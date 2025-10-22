Recent Headlines
Within Dry Pasta Manufacturing
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
Florida Safety Council Recognized DEMACO for Safety While Building High-Capacity Pasta Machines
DEMACO, a builder of high-capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the Florida Safety Council for its safety program. DEMACO pasta and snack machines are used worldwide by the largest food companies. - May 22, 2021 - DEMACO
Yamato Noodle Launches New Campaign for Soft-Boiled Egg Peeling Machine
Yamato expands its product line to create the GoldenEgg – an innovative machine that automatically peels 600 soft-boiled eggs in an hour. - December 05, 2020 - Yamato Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Student Engineer at DEMACO Was Named Florida Tech Student Employee of the Year
Student engineer was recognized as Florida Tech Student Employee of the Year while working at DEMACO. Lakshmi Narasimhon, a graduate student pursuing a Masters in Mechanical Engineering at Florida Tech, worked on several complex engineering designs and projects while at DEMACO, a company that specializes in developing pasta machines and technology for the largest food companies worldwide. - May 14, 2020 - DEMACO
DEMACO Showcases New Technology for Pasta Machines at IDMA Fair in Istanbul
DEMACO showcases a broad variety of new technology for pasta machines and processing during the IDMA International Fair in Istanbul. This new technology provides pasta makers with easier to use machines and ability to make a wide variety of products to meet dietary and culinary trends. - March 18, 2019 - DEMACO
West Melbourne Pasta Day Celebrated with Ronzoni Garden Delight Pasta
Area residents enjoyed pasta during the West Melbourne Pasta Day. Riviana Foods donated Ronzoni Garden Delight pasta to the Daily Bread as part of the event. The Daily Bread served up two local favorites, spaghetti pie and macaroni salad. - November 04, 2018 - DEMACO
City of West Melbourne Issues Proclamation for October 25th as Pasta Day, and Honors the Pasta Industry and DEMACO
City of West Melbourne issues proclamation making October 25th "West Melbourne Pasta Day." Mayor Hal Rose honors the pasta industry and local company DEMACO, a pasta machine designer and builder. Riviana Foods donates Ronzoni Garden Delight to the Daily Bread as part of Pasta Day. October 25th is also World Pasta Day. - October 13, 2018 - DEMACO
New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel
Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel
New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel
PTG and DEMACO Work Together to Deliver Expertise, Support and Equipment to the Fresh Pasta Industry
By working together, PTG and DEMACO see many opportunities to deliver additional products and services to the fresh pasta manufacturing industry. - April 17, 2018 - DEMACO
DEMACO Recognized for Support of Military Servicemembers
DEMACO, a designer and manufacturer of pasta machines, was recognized for its support of military servicemembers by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. - April 16, 2018 - DEMACO
DEMACO Recognized for Safety While Making Pasta Machines
DEMACO, a builder of high capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the United Safety Council for its safety program. - March 27, 2018 - DEMACO
New Spicy Southern Seasoned Coating Mixes Launched by Kentucky Kernel
The popular Kentucky Kernel brand announces the introduction of four brand new regional flavor blends: Spicy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Crunchy Corn Meal. The new products mark the first line extension for the popular Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour brand in decades, building off of the popularity of the original "secret recipe" coating mix. - March 20, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel
DEMACO Becomes Life Member of United Safety Council
DEMACO joined the United Safety Council as a life member, the first company to join in that category in the history of the Council. The United Safety Council is an independent, non-governmental, safety training and educational organization operating locally and nationally. Since 1953, the Council... - January 19, 2018 - DEMACO
DEMACO is Recognized for Public Service
DEMACO was a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence by the Jefferson Awards for Public Service for its long-term support of the Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program. - December 01, 2015 - DEMACO
DEMACO Introduces the Generation II Premixer
After five years of research and development, DEMACO launches the Generation II Premixer for enhanced production of pasta. - April 15, 2014 - DEMACO
Turkana Food Inc. Recalls “Turkana Valley” Brand Dried Apricots Due to the Presence of Undeclared Sulfites
Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 250g (8.82oz) and 500g (17.63oz) containers of Turkish “Turkana Valley” dried apricots because they were found to contain undeclared sulfites as preservatives. People who have sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious... - November 14, 2012 - Turkana Food Inc.