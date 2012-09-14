PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DEMACO Showcases New Technology for Pasta Machines at IDMA Fair in Istanbul DEMACO showcases a broad variety of new technology for pasta machines and processing during the IDMA International Fair in Istanbul. This new technology provides pasta makers with easier to use machines and ability to make a wide variety of products to meet dietary and culinary trends. - March 18, 2019 - DEMACO

West Melbourne Pasta Day Celebrated with Ronzoni Garden Delight Pasta Area residents enjoyed pasta during the West Melbourne Pasta Day. Riviana Foods donated Ronzoni Garden Delight pasta to the Daily Bread as part of the event. The Daily Bread served up two local favorites, spaghetti pie and macaroni salad. - November 04, 2018 - DEMACO

City of West Melbourne Issues Proclamation for October 25th as Pasta Day, and Honors the Pasta Industry and DEMACO City of West Melbourne issues proclamation making October 25th "West Melbourne Pasta Day." Mayor Hal Rose honors the pasta industry and local company DEMACO, a pasta machine designer and builder. Riviana Foods donates Ronzoni Garden Delight to the Daily Bread as part of Pasta Day. October 25th is also World Pasta Day. - October 13, 2018 - DEMACO

New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

PTG and DEMACO Work Together to Deliver Expertise, Support and Equipment to the Fresh Pasta Industry By working together, PTG and DEMACO see many opportunities to deliver additional products and services to the fresh pasta manufacturing industry. - April 17, 2018 - DEMACO

DEMACO Recognized for Support of Military Servicemembers DEMACO, a designer and manufacturer of pasta machines, was recognized for its support of military servicemembers by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. - April 16, 2018 - DEMACO

DEMACO Recognized for Safety While Making Pasta Machines DEMACO, a builder of high capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the United Safety Council for its safety program. - March 27, 2018 - DEMACO

New Spicy Southern Seasoned Coating Mixes Launched by Kentucky Kernel The popular Kentucky Kernel brand announces the introduction of four brand new regional flavor blends: Spicy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Crunchy Corn Meal. The new products mark the first line extension for the popular Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour brand in decades, building off of the popularity of the original "secret recipe" coating mix. - March 20, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

DEMACO Becomes Life Member of United Safety Council DEMACO joined the United Safety Council as a life member, the first company to join in that category in the history of the Council. The United Safety Council is an independent, non-governmental, safety training and educational organization operating locally and nationally. Since 1953, the Council has... - January 19, 2018 - DEMACO

DEMACO is Recognized for Public Service DEMACO was a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence by the Jefferson Awards for Public Service for its long-term support of the Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program. - December 01, 2015 - DEMACO

DEMACO Introduces the Generation II Premixer After five years of research and development, DEMACO launches the Generation II Premixer for enhanced production of pasta. - April 15, 2014 - DEMACO