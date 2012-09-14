PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Texas Meat Company, Capra Lamb, Becomes World’s First to Receive Global Animal Partnership Step 5® Animal Welfare Certification Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally (www.globalanimalpartnership.org). GAP,... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC

Eclipse Campout at the Imperial Stock Ranch - with NASA Rockstar Adam Steltzner For one night only, 150 lucky participants will share the campground with NASA rockstar, Adam Steltzner, feast on cowboy cuisine, and receive star gazing interpretation from a stellar group of astronomy experts. In the morning, guests will be treated to breakfast just before the sun rises on this epic two-minute experience to remember. 50 seats are available for the overnight trip to the Imperial Stock Ranch aboard a Starline Luxury Coach departing from the Lacey Cabelas at 8 am on August 20. - July 31, 2017 - Imperial Stock Ranch

Central Pennsylvania Mohair Producers to Attend SpinExpo in New York City Principals at Pure American Naturals attending 5th Annual New York SpinExpo to network, discover upcoming trends. - July 14, 2013 - Pure American Naturals

Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch Celebrates National Alpaca Month; Free Alpaca Seminar Offered on Grand Reopening Day at Silken Suri In honor of National Alpaca Month, Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC announces its grand reopening in Castle Rock, CO. Silken Suri is offering a free seminar for prospective alpaca owners entitled “Getting Started with Alpacas” on Saturday, April 27th, 2013, 12pm. - April 16, 2013 - Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC

Ayrshire Farm Open for Farm Harvest Festival, October 15 & 16 Farm Open to the Public as Part of Loudoun County Farm Tour. - September 28, 2011 - Ayrshire Farm

Malagos Garden is Next Agri-Tourism Destination Malagos Farm, a sustainably managed farm, aims to make Davao City the next agri-tourism destination in the region as it holds the first Malagos Farm Fair on August 7-8, 2010. Industry partners will feature renewable energy, backyard farm animal raising, agro forestry using high value crops like cacao and many more. - August 03, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort

Animals Take Center Stage at Malagos Farm Fair The Malagos Garden Resort located in barangay Malagos, Calinan, Davao City, will hold the Malagos Farm Fair on August 7 and 8, in its 30-hectare farm. - July 21, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort

2009 Summer Savings Giveaway The summer-long contest invited horse lovers to register for a chance to win one of six prizes, including the Grand Prize, a High Horse Big Springs Easy-Fit Saddle valued at $1000. - September 05, 2009 - Valley Vet Supply