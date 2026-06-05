Innovative new footwear brand Isso Mali, is unveiling its first collection of sheepskin boots, Football Fanatics. For all the World Cup junkies out there, the only way to get a pair of these is online at the official Isso Mali website (www.issomali.com). The Isso Mali brand has been brought to life by Michael Bois, owner of men’s clothing store Swarvie Saint, in collaboration with creative director, George Sezenias. - April 03, 2010 - Isso Mali