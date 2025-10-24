Recent Headlines
Within Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Suit, Coat, Tailored Jacket, & Skirt Manufacturing
Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World
Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique
ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand
From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun
Introducing the SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign: Using the Power of Fashion to Support Afghan Women
The SHOO DO GOOD Pants campaign will launch on Kickstarter in February 2023. SHOO is currently running a free Giveaway contest to spread the word. - January 18, 2023 - SHOO LLC
ANNA MORGUN Leaves Native Fashion
Ukraine loses its local brand. ANNA MORGUN representatives announced shocking news about termination of its activity under the Made in Ukraine marking. - December 06, 2020 - Anna Morgun
Designer Kareen Borgella to Debut Her 2011 Spring "K.Borgella Collection"
A new edgy and contemporary line of clothing for women - November 11, 2010 - K.Borgella
Custom Chic Announces New Custom Tailored Suit Making Service, for Toronto Women
Custom Chic, a Toronto-based maker of custom tailored suits for women, announced this week that they would begin accepting orders from customers throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Custom tailored suits for women, previously available only from small, local makers, are now accessible to all of... - March 16, 2010 - Custom Chic
Las Olas Fashion Makes Their Trade Show Debut
Las Olas International Fashion will visit Promotion Products Association trade show in Las Vegas. - January 11, 2009 - Las Olas International Fashion
NiRo Couture Ribbon Cutting & Launch Party
NiRo Design Center, located at 241 Asylum Street in the heart of downtown Hartford, is proud to announce its one-year Anniversary and the Grand Opening of its new store front counterpart, NiRo Couture on October 24, 2008. - October 21, 2008 - NiRo Couture
Yaga New Collection of Fashion Wear "Bella Donna" - Alchemy of Fabrics
Yaga textile studio presented a new collection of fashion wear at the "Fashion Week in Moscow" organized under the support of the Association of High Fashion and prêt-a-porter, the Moscow authorities, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russian Federation. It was a bright event in cultural life of Russia’s capital that attracted many experts, representatives of mass media, and guests. - January 23, 2008 - Yaga textile design studio
Presenting Skirt Spot.com - The Internet's Only All-Skirt Store
Everyone knows that skirts are a staple of any well-heeled woman's wardrobe. Yet there is no online store dedicated solely to them. That has changed with the launch of SkirtSpot.com, a Los Angeles-based seller of its own line of women's skirts. Skirt Spot makes each skirt when it's ordered, and delivers worldwide. - April 25, 2007 - Skirt Spot
Spicing it up - New European Women’s Wear Collection Spice and Roses for Spy Zone International
Johnson proved a major success as the creative director and head designer with previous worldwide collections including, Jessie USA, Goa, & Vintage Rebel. Both a friend and mentor to designer Alex Caugant (Antik Denim and Life and Death), Johnson is a veteran to great fashion with market appeal. The launch of her latest women’s contemporary label Spice and Roses boasts a complex balance of raw, yet feminine styles. - April 19, 2007 - Spy Zone Exchange
Bordeaux, the Fashion Leader in Seamless Technology Announces the New Hire of Hermes Designer, Montserrat Gonzalezlugo
Bordeaux, the trademarked originator of “seamless” apparel manufacturing technology, is bringing the Parisian-style design aesthetic to the Los Angeles fashion community. Today the company has announced the hiring of fashion designer Montserrat Gonzalezlugo to lead the company’s... - April 15, 2007 - Bordeaux
Magical Apparel: Undiscovered?
If simply wearing clothes could relieve your illnesses so the you can enjoy a better life, would you and/or your loved one(s) be willing to try them? On Jan. 26, 2007 Awesome Services Corp. debuted its new health wear department at a trade show in Madison Square Garden. The company introduced... - February 26, 2007 - Awesome Services Corp.
Rosalind GeNe Collection Heats Up the Runway for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
On February 8th, Rosalind Gene Collection Fall 2007 heats up the runway with her fashion-forward, street-sophisticated couture clothing line at Roy Arias Studios -Time Square Arts Center, at 7 p.m. sharp. The designer entitled the collection “All Walks of Life” with the attempt to... - January 25, 2007 - Rosalind GeNe Collection
Eden Dawn Apparel Launches Summer 06 Vintage-Modern Clothing Collection, Available Online at www.edendawn.com
US based fashion designer Eden Dawn has launched her Summer 06 clothing collection on her newly renovated website www.edendawn.com, a range that takes vintage references in the form of fashion illustrations and prints them onto modern, wearable styles that are casual-chic. - June 14, 2006 - Eden Dawn Apparel