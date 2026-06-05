Recent Headlines
Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data
As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye
Valye Expands Free AI-Powered Public Company Research, Valye News Articles, and Authors Studio
Valye gives investors, market followers, and contributors access to free AI-assisted company reports, public-company articles, and an AI writing studio for creating market commentary. - May 11, 2026 - Valye
Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York Announced by AEHEE NEW YORK
AEHEE NEW YORK, an avant-garde in the world of eco-conscious fashion, is excited to introduce its inaugural masterpiece – the No Sew, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag. This iconic creation does not just make a fashion statement; it embodies a commitment to sustainable luxury, an artistry deeply rooted in responsible craftsmanship. Handcrafted in New York, this handbag embodies AEHEE’s ethos, "Where Style Meets Sustainability." - September 02, 2023 - AEHEE NEW YORK
Dutch Company Undercolor B.V. is Launching an Executive Grade of Leather with Remarkable Characteristics, an Innovation with Major Impact for the Fashion Industry
EXECUTIVE LEATHER characteristics confirm the innovation's status: real leather, machine washable, does not require maintenance, non-allergenic properties, does not wrinkle after washing, can be produced till 0,3 mm, option for high elasticity, matte or glossy, colors in any Pantone variety. This all seasons leather, does not require linen or another impeachment, safe for lingerie production, processed 100% with vegetable extracts and sustainably sourced raw skins from the meat industry. - August 10, 2021 - Undercolor B.V.
Unicorn Goods Opens Voting for the First Ever 2017 Best of Vegan Awards™
Best of Vegan Awards™ to Recognize Top Vegan Products, Organizations and Leaders - September 02, 2017 - Unicorn Goods
David T. Williams Launches New Designer Leather Front Pocket Wallet
David T. Williams makes his design debut with a premium leather minimalist wallet on Kickstarter. - June 23, 2017 - David T. Williams
Cáserez Reveals Its Spring/Summer 2015 Collection, "To Pablo;" a Mix of Art and Science
Made-to-order, one-of-a-kind designs are produced with the latest technology available to the fashion industry. - September 29, 2014 - Caserez
Apparel in Leather Expands Site
The website Apparel in Leather.com is expanding and getting more categories, more pages, more products. - July 30, 2014 - RPS Internet Solutions LLC
Leather Jacket TV Announces the Launch of Its Online Shopping Store
Leather Jacket TV has launched a new store which has a complete and compelling range of celebrity, movie & fashion leather jackets. The company offers free shipping in all over the world and customization according to their client's requirements is also available. - May 17, 2014 - LeatherJacket.TV
Marc Kaufman Furs NYC Designer Fur Fashion Event July 21, 2012 RSVP
On July 21st, 2012 @ 7PM Marc will be presenting a new designer fur collection, using a selection of Russian fur designers. In this collection Marc Kaufman Furs will have fabulous mink coats, awesome mink strollers and spectacular mink jackets. This event will have original one of a kind fur garments that cannot be duplicated. The fashion show will start at 7PM. RSVP. - July 03, 2012 - Marc Kaufman Furs
Fur Prices Continue to Increase According to Marc Kaufman Furs
The fur prices continue to rise due to strong global demand. Russian and Chinese buyers have been the largest fur buyers this year, increasing the overall cost of fur pelts over 50 Percent. - April 30, 2012 - Marc Kaufman Furs
Capulet Announces iPad 2 Case Collection
Capulet, the London-based luxury women’s accessories label announced its new collection of iPad 2 cases that are available for immediate purchase. - March 04, 2011 - Capulet London Limited
Capulet Announces Product Availability Through Notjustalabel.com
Capulet, the London-based luxury women’s accessories label announced that its new collection of designer technology cases are now available for immediate purchase via the NotJustALabel.com (“NJAL”) website. March marked the start of an ambitious expansion of Capulet’s... - March 03, 2011 - Capulet London Limited
Kicking Off with a New Kind of Football Boot
Innovative new footwear brand Isso Mali, is unveiling its first collection of sheepskin boots, Football Fanatics. For all the World Cup junkies out there, the only way to get a pair of these is online at the official Isso Mali website (www.issomali.com). The Isso Mali brand has been brought to life by Michael Bois, owner of men’s clothing store Swarvie Saint, in collaboration with creative director, George Sezenias. - April 03, 2010 - Isso Mali
Small Town Store to Go Live Online, Meeting Customer Needs
Canadian Rocky Mountain store anticipating launch of online store to meet the needs of customers. After years of success and obtaining loyal customers, Timberwolf Rocky Mountain Emporium Ltd. is taking a giant leap to get connected with its best customer; North American travellers. - June 01, 2009 - Timberwolf Rocky Mountain Emporium Ltd.
Beauty is Lambskin Deep - Aloush Leather Model Search 2007
Aloush Leather conducts an international model search for fresh new leather lingerie models to appear in their 2007 Leather Collection. - June 29, 2006 - Aloush Leather