, 2018 - Small Green Computer

Handcrafted Wireless Speakers Made from Tonewoods Comes to Market Just in Time for Holiday Season Princeton Audio, a new craft audio tech company based in Princeton, Wisconsin is now offering its holiday line of stylish, tonewood speakers in a limited quantity for the 2017 holiday season. - September 19, 2017 - Princeton Audio

bdSound Joins STMicroelectronics' Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Time-to-Market bdSound brings its field-proven audio expertise to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions. - September 14, 2017 - bdSound

Newly Launched Retailer Offers Gaming Hardware, Accessories, Novelties & Apparel to the Public at Wholesale Pricing E-Commerce site launches to fulfill budget gaming accessories market needs. - June 28, 2017 - Arnold's Gaming Emporium

Parts Express Announces Partnership with Linkplay Technology Parts Express, a well-established source for audio and electronic parts and components announces a new distribution partnership with Linkplay Technology, a leading WiFi audio solution provider and the first audio platform approved for integration with Alexa Voice Services (AVS). As part of this partnership,... - June 23, 2017 - Parts Express

Vibes Audio Brings Big Sound to the Headphone Market US based Vibes Audio looks to reinvigorate audio sales in independent retailers through a global launch of its branded wireless products. - June 14, 2017 - Vibes Audio

New Smart Kitchen Timer from OrbSense Technologies Puts an End to Distracted Cooking cluck is a patent-pending kitchen temperature sensor and timer which works with the pots and pans you already own. The sensor and companion smartphone app work together to make it easier to monitor and prepare some of your favorite foods more conveniently, consistently and safely every time you cook. - October 05, 2016 - OrbSense Technologies LLC

Brown Innovations to Showcase Directional Speakers at NEC Solutions Showcase At this month's 2014 NEC Solutions Showcase in London, Brown Innovations announced they will be showcased by NEC throughout the show floor. - May 14, 2014 - Brown Innovations

SMI Expands Eye Tracking Business with Office in San Francisco On January 1st 2014, SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI) opens an office in San Francisco to focus on eye tracking integration in consumer and industrial applications and to be close to leading Universities in scientific research eye tracking. - December 29, 2013 - SensoMotoric Instruments

Smart Solutions KVM Offer a Flat 10% Discount on All Products Till 31st December, 2013 KVM products are gaining immense popularity as the need for space optimization and productivity enhancement gain significance, especially in data centres. Bearing in mind the costs associated with KVM implementations, Smart Solutions KVM has come up with an unbeatable offer which provides a 10% discount... - December 25, 2013 - Smart Solutions KVM

bdSound is Now a Member of the Xilinx Alliance Program bdSound, global provider of audio and speech processing solutions, announced it is a new member in the Xilinx Alliance Program, the worldwide ecosystem of qualified companies collaborating with Xilinx to further the development of all programmable technologies. - November 12, 2013 - bdSound

iSWAG Presents New Line of Mini Speakers in Four New Delicious Flavors Everyone Will Enjoy iSWAG’s Mini Speakers deliver big sound in a small package in four new delicious flavors. Once again, iSWAG has fused together style and technology, productivity and entertainment, design and quality. Lime, orange, grape and blueberry are the four new flavors of iSWAG’s mobile Mini Speakers. - April 27, 2013 - iSWAG Mobile

iSWAG’s Hipster Headphones Available Now; iSWAG’s Latest Remix of Style and Technology is Sure to Impress The Hipster headphones are iSWAG’s latest remix of style and technology. The Hipster makes music look as good as it sounds. Available in three stylish colors, these headphones are as hip as your music. Users can customize the iSWAG Hipster according to their mood or style with the three interchangeable fashion headbands included in white, black and neon green. The Hipster allows users to enjoy their music to the fullest. - April 21, 2013 - iSWAG Mobile

iSWAG Offers Complete Line of Tablets Full Range of 7” and 9.7” Android-based Models iSWAG is a fusion of fun and function, style and technology, design and quality. iSWAG is dedicated to developing mobile solutions that are used on a daily basis to make life easier and more productive. With this in mind, iSWAG introduces a dynamic line of four Android 4.0-based tablets sure to impress... - April 19, 2013 - iSWAG Mobile

Laura Sapiens Launches Ego! Smartmouse on Kickstarter A revolutionary interaction device which will simplify the lives of people - http://kck.st/13jNyOV - March 02, 2013 - Laura Sapiens

iKey® StreetCase™ Adds Keyboard, Extra Protection to Apple iPad iKey, the leading manufacturer of rugged computer peripherals, is pleased to announce the new iKey® StreetCase™, a durable case with integrated keyboard designed to turn the Apple iPad into a rugged laptop. The iKey® StreetCase™ was unveiled at the 2013 Macworld/iWorld Expo last week... - February 07, 2013 - iKey, Ltd.

New iKey® Compact Rugged Keyboard is Ideal for Public Safety Market The SWB-86-TP keyboard offers users a ruggedized keyboard with a small footprint suited for high data-entry. - November 16, 2012 - iKey, Ltd.

bdSound Unveils bdASRC, Multichannel 146dB DR Asynchronous Sample Rate Converter for FPGA Application bdSound unveils bdASRC, Multichannel 146dB DR and 142dB THD+N Asynchronous Sample Rate converter with integrated AES/EBU transceivers, TDM and I2S interfaces for FPGA applications. - July 11, 2012 - bdSound

Rugged Keyboard for Military Applications Features USB Hub iKey, a world leader in manufacturing rugged keyboards, pointing devices, and displays for military applications, introduces the SLK-880-FSR-USB-H. The SLK-880-FSR-USB-H offers many of the standard features their customers have to come to rely on in the rugged mobile keyboard line with the addition of... - March 21, 2012 - iKey, Ltd.

bdSound Joins ARM Connected Community bdSound, global provider of Audio and Speech Processing Solutions, announced it is a new member in the ARM® Connected Community, the industry’s largest ecosystem of ARM technology-based products and services. - March 21, 2012 - bdSound

SkinnyBoard - Ultra-Thin Keyboard is Quick to Clean iKey, the world leader in rugged computer peripherals, introduces its latest addition to the innovative SkinnyBoard™ line of keyboards, the SB-101. At less than half an inch in depth, the SB-101’s ultra-thin design makes it ideal for use in small spaces, vehicles, forklifts, and rackdrawers. - February 16, 2012 - iKey, Ltd.

iKey Launches Ultra-Compact, Full-Travel, Rugged Keyboards iKey Ltd, the world leader in premium input devices, is pleased to announce the release of its ultra-compact line of full-travel keyboards. The WB-86 keyboard and WB-86-TP touchpad keyboard offer users a ruggedized keyboard with a small footprint suited for high data-entry, even in harsh environments. - February 02, 2012 - iKey, Ltd.

iKey Introduces High-Bright Touchscreen Displays for Mobile Mounting Solutions iKey, the world leader in rugged computer peripherals, is proud to introduce a new line of high-bright touchscreen displays with the IK-FPMT-12-1000 and IK-FPMT-15-1500. Designed with LED backlighting, powder coated steel housings and sleek rubber protective bezels, the 12.1-inch IK-FPMT-12-1000 and... - January 18, 2012 - iKey, Ltd.

Mobile Keyboard Slimmer Than a Pencil for All In-Vehicle Applications With an extremely shallow depth of less than half an inch, iKey Peripherals’ new SB-87-TP, from the SkinnyBoard™ line, is the thinnest mobile keyboard on the market. The new model is an ideal solution for public safety, industrial, material handling, and other in-vehicle applications where... - November 18, 2011 - iKey, Ltd.

iKey Reveals New Full-Travel Washable Keyboard iKey, the world leader in rugged computer peripherals, is proud to introduce the compact WB-86 keyboard with full-travel keystroke. Designed to be fully submersible while maintaining the same feel of an office-grade keyboard, the new product gives users the benefits of a washable keyboard without sacrificing... - November 08, 2011 - iKey, Ltd.

iKey Slims Down with Thin New Rugged Keyboard Design iKey, a leading manufacturer of rugged peripherals for over 20 years, is introducing a new slim design keyboard, the EKS-97-TP, one of the thinnest products on the market that is fully sealed and washable. - November 08, 2011 - iKey, Ltd.

FlexPoint™ 3 Axis PS/2 Pointing Stick Mouse Module SK8702/SK8703 for TabletPC/Laptop/Netbook/Wirelss Keyboard Applications by Sprintek Corporation The SK8702/SK8703 FlexPoint™ pointing stick module is a cost-effective, space-saving PS/2 mouse device deploying a Sprintek SK7102 pointing stick controller. Typically, consuming 370uA in idle state, the SK8702/SK8703 is ideal for battery-operated systems such as Tablet PCs, laptops, netbooks and wireless keyboards. The SK8702/SK8703 FlexPoint™ module partially implements the Lenovo TrackPoint® extended command protocol and can work with Lenovo TrackPoint® device drivers directly. - September 21, 2011 - Sprintek Corporation

metraTec Presents UHF RFID Tunnels for Demanding Logistics Applications This week RF specialist metraTec presents its new generation of UHF RFID tunnels which are supposed to reach a nearly 100% read rate even under difficult conditions using a new construction principle. This includes reading 300 or more UHF transponders with unknown orientation inside a box, the presence... - August 10, 2011 - metraTec RFID Solutions

Vetra Systems Announces Intelligent USB KVM Workstation Splitters The USB-882-KMV and USB-882-KMV-KS intelligent USB workstation splitters-multiplexers from Vetra Systems allow two USB workstations controlled, intelligent access to one PC. Only one workstation at a time has access to the PC, thereby preventing unwanted input from the other workstation as might occur when all input devices have access to the PC. - June 05, 2011 - Vetra Systems Corporation

SecureRF Corporation Joins AIM: Signals Commitment to Automatic Identification and Mobile Solutions SecureRF Corporation announced today that it has joined AIM, the worldwide association for Automatic Identification and Mobility. AIM works to increase the understanding and adoption of Auto ID, RFID and enterprise mobile computing through education, standards, and cooperation with other leading industry... - May 23, 2011 - SecureRF Corporation

Vetra Systems Announces Intelligent USB Keyboard and Mouse Workstation Splitters The USB-882-KM and USB-882-KM-KS intelligent USB workstation splitters-multiplexers from Vetra Systems allow two USB workstations controlled, intelligent access to one PC. Only one workstation at a time has access to the PC, thereby preventing unwanted input from the other workstation as might occur when all input devices have access to the PC. - April 21, 2011 - Vetra Systems Corporation

Priceplunge.com, a New Kind of Daily Deal Site, Was Recently Launched in January 2011. It Features a Different Offer Every 24 Hours - at Midnight, Eastern Time. Priceplunge.com, a new kind of Daily Deal site was recently launched in January 2011. It features a different offer every 24 hours - at midnight, Eastern Time. Shoppers earn 'Plunge Points' on every purchase. They can then use the Plunge Points they have earned towards discounts on their next purchase(s). Priceplunge.com is able to aggressively price their daily deal offers since they are backed by the buying power of their Parent Company - founded in 1987. - January 27, 2011 - priceplunge.com

AMP Introduces Two Frame Grabbers for PC/104-Plus and Mini PCI Advanced Micro Peripherals has introduced two high performance frame grabbers for the PC/104-Plus and mini PCI markets - both supporting 4 analog input channels with full frame rate video acquisition at full D1 NTSC / PAL image size (up to 720 x 576 pixels). These cards are well suited for applications... - November 10, 2010 - Advanced Micro Peripherals

Advanced Micro Peripherals Launches Ruggedized Video Streamer / Server Advanced Micro Peripherals new HYDRA is a modular IP streamer / server for remote video monitoring applications in defense and critical infrastructure. - November 04, 2010 - Advanced Micro Peripherals

SecureRF Joins DASH7 Alliance: Brings Security Expertise to Wireless Standards Consortium SecureRF Corporation has joined the DASH7 Alliance, a non-profit industry consortium that promotes the use of the ISO 18000-7 standard for wireless sensor networking. SecureRF develops asymmetric security solutions using the world’s first linear-based security methods. As a member of the DASH7 Alliance, SecureRF will advance the development of security methods and standards for the DASH7 wireless sensor networking standard. - October 12, 2010 - SecureRF Corporation

Blue Microphones Introduces Stacey Moran as Vice President of Marketing Stacey Moran brings comprehensive marketing experience with brands in the music product and pro audio industries to Blue Microphones. - September 01, 2010 - Blue Microphones

Blue Microphones Announces the Blue MOB Artist Community Blue’s exclusive music community (the MOB) are users and fans of Blue Microphones who are supported by Blue through strategic partners, retailers, performance opportunities and more. - August 04, 2010 - Blue Microphones

SecureRF Granted U.S. Patent for Secure Communications Method Targeting Sensors and Wireless Platforms SecureRF's Cryptographic Solution Suitable for Embedded or Low Resource Computing Devices - June 21, 2010 - SecureRF Corporation

Affordable Handheld Optical Power Meter It saves test time and decreases potential errors due to its ability to automatically recognize wavelengths. - May 21, 2010 - Gao Comm

Toronto Auto Wash Deploys GAO RFID Solution Toronto Auto Wash, a Canadian company that operates car washes in the Greater Toronto Area, is employing radio frequency identification to track and authorize automobiles that are on their car wash plans. Toronto Auto Wash (TAW) operates four auto wash and gas bar facilities that are strategically located... - May 21, 2010 - Gao Comm

Blue Microphones Announces Availability of Consumer Audio Products in Best Buy Blue Microphones’ consumer audio peripherals are now available in Best Buy stores nationwide. - April 15, 2010 - Blue Microphones

Laptop Power UK to Branch Into Laptop Repair for Schools in the UK Laptop Power UK, the UK’s leading online provider of compatible laptop spares and parts, announce that they are continuing to expand their services into education facilities nationwide. Laptop Power UK have recently announced that they are looking to expand their services into the education market... - March 17, 2010 - Laptop Power UK

Embedded Card Provides MPEG-4, MPEG-2 and M-JPEG Compression Advanced Micro Peripherals’ new MPEG4000WA is a multi-format video encoder which combines graphics overlay, motion detection and enhanced Watermark Authentication on an industry standard PC/104-Plus module. The MPEG4000WA serves as a very powerful solution for capturing and compressing up to 4... - February 23, 2010 - Advanced Micro Peripherals

Soundmatters Introduces foxLv2 Bluetooth: the Tiny Portable Speaker with Wireless Good Enough for an Audio Purist Soundmatters introduces the foxLv2 Bluetooth... the first pocket-sized portable speaker system with wireless music performance good enough for the audio purist. foxLv2 is the successor to the highly acclaimed original foxL... named a Top 10 Gadget of the year by TIME magazine. With foxLv2 Bluetooth from an iphone has never sounded so good... also doubles as an excellent "business-quality" wireless hands-free speaker/conferencing system. $199 Street price. Available December 15. - December 01, 2009 - Soundmatters International, Inc.

SecureRF Co-Founder Named Fellow of The American Academy of Arts & Sciences Dr. Dorian Goldfeld Inducted in 2009 Class of The American Academy of Arts & Sciences - November 02, 2009 - SecureRF Corporation

SecureRF Opens Office at Connecticut Innovation’s CTech Incubator SecureRF's new office at Connecticut Innovation’s CTech Incubator provides flexibility to grow technical and engineering staff. - October 19, 2009 - SecureRF Corporation

Robert E. Mansfield Jr. Joins SecureRF Board of Advisors Brigadier General (USAF, Retired) Robert E. Mansfield Jr. to provide guidance to SecureRF on supply chain and military initiatives - October 12, 2009 - SecureRF Corporation