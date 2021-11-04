Recent Headlines
Within Metal Can, Box, & Other Metal Container (Light Gauge) Manufacturing
Sensory Analytics Awarded Three New Patents for Applied Coating Thickness Measurement
US Patent Office and Canadian Intellectual Property Office have issued three new patents covering the Company's exclusive in-process coating thickness measurement technologies for industrial markets including automotive, appliance, coil coating and other industrial applications. - November 04, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Tata Steel Packaging and Sensory Analytics Announce Partnership for Quality Excellence
Tata Steel and Sensory Analytics, the developer of patented SpecMetrix coating and film thickness measurement systems, have agreed on a global partnership to optimize product performance and coil quality. The industry leaders will team on plant quality enhancements as well as brand and business development initiatives. - July 07, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
BevSource’s The Lab Becomes the First Third-Party “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Beverage Container Testing Facility
The Lab- Powered by BevSource is the first beverage container testing facility to be awarded the select SpecMetrix Certified Facility Award. This designation ensures all in the beverage industry can have access to the highest level of film weight quality and can liner testing procedures. - March 31, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Partners with The Bronx Group for Russia/CIS Region Sales and Support
The Bronx Group will exclusively represent Sensory Analytics and its SpecMetrix coil coating thickness measurement systems in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). - February 18, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
FADESA Ecuador and FADESA Peru Earn First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Facility Designations in South America
Metal container solutions leader Fadesa is the latest recipient of the “SpecMetrix Certified Facility” Award from Sensory Analytics recognizing the company’s successful transition and demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and coating process control. Fadesa is the first metal packaging manufacturer in South America to be awarded this status. - December 28, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
New ASTM International Standard for Ruggedized Optical Interference Technology Establishes SpecMetrix Systems as a More Precise Coating Thickness Measurement Option
ASTM D8331 has just been approved covering the exclusive ruggedized optical interference (ROI) coating thickness measurement technology incorporated in all SpecMetrix measurement systems used for coated coil applications. - October 05, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
ERE Materials, a Korean Company Specializing in Chemical Transport Containers for Semiconductors and LCD Manufacturing, Launches Its Brand in the Americas Market
ERE Materials Co., Ltd., a Korea-based specialist in manufacturing of LCD panel and semiconductor packaging containers, is launching its brand in the Americas market. Founded in November 2007, ERE Materials leads the clean packaging materials sector by developing and supplying chemical containers... - August 20, 2020 - ERE Materials
Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters
Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation
Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US
Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies
Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System
Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand
North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time
New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time
The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Muskogee Technology Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award
Muskogee Technology announced today that it has received a 2012 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Muskogee Technology maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from Oct. 1, 2011, to Sept. 30, 2012. - May 17, 2013 - Muskogee Technology
Bud Industries Offers Design Guide for NEMA-Rated Electronic Enclosures
Bud’s 28-page “Enclosure Design Tips Handbook” is available free of charge to help electronic system designers select the most cost effective cabinet rack, server rack, NEMA box, or other electronics enclosures. - July 21, 2010 - Bud Industries