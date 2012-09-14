|
The new state-of-the-art structure will streamline all processes and increase its capacities. Visit www.gotemkin.com for more information. - March 14, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging
PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd.
PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging
Values of a brand are strongly linked with the quality they offer, any new launch will not help in killing competition until the approach is through exceptional quality and not rhetoric marketing. - December 02, 2016 - Carrier Bag Hut
Positive shopping experience at CB Station recognized via inclusion in Google Trusted Stores program. - October 15, 2016 - CB Station
A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly successful... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics
The favorite tap of wine consumers can now be recognized by a special quality seal.
The Vitop Original® is the leading tap used for wine in Bag-in-Box®. The tap’s success is due in part because it is very easy to use – a simple pressure on one or both wings is enough to make the... - August 31, 2013 - Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box
Smurfit Kappa has announced that it is offering a more extensive range of Pouch-Up® products. - March 14, 2013 - Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box
Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box is further developing its global presence by acquiring the Argentinian company Baguin, specialising in the Bag-in-Box® solutions covering Latin America. - March 25, 2012 - Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box
Custom bag producer Excellent Poly Bags is currently spotlighting its collection of products designed specifically for tradeshow use. - March 21, 2012 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging
Specialist custom bag company Excellent Poly Bags is presenting its line of drawtape poly bags as an ideal solution for trade show, retail, and hotel-based clients’ plastic packaging needs. - February 11, 2012 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging
Excellent Poly Bags, a plastic packaging producer, is promoting its customizable printed plastic bags to consumer goods manufacturers. - January 25, 2012 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging
Custom printed poly bags manufacturer Excellent Poly Bags recently revealed a line of newspaper bags intended to cut costs on newspaper advertising while increasing efficiency in delivery method. - December 16, 2011 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging
Excellent Poly Bags—a New York plastic manufacturer specializing in polyethylene printed and non-printed bags—is urging companies to get orders for poly mailers in early to beat the holiday rush. - November 27, 2011 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging
Excellent Poly Bags is currently promoting its food grade plastic packaging options for merchants and manufacturers, including staple packs for high-speed production and durable storage. - October 28, 2011 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging
By supplying a newly expanded selection of green polyethylene bags and packaging products, Excellent Poly Bags is giving businesses bagging options that are both sustainable and functional. - October 26, 2011 - Excellent Poly Bags Plastic Packaging
Odor Vault, the disposable containment bags for foul smelling odors, announced the production of their new website for their flagship product Odor Vault at OdorVault.com. - December 18, 2009 - OC Systems, LLC
With materials provided by Liberty Packaging Co., Inc., JMI completed a 28 month study showing that the Intercept Technology™ packaging can save J.M. Industries 90% of its cost to maintain inventory and keep their products spotless. Customers are happy and JMI retains its great reputation in the industry, all due to Intercept Technology's protective corrosion/rust preventive packaging. - May 28, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.
Due to recent economic uncertainty, hard decisions are being made by many manufacturing companies to terminate plants and lines due to inactivity or to consolidate operations. Construction companies find their inactive equipment rusting in yards. In these cases, whether the inactive equipment, inventory, and machines are being transported or put into storage, Liberty Packaging's Intercept Technology™ packaging can protect them. - January 21, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.
New Adhesive-Close RIBS MVTR bag protects your product from damaging corrosive gases, while eliminating the need for vacuuming the air out of the bag. Bag vacuuming requires expensive equipment to operate and maintain and is more time consuming than folding up the end and sealing the adhesive strip. Save time and money with this new RIBS MVTR product, available through Liberty Packaging Co. - November 25, 2008 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.
Automotive metal fabricator succeeds in solving government regulations puzzle as well as protecting their expensive metal dies. Easy to use Intercept™Shrink Film is the long-term solution for these critical concerns. - October 24, 2008 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.