Building Products Inc. Acquires Heartland Millwork, Expanding Custom Millwork Capabilities
The acquisition is effective immediately. Customers can expect a seamless transition as the two companies integrate their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality and service.
Larchwood, IA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Building Products Inc. (BPI) announces the successful acquisition of Heartland Millwork, a premier custom millwork manufacturer based in Larchwood, Iowa. The acquisition strengthens BPI's position in the millwork market and expands its manufacturing capabilities.
"Shane Roth and his team at Heartland Millwork will be an outstanding addition to the BPI family. Their expertise and dedication to craftsmanship will complement our current millwork offerings beautifully, enhancing our ability to meet customer needs and expanding our reach in the market," said Kyle Schull, President and CEO of BPI. "This acquisition is yet another step forward in our growth strategy, and it underscores our commitment to providing top-quality millwork products and services to our customers."
Heartland Millwork's General Manager of Operations, Shane Roth, expressed his excitement about the acquisition by stating that they are thrilled to join forces with BPI. He added that this merger will enable BPI to offer a wider range of options at different price points through their manufacturing capabilities.
The integration between both companies is expected to enhance operational efficiency through volume purchasing advantages. Additionally, investments in state-of-the-art equipment will increase production capacity while maintaining quality service for existing and new customers.
About BPI:
BPI has been a cornerstone of growth and innovation in the Midwest's building materials industry for over 65 years. Spanning multiple states, and with facilities totaling over 470,000 square feet, BPI continues to serve communities across the Midwest with the same personal touch and dedication that has defined them since 1957.
About Heartland Millwork:
Heartland Millwork has built a reputation for excellence in producing high-quality materials and in-house manufacturing services. Their all-wood products include moldings and stair parts, which are carved meticulously and with great attention to detail. The company has established long-standing relationships with many customers in BPI's existing market.
For more information, please contact: Marketing@BPI.build.
Kyle Schull
605-336-3460
bpi.build
