One of Malaysia’s foremost Outsourcing Manufacturers announces the ‘reavamp’ of its website. The Catenate website demonstrates that Malaysia can not only be a highly competitive alternative to China and India due to its manufacturing maturity, 1st world infrastructure and conducive business environment, but can also become a springboard into the huge potential of the ASEAN and Asia Pacific markets. - June 28, 2008 - Catenate Sdn Bhd