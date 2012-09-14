PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd. PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging

Gift Boxes Are an Easy Way to Accentuate Your Gift Value Values of a brand are strongly linked with the quality they offer, any new launch will not help in killing competition until the approach is through exceptional quality and not rhetoric marketing. - December 02, 2016 - Carrier Bag Hut

CB Station Now Recognized as Google Trusted Store Positive shopping experience at CB Station recognized via inclusion in Google Trusted Stores program. - October 15, 2016 - CB Station

Ready. Chef. Go!™ Program Supports Retail Sales Growth A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly successful... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics

Vitop Original® Asserts Its Leadership The favorite tap of wine consumers can now be recognized by a special quality seal. The Vitop Original® is the leading tap used for wine in Bag-in-Box®. The tap’s success is due in part because it is very easy to use – a simple pressure on one or both wings is enough to make the... - August 31, 2013 - Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Extends Pouch-Up® Range Smurfit Kappa has announced that it is offering a more extensive range of Pouch-Up® products. - March 14, 2013 - Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box

Acquisition of Baguin by Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box is further developing its global presence by acquiring the Argentinian company Baguin, specialising in the Bag-in-Box® solutions covering Latin America. - March 25, 2012 - Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box

Plastic Manufacturer Excellent Poly Bags Promotes Its Collection of Tradeshow Products to Businesses Custom bag producer Excellent Poly Bags is currently spotlighting its collection of products designed specifically for tradeshow use. - March 21, 2012 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging

Poly Bag Packaging Manufacturer Excellent Poly Bags Promotes Poly Drawtape Bags for Hotels and Retailers Specialist custom bag company Excellent Poly Bags is presenting its line of drawtape poly bags as an ideal solution for trade show, retail, and hotel-based clients’ plastic packaging needs. - February 11, 2012 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging

Plastic Resealable Bags Producer Excellent Poly Bags Presents Its Line of Printed Bags to Multi-Industry Manufacturers Excellent Poly Bags, a plastic packaging producer, is promoting its customizable printed plastic bags to consumer goods manufacturers. - January 25, 2012 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging

Plastic Manufacturer Excellent Poly Bags Highlights Recently Revamped Newspaper Plastic Bags Selection Custom printed poly bags manufacturer Excellent Poly Bags recently revealed a line of newspaper bags intended to cut costs on newspaper advertising while increasing efficiency in delivery method. - December 16, 2011 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging

Plastic Packaging Company Excellent Poly Bags Reveals Poly Mailers for Durable and Affordable Holiday Shipping Excellent Poly Bags—a New York plastic manufacturer specializing in polyethylene printed and non-printed bags—is urging companies to get orders for poly mailers in early to beat the holiday rush. - November 27, 2011 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging

Excellent Poly Bags Showcases Customizable Poly Bag Packaging for Food Manufacturers and Merchants Excellent Poly Bags is currently promoting its food grade plastic packaging options for merchants and manufacturers, including staple packs for high-speed production and durable storage. - October 28, 2011 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging

Excellent Poly Bags Promotes Sustainability Through the Use of Poly Bag Packaging By supplying a newly expanded selection of green polyethylene bags and packaging products, Excellent Poly Bags is giving businesses bagging options that are both sustainable and functional. - October 26, 2011 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging

Odor Vault New Website Launched for Odor Containment Disposable Bags Odor Vault, the disposable containment bags for foul smelling odors, announced the production of their new website for their flagship product Odor Vault at OdorVault.com. - December 18, 2009 - OC Systems, LLC

Liberty Packaging's Intercept Technology™ Packaging Saves JMI 90% on Storage Costs With materials provided by Liberty Packaging Co., Inc., JMI completed a 28 month study showing that the Intercept Technology™ packaging can save J.M. Industries 90% of its cost to maintain inventory and keep their products spotless. Customers are happy and JMI retains its great reputation in the industry, all due to Intercept Technology's protective corrosion/rust preventive packaging. - May 28, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.

Intercept Technology Packaging from Liberty Packaging Co., Inc., Protects Inventories and Equipment in the Down Times Due to recent economic uncertainty, hard decisions are being made by many manufacturing companies to terminate plants and lines due to inactivity or to consolidate operations. Construction companies find their inactive equipment rusting in yards. In these cases, whether the inactive equipment, inventory, and machines are being transported or put into storage, Liberty Packaging's Intercept Technology™ packaging can protect them. - January 21, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.

Intercept™ Technology Helps You Maintain Perfection New RIBS MVTR with Map Bag Style Closure New Adhesive-Close RIBS MVTR bag protects your product from damaging corrosive gases, while eliminating the need for vacuuming the air out of the bag. Bag vacuuming requires expensive equipment to operate and maintain and is more time consuming than folding up the end and sealing the adhesive strip. Save time and money with this new RIBS MVTR product, available through Liberty Packaging Co. - November 25, 2008 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.