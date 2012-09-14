PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Goodrich International Unveils New High-Tech "Head Light Shoes" Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes

ShuBee Covered for the Cause Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc

Shoepassion.com - The Berlin Shoe Brand Picks Up Pace Since 2010, Shoepassion.com has stood for passion for Goodyear-welted and handcrafted, full-leather shoes. From the very beginning, it has been the formerly online-only company’s ambition to give one of the oldest traditional crafts of shoe manufacturing a decent home and to provide a collection of highest quality men’s shoes in its own brand, at an affordable price. Now the Berlin StartUp takes the next step: going international! - November 08, 2013 - Shoepassion.com

Increasing Shoes Announces Huge Sales Promotion Featuring Model Nicolas Hunter Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes

Inspired by the Refined Country Lifestyle and Rooted in the Unmistakable Pursuit of His Heritage, Dingman Debuts a Remarkable Gentlemens Apparel Collection Celebrated for his timeless leathergoods design and insatiable pursuit of the very best, Martin Dingman expands his collection to include Harris Tweed Field Jackets, English Moleskin trousers, 100’s 2-ply mosquito proof shirtings, Alpaca hosiery and English woven silk neckwear. Dingman unveils... - August 21, 2013 - Martin Dingman

Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Nitti Safety Footwear Introduces New External Metatarsal Guard Nitti Safety Footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution introduces its latest innovation: an external metatarsal guard suitable for their complete line of safety shoes. - March 28, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Nitti Safety Footwear Announces New Model 2128/P Nitti Safety Footwear introduces their latest style: 2128/P, a lightweight safety shoe with a composite toecap. The 2128/P is a great partner for people looking for lighter, yet safe shoes for light industrial environments. This shoe contains no metal, making it airport-friendly. - February 12, 2012 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Donald & Lisa Pliner Introduce Their Fall 2011 Collection on a Personal Level - Event in Miami Who: Iconic designers and leaders in the footwear and accessories industry, Donald J Pliner and Lisa Pliner will be personally introducing their latest collections in your area. Continuing to impress men and women with his innovative, stylish design and unprecedented comfort, Donald and Lisa offer trends... - November 02, 2011 - Donald J Pliner

Nitti Safety Footwear Turns 15 Nitti Safety footwear, a Singaporean safety footwear brand with global distribution, celebrates it's 15th anniversary. - August 27, 2011 - Nitti (Asia) Pte Ltd

Industry Bloggers, Companies Kilt Up to Kick Prostate Cancer Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their health... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA

Mr.G Launches a New Collection of Men's Luxury Cufflinks and Leather Footwear Gilles Chavet, President and founder of Mr.G Paris, announces the launch of a new collection of leather footwear and porcelain cufflinks. - June 17, 2010 - Mr.G Paris

Scott Hawaii Brings Island Slippahs to the Mainland for 2010 Hawaiian flavor and classic styling combine with quality materials and unmatched comfort to make 2010's line on sandals "the year of the slipper." - February 11, 2010 - Scott Hawaii