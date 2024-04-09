Recent Headlines
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Japan Meets Italy in “SEISHOU”; New Luxury Shoe Line Designed by Ikeda & Matsuzaki for Fratelli Borgioli
The New Line Combines Italian Craftsmanship with Japanese Style - December 20, 2020 - Fratelli Borgioli
Mario Bemer USA Trunk Show in Washington, DC
Mario Bemer will be at Sartoria DePandi in Washington, DC on January 24-25 to meet with clients and showcase his artisan handcrafted men's shoes. - January 18, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
Mario Bemer, Florentine Shoemaker, to Focus on Bringing His Craft to the USA
Mario Bemer is one of the very few remaining Master Artisans who handcrafts men's shoes following the century old Florentine tradition. He is now creating a line of men's bespoke and MTO shoes exclusively for the U.S. Market. He is holding Trunk Shows and workshops where he not only explains the process of making the shoe, but also on how and why to select a certain style or material. - January 02, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
Goodrich International Unveils New High-Tech "Head Light Shoes"
Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes
ShuBee Covered for the Cause
Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc
Shoepassion.com - The Berlin Shoe Brand Picks Up Pace
Since 2010, Shoepassion.com has stood for passion for Goodyear-welted and handcrafted, full-leather shoes. From the very beginning, it has been the formerly online-only company’s ambition to give one of the oldest traditional crafts of shoe manufacturing a decent home and to provide a collection of highest quality men’s shoes in its own brand, at an affordable price. Now the Berlin StartUp takes the next step: going international! - November 08, 2013 - Shoepassion.com
Increasing Shoes Announces Huge Sales Promotion Featuring Model Nicolas Hunter
Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes
Inspired by the Refined Country Lifestyle and Rooted in the Unmistakable Pursuit of His Heritage, Dingman Debuts a Remarkable Gentlemens Apparel Collection
Celebrated for his timeless leathergoods design and insatiable pursuit of the very best, Martin Dingman expands his collection to include Harris Tweed Field Jackets, English Moleskin trousers, 100’s 2-ply mosquito proof shirtings, Alpaca hosiery and English woven silk neckwear. Dingman... - August 21, 2013 - Martin Dingman
Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget
Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask
Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year
Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award
Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Nitti Safety Footwear Introduces New External Metatarsal Guard
Nitti Safety Footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution introduces its latest innovation: an external metatarsal guard suitable for their complete line of safety shoes. - March 28, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Nitti Safety Footwear Announces New Model 2128/P
Nitti Safety Footwear introduces their latest style: 2128/P, a lightweight safety shoe with a composite toecap. The 2128/P is a great partner for people looking for lighter, yet safe shoes for light industrial environments. This shoe contains no metal, making it airport-friendly. - February 12, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Donald & Lisa Pliner Introduce Their Fall 2011 Collection on a Personal Level - Event in Miami
Who: Iconic designers and leaders in the footwear and accessories industry, Donald J Pliner and Lisa Pliner will be personally introducing their latest collections in your area. Continuing to impress men and women with his innovative, stylish design and unprecedented comfort, Donald and Lisa offer... - November 02, 2011 - Donald J Pliner
Nitti Safety Footwear Turns 15
Nitti Safety footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution, celebrates it's 15th anniversary. - August 27, 2011 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd
Industry Bloggers, Companies Kilt Up to Kick Prostate Cancer
Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA
Mr.G Launches a New Collection of Men's Luxury Cufflinks and Leather Footwear
Gilles Chavet, President and founder of Mr.G Paris, announces the launch of a new collection of leather footwear and porcelain cufflinks. - June 17, 2010 - Mr.G Paris
Scott Hawaii Brings Island Slippahs to the Mainland for 2010
Hawaiian flavor and classic styling combine with quality materials and unmatched comfort to make 2010's line on sandals "the year of the slipper." - February 11, 2010 - Scott Hawaii
Community Comes Together Through Farming and "Slippahs"
A Hawaiian footwear company’s donations provide barefoot elementary students an opportunity to participate in an educational farming program. - September 23, 2009 - Scott Hawaii