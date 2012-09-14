PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Designer Kareen Borgella to Debut Her 2011 Spring "K.Borgella Collection" A new edgy and contemporary line of clothing for women - November 11, 2010 - K.Borgella

Custom Chic Announces New Custom Tailored Suit Making Service, for Toronto Women Custom Chic, a Toronto-based maker of custom tailored suits for women, announced this week that they would begin accepting orders from customers throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Custom tailored suits for women, previously available only from small, local makers, are now accessible to all of Toronto’s... - March 16, 2010 - Custom Chic

Las Olas Fashion Makes Their Trade Show Debut Las Olas International Fashion will visit Promotion Products Association trade show in Las Vegas. - January 11, 2009 - Las Olas International Fashion

NiRo Couture Ribbon Cutting & Launch Party NiRo Design Center, located at 241 Asylum Street in the heart of downtown Hartford, is proud to announce its one-year Anniversary and the Grand Opening of its new store front counterpart, NiRo Couture on October 24, 2008. - October 21, 2008 - NiRo Couture

Yaga New Collection of Fashion Wear "Bella Donna" - Alchemy of Fabrics Yaga textile studio presented a new collection of fashion wear at the "Fashion Week in Moscow" organized under the support of the Association of High Fashion and prêt-a-porter, the Moscow authorities, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russian Federation. It was a bright event in cultural life of Russia’s capital that attracted many experts, representatives of mass media, and guests. - January 23, 2008 - Yaga textile design studio

Presenting Skirt Spot.com - The Internet's Only All-Skirt Store Everyone knows that skirts are a staple of any well-heeled woman's wardrobe. Yet there is no online store dedicated solely to them. That has changed with the launch of SkirtSpot.com, a Los Angeles-based seller of its own line of women's skirts. Skirt Spot makes each skirt when it's ordered, and delivers worldwide. - April 25, 2007 - Skirt Spot

Spicing it up - New European Women’s Wear Collection Spice and Roses for Spy Zone International Johnson proved a major success as the creative director and head designer with previous worldwide collections including, Jessie USA, Goa, & Vintage Rebel. Both a friend and mentor to designer Alex Caugant (Antik Denim and Life and Death), Johnson is a veteran to great fashion with market appeal. The launch of her latest women’s contemporary label Spice and Roses boasts a complex balance of raw, yet feminine styles. - April 19, 2007 - Spy Zone Exchange

Bordeaux, the Fashion Leader in Seamless Technology Announces the New Hire of Hermes Designer, Montserrat Gonzalezlugo Bordeaux, the trademarked originator of “seamless” apparel manufacturing technology, is bringing the Parisian-style design aesthetic to the Los Angeles fashion community. Today the company has announced the hiring of fashion designer Montserrat Gonzalezlugo to lead the company’s newest... - April 15, 2007 - Bordeaux

Magical Apparel: Undiscovered? If simply wearing clothes could relieve your illnesses so the you can enjoy a better life, would you and/or your loved one(s) be willing to try them? On Jan. 26, 2007 Awesome Services Corp. debuted its new health wear department at a trade show in Madison Square Garden. The company introduced its... - February 26, 2007 - Awesome Services Corp.

Rosalind GeNe Collection Heats Up the Runway for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week On February 8th, Rosalind Gene Collection Fall 2007 heats up the runway with her fashion-forward, street-sophisticated couture clothing line at Roy Arias Studios -Time Square Arts Center, at 7 p.m. sharp. The designer entitled the collection “All Walks of Life” with the attempt to capture... - January 25, 2007 - Rosalind GeNe Collection