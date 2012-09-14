PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BridgeSTOR Announces Veeam Support for Amazon S3 Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server provides the fastest and easiest way to send Veeam backups directly to Amazon S3, Wasabi hot storage or Object Storage. - April 17, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC

BridgeSTOR Announces Rio-2 Cloud Backup Server a Hybrid Storage Repository for Enterprise Backup Software Rio-2 provides backup software, the fastest and easiest way to send backup data directly to Amazon S3 or Object Storage using an iSCSI VTL, SMB or NFS protocol. - February 27, 2018 - BridgeSTOR, LLC

Datarecovery.com, Inc. Announces Cutting All Ties with the NRA Datarecovery.com, Inc. announced today that it is ending its discount program and business with the National Rifle Association and its members. - February 24, 2018 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Datarecovery.com Offers Free Services to Personal Computer Users Affected by Recent Hurricanes Datarecovery.com, a worldwide leader in data recovery technology, announced free services for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Personal computer users can receive any of Datarecovery.com’s standard hard drive, flash drive, and cellphone data recovery services free of charge. For... - October 02, 2017 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Datarecovery.com Announces Support for APFS File System Datarecovery.com (formerly ESS Data Recovery, Inc.) has announced full support for the upcoming Apple File System (APFS). The company will offer a full set of data recovery services, providing an important resource for Mac OS users who lose files from APFS volumes. Apple, Inc. recently announced the... - June 20, 2016 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Innodisk Introduces M.2 Single and Dual Gigabit Ethernet Modules World’s First M2 LAN Cards provide Driver-less USB 3.0 Interface for Maximum Speed and Convenience Across Operating Systems. - November 06, 2015 - Innodisk

Datarecovery.com Warns Windows Users to Avoid Accidental OS Upgrades Datarecovery.com, Inc. is warning Windows users of a potential data loss hazard related to automatic Windows updates. - October 19, 2015 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

EZ Dupe Introduces the New Media Maven Plus Duplicator EZ Dupe introduces the new Media Maven Plus Duplicator. Media Maven Plus series duplicator is based on Media Maven duplicator with more features. - October 16, 2015 - EZ Dupe

FluxLight Offers TAA Compliant Optical Transceivers Resellers can now bid TAA Optical Transceivers for Government Contracts. - October 15, 2015 - FluxLight

EZ Dupe Introduces the New Media Mirror Plus Duplicator EZ Dupe introduces the new Media Mirror Plus duplicator. Media Mirror Plus series duplicator is based on Media Mirror duplicator, plus extra features that making Media Mirror Plus an all-in-one solution for your duplication needs. - October 15, 2015 - EZ Dupe

FluxLight Launches Reseller Program New resellers can now bid on Optical Transceivers for up to 90% less than OEM. - October 08, 2015 - FluxLight

Innodisk Announces New Cable-Less SATA Power Technology for Disk-On-Module SSDs Patented New “Pin 8 Vcc” Powers Next Generation of SATADOM® Directly Through the SATA Connect - September 26, 2015 - Innodisk

Innodisk Launches New 16GB DDR4 Memory Modules for Embedded Systems and Servers High Capacity Unbuffered DRAM Modules Unlock Higher Performance for Memory-Constrained Embedded and Industrial Applications - August 14, 2015 - Innodisk

Windows 10 Upgrades May Lead to Data Loss for Early Adopters, Says DataRecovery.com, Inc. A leading data recovery firm warns Windows users to take appropriate precautions when upgrading to Windows 10. - July 30, 2015 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Innodisk Announces Ruggedized mPCIe CAN Bus Adapter for Industrial and Embedded Systems EMUC-B201 Enables the Internet of Things by Giving Embedded Computers and IPCs Access to Sensors and Subsystems - July 29, 2015 - Innodisk

Innodisk Unveils World’s Fastest 16GB DDR3 Memory for Atom Servers High Capacity 1600MHz ECC Memory and Non-ECC Memory Modules Maximize Specifications for Avoton & Rangeley Processors - May 31, 2015 - Innodisk

Innodisk Showcasing Internet of Vehicles at Computex 2015 World’s First DDR4 2400MHz Server RAM and 4TB Industrial SSDs to be Displayed Alongside Connected Car Demo - May 28, 2015 - Innodisk

Innodisk Announces Ultra-Reliable DRAM-Less SSDs with High IOPS for Embedded Applications Firmware Upgrade and Synchronous NAND Flash achieves High Performance in small form factor. - May 23, 2015 - Innodisk

EZ Dupe Introduces USB Duplicators That Support USB Hard Disc Drives - No Cabling, No Lost Port EZ Dupe has upped the ante on USB duplication with the release of their 2015 USB duplication systems. The entire line-up of USB duplicators now includes built-in capability of supporting not only USB HDD, but all USB devices - Each USB port delivering up to 2.6 Amps for all classes of USB devices. Neither... - April 15, 2015 - EZ Dupe

Innodisk Gives Sneak Peek of New Industrial Flash Products at Embedded World 2015 New eMMC card, SATA Express and PCIe products as well as vertical market solutions will be displayed and demoed at annual embedded system trade fair. - February 07, 2015 - Innodisk

Innodisk’s ServerDOM SSD Wins 2015 Taiwan Excellence Award Ultra-Compact Enterprise SSD Boot Drive Judged on Design, R&D and Quality - January 09, 2015 - Innodisk

Datarecovery.com, Inc. Recovers Data from Sunken Laptop to Assist in Jack McAtee Missing Persons' Case Datarecovery.com, a world leader in computer forensics and data recovery, was able to recover potentially important data from an extensively damaged laptop computer owned by Jack McAtee. On September 18th, McAtee crashed his car into Dillon Reservoir in Summit County, Colorado. McAtee is bipolar and... - December 12, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

StorPool Storage Now Integrated with OpenStack (Cinder) High-performance block storage software for OpenStack Clouds. - November 27, 2014 - StorPool Storage

Innodisk Expands Embedded Peripheral Series with Communication Modules, for IoT and Embedded Applications Expansion Modules add Gigabit-Ethernet or Multiport Serial Connectivity. - November 16, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk Showcasing Flash Storage Array at Cloud Computing Expo and Supercomputing '14 Storage Manufacturer to Attend Both Events to Showcase its All-Flash Array and Server Flash Products - November 07, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk Achieves ISO/TS 16949 Automotive Certification for Its Solid State Drives Adoption of international automotive quality control standard allows confident sourcing of SSDs and DRAM. - October 26, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk Announces Certified Storage Solutions for In-Vehicle Computing Rugged SSDs and DRAM designed for the challenging environments found in fleet vehicles, military usage, and logistics industry - September 25, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk Announces New High IOPS Industrial SSDs 3MG2-P series offers rugged and reliable flash storage with superior performance for demanding storage applications. - August 23, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk to Speak on Latest Industrial and Enterprise Flash Technologies at Flash Memory Summit 2014 Presenting on high IOPS flash implementation and demoing server-side flash solution ServerDOM - August 02, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk iAnalyzer Tracks SSD Read/Write Behavior to Maximize System Service Life and Performance New tool features detailed data recording and analysis for optimized flash solutions. - July 19, 2014 - Innodisk

FREENET 1st to Certify in ISO 50001 in Malaysia Free Net Business Solutions Sdn Bhd (“FREENET”) is the first IT Outsourcing Provider and data centre in Malaysia to obtain certification in ISO 50001:2011 – Energy Management System. ISO 50001 is based on the management system model of continual improvement that makes it easier for... - June 28, 2014 - FREE NET Business Solutions Sdn Bhd

Innodisk Adds New Offices Worldwide for Increased Production and Support Capacity Additional Branch Offices in North America and China Enhance Local Support Capability - June 13, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk Announces Enterprise Storage Partnership with AIC AIC's New SB121-TO Storage Server is Compatible with High IOPS Innodisk SSDs. - June 01, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk Debuting All-Flash Storage Appliance at Computex 2014 Expanding Embedded Storage Lineup and Launching Enterprise Storage Line - May 30, 2014 - Innodisk

DataRecovery.com Offers Free Hard Drive Evaluations, Discounts for Tornado Victims DataRecovery.com, a world leader in hard drive data recovery services, is offering free hard drive evaluation services and a 20 percent discount for the victims of the tornadoes that ravaged Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Arkansas this week. The deadly storms have killed more than a dozen people... - May 01, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

DataRecovery.com Offers List of Solutions to Protect Against Flash Exploit in Internet Explorer DataRecovery.com, a world leader in professional data recovery services, released a list of tips for personal computer users to protect against a recently discovered Adobe Flash exploit in Internet Explorer. The United States Department of Homeland Security recently warned PC users against using Internet... - April 30, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Datarecovery.com Warns Computer Users to Back Up Tax Information The April 15th federal tax deadline is rapidly approaching, and experts believe that data loss will seriously complicate the filing process for thousands of electronic returns. - April 11, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

DataRecovery.com Donates to Desert Vista Elementary in Apache Junction DataRecovery.com, a world leader in hard drive data recovery services, announced a $1,000 donation to Desert Vista Elementary School for new playground equipment. The Desert Vista Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is attempting to raise about $30,000 to replace the current equipment, which... - April 01, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

DataRecovery.com Develops New Cluster Technology to Recover RAID Arrays More Efficiently DataRecovery.com, a world leader in server data recovery services, announced the development of new cluster-based technology that will allow for dramatic improvements in RAID data recovery turnaround times. In computing, RAID stands for “Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks." Companies often... - March 19, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

DataRecovery.com Warns Bitcoin Users to Back Up Their Wallets DataRecovery.com, a world leader in data recovery, warns Bitcoin users to regularly back up their wallets in order to prevent permanent losses. - March 05, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Data Recovery Company Warns Computer Users Not to Take Backblaze’s® Hard Drive Failure Statistics Into Consideration When Making Purchases DataRecovery.com, a world leader in data recovery, warns computer users not to take Backblaze’s® hard drive failure statistics into consideration when making purchases. Backblaze®, an online backup company, recently posted a comprehensive overview of various consumer hard drive models... - March 05, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Innodisk to Present New Space-Saving Industrial Storage Products at Embedded World 2014 nanoSSD, SuperDOM, SATA M.2 (NGFF), Peripheral Modules, and Industrial/Embedded GPUs on Display. - February 24, 2014 - Innodisk

Innodisk Coats DRAM Modules to Safeguard Against Moisture, Dust and Contaminants Conformal coating on DRAM modules for greater reliability and superior service life in industrial, aerospace and military applications - February 15, 2014 - Innodisk

DataRecovery.com Surpasses Strict Cleanroom Standards DataRecovery.com, a world leader in professional data recovery services, met and exceeded the requirements for Class 100 cleanroom certification in recent tests carried out at the company's laboratory in St. Louis. Cleanrooms are a critically important tool in the data recovery process. When engineers... - January 23, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Innodisk’s New Peripheral Modules Relieve Space Limitations and Expand Embedded System Functionality Innodisk new line of peripheral modules for embedded systems offer signal conversion and expandability. - January 16, 2014 - Innodisk

Winter Storms Can Cause Hard Drive Failures, Warns Datarecovery.com Several winter storms hit the Midwest this week, costing computer users millions of dollars in lost data according to DataRecovery.com, a world leader in professional hard drive recovery services. "We've already received a number of hard drives from businesses and personal computer users through... - January 11, 2014 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

DataRecovery.com Warns That SSD Does Not Provide Perfect Protection Datarecovery.com, a world leader in professional hard drive data recovery, warns that solid-state drives do not provide complete protection against data loss. In recent years, many personal computer users have moved from hard drives to solid-state drives in order to benefit from the new technology's... - December 31, 2013 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Innodisk Announces Storage Series with Built-in Security for Casino Gaming Machines Innodisk provides casino gaming industry secure and reliable flash storage solutions that feature write protection, partioning and BOM Control. - December 20, 2013 - Innodisk

Innodisk Instills Environmentally Responsible Policies by Achieving ISO 14064-1 Certification-Reducing Carbon Emissions Now and in the Future Innodisk, a designer and manufacturer of SSDs for industrial and embedded applications, is very pleased to announce that it has attained ISO 14064-1 certification, demonstrating the company's dedication to social responsibility and the reduction of company wide carbon emissions. With the formal award... - December 08, 2013 - Innodisk