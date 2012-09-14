PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Inspire America Speakers Bureau Adds Emotion to Events Kapco Inc. and KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) announce the creation of Inspire America Speakers, a new division dedicated to securing high profile individuals to deliver inspirational messages for a wide range of events. - October 22, 2018 - Kapco Metal Stamping

U.S. Congressman Jody Hice Visits Bulldog Steel Fabrication U.S. Congressman Jody Hice visited Bulldog Steel Fabrication to recognize their success, and thank them for their high level of support in the community. Bulldog Steel was chosen for a Congressional visit based on their contributions and continual engagement in numerous volunteer opportunities around their local area. - February 28, 2018 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Completes Building Expansion, Paint Booth and Adds New Machines Bulldog Steel Fabrication has completed construction of their 15,000 square foot welding facility expansion, eco friendly Side Down Draft Paint Booth, and expanded their Fabrication capabilities by adding three new machines to their production line. - August 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Nominated for MAW - 2017 Manufacturer of the Year Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, has been nominated for the 2017 Manufacturer of the year award in the Morgan County Georgia – Small Business Category by Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC). In the region that GPTC represents,... - April 20, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication at 2017 Georgia Tiny House Festival Bulldog Steel Fabrication will be participating in the 2nd annual Georgia Tiny House Festival this coming weekend, March 3-5 introduce their custom Tiny House Chassis capabilities. - March 01, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Begins Building Expansion Bulldog Steel Fabrication is adding a new 15,000 square foot building expansion that will be utilized as the cornerstone of their welding and painting operations. - February 21, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Launches Mobile Application on the Apple App Store and Google Play Bulldog Steel Fabrication launches Mobile Application for IOS and Android devices. - January 28, 2017 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

Bulldog Steel Fabrication Promotes Loni Johnson to Operations Manager Bulldog Steel Fabrication (BSF), a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, today announced the promotion of Loni Johnson to Operations and Finance Manager. She will have the primary responsibility of overseeing the organization's various departments, such as finance, production,... - December 20, 2016 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC

RC Incorporated Acquires Heinrich Company RC Incorporated, a family owned company that consists of multiple business units focused primarily in the manufacturing industry, completed the acquisition of Heinrich Company. The business will continue under the current name of Heinrich Company ("Heinrich" or the "Company") and... - May 19, 2016 - RC Incorporated

Power Engineering and Powerstrut.com Delivers Safer Bridge Inspection Walkways Power Engineering and GS Metals is delivering its promise to supply inspectors a safer, more efficient approach to inspecting any bridge's underside. At hundreds of feet above rivers and lakes, these rickety walkways create a potentially dangerous situation -- not to mention an uneasy experience for inspection workers. - October 07, 2015 - Power Engineering Co. Inc.

RC Incorporated Has Donated 200 Tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks Game RC Incorporated is a family owned company that consists of the following companies: ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc., ACE Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc de Mexico, Innotec of WI, and Shakespeare Machine Stamping. Each company plays a vital role in the company’s 60 year history of creating... - March 21, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Shakespeare Machine Stamping is Now ISO 9001 Certified Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Innotec of WI, Inc. is Now ISO 9001 Certified Innotec of Wisconsin, a division of RC Incorporated, is now ISO 9001 Certified. - January 31, 2015 - RC Incorporated

ACE Stamping & Machine Co., Inc. Acquires MPE de Mexico Ace Stamping, a division of RC incorporated, acquires the state of the art Mexican metal fabrication facility, MPE de Mexico, now Ace Stamping & Metal Fab Co., Inc. de Mexico. - January 05, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Michelangelo Eliminates Defects on Any Metal Stamping Press Michelangelo’s patented bolster-mounted system produces zero defects by eliminating wrinkling, tearing and splitting & is cost-effective & configurable for any press & any die. - March 08, 2014 - Michelangelo Stamping Inc.

P&G Furthers Commitment to Commercial and Heavy Truck Industry with 5 Year Supply Agreement P&G Steel Products a TS 16949 certified supplier of metal stampings, fabrications and welded assemblies; has renewed their commitment to supplying aluminum and steel stampings as well as highly engineered welded steel assemblies to be used in vehicle cooling systems. With press sizes to 1000 tons and bed sizes to 144", their components can be found in many truck brands including Navistar, Freightliner, Caterpillar, Volvo, Mack, Prevost, Isuzu, and Blue Bird. - June 20, 2013 - P&G Steel Products Co.

Muskogee Technology Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award Muskogee Technology announced today that it has received a 2012 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Muskogee Technology maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from Oct. 1, 2011, to Sept. 30, 2012. - May 17, 2013 - Muskogee Technology

Technology, People & Product Mix Key to Res Manufacturing's First Century Although Res Manufacturing has completed a very successful first century, it hasn't been a history without challenges. Constant throughout the company's history, however, have been its dedication to a vibrant corporate culture, business and market expansion and the most sophisticated technology and facilities. - May 08, 2013 - Res Manufacturing

Mills Products Secures First Military Project Tennessee metal fabricator contributes to innovative communications headset - October 03, 2012 - Mills Products Inc

Mills Products Powder Coating Capabilities Attract Luxury Automotive Manufacturer Mills Products selected to provide upscale powder coating services for a major European luxury automotive manufacturer. - August 30, 2012 - Mills Products Inc

Mechanical Innovation at Mills Products Tennessee appliance part manufacturer acquires proprietary tubular stamping technology. - June 21, 2012 - Mills Products Inc

B. G. Peck Company Receives Supplier Excellence Award B. G. Peck Company was recognized for its quality and performance by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. - May 04, 2011 - B. G. Peck Company, Inc.

P&G Steel Products Receives National SHARP Recognition from OSHA P&G Steel Products Company, an integrated supplier of progressive, transfer and deep draw metal stampings to 1000 ton announces that the company was recently awarded a national Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) honor by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA). - June 03, 2009 - P&G Steel Products Co.

P&G Steel Products is Certified to ISO/TS 16949 P&G Steel Products Company, an integrated supplier of progressive, transfer and deep draw metal stampings to 1000 ton announces that the company has received certification to ISO/TS16949 Second Edition. “Kirk Crawford, Quality Assurance Manager, leads a cross-functional team of dedicated employees... - June 03, 2009 - P&G Steel Products Co.

Catenate Sdn Bhd Outsource Strategy Website Gets Revamped One of Malaysia’s foremost Outsourcing Manufacturers announces the ‘reavamp’ of its website. The Catenate website demonstrates that Malaysia can not only be a highly competitive alternative to China and India due to its manufacturing maturity, 1st world infrastructure and conducive business environment, but can also become a springboard into the huge potential of the ASEAN and Asia Pacific markets. - June 28, 2008 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

P&G Steel Products to Add 1000 Ton Stamping Press New business allows for addition of 1000 ton mechanical transfer stamping press, heavy duty feed line, and production grinding capabilities. - February 16, 2008 - P&G Steel Products Co.

Catenate Sdn Bhd Renews Its Sponsorship Deal with A1 Team Malaysia On the occasion of the 1st Anniversary of its re-branding exercise, Catenate Sdn Bhd is delighted to announce the renewal of its commercial sponsorship with A1 Grand Prix Team Malaysia. Visible throughout all of the 2nd A1 GP season that started in Holland in October 2006, all A1 Team Malaysia member... - August 09, 2007 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

Catenate Sdn Bhd Outsource Strategy Blog Goes Live A Malaysian based fearless, thought provoking, sometimes controversial blog providing ‘thought leadership’ on the subject of outsourcing. Concentrating on the ‘strategy’ and ‘best practices’, but not avoiding the fact that outsourcing can be life changing and frequently hotly debated subject to the many people who’s lives have changed or been effected by it across the globe. - June 06, 2007 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

Catenate Sdn Bhd Do the Double at Brands Hatch While the Catenate sponsored A1 Team Malaysia car didn’t have the best of days in the final leg of the A1 World Cup of Motorsport held at Brands Hatch, Catenate Sdn Bhd scored a double ‘victory’ at the track, with the signing of an MOU with world renowned performance car parts manufacturer... - May 12, 2007 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

Catenate Sdn Bhd Announce ‘Catenate Community’ Literacy Program Catenate Sdn Bhd are delighted to confirm that Rumah Kanak Kanak Tungku Budriah, Cheras, to be the first children’s home to pioneer the Catenate Community literacy program. Starting from March 1st 2007, the company will directly sponsor the provision of 3 tutors who will attend the Tungku Budriah... - April 29, 2007 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

Catenate Sdn Bhd Secure Major UK Auto Parts Contract Catenate Sdn Bhd are delighted to confirm that they have been awarded preferred supplier status to UK Automotive Parts supplier, N C Lancaster Ltd. Effective from Jan 3rd 2007, the contract is for the supply of flexible exhaust couplings to N C Lancaster automotive aftermarket supplies division and... - April 26, 2007 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

Catenate Sdn Bhd, Alex Yoong Opens New Sales and Marketing Office for A1 GP Team Malaysia Sponsor Following a successful foundational year, Catenate Sdn Bhd the leading outsource manufacturing services company, gets ready to surpass last years efforts with the opening of its new sales and marketing office in Petaling Jaya. “Last year successfully kicked off a long-term expansion program... - March 13, 2007 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

“Together We Achieve” Catenate Sdn Bhd Outsource Strategy Website Goes Live from Malaysia Catenate: The newly branded Total Outsource Service Provider announces the launch of its Outsource strategy website on Monday 16th October. www.catenate.com.my is not just a ‘shop window’ displaying Catenate’s capabilities, but a platform that highlights the potential problems faced... - November 30, 2006 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

Malaysia's Outsource Industry Given a Boost with the Launch of a Major Western Managed OEM Outsource Total Solution Provider Catenate: Verb to connect in a series of ties or links; form into a chain (Oxford Dictionary). Aptly describes the business model of the newly re-branded company formerly known as PFC Industries Sdn Bhd. - November 16, 2006 - Catenate Sdn Bhd

P&G Steel Products Promotions P&G Steel Products, Buffalo, NY announces promotions in Engineering. P&G is an integrated metal stamping supplier, with capabilities in automated welding, CNC production machining and assembly. P&G Steel Products has promoted Brian Riemer to the position of Engineering Manager. Brian has... - August 02, 2006 - P&G Steel Products Co.