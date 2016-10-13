Recent Headlines
Within Metal Heat Treating
Paragon Introduces Touch Screen Controller
Paragon Industries, the kiln and furnace manufacturer in Mesquite, Texas, has introduced its first touch screen temperature controller, which is manufactured by Bartlett Instruments. - October 13, 2016 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Paragon Industries Hires Maria Garcia as Plant Manager
Paragon Industries, the kiln and furnace manufacturer in Mesquite, Texas, hired Maria Garcia as plant manager. Maria Garcia has spent her entire career in manufacturing. - June 25, 2015 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Paragon Announces Improvements on Their F-130, F-240, and F-500 Lamp Working Kilns
Paragon Industries of Mesquite, Texas announces that it has added new features to three of their lamp working glass kilns: the F-130, F-240, and F-500. - October 08, 2014 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
GH Induction Atmospheres Hires European Sales Engineer
GH Induction Atmospheres, a leading American provider of customized industrial heating solutions, has hired Maria Gil Garcia for the position of European Sales Engineer. "We're counting on Maria to help us increase sales in the European aerospace and medical markets," said Steve Skewes,... - December 06, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres
Process Technology Introduces a New High Wattage Inline Heater
Process Technology, a wet process heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, introduces its new Frontier™ Series electropolished stainless steel inline fluid heater for high purity solvent heating applications. Based on the increasing market demand for high flow and low pressure drop... - November 22, 2013 - Process Technology
John Hohenshelt Steps Down as President of Paragon Kilns
After leading Paragon Industries, L.P., for 15 years, John S. Hohenshelt is stepping down as company president. Todd Lokash has accepted the position. Paragon Industries makes kilns in Mesquite, Texas. - October 31, 2013 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
GH IA Develops Innovative Scan Hardening Machine
GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), a leading American provider of customized industrial heating solutions, has built an innovative induction heating machine that hardens and tempers two automotive starter driveshaft parts every 16 seconds. - September 17, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres
19” Square Glass Fusing Clamshell Kilns from Paragon
Among the newest kilns from Paragon are the 19” square CS-19D and CS-19S clamshell glass kilns. The firing chambers of these models lift out of the way so glass designs can be assembled directly inside the kiln. - July 13, 2013 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Technology, People & Product Mix Key to Res Manufacturing's First Century
Although Res Manufacturing has completed a very successful first century, it hasn't been a history without challenges. Constant throughout the company's history, however, have been its dedication to a vibrant corporate culture, business and market expansion and the most sophisticated technology and facilities. - May 08, 2013 - Res Manufacturing
Process Technology Launches New Website
Process Technology has launched a new website and secured a new URL address to foster its marketing initiatives. - February 27, 2013 - Process Technology
Introducing Bud Ashlock, New Engineer at Paragon Kilns
Paragon Industries, the kiln and furnace manufacturer in Mesquite, Texas, hired Bud Ashlock, an engineer from the aircraft industry. - February 02, 2013 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Leading Industrial Electric Heater Manufacturer Nexthermal Launches a Dedicated Chinese Website
Nexthermal, formerly known as Hotset Corporation, a smart heat management company, today announces the launch of the Chinese version of its website nexthermal.cn.com. The launch comes after the management’s decision to further expand its business into China. “There is strong demand for... - February 01, 2013 - Nexthermal Corporation
GH Induction Atmospheres Hires Experienced Sales Manager for Midwest
GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), part of the worldwide GH Group, has hired a veteran sales professional to penetrate the market for its innovative induction heating solutions in the Midwest. Michael Maiorino, Midwest Regional Sales Manager, will work with customers in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana... - January 03, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres
Paragon Kiln Factory Expands Production with a CNC Router
Paragon Industries, a kiln manufacturer in Mesquite, Texas, is expanding their factory. They are adding a 20,000-square-foot steel building behind the main factory and have installed a third CNC routing machine. The router cuts heating element grooves into firebrick lids and walls. - October 27, 2012 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Paragon Kiln Factory Begins Construction on Second Building
In spite of these economic times, Paragon Industries, a kiln factory in Mesquite, Texas, is expanding. The company is starting construction on an additional 20,000 square feet of factory space. - July 28, 2012 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Innovative New Induction Hardening Machine from GH IA
GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), part of the worldwide GH Group, has built an innovative induction heating machine that hardens, tempers, and quenches automotive parts on a rotating turntable. A global supplier of quality products for automotive and other industrial markets will use GH IA's new... - May 18, 2012 - GH Induction Atmospheres
Paragon Releases the Trifecta Crucible Furnace for Glass Blowers
Paragon Industries has just released the Trifecta, a glass blower’s crucible electric furnace. It will hold three flasks and is rated to 2350 degrees F / 1287C. - April 21, 2012 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
GH Induction Atmospheres Expands Sales Force
GH Induction Atmospheres, part of the worldwide GH Group, has hired Scott Berry and Lance Dumigan as Regional Sales Managers to penetrate the market for its innovative induction heating solutions. - March 03, 2012 - GH Induction Atmospheres
Paragon Introduces 120 Volt Crucible Furnace for Glass Blowers
Paragon Industries has just released the Darby Dipper, a small glass blower’s crucible electric furnace. It will hold one flask and is rated to 2350 degrees F / 1287C. - November 19, 2011 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Paragon Industries to Hold a Kiln Maintenance Seminar
Paragon Industries is teaching an in-plant seminar on maintaining electric kilns. The February 10 – 11, 2012 seminar lasts 1 – 1/2 days. - November 05, 2011 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Nexthermal Corporation Completes 25 Years in Smart Heat Management
Nexthermal Corporation, formerly Hotset Corporation, a Worldwide leader in advanced process heating technology solutions and electric heating elements, turns 25 this year. - September 28, 2011 - Nexthermal Corporation
Process Technology is Recipient of Ohio Third Frontier Award for Advanced Energy Research and Development
Process Technology received a grant to foster its work in the photovoltaic/solar cell industry. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology
Process Technology Introduces Quartz Infrared Heating Elements to New Industries
Process Technology now offers a quartz infrared heating element to new markets including painting, powder coating, corrosion control, organic finishing, metal finishing, plating, metalworking and automotive finishing. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology
Process Technology Introduces New PTC Heaters
Process Technology has introduced a new electric immersion heater that incorporates positive temperature coefficient technology. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology
Paragon Introduces the Ovation-1013 Glass Fusing Kiln
Paragon Industries has just released the oval-shaped Ovation-1013 glass fusing kiln. The kiln is manufactured in Mesquite, Texas USA and is designed for glass artists. The kiln is equipped with an Orton digital temperature controller. - September 08, 2011 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Paragon Introduces new Knife Making Furnaces
The new Xpress-KM series knife making furnaces from Paragon Industries are equipped with the Sentry Xpress 3-key digital controller. All of Paragon’s knife making furnaces are now rated to 2350 degrees F. - September 02, 2011 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
New Paragon Kiln Colors
Paragon Industries has just announced that some of their smaller table-top kilns are available in turquoise or hot pink in addition to the standard kiln color, which is blue. - April 17, 2011 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
GH Induction Atmospheres Introduces Innovative Technology for Inductor Manufacturing
GH Induction Atmospheres today introduced innovative technology for inductor manufacturing. With Microfusion, a patented process developed by GH Group, identical inductors can be produced from the same 3D manufacturing mold - improving quality and durability. - February 08, 2011 - GH Induction Atmospheres
Paragon Announces Kiln Video Contest Winners
Paragon Industries, the kiln manufacturer in Mesquite, Texas, has just announced the winners of the Paragon Kiln Video Contest: Linda Lee, 1st place, ceramics; Dolores Barrett, 1st place, glass; and Lisa Mall, 1st place, jewelry. - September 30, 2010 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
GH Induction Atmospheres Adds Director of Sales
GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), part of the worldwide GH Group, today announced that E.J. (Chip) Laskowski has joined GH IA as Director of Sales. Mr. Laskowski, who has over 10 years of experience in the induction heating industry, will be responsible for developing and managing a national sales... - September 03, 2010 - GH Induction Atmospheres
New Glass Annealing Kilns from Paragon Industries
The new Paragon PAF- and PAT-series glass annealing kilns range in size from 16 to 28.28 cubic feet. They are designed to anneal large glass figurines. The PAF-series load from the front; the PAT-series load from the top. - August 28, 2010 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
GH IA Introduces New Induction Heating Power Supplies with Wide Frequency Range
GH Induction Atmospheres, part of the worldwide GH Group, has introduced a new series of 13 induction heating power supplies with a wide frequency range for increased flexibility. The SM Type Transithermic® Power Supplies cover 0.5 to 20 kHz with 100 to 800 kW output power; 100 kW output is... - August 27, 2010 - GH Induction Atmospheres
GH Group Appoints General Manager for GH Induction Atmospheres
GH Group, the worldwide heating systems provider that recently acquired a majority interest in GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), has appointed Steve Skewes to the position of GH IA General Manager. "I'm very excited about our growth potential with GH Group," said Mr. Skewes. "By... - August 20, 2010 - GH Induction Atmospheres
GH Electrotermia Purchases Majority Interest in Induction Atmospheres
Induction Heating Companies Combine to Expand Worldwide Sales and Product Development - March 04, 2010 - GH Induction Atmospheres
GH Electrothermia to Purchase Majority Interest in Induction Atmospheres
GH Electrothermia S. A. (GH) and Induction Atmospheres (IA) announced today that both companies have signed a letter of intent for GH to purchase a majority interest in Induction Atmospheres. By combining their resources, technology and engineering expertise, both companies expect to increase sales... - September 19, 2009 - GH Induction Atmospheres
Dr. Müller-Ziller Has Founded with His Competence-Team a Global Expert-Network for the Heat Treating Industry
With immediate effect a central internet-platform for the heat treating industry is available – always when special know-how for new tasks is required, technical problems occur or specific projects for heat treatment have to be solved, unique experts can be engaged worldwide and immediately. - March 13, 2009 - HEATREAT.DE GmbH
Paragon Introduces New Glass Kilns
Paragon Industries has just released its Professional Series glass kilns. They are painted black to distinguish them from the company’s blue ceramic, jewelry, and pottery kilns and smaller glass kilns. - February 26, 2009 - Paragon Industries, L.P.
Revolutionary Process for Continuous Chrome Steel Bars That Improve the Production and Avoid the Environmental Impact
Micracró's patented process to produce hard chrome plating steel bars come to revolutionize this market, it offers great savings, fast production and above all without polluting the environment. - November 21, 2008 - Micracro, S.A.
Induction Atmospheres Moves to Larger Facility
While many other American companies are reducing capacity and manpower, Induction Atmospheres (IA), a leading manufacturer and system integrator of customized industrial heating equipment, is moving to a larger facility to meet increasing demand for its products. "We were really getting... - June 11, 2008 - GH Induction Atmospheres
Induction Atmospheres and GE - Aviation to Present Technology Licensing Case Study at Boston Conference
Induction Atmospheres (IA) President Steve Skewes will join GE - Aviation's Mark Meyer to present a technology licensing case study at the "Accelerating Innovation: The Open Innovator's Toolkit" Conference in Boston MA on November 4-6. The presentation, entitled "Winning... - October 25, 2007 - GH Induction Atmospheres
Induction Atmospheres and Amysa S.A. Announce Vacuum Furnace Marketing Agreement
Induction Atmospheres (IA) and Amysa Induction S.A. of Switzerland today announced a marketing relationship. The agreement covers European sales and service for IA’s VF line of industrial vacuum furnaces. "This is a big win-win for both companies," says IA President Steve Skewes. - August 23, 2007 - GH Induction Atmospheres
New Induction Heating Vacuum Furnace Heats Larger Parts
Induction Atmospheres has developed an efficient new induction heating vacuum furnace designed for industrial brazing and general-purpose heating. The Model VF-30 efficiently heats parts of virtually any shape in a high-temperature, high-vacuum environment. With a 60% larger heating zone than its... - May 05, 2007 - GH Induction Atmospheres
New Induction Heating System for Heat Staking Metal to Plastic
Induction Atmospheres has developed a new turnkey induction heating system for heat staking metal components to plastic assemblies. With a compact 3' x 3' footprint, the Model HS-2 is designed for open-air operation in a lean manufacturing environment. The HS-2 is equipped with an... - November 13, 2006 - GH Induction Atmospheres
New Induction Heating System for Automated Industrial Brazing
Induction Atmospheres has developed an efficient new induction heating system designed for automated industrial brazing and soldering. With a compact 5'x6' footprint, the Model AB-1 is designed for open-air brazing in a lean manufacturing environment. The AB-1 is equipped with... - July 20, 2006 - GH Induction Atmospheres
New Compact Induction Heating Vacuum Furnace
Induction Atmospheres has developed an efficient new induction heating vacuum furnace designed for industrial brazing and general-purpose heating. The Model VF-20 efficiently heats parts of virtually any shape in a high-temperature, high-vacuum environment. The VF-20 is ideal for brazing parts... - May 31, 2006 - GH Induction Atmospheres