Recent Headlines
Within Totalizing Fluid Meter & Counting Device Manufacturing
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Growth in Industrial Markets Drives Mass Flow Controller Growth, Finds Flow Research Study
A new Flow Research study finds that the world market for mass flow controllers totaled $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 percent per year through 2029. In 2029, the mass flow controller market is projected to exceed $2.0 billion. The World... - February 06, 2025 - Flow Research, Inc.
Flow Research Finds Worldwide Flowmeter Market Continuing to Climb
A new study from Flow Research, Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 9th Edition (www.flowvolumex.com), finds that the worldwide flowmeter market is strong and trending upward as the economy continues to grow and rising oil prices drive exploration and production. Other forces, such as continued population growth and economic expansion, are also fueling growth. Coriolis and magnetic flowmeters are the revenue leaders in the flowmeter market. - April 18, 2024 - Flow Research, Inc.
Pubinno Builds the Internet of Beer for the Future of Draft Beer
Tech start-up Pubinno creates an ecosystem called "Internet of Beer." With this ecosystem, Pubinno aims to bring all the stakeholders of the draft beer industry, from bartenders to breweries. Pubinno creates this ecosystem with its AI-powered technologies like Smart Tab, Smart Clean, and Smart Hub. - September 06, 2021 - Pubinno
Kaye Announces an Exciting New Partnership with Canadian Distributor Alpha Controls & Instrumentation
Kaye is pleased to announce that it is launching a new distribution partnership with Alpha Controls & Instrumentation to expand their geographical footprint. Alpha Controls has been one of Canada’s leading suppliers of measuring, sensing and controlling instruments for over 40... - July 07, 2021 - Alpha Controls & Instrumentation
Eurosens Difference Onboard Weighing System from Mechatronics Expands Market for GPS Tracking Providers
New weight-in-motion axle load and cargo weight monitoring system which is compatible with fleet GPS tracking systems. - January 08, 2020 - JSC Mechatronics
Demand for Modernization Drives Electronics Interoperability Upgrades to Slurry Density Meter Technology
Red Meters has introduced a new version of their density measuring process control technology. Upgrades have been enacted to develop the V2 which will deliver interoperability upgrades, new software and analytics features, and new customization options. - April 03, 2019 - Red Meters LLC
New Partnership Release: Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. & Intesis
Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. has entered into a partnership with Intesis to become its North America Distributor. Chipkin will now provide a new array of products for Building and Home Automation. Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. proudly presents a new partnership that will incorporate their... - March 14, 2018 - Chipkin
Blacoh Fluid Control Introduces New Hybrid Valve
Blacoh Fluid Control is proud to announce the release of the Hybrid Valve™, the world’s first combination pulsation dampener and back pressure valve. - June 22, 2017 - Blacoh Industries
REDmeters Launches the Dredging RM2: "Bill By Tonnage"
REDmeters just released the new RM2, a non-nuclear in-line density meter that can be mounted on any dredging vessel. This is new for the dredging world, that has been struggling to justify contractual pricing with performance. As a result, contractual negotiations today, are mostly based on... - April 02, 2016 - REDmeters
Blacoh Industries Expands Diverse Scope with Launch of Blacoh Surge Control and Blacoh Metal Solutions
To meet the full scope of its customers’ needs and to broaden the already diverse family of products and professional services, Blacoh Industries expands its depth of industry expertise with the launch of Blacoh Surge Control (www.BlacohSurge.com) and Blacoh Metal Solutions... - September 04, 2015 - Blacoh Industries
Diaphragm Valve: RoisDs Launches a New PVDF Diaphragm
Rois, a division of Uster based in Treviso and specialized in precision mechanics, continues its commitment to innovation by launching a new PVDF diaphragm for fluid dosing. PVDF ensures corrosion and abrasion resistance in dosing of chemical substances. The choice of PVDF for fluid dosing is... - May 16, 2014 - uster srl
Bringing 30+ Years of Flow Measurement Expertise to Thermal Instrument Company Trevose, PA - Jerry Boisvert Joins Thermal Instrument Co as Sales/Mktg Director
Thermal Instrument Company invests for the new future of the company into new technology & personnel for a stronger presence in the flow measurement industry. - December 15, 2013 - Thermal Instrument Company
World's First Multi-Lane Video-Based Queue Management Platform Offered by Countwise's Q-Count
One of the most essential aspects of growing your business involves knowing where problematic areas lie and how you can improve them to offer a better experience for your customers. A first step towards doing this involves understanding both the behaviour of your customers and their experience... - September 30, 2013 - CountWise
Flows.com’s Solution for Measuring Shared Well Water
Due to the economy and rising costs to dig new wells, many people are opting to share a well. Flows.com has a solution for sharing wells that is economical and assures everyone in the system will share equal rights to the water resource. - April 30, 2013 - Flows.com
CountWise Establishes a New Strategic Partnership with Brazilian Company Ideas2go
CountWise LLC, a global people counting technology provider, announced today it has completed a distribution agreement with Ideas2go, a leading digital signage integrator who brings technological advances and modern design concepts to the digital media market in Brazil. With this partnership... - January 19, 2012 - CountWise
Spencer Technologies Joins CountWise Partner Program
CountWise, LLC a leader in people counting technology is pleased to announce that Spencer Technologies, a retail industry leader in IT support and installations, has joined the CountWise Partner Program. The partnership will provide CountWise customers with 20 years of experience in installing,... - January 19, 2012 - CountWise
CountWise Announces the Completion of Its Roll Out of People Counting Technologies to Danier Leather Stores
CountWise, LLC, a global leader in providing people counting technology, announced the completion of its roll out of traffic counters to all Danier Leather stores. Danier Leather designs, manufactures, and sells specialty leather apparel and accessories through 90 mall-based, stand-alone, and Power... - January 19, 2012 - CountWise
Kytola Instruments Obtains CRN for Armored Metal Tube Flow Meters
Kytola, a manufacturer of oil lubrication systems, flow instrumentation and measuring equipment, today announced they have received CRN approval on their Armored Metal Tube Flow Meters. Hans Kos, President, Kytola North America, stated, “the successful qualification of our products reflects... - July 16, 2011 - Kytola Instruments
Kytola Instruments Appoints Technical Sales Manager, North America
Kytola, a world leader in flow instrumentation, is pleased to announce that they have appointed Mr. Ari Korhonen as the new Technical Sales Manager of Kytola Instruments, North America. Mr. Korhonen has extensive experience in paper, board and tissue machine processes. Hans Kos, President, Kytola... - April 07, 2011 - Kytola Instruments
Kytola Instruments Launches Armored Metal Tube Flow Meter
Kytola, a world leader in flow instrumentation, today announced the launch of their latest product, an Armored Metal Tube Flow Meter. Hans Kos, President, Kytola North America, stated, “This is a great addition to our product line as it compliments our flow business very well.”... - February 26, 2011 - Kytola Instruments
MyronLMeters.com Today Announced the Arrival of the Myron L Ultrameter III 9P
MyronLMeters.com today announced the arrival of a new Myron L product, the Myron L Ultrameter III, a reliable, easy-to-use meter that measures 9 parameters – conductivity, resistivity, TDS, alkalinity, hardness, saturation index, ORP/free chlorine, pH and temperature. - February 18, 2011 - MyronLMeters.com
MyronLMeters.com Now Open for Business
MyronLMeters.com today announced the launch of their website, http://myronlmeters.com, which offers accurate, simple, easy-to-use Myron L Meters at 10% off. "We’re very proud of MyronLMeters.com," said James Rutan, president. "We’ve made it easy to order, offer great... - January 30, 2011 - MyronLMeters.com
Countwise, a People Counting Solutions Provider Reports Continued Growth
Countwise is pleased to report an increase in sales despite the current economic climate. The Company’s growth is being driven by the urgent need among retailers to improve conversion rates and gain added efficiency in their staff scheduling. Countwise is further proud to report that the... - January 23, 2011 - CountWise
Kytola Instruments Announces New Products for 2011
Kytola, the world leader in flow instrumentation, today announced their new 2011 products. Hans Kos, President, Kytola North America, stated, “These new products were developed in response to our customer’s demand to expand our existing product line. We are an instrumentation industry... - January 17, 2011 - Kytola Instruments
CountWise Completes Guitar Center Rollout
CountWise is pleased to announce that it has completed its rollout for Guitar Center – a leading retailer of musical instruments – which selected the industry-leading i-Count™ technology for installation in its stores following an extended side by side test period with other... - December 23, 2010 - CountWise
CountWise Expanding International Operations
CountWise announces the completion of the first stage of its expansion into international markets. Initiated at the start of 2008, the program has successfully introduced CountWise’s integrated people counting solutions to major retailers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. - December 22, 2010 - CountWise
CountWise Rolls on with Fossil Internationally
CountWise is pleased to announce that it has completed the rollout of its industry-leading i-Count™ technology in all Fossil stores nationwide and has been selected by the leading global retailer for its international stores as well. - December 22, 2010 - CountWise
CountWise and Q-Matic Partner for Global Distribution of Advanced Queue Management Solution
CountWise, a world leader in people counting and queue management technologies and systems, and Q-Matic, a leading global vendor of queue management systems, today announced the formation of a partnership to deliver to the retail, banking, public transportation and other key markets a technologically advanced and highly accurate queue management solution. - December 22, 2010 - CountWise
Kytola Instruments OY Appoints New Managing Director
Kytola, the world leader in flow instrumentation, announced that it has appointed Mr. Jari Moilanen as the new Managing Director of the Kytola Group. Mr. Moilanen has extensive experience in the pulp and paper and wind energy industries. Jari Moilanen holds a M.Sc. (Mechanical Engineering), from... - October 01, 2010 - Kytola Instruments
Kytola Instruments Flow Meters Awarded CRN Certification
Kytola Instrument’s Canadian division has obtained CRN approval for their CNC machined LH and LR acrylic flow meter series, as well as their CNC machined V variable area flow meter series. This is the first time a plastic flow meter has met the quality standards required for pressure vessel... - August 25, 2010 - Kytola Instruments
New TrendReader 2 Update Released
The latest update to TrendReader 2, ACR's industry leading graphing and analysis software is now available - March 18, 2010 - ACR Systems
ACR Systems Announces Launch of Online Data Logger Store
ACR Systems, a pioneer and world leading developer and manufacturer of data loggers and graphing software, today announced the launch of its new online store. The store offers direct sales of ACR’s extensive product line. ACR’s Online Store provides a safe and secure environment to... - August 19, 2009 - ACR Systems
Fuel Usage Monitor Software by AW Company
AW Company has released a fuel usage monitoring software that is used in conjunction with the AW Company positive displacement flow meters and the AW Company FEM-03 single channel or FEM-03A dual channel flow monitors. This software / metering package generates a direct reading of net fuel consumption. - February 26, 2006 - AW Company