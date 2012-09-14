PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Launches CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings With the launch of CeraGlide, they are kicking off their focused efforts to advance BN coatings technology -- committed to bringing new, innovative application solutions and value to the market. - August 24, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain to Exhibit at World’s Largest Aluminium Trade Fair in Germany Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at Aluminium Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany to learn more about leading edge solutions for aluminium producing and processing industries. - October 07, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials’ Boron Nitride Products Launches Major Updates to Its Website The world’s leading manufacturer of hexagonal boron nitride, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, has launched its newly updated website, featuring a comprehensive section on Technical Solutions. - May 04, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain to Present Boron Nitride Solutions at Ceramitec 2018 Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Ceramic Materials to participate in Ceramitec in Munich. - March 14, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Topflight® Supports Cloud 10 Customized Hair Care, the Official Hair Care Sponsor of the 2018 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition Topflight labels decorated the Cloud 10 customized hair care products given to all contestants at the 2018 Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition. - September 23, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

FLEXcon and Topflight Corporation Help Celebrity Makeup Line Shimmer Glitter films enable makeup line to stand out amongst the competition. - September 14, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

Themac Grinders to Continue After 81 Years McGonegal Manufacturing Company, Inc Assets Acquired by Themac, LLC - September 10, 2017 - Themac LLC

Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Launches SiZBN, a New Boron Nitride and SiAlON Composite for Applications in Molten Metals and Steel Casting Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Boron Nitride Products, a pioneer in advanced material solutions, announces the launch of its Combat® Boron Nitride Grade SiZBN, particularly geared towards molten metal applications where high temperature strength and wear resistance is the key. SiZBN, a unique,... - August 17, 2017 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Artco Group Announces the Creation of a New Custom Promotional Products Division Artco Group Inc., Manufacturers, Designers and Installers of Custom Store Fixtures for Retail Interiors, with over 33 years in the industry, announced today the creation of a new Division that will produce custom promotional displays. Karen Estrada, the head of this new Division, is thrilled for the... - July 25, 2017 - Artco Group

Topflight's Comprehensive New Website is Here This new website encompasses a broad range of capabilities from printing and converting (die cutting), to shrink sleeves, RFID and brand security. - March 06, 2017 - Topflight Corporation

iAbrasive.com: Themed Salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" Ends Perfectly Last Friday, iAbrasive.com organized the first offline themed salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" in order to improve industry colleagues’ professionalism and promote active and deep online communication, which provides a convenient way for indepth exchange of views... - December 01, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com: to Build Professional Elite Team by Action Learning In order to build a professional elite team for better serving tool and abrasive industry, iAbrasive.com learning team adopted the method of "Action Learning" to conduct team building activity, all company employees took part in this activity. - November 29, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com Visited Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. On November 4, iAbrasive.com marketing personnel were invited to Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. to visit their company. They had in-depth exchanges and a discussion about the market dynamics of black fused alumina and high quality products under the new economic form. During the visit,... - November 12, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

A Press Conference on Launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 to be Held in Zhengzhou A press conference on the launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 which is also China's first forum on manufacturing and services of tools & abrasives products, will be held at the third floor of Guanghua Hotel in Zhengzhou, Henan, on October 10, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Topflight Announces Craig McClenachan as New President Top quality printing and converting will continue under new leadership at Topflight. - June 10, 2016 - Topflight Corporation

Saint-Gobain to Participate in Upcoming SVC TechCon 2016 in Indianapolis Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Boron Nitride will be exhibiting at next week's 59th Annual Technical Conference -- SVC TechCon 2016 in Indianapolis. The event is sponsored by the Society of Vacuum Coaters, the global source for learning, applying and advancing vacuum coating, surface engineering and... - May 07, 2016 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

VSK Kentavar – IZ Dinamika Signed a Funding Contract for the Project "Expanding Capacity and Export Potential" VSK Kentavar – IZ Dinamika signed a funding contract for the project “Expanding capacity and export potential of VSK Kentavar – IZ Dinamika Ltd. via introduction of new technologies that will improve resources efficiency and efficacy in the manufacturing process” under the procedure... - March 11, 2016 - VSK Kentavar - IZ Dinamika Ltd

Saint-Gobain to Present Boron Nitride Solutions at Ceramics Expo 2016 Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, a pioneer in advanced material solutions, announced today that its range of Boron Nitride products will be on display at the upcoming Ceramics Expo, April 26 – 28, Booth #601, Cleveland. Boron Nitride ceramic material from Saint-Gobain is available in powders, hot-pressed... - February 19, 2016 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Fonon Corporation Announces “2015 Reorganization Plan” Entering Phase II of Its Value Chain Model Fonon’s Board of Directors approves “2015 Reorganization Plan” outlining transition from Development to Growth Stage Company. - September 12, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s LaserTower™ Professional MegaCenter™ Incorporates Advanced Direct Drive Motion System (DDMS) Technology into Next-Generation Processing Systems The LaserTower™ Professional MegaCenter™ is the industry highest rated industrial-grade, high-volume marking and deep-engraving system available today. - September 11, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Purchase Order from Baxalta for MarkStar Professional Handheld Fiber Laser 3D Marking System MarkStar Professional is industry’s only hand-held portable 3D fiber laser marking system. - August 29, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s Micro-Stamping Technology Enhances Ballistics Identification Allowing Traceability to Firearms Micro-engraving unique ID Codes on firing pins provide forensic scientist with new tools for solving crime scenes. - August 20, 2015 - Fonon

Healthcare Specialist Ottobock Issues Fonon Corporation Purchase Order for LaserTower™ Compact Marking and Engraving System Ottobock’s first LaserTower™ system ordered 15 years ago continuing to demonstrate Fonon’s long-term reliability and brand loyalty. - August 20, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Contract from Sierra Nevada Corporation for LaserTower™ Desktop Marking & Engraving System Fonon’s Laser Photonics brand of industrial-grade marking and engraving systems are designed for continuous use in high-vibration, shock and dust conditions. - August 14, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Second Marking and Engraving System Contract from Sun Display Systems for the Company’s LaserTower™ Professional CM Fonon’s Laser Photonics brand of marking and engraving systems continue setting industry benchmark in long-term reliability, operator safety and quality of workmanship standards. - August 03, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Specialized High-Speed Drill-Bit Marking and Engraving System Contract Fonon secures additional contract for the company’s Laser Photonics’ brand of specialized Fiber laser marking and engraving system from Sandvik’s Dormer Tools S. A. - July 21, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Expands Senior Management Team Hiring Wayne Tupuola as Vice-President of Operations and Director Wayne Tupuola rejoins Fonon Corporation providing experience and leadership. - July 06, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s 3D FUSION™ Metal Printing Technology Incorporates Laser Beam Wave Shaping and Temperature Processing Profiles Optimized for Each Metal NANO-Powder Fonon’s Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) systems provide end-users with next-generation tools to control the uniform melting of metal powder during high-temperature laser processing. - June 02, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s 3D FUSION™ Technology Eliminates Continuous Fluctuations in Laser Focal Point in Next-Generation 3D Metal Printing Systems Fonon’s Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) systems provide end-users with optimum control of the laser’s focal point improving density while eliminating beam-spot and power distribution fluctuations - May 28, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Announces Laser Tower™ Compact Marking & Engraving System Rental Program Rental Program Provides New End-Users with Lower Risk Financial Options. - May 19, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Announces FUSION™ Technology as the Company Officially Enters the 3D Metal Printing System Market Fonon Corporation’s business model is to design application specific 3D Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) systems dedicated to a common cluster of industry specific geometric shares optimized for one metal type. - May 18, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Submits the Company’s SEC-10-Q Report Fonon Corporation (“Fonon”) a trade name for Mabwe Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: MBMI), has issued its quarterly report on SEC-Form 10-Q to assist current shareholders in understanding its transition to a new business model. The company’s Total Shareholder Equity reflected on its balance sheet... - May 14, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Technologies, Inc. Completes Stock Purchase and Asset Sale Agreement with Mabwe Minerals Moving Fonon to the OTCQB Marketplace Fonon enters into the public sector under current ticker symbol MBMI as an OTCQB fully-reporting company. - April 03, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Technologies Announces Family of FDA Compliant Medical Unique Device Identification (UDI) Marking Systems Fonon Technologies’ LaserTower™ Family of UDI Marking Systems supports a wide range of Medical Device Manufacturing Applications from Stand-Alone Workshop Models to High-Volume Systems that Easily Integrate into Existing I/0 Production Lines. - March 23, 2015 - Fonon

Artco Group Gears Up for the Annual Duty Free Trade Show of the Americas Artco Group, Manufacturer & Designer of Store Fixtures, is excited to attend to the upcoming Duty Free Trade show of the Americas. The event, hosted by the international association of airport duty free stores (IAADFS), will be held in Orlando Florida from March 22nd through the 25th. As every year,... - March 14, 2015 - Artco Group

Fonon Awarded Laser-Based 3D Subtractive Materials Contract Fonon Awarded Contract by Jay Industries for Laser-Based 3D Subtractive Materials Processing Marking System. - February 08, 2015 - Fonon

Topflight Expands Capabilities with HP Indigo WS6800 Digital Press HP Indigo digital printing makes customization and variable content printing possible, keeping messaging fresh, and brands top of mind with customers. - November 14, 2014 - Topflight Corporation

Indian Abrasives Purchasers Visit Chinese Abrasives Factories Accompanied by iAbrasive Staff During the National Day holidays, iAbrasive staff were busy with accompanying an Indian purchaser to visit several abrasives factories in Henan Province. - October 18, 2014 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Florida Firm Launches Gun Manufacturing-Focused Laser Product Line Fonon Technologies, the industry leader in developing high-tech fiber and CO2 laser systems for marking, cutting and engraving applications, is targeting gun manufacturers with the launch of a new fiber laser line, which will vastly improve the industry’s marking and engraving process. Gun manufacturers... - September 19, 2014 - Fonon

Fonon Technologies Aids in the War on Terror New Tool Helps Federally Mandated Arms Tracking Initiative - September 13, 2014 - Fonon

Fonon Technologies to Launch U.S.-Built Laser Product Line New Wave of Systems to Cover 80% of the Manufacturing Market Fonon Technologies -- with the addition of 3D Additive Printing -- now offers a complete line of industrial laser equipment, showcasing various models that will service some of the economy’s most important manufacturing sectors. The launch -- which ushers in one of the few complete lines of industrial... - September 10, 2014 - Fonon

The Handheld Fiber Laser Marking System Emerging Tool Will Increase the Efficiency of Laser Marking - September 05, 2014 - Fonon

Industry Changing 3D Laser Metal Sintering (Metal Printing) Technology Now Available from Fonon An emerging additive Nano Powder Manufacturing Technology just released from Fonon Technologies includes an Industry changing 3D Metal Printing technology breakthrough process and available model newly released. - August 29, 2014 - Fonon

Topflight Broadens Labeling Options with Expanded Multi-Ply Capabilities Topflight Corporation's expanded multi-ply options offer more space on package labeling for critical regulatory requirements, instructions for use, barcoding, rebates, coupons and more without sacrificing unique company branding or font size. - April 06, 2014 - Topflight Corporation

Modify Any Pioneer N.A. End Mill, Shell Mill or Shrink Fit Holders with Jet-Blast Pioneer now offers a modification option on the company’s End Mill Holders, Collets or Shrink Fit Holders that enables the holder to deliver coolant down the cutting tool flutes on solid cutters via custom Jet-Blast ports. Pioneer perfected this technology to expand customer options and projections... - January 23, 2014 - Pioneer N.A.

Manufacturer of the Innovative Self-Locking Tap Extension Announces International Availability with New Distributor ThreadToolSupply.com offers Machinists and Manufacturers Worldwide Accessibility to their Line of Tap Extensions Through User Friendly Online Order/Shipping Platform - December 12, 2013 - Tap Associates, Inc.

JP Machine Tools Launch Website JP Machine Tools launched their new website last month. The website features new and used machining equipment for sale. Both small and large machine shops in North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina can find the tools they need in one convenient location. The website offers consultation information... - December 06, 2013 - JP Machine Tools Inc

WTO’s Innovative New “QuickFlex®” System Saves Money Up Front—and Over Time The perfect combination: ER collet chuck and Quick Change system in one toolholder. - August 29, 2013 - WTO USA