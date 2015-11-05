Recent Headlines
Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities
The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies
The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface
Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada
Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions
Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years
Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions
BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report
Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions
Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia
Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community
Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins
Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight
Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas
Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012
Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process
The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins
Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Rise of Polyolefin Demand Favors Polypropylene via Gas Phase Process Production
Gas Phase Polypropylene Process can be profitable in China and in the US, reveals Intratec's latest study. - August 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Rise of Shale Gas Favors Propylene Production Propane Dehydrogenation in the US
Intratec’s recent publication unveils that the US presents the most advantageous operational margins for a PDH plant, with an EBITDA margin of 32%. - July 28, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Natural Gas Price Decreases Favoring the Propylene Production from Methanol
Intratec report reveals that Methanol to Propylene units in US can have an internal rate of return of more than 30% per year, boosted by low-priced raw material. - July 14, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
An 85% Discount is Offered on Chemical Technology Evaluation Books for University Students and Staff
University Discount Policy is launched by Intratec, offering an 85% discount for university students, professors and library staff on all its high-quality professional publications. - July 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Production via Propane Dehydrogenation Study is Announced by Intratec
Intratec brings clear, concise and detailed techno-economic information on a propene dehydrogenation process in its newest report. - June 29, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec IC Index Reveals Trends on Chemical Plant Construction Costs
Latest IC Index forecasts a long-term increase in construction costs despite the decrease in steel prices. - June 24, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Recent Publication Unveils the Economics of Propene Production via Metathesis
Intratec scrutinizes costs breakdown and profitability of propylene production of an industrial unit, based on a process similar to CB&I Lummus OCT, in its newest publication Propylene Production via Metathesis. - June 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Production from Methanol Publication is Announced by Intratec
The economics of a propylene technology similar to the Lurgi MTP® and JGC/Mitsubishi DTP® processes are scrutinized by Intratec in its new publication. - June 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Boosts Its Process Economics Publications with Aspentech Software
Intratec signed a 6 year lease term for a package of the most advanced software for process simulation and economic evaluation of chemical process technologies, licensed by Aspen Technology, Inc. - May 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Production via Metathesis Publication is Announced by Intratec
The publication presents all relevant information, on both technical and economic sides, of a propene technology similar to CB&I Lummus OCT process. - May 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Renews Contract with World Leader in Biopolymers
Braskem selected Intratec to continue providing feasibility studies targeting routes for the production of chemicals from renewable resources. Since 2006 Braskem has relied on Intratec assessments, which provide insights on cost drivers and scrutinize the feasibility of such technologies. - May 06, 2012 - Intratec Solutions