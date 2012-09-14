PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Plant Tour Reinforces Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver-area concrete pipe plant for state officials addresses critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 25, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Concrete Pipe Industry to Convene in Vegas for 2014 ACPA Convention American Concrete Pipe Association will review recent progress, strategic plan for coming year at annual meeting. - March 19, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Top Quality Plants, Individuals Honored by ACPA QCast Awards recognize plants scoring 95% or better on 2013 quality audits. - March 04, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

ACPA Honors Safest Concrete Pipe Plants, Companies Prestigious national awards recognize excellence in workplace safety. - February 21, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Deteriorating Bridges Uncovered in CBC Investigative Series "Sudbury's Big Fix" shines light on one city's looming infrastructure crisis. - November 09, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Concrete Pipe Plants, Companies Honored by ACPA for Safety American Concrete Pipe Association recognizes excellence in workplace safety with prestigious national awards. - January 23, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Concrete Pipe Industry Convenes in Indianapolis ACPA Pipe School features plant tours, awards, training, DOT panel discussion. - January 12, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Plant Tours, PII Demos Drive Home Best Practices Post installation inspection demos at ACPA member plants generate excellent feedback from DOT reps, contractors and other attendees. - July 22, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Chevron Pascagoula Base Oil Project Design Precast & Pipe, Inc. concrete products are being used to reconstruct the ship yard at Chevron’s Pascagoula Refinery. The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2013. The precast concrete was produced at Design Precast & Pipe’s Gulfport, MS plant. Design Precast &... - July 18, 2012 - Design Precast & Pipe, Inc.

Design Precast & Pipe, Inc. Supplies Precast Concrete to The University of Mississippi Medical Center Design Precast & Pipe, Inc. is producing a precast concrete parking, roadway/infrastructure for The University of Mississippi Medical Center project. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2012. The precast concrete components were produced at Design Precast & Pipe’s Gulfport,... - July 18, 2012 - Design Precast & Pipe, Inc.

Delery, Lundy Honored by ACPA for Lifetime Achievement Top individual honors presented at American Concrete Pipe Association's annual convention. - April 21, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

2012 ACPA Pipe School Sets Attendance Record Industry gathering praised for world-class training, DOT and peer interaction, and new product demos. - April 04, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

ACPA Recognizes Safest Concrete Pipe Plants Exemplary safety performance earns prestigious awards for plants across North America. - March 28, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

2012 ACPA Pipe School Swings for the Fences Pipe industry to gather in Orlando for “Spring Training,” including plant tours, high-tech demos, DOT panel discussion and more. - February 01, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Concrete Pipe Rated Most Durable by DOTs, Specifiers ACPA survey of key pipe customers also rates concrete as easiest to design, specify. - January 11, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

ACPA Launches More Robust, User-Friendly Website Industry-specific hub offers wealth of technical data, links and valuable content. - October 12, 2011 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Versatile Use of Concrete Pipe, Boxes Draws National Acclaim from ACPA Minnesota highway project recognized with prestigious ACPA Project Achievement Award. - August 20, 2011 - American Concrete Pipe Association

CMT Worldwide Announces Cement Matrix Composition Australian Patent Award The Australian Patent Authority awarded CMT Worldwide & Specialty Composites their application for Cement-containing Composition for use in eco-Titan pole Products. - April 14, 2011 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Architarium Awarded Columbarium at Historic Brick Presbyterian Church in NYC Architarium is honored to be working with the historic Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City as it creates a memorial space for its community. - March 02, 2011 - Architarium

ACPA Says HDPE Pipe Failure at Texas Fish Hatchery Offers Costly Lessons The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) recently learned a very costly lesson when it was forced to replace two miles of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe with reinforced concrete pipe (RCP), after portions of the plastic drainage system collapsed at the new John D. Parker East Texas Fish Hatchery near Jasper. - September 30, 2010 - American Concrete Pipe Association

CMT Worldwide Introduces the Micro-Infrastructure Lighting Solution CMT Worldwide is proud to introduce the Micro-Lighting Solution delivering a completely integrated independent lighting system for developing markets and communities requiring more environmentally friendly lighting solutions - September 26, 2010 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Architarium Sponsors New Death Care Blog: deathcare101.com Architarium, a US columbarium manufacturer, is sponsoring the new blog www.deathcare101.com to provide basic answers to basic questions about funerals and death care. - September 26, 2010 - Architarium

CMT Worldwide Eco-Titan Poles Successfully Completed ENA Fire Standards Testing at Western Fire Center Meeting Australian Brush Fire Requirements The Eco-Titan Utility Distribution Pole successfully completed testing in accordance with ENA pole fire tests to insure proper application in Australia and other potential fire zones markets worldwide. Testing was conducted at the Western Fire Center. - May 14, 2010 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

CMT's Eco-Titan Poles Testing Scheduled for ENA Fire Standards at Western Fire Center to Meet Australian Fire Requirements CMTW’s Eco-Titan Utility Distribution Pole is initiating the ENA pole fire test method at the Western Fire Center in Kelso WA. The large scale testing was developed in accordance with Australian Standard (AS) 1530.8.1 to replicate bushfire events where poles are exposed to contact with flame from the fire front as well as flame from adjacent burning vegetation. Fire testing is done following the ASTM D2898 accelerated aging tests. The Eco-Titan is an eco-friendly low carbon footprint pole. - February 05, 2010 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

CMT Worldwide Announces Dulhunty Power Ltd. Titan Distribution Pole License Agreement CMT Worldwide and Dulhunty Power Ltd have entered into a definitive agreement to license the Titan Pole Manufacturing Rights for Australia & New Zealand. The Titan Poles will meet the strong Australian demand for fireproof, environmentally sensitive, low carbon footprint poles. Dulhunty will open their full scale manufacturing plant in Geelong, VIC in early 2010. - September 30, 2009 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Introducing Eco-Titan the First Environmentally Friendly Utility Distribution Pole CMT Worldwide introduces the Eco-Titan Distribution Pole the first environmentally neutral pole engineered and manufactured today. The Eco-Titan is the available in sizes to 55 feet and in most required strengths. The Eco-Titan patented distribtion pole is lightweight, a low carbon footprint, recyclable, easy to handle & ship, exceeds all standards. - September 01, 2009 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Architarium Commends Passage of Texas House Bill 1404 for Columbariums Legislation Allows Churches More Freedom to Create Structures for Cremated Remains. Architarium, a US columbarium manufacturing business, today commends state legislators for the passage of Texas House Bill 1404, allowing more flexibility in the establishment and use of columbarium structures by churches... - May 20, 2009 - Architarium