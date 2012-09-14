PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

Three Million Tons of Horse Manure Used Bedding Finds a Solution HiPoint Agro Bedding Corp (HPAB) is thrilled to have confirmation from the Amec Foster Wheeler Environmental study to efficiently recycle waste wood shavings through separation, drying, processing and packaging for reuse, with little to no emissions. - October 24, 2017 - HiPoint Agro Bedding Corp

Move Over Survivor! Cutek Extreme Outlasts, Outperforms and Outshines the Competition! In a quest to find out what works and what doesn’t, 22 wood finishes were applied to six common examples of wood decking. The Great Stain Shoot-Out, is an ongoing test that will last at least two years to allow time and the elements to do their worst. Here are the observations after the first nine months. - March 11, 2016 - Deck Source Inc

Log Homes of America Earns "Best of Houzz" Badge for 2nd Year in a Row Last year, LHA received a “Best of Houzz 2014 – Customer Satisfaction Badge.” This year, LHA was again awarded the “Best of Houzz 2015” in the Design category. - January 24, 2015 - Log Homes of America, Inc.

Premier Teak Furniture Finisher Expands to South Florida Dr. Teak, a privately owned service business based in Los Angeles, is expanding into South Florida. From its new location in Pompano Beach, Dr. Teak will offer both private and commercial clients the same high-end furniture finishing and restoration service it has become known for in the western United States. - November 21, 2014 - Dr. Teak

Log Homes of America, Inc. Earns Houzz "Best of 2014 – Client Satisfaction" Badge Leading online platform (Houzz) for new and existing home design has awarded Log Homes of America a badge for customer satisfaction. This designation only goes to 4% of professionals on the site. - March 07, 2014 - Log Homes of America, Inc.

Log Homes of America, Inc. Owner Serves as Local Home Builder Association President Joel Robinson will serve in 2014 as the Ashe County (NC) Home Builders Association President. - February 22, 2014 - Log Homes of America, Inc.

Log Homes of America, Inc. Owner Completes 4-Year Term on Log Homes Council Leadership Nicole Robinson, part owner of Log Homes of America, Inc. serves out 4-year term on Log Homes Council. - February 13, 2014 - Log Homes of America, Inc.

Dresser Mouldings (Rochdale) Ltd Launch New Timber Mouldings eCommerce Store Rochdale (UK) based timber mouldings manufacturer Dresser Mouldings (Rochdale) Ltd today launched their new eCommerce online store. After launching a new website in 2010 showcasing a large range of architectural and decorative wooden mouldings including: architraves, cornices, oak timber skirtings and... - October 01, 2013 - Dresser Moudlings Rochdale (Ltd)

Verdanté BioEnergy Releases Industry’s First Mobile Application Bioenergy as a new and explosively popular industry is feeling growing pains - it’s growing faster than providers and customers can effectively connect. Countless opportunities are being missed every day on potential projects due to the lack of a framework to connect developers looking to purchase... - November 21, 2012 - Verdante BioEnergy Services

Staircaseparts.co.uk - Making Stair Parts Simple The all new online stair parts store www.staircaseparts.co.uk was launched this week and is set to redefine the way stair parts are bought online. - June 13, 2012 - staircaseparts.co.uk

Atwood Forest Products Opens Crane Mat Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania Atwood Forest Products, a major supplier of hardwood products, has just opened a new facility in January of 2012 in Pennsylvania to manufacture hardwood crane mats. The demand for crane mats in that area of the country has increased and they are now able to help supply the companies that need them. In... - February 22, 2012 - Atwood Forest Products

New Saw Blade Approved to Work with SawStop Saw blade tested and approved by SawStop features improved tip technology to provide for a longer life - March 11, 2011 - Carbide Processors

Got Tap and Die? Newer Tap and Die Sets Feature Better Quality Steel. Newer Tap and Die Sets are made with a higher quality steel compared to many years ago, making modern versions more accurate and useful. Triumph Tool is one manufacturer of these higher quality sets, now available from Carbide Processors. - February 18, 2011 - Carbide Processors

October is a Time to Give For every Tense Watch purchased from Carbide Processors, a ten dollar donation will be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. - October 07, 2010 - Carbide Processors

Old Growth Riverwood Inc Receives 2009 Best of Business Award The Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) is pleased to announce that Old Growth Riverwood Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Wood household furniture category. - March 20, 2010 - Old Growth Riverwood

Linearstone Makes Offer to Buy Distressed Assets Linearstone Holding Corporation makes and offers to buy Distressed Assets from three Banks. The offer includes four Gas Stations, five Apartment Complexes, Timber Land, Raw Land, three Hotels, and a number of unsold or unfinished Condos most in the state of Florida. Florida has seen the value of real... - February 23, 2010 - Linearstone Holding Corporation

Linearstone Moves for Lower Taxes Linearstone will be moving all investing/trading business offshore effective July 1st 2010. - February 21, 2010 - Linearstone Holding Corporation

Coquelicot Rock Has Put Its Talks with the Haitian Government on Hold Coquelicot Rock has put its talks with the Haitian Government to reopen the former Reynolds Aluminum mine and port on hold until later in 2010 for the mining and production of bauxite. Coquelicot Rock is a subsidiary of Linearstone Holding Corporation. The focused mission of Coquelicot Rock is to become... - February 16, 2010 - Linearstone Holding Corporation

Brunette Industries Ltd. Will No Longer Represent Valon Kone OY Brunette announces change to debarker industry in North America. - June 21, 2009 - Brunette Industries Ltd

Historic Flooring Garners Two Prizes in the 2009 Green Log Awards Historic Flooring, a local company specializing in reclaimed and antique woods, as well as old growth wood products, was the recipient of both the Judge’s Award for Flooring and the People’s Choice Award for Flooring. Steve McKinney, owner of Historic Flooring, is ecstatic. “This is... - June 05, 2009 - Historic Flooring

New and Improved Online Tool Store Carbide Processors have completely remodeled their website, and have added an online tool Store with over 10,000 tools. The store boasts Complete lines of Router bits and Drill Bits from Manufacturers like Whiteside, Southeast Tool, Vortex, and Morris Wood Tool, as well as Saw Blades from SystiMatic, Final Cut, and LongLife, and great new tools like the Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set. - March 26, 2009 - Carbide Processors

Advanced Materials Lead to a Longer Lasting Saw Blade One blade last 3-10 times longer, saving money on sharpening and replacement blades. - March 01, 2009 - Carbide Processors

New BARS-3-1000 CNC-Sawmill Machine NPO BARS, Russian sawmill manufacturer offers new BARS-3-1000 CNC-sawmill machine for logs up to 1000mm in diameter. - February 20, 2009 - NPO BARS

The Davco Twin-Cut Sawmill Wins Prestigious National Engineering Award of Excellence The Davco Twin-Cut—designed for seriously portable sawmilling, with a high level of reliability—wins award from national design association. - November 29, 2008 - Davco Solutions Inc

Red Mountain Beverage Company Launches Vulcan Energy Drink Birmingham, AL - Red Mountain Beverage Company has taken the wraps off a new energy drink, which it hopes will find a niche in the $3 billion a year energy drink market. The new drink is called Vulcan Energy Drink and is owned by Birmingham-based Red Mountain Beverage Company. The drink will be available... - May 04, 2008 - Linearstone Holding Corporation

The Second Beer Form the Emerald Coast Beer Company is Available Now The new brew is called 30-A Pale Ale and is owned by Birmingham-based Emerald Coast Beer Company, a Birmingham investment group managed by Red Mountain Beverage Company. The beer will be available at first only on draft at restaurants and bars. The initial product rollout includes distribution in Alabama. - April 21, 2008 - Linearstone Holding Corporation

New “Coastal” Brew Introduced by Birmingham Company A new beer brand has been launched by a group of Birmingham investors. The new brew is called Emerald Coast Pilsner and is owned by Birmingham-based Emerald Coast Beer Company, a Birmingham investment group spearheaded by Linearstone Holding Corporation. The beer will be available at first only in... - May 02, 2007 - Linearstone Holding Corporation