Demand for Modernization Drives Electronics Interoperability Upgrades to Slurry Density Meter Technology Red Meters has introduced a new version of their density measuring process control technology. Upgrades have been enacted to develop the V2 which will deliver interoperability upgrades, new software and analytics features, and new customization options. - April 03, 2019 - Red Meters LLC

New Partnership Release: Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. & Intesis Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. has entered into a partnership with Intesis to become its North America Distributor. Chipkin will now provide a new array of products for Building and Home Automation. Chipkin Automation Systems Inc. proudly presents a new partnership that will incorporate their highly-reputable... - March 14, 2018 - Chipkin

Blacoh Fluid Control Introduces New Hybrid Valve Blacoh Fluid Control is proud to announce the release of the Hybrid Valve™, the world’s first combination pulsation dampener and back pressure valve. - June 22, 2017 - Blacoh Industries

REDmeters Launches the Dredging RM2: "Bill By Tonnage" REDmeters just released the new RM2, a non-nuclear in-line density meter that can be mounted on any dredging vessel. This is new for the dredging world, that has been struggling to justify contractual pricing with performance. As a result, contractual negotiations today, are mostly based on estimated... - April 02, 2016 - REDmeters

Blacoh Industries Expands Diverse Scope with Launch of Blacoh Surge Control and Blacoh Metal Solutions To meet the full scope of its customers’ needs and to broaden the already diverse family of products and professional services, Blacoh Industries expands its depth of industry expertise with the launch of Blacoh Surge Control (www.BlacohSurge.com) and Blacoh Metal Solutions (www.BlacohMetals.com). Established... - September 04, 2015 - Blacoh Industries

Diaphragm Valve: RoisDs Launches a New PVDF Diaphragm Rois, a division of Uster based in Treviso and specialized in precision mechanics, continues its commitment to innovation by launching a new PVDF diaphragm for fluid dosing. PVDF ensures corrosion and abrasion resistance in dosing of chemical substances. The choice of PVDF for fluid dosing is mainly... - May 16, 2014 - uster srl

Bringing 30+ Years of Flow Measurement Expertise to Thermal Instrument Company Trevose, PA - Jerry Boisvert Joins Thermal Instrument Co as Sales/Mktg Director Thermal Instrument Company invests for the new future of the company into new technology & personnel for a stronger presence in the flow measurement industry. - December 15, 2013 - Thermal Instrument Company

World's First Multi-Lane Video-Based Queue Management Platform Offered by Countwise's Q-Count One of the most essential aspects of growing your business involves knowing where problematic areas lie and how you can improve them to offer a better experience for your customers. A first step towards doing this involves understanding both the behaviour of your customers and their experience shopping... - September 30, 2013 - CountWise

Flows.com’s Solution for Measuring Shared Well Water Due to the economy and rising costs to dig new wells, many people are opting to share a well. Flows.com has a solution for sharing wells that is economical and assures everyone in the system will share equal rights to the water resource. - April 30, 2013 - Flows.com

CountWise Announces the Completion of Its Roll Out of People Counting Technologies to Danier Leather Stores CountWise, LLC, a global leader in providing people counting technology, announced the completion of its roll out of traffic counters to all Danier Leather stores. Danier Leather designs, manufactures, and sells specialty leather apparel and accessories through 90 mall-based, stand-alone, and Power Centre... - January 19, 2012 - CountWise

CountWise Establishes a New Strategic Partnership with Brazilian Company Ideas2go CountWise LLC, a global people counting technology provider, announced today it has completed a distribution agreement with Ideas2go, a leading digital signage integrator who brings technological advances and modern design concepts to the digital media market in Brazil. With this partnership agreement,... - January 19, 2012 - CountWise

Spencer Technologies Joins CountWise Partner Program CountWise, LLC a leader in people counting technology is pleased to announce that Spencer Technologies, a retail industry leader in IT support and installations, has joined the CountWise Partner Program. The partnership will provide CountWise customers with 20 years of experience in installing, cabling... - January 19, 2012 - CountWise

Kytola Instruments Obtains CRN for Armored Metal Tube Flow Meters Kytola, a manufacturer of oil lubrication systems, flow instrumentation and measuring equipment, today announced they have received CRN approval on their Armored Metal Tube Flow Meters. Hans Kos, President, Kytola North America, stated, “the successful qualification of our products reflects our... - July 16, 2011 - Kytola Instruments

Kytola Instruments Appoints Technical Sales Manager, North America Kytola, a world leader in flow instrumentation, is pleased to announce that they have appointed Mr. Ari Korhonen as the new Technical Sales Manager of Kytola Instruments, North America. Mr. Korhonen has extensive experience in paper, board and tissue machine processes. Hans Kos, President, Kytola North... - April 07, 2011 - Kytola Instruments

Kytola Instruments Launches Armored Metal Tube Flow Meter Kytola, a world leader in flow instrumentation, today announced the launch of their latest product, an Armored Metal Tube Flow Meter. Hans Kos, President, Kytola North America, stated, “This is a great addition to our product line as it compliments our flow business very well.” Kytola’s... - February 26, 2011 - Kytola Instruments

MyronLMeters.com Today Announced the Arrival of the Myron L Ultrameter III 9P MyronLMeters.com today announced the arrival of a new Myron L product, the Myron L Ultrameter III, a reliable, easy-to-use meter that measures 9 parameters – conductivity, resistivity, TDS, alkalinity, hardness, saturation index, ORP/free chlorine, pH and temperature. - February 18, 2011 - MyronLMeters.com

MyronLMeters.com Now Open for Business MyronLMeters.com today announced the launch of their website, http://myronlmeters.com, which offers accurate, simple, easy-to-use Myron L Meters at 10% off. "We’re very proud of MyronLMeters.com," said James Rutan, president. "We’ve made it easy to order, offer great training... - January 30, 2011 - MyronLMeters.com

Countwise, a People Counting Solutions Provider Reports Continued Growth Countwise is pleased to report an increase in sales despite the current economic climate. The Company’s growth is being driven by the urgent need among retailers to improve conversion rates and gain added efficiency in their staff scheduling. Countwise is further proud to report that the Company... - January 23, 2011 - CountWise

Kytola Instruments Announces New Products for 2011 Kytola, the world leader in flow instrumentation, today announced their new 2011 products. Hans Kos, President, Kytola North America, stated, “These new products were developed in response to our customer’s demand to expand our existing product line. We are an instrumentation industry leader... - January 17, 2011 - Kytola Instruments

CountWise Completes Guitar Center Rollout CountWise is pleased to announce that it has completed its rollout for Guitar Center – a leading retailer of musical instruments – which selected the industry-leading i-Count™ technology for installation in its stores following an extended side by side test period with other people... - December 23, 2010 - CountWise

CountWise and Q-Matic Partner for Global Distribution of Advanced Queue Management Solution CountWise, a world leader in people counting and queue management technologies and systems, and Q-Matic, a leading global vendor of queue management systems, today announced the formation of a partnership to deliver to the retail, banking, public transportation and other key markets a technologically advanced and highly accurate queue management solution. - December 22, 2010 - CountWise

CountWise Rolls on with Fossil Internationally CountWise is pleased to announce that it has completed the rollout of its industry-leading i-Count™ technology in all Fossil stores nationwide and has been selected by the leading global retailer for its international stores as well. - December 22, 2010 - CountWise

CountWise Expanding International Operations CountWise announces the completion of the first stage of its expansion into international markets. Initiated at the start of 2008, the program has successfully introduced CountWise’s integrated people counting solutions to major retailers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. - December 22, 2010 - CountWise

Kytola Instruments OY Appoints New Managing Director Kytola, the world leader in flow instrumentation, announced that it has appointed Mr. Jari Moilanen as the new Managing Director of the Kytola Group. Mr. Moilanen has extensive experience in the pulp and paper and wind energy industries. Jari Moilanen holds a M.Sc. (Mechanical Engineering), from the... - October 01, 2010 - Kytola Instruments

Kytola Instruments Flow Meters Awarded CRN Certification Kytola Instrument’s Canadian division has obtained CRN approval for their CNC machined LH and LR acrylic flow meter series, as well as their CNC machined V variable area flow meter series. This is the first time a plastic flow meter has met the quality standards required for pressure vessel CRN... - August 25, 2010 - Kytola Instruments

New TrendReader 2 Update Released The latest update to TrendReader 2, ACR's industry leading graphing and analysis software is now available - March 18, 2010 - ACR Systems

ACR Systems Announces Launch of Online Data Logger Store ACR Systems, a pioneer and world leading developer and manufacturer of data loggers and graphing software, today announced the launch of its new online store. The store offers direct sales of ACR’s extensive product line. ACR’s Online Store provides a safe and secure environment to browse... - August 19, 2009 - ACR Systems