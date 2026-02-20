Recent Headlines
Within Millwork
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Building Products Inc. Acquires Heartland Millwork, Expanding Custom Millwork Capabilities
The acquisition is effective immediately. Customers can expect a seamless transition as the two companies integrate their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality and service. - January 10, 2025 - Building Products Inc.
Join J&G Pallets in Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary
J&G Pallets are thrilled to celebrate a significant milestone for J&G Pallets and Trucking – their 30th anniversary. Their journey and success over the past three decades will be reflective and celebrated with a this special event in Detroit, MI. - October 21, 2024 - JG Pallets and Trucking
SLIDO Introduces New Collection of Wardrobe Sliding Doors, Redefining Interior Design Solutions
SLIDO's new collection features an array of materials, finishes, and customizable options, allowing customers to create a wardrobe sliding door that perfectly complements their unique style and vision. The collection also incorporates innovative features such as integrated locks, floor-to-ceiling designs, and soft-close mechanisms, enhancing both convenience and security. - July 23, 2023 - SLIDO
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods Launches Educational Online Resource for Exotic Hardwood & Woodworking Enthusiasts
Elemental Hardwoods, a national supplier of exotic hardwood flooring products, has launched a new educational website (www.ElementalHardwoods.com) to inform contractors, homeowners, distributors and wholesalers about the value, beauty and efficacy of the “lesser known” tropical... - July 28, 2022 - Elemental Hardwoods
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods Adds Kempas to Exotic Hardwood Flooring Line
Elemental Hardwoods has added solid Kempas, a hard and durable orange-brown hardwood that carmelizes in color as it ages, to its premium line of exotic hardwood flooring products. Sometimes called Asian Cherry, Kempas (Koompassia malaccensis botanical name) is ideal for transforming ordinary... - March 10, 2022 - Elemental Hardwoods
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods Adds Beautiful, But Rare Black Mesquite Hardwood to Exotic Flooring Line
ELEMENTAL Hardwoods has expanded its exotic hardwood flooring line with the addition of Black Mesquite, a beautiful, hard to source wood species known for its extreme stability, durability, distinctive character and chocolate and gray brown grain patterns. Sourced sustainably from the high desert... - September 01, 2021 - Elemental Hardwoods
Canadian Choice Windows and Doors Comes to Vancouver
Canadian Choice has been around a long time and is now offering services in the Vancouver area. Homeowners can take advantage of a free consultation and obtain expert help with all sorts of replacements for doors and windows in Vancouver. What do you get by choosing to do business with Canadian Choice? Here are some examples to consider. - October 08, 2020 - Canadian Choice Windows & Doors Vancouver
The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing
The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America
Ventura County Door Manufacturer AG Millworks Awarded Best of Houzz 2019
Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - July 20, 2019 - AG Millworks
Superfici America to Merge Man and Machine at AWFS in Las Vegas July 17th - 20th
Superfici America, Inc., the North American division of Italy based Superfici, will be premiering their latest Industry 4.0 live remote connectivity app, and demonstrating their Compact spray machine at AWFS in Las Vegas, July 17-20, 2019. The app, known as My Finishing, will connect Superfici... - July 03, 2019 - Superfici America
The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years
The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop
Precision Door Service Makes Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise TOP 500® List
Entrepreneur Magazine announced its 40th annual Franchise 500®. Precision Door Service ranked #306. As the nation’s leading garage door repair company, Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in... - January 21, 2019 - Precision Door Service
New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the January 2, 2019 opening of Precision Door Service of Harrisburg. Precision Door Service of Harrisburg is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement... - January 16, 2019 - Precision Door Service
Precision Garage Door Service in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Akron Donates $10,500 to Susan G. Komen®
Precision Garage Door Service in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Akron recently donated $10,500 to Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization which works to end breast cancer through support for groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs. The donation... - January 09, 2019 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Helps Local Families in Need
The Precision Door Service corporate office held its first annual holiday “Sleigh Wash” car wash fundraiser event. Precision worked with local schools to identify three families in need. The holiday charity event raised over $1,500 through the generosity of individuals and local... - December 31, 2018 - Precision Door Service
New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Fresno, California
Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the December 10, 2018 opening of Precision Door Service of Fresno. Precision Door Service of Fresno is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of... - December 10, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine
Precision Door Service was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Franchises for Veterans list. This list recognizes the top 150 franchisors offering incentives to veterans who join their systems. Precision Door Service was ranked #118. “Thank you to Entrepreneur Magazine for... - November 30, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Makes Donation to Special Olympics
Precision Door Service hosted a fundraiser event at the 2018 PDS National Meeting and raised $10,000 for Special Olympics. Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort provided a fun, high energy atmosphere for the Casino Night. Attendees enjoyed an evening of reconnecting, “gaming,” and... - October 30, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Health & Comfort Doors LLC Introduces an Award-Winning, Patented Ventilating Door
A proven new built-in ventilation design that equalizes indoor air pressure that meet or exceed valuable EnergyStar requirements. - October 01, 2018 - Health & Comfort Door, LLC
Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida Supports The Women’s Center of Brevard County Florida
Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida is proud to support the Women’s Center in Brevard County Florida’s fundraiser event, “Dude Looks Like a Lady – Men Against Domestic Violence.” "It's important for us to be involved and we are honored to support this... - September 04, 2018 - Precision Door Service
New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Macon, GA
Customers can rely on Precision Door Service to provide the type of service expected from a locally owned company while enjoying the security that doing business with a national franchise company can bring. - August 27, 2018 - Precision Door Service
New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Des Moines, Iowa
Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the August 1, 2018 opening of Precision Door Service of Des Moines. Precision Door Service of Des Moines is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of... - August 17, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Named a "Best of the Best" Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine
Precision Door Service was recently included in Entrepreneur magazine’s Best of the Best Franchises list, which recognizes the 110 companies that ranked at the top of their industry categories in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® ranking. “Thank you to Entrepreneur magazine... - May 25, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Receives 2018 "Best of HomeAdvisor" Award
Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - May 23, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service of Cincinnati Welcomes New Owners
Precision Door Service of Cincinnati is pleased to announce the company’s new owners, Terry White and George Shaw. Bringing their experience and high standard of excellence to the business, Terry and George are excited to be at the helm of Precision Door Service of Cincinnati. They will... - May 14, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Revival Sash Partners with NYC Investment Firms to Support NJ Expansion
Revival Sash, a leading provider of custom luxury windows and doors, announced an investment led by Kazazian Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based investment firm and Duck Pond LLC. - February 25, 2018 - Revival Sash
Precision Door Service Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award
Precision Door Service is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2017. “The... - February 16, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Leads the Way with Smart Garage Door Openers
The leader in garage doors, Precision Door Service, is pleased to announce the new PDS Ultra 900® Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener. With a patent pending design, the PDS Ultra 900® opener provides a 24-foot-wide diameter of downward-dispersing LED light that brightly illuminates the... - February 10, 2018 - Precision Door Service
The Doors Depot - Trustworthy Store That Works for Client’s Profit; 10 Tips for Choosing the Front Door
When a person is searching for a door for a house, they find stores with bold advertising headlines. But they provide neither quality nor durability. The Doors Depot wants to educate customers on the high competence of products. So specialists from this company are ready to share the most important technical characteristics that should be on any quality entry door. - February 09, 2018 - The Doors Depot
Lifetime Windows & Siding is the Top Infinity Window Dealer in the Country
Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
Precision Door Service Ranked a Top Franchise Opportunity by Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, published its 13th annual ranking of the top 200 franchises. The 2018 list of award-winning brands is based on Franchise Business Review's independent franchisee satisfaction research of over 28,000 franchise owners, representing... - January 31, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Makes Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Franchise Top 500 List and the #1 Franchise in Home Repairs Category
Entrepreneur Magazine announced its 39th Annual Franchise 500. Precision Door Service ranked #226 as well as being named the #1 Franchise in Home Repairs – Miscellaneous category. With more than 1,000 companies applying, the 39th annual Franchise 500 ranking is one of the most competitive... - January 29, 2018 - Precision Door Service
NSE Windows of Massapequa, NY Awarded Best of Houzz 2018
NSE Windows of Massapequa NY has won “Best of Customer Service,” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The Factory Authorized Window and Door Installations Company and Replacement Outlet was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that... - January 25, 2018 - NSE Windows
Precision Door Service of Albuquerque Welcomes Two New Owners
Precision Door Service of Albuquerque is pleased to announce the company’s new owners, Gary Lang and Kwok Kee Ma. Bringing their experience and high standard of excellence to the business, Gary and Kwok Kee are excited to be at the helm of Precision Door Service of Albuquerque. They will... - January 24, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Made Franchise Business Review’s List of Top Franchises for Veterans
Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, announced the companies that made its 2017 TOP 100 Franchises for Veterans list. Precision Door Service earned a place in this select list. “This is a huge honor for us and we greatly appreciate the recognition,”... - January 20, 2018 - Precision Door Service
Revival Sash Keeps American Manufacturing Local with New Factory
Revival Sash, a high-end window and door designer and manufacturer, has opened a new manufacturing factory in Springfield, NJ. The company is in the process of expanding their business while going against the common offshore trend. - January 05, 2018 - Revival Sash
The Sash Window Workshop Becomes British Woodworking Federation Member
The Sash Window Workshop is proud to have become a member of the British Woodworking Federation and Wood Window Alliance. - December 15, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop
New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the December 1, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of Northwest Arkansas. Precision Door Service of Northwest Arkansas is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair... - December 04, 2017 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Makes Donation to the BridgeHaven Academy
Precision Door Service hosted a fundraiser event at the 2017 PDS National Meeting and raised over $20,000 for BridgeHaven Academy. Disney Spring’s Splitsville Luxury Lanes provided a fun filled setting for the fundraiser event. Attendees enjoyed an evening of reconnecting, bowling, and... - November 30, 2017 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine
Precision Door Service was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Franchises for Veterans list. This list recognizes the 150 franchisors offering incentives to veterans who join their systems. Precision Door Service was ranked #72. “Thank you to Entrepreneur Magazine for... - November 15, 2017 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service of St. Louis Welcomes a New Partner/Owner
Precision Door Service of St. Louis, a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers, is pleased to announce the company’s new partnership/ownership. Clark Wolfsberger is joining existing owners Sean Patty... - November 04, 2017 - Precision Door Service
New Precision Door Service Location Opens in New Orleans, Louisiana
Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the November 1, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of New Orleans. Precision Door Service of New Orleans is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and... - November 03, 2017 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida Supports Local Children’s Choir
Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida is delighted to support their local children’s choir, Jacksonville’s Children’s Chorus (JCC). Owners, Jason and Ryan Sheppard share, "It’s important to us to be involved with our community. We are thrilled to support and back... - October 23, 2017 - Precision Door Service
Life(time) in the Fast Lane
A Denver based home improvement company, Lifetime Windows & Siding, is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the metro area. - October 20, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
LiftMaster and Chamberlain Integrate with the Google Assistant and IFTTT
MyQ Technology Taps into the Smarts of the Google Assistant with "Ok Google." - September 22, 2017 - Industry West
Precision Door Service of Central Florida Achieves IDEA Certification
Managers and Technicians with Precision Door Service of Central Florida Earn National Certification. - August 24, 2017 - Precision Door Service
New Precision Door Service Location Opens in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Precision Door Service is very pleased to announce the August 7, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach. Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of... - August 10, 2017 - Precision Door Service
Precision Door Service of Central Florida Partners with Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida
Precision Door Service of Central Florida, the area's leading garage door repair company, partnered with the Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida chapter to help grant a child's wish. This particular wish kid, Matthew, used to have a workshop in his old house and really loved playing with his... - July 19, 2017 - Precision Door Service