The Houston Center for Contemporary Crafts, 4848 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002 will hold an exhibition of new works in artist blacksmithing from January 16th through May 16th, 2010. This show is one of the most significant exhibitions of ironwork in decades. By presenting works by modern blacksmiths alongside historical ironworks, this exhibition highlights how modern blacksmiths fuse historical techniques with contemporary designs. - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge