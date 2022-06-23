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CMMS Data Group’s Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), MVP Plant, Won the Bronze Award for Plant Engineering’s 2021 Product of the Year
MVP Plant, CMMS Data Group’s cutting-edge Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), won the Bronze award for Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year thanks to newly implemented cloud features that increase productivity and efficiency for maintenance and reliability... - June 23, 2022 - CMMS Data Group
G2 Names MVP Plant a Spring 2020 Momentum Leader
CMMS Data Group is proud to announce that G2 has, once again, named MVP Plant™ as one of the best CMMS solutions on the market today in its Spring 2020 Grid® Reports. This honor reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing its end users with the best CMMS software,... - May 07, 2020 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List
CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. - August 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
Jonathan Clark Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Clark to chief operating officer (COO). Clark joined CMMS Data Group in 2006 as a software training consultant, helping customers implement CMMS software with setup assistance and training. He was promoted to director of professional... - June 01, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group Welcomes Bill Mountjoy as Vice President of Reliability Engineering
CMMS Data Group (CDG) is proud to announce that Bill Mountjoy, CMRP, has joined its team as Vice President of Reliability Engineering. This is CDG’s first-ever reliability engineering employee. Bill has spent over 25 years implementing best practice methodologies in maintenance and... - May 11, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group Partners with Integrationworx
CMMS Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce its newly formed partnership with Integrationworx, a market-leading supplier of services and solutions for data integration (cloud and on-premises), analytics & business intelligence, master data management, and data security. Integrationworx is a... - May 09, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group Renews Its Women’s Business Enterprise Certification
CMMS Data Group successfully renewed its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. As a woman-owned, operated, controlled, and managed business, the maintenance and reliability software company is one of over 14,000 WBEs certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC),... - April 12, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
MVP Plant Wins the GOLD Award for Plant Engineering 2018 Product of the Year
CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as the GOLD Maintenance Software Category Winner. - April 10, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
MVP Plant Named Finalist for Plant Engineering’s 2017 Product of the Year
CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as a Maintenance Software Category Finalist. - November 10, 2017 - CMMS Data Group
The Future of CMMS is Here… CMMS Data Group Releases MVP Plant, the Next Generation
Mobility-Driven with an Intuitive, Multi-Language Interface - June 26, 2017 - CMMS Data Group
CIOReview Selects CMMS Data Group for 20 Most Promising EAM Solution Providers 2015
Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising EAM Solution Providers 2015. CMMS Data Group makes it to CIOReview’s top EAM Solution Providers list for its expertise in delivering software and services, providing time- and money-saving solutions to maintenance and facilities professionals. - October 17, 2015 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group Becomes a Microsoft Partner
CMMS Data Group is proud to announce that it was recently recognized by Microsoft as a Silver Application Development Partner. For the commitment to creating and delivering innovative customer solutions and services based on Microsoft technologies, Microsoft proudly recognized CMMS Data Group's... - March 30, 2013 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS, Purchasing, Reliability, Inventory and Work Audits Now Available from CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group is excited to announce the latest service to help maintenance and facilities departments achieve success in a facility. - November 22, 2012 - CMMS Data Group
Reliability Cornerstones - Eliminate the Firefighting! Webinar Announcement
Tired of firefighting? Learn how to make firefighting a thing of the past during a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, November 14th at 1:00 p.m. CST. - November 10, 2012 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group to Exhibit at LatinCan 2012
CMMS Data Group to be among 55+ exhibitors at LatinCan 2012 conference. - October 13, 2012 - CMMS Data Group
MP2 Training Classes in Chicago and San Diego Announced for 4th Quarter 2012
Learn how to unleash the power of MP2 CMMS software saving your plant / facility time and money. - September 13, 2012 - CMMS Data Group
Webinar Announcement: the Importance of Tracking Work in Facilities and Manufacturing Plants
Learn how to increase reliability and save time and money by tracking work. - September 07, 2012 - CMMS Data Group
Learn About PLC / CMMS Integration
CMMS Data Group announced today that the Company will host an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, August 22nd. During this webinar, participants will gain an understanding of PLC / CMMS integration. - August 22, 2012 - CMMS Data Group
All Scream for "S’mores" Ice Cream
Crescent Ridge Dairy announces winners of “Create a Crescent Flavor” ice cream contest. - November 29, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy
Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar and Mini Putt-Putt Closes for the Season
After countless rounds of miniature golf, several thousand scoops of ice cream and even more delighted patrons, the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar and Mini Putt-Putt, located at 276 South Franklin Street (Route 37) closed its doors for 2007 on November 11. The dairy bar and mini putt-putt will reopen in mid-April next year. - November 21, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy
Crescent Ridge Dairy’s All-World Ice Cream
Sharon, Mass. Dairy selected as one of National Geographic’s top 10 ice creams. - November 08, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy
Crescent Ridge Dairy to Hold Food Drive Beginning October 29th
From October 29th to November 2nd, Crescent Ridge Dairy of Sharon will hold a Food Drive for the Greater Boston Food Bank in an effort to fight hunger on a local level. Crescent Ridge delivery drivers will collect non-perishable food donations from home delivery customers and dairy bar collection... - October 21, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy
Crescent Ridge Dairy Promotes Four Drivers
Four milk delivery drivers at the award-winning Crescent Ridge Dairy have recently received promotions. The 75 year-old dairy is headquartered in Sharon, Mass. The following drivers have been promoted to Senior Transportation Experts and will be responsible for route expansion as well as... - August 23, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy
Crescent Ridge Dairy to Hold New Ice Cream Flavor Contest
Fans of Crescent Ridge Dairy’s rich and delicious ice cream now have an opportunity to concoct their own ice cream recipe by entering the award winning dairy’s “Create A Crescent Flavor” ice cream contest. In honor of their 75th anniversary, Crescent Ridge Dairy is rounding... - July 28, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy
Good Deeds – Crescent Ridge Dairy Collects Thousands of Pounds of Food
In an effort to fight hunger on a local level, Crescent Ridge Dairy recently held a food drive and collected 3,284 pounds in food donations for the Greater Boston Food Bank. “We’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the food drive and helped make it a tremendous success,”... - July 20, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy
Crescent Ridge Dairy’s Organic Growth
Catering to home delivery clients throughout the greater Boston area, Crescent Ridge Dairy of Sharon, Mass., has recently announced they now offer home delivery of Organic food items. In an ongoing quest to give customers exactly what they want, Crescent Ridge Dairy has expanded their offerings... - June 28, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy
Crescent Ridge Dairy Announces Home Delivery of Kosher Products
Crescent Ridge Dairy, one of the largest providers of home delivery service to the greater Boston area, has recently announced home delivery of Kosher products. - March 31, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy