Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity

"We Serve to Inspire, Innovate, and Evolve," Says Anand Mahajan, CEO of Sphinx Solutions to GoodFirms Recently, GoodFirms team interviewed Mr. Anand Mahajan, the CEO of Sphinx Solutions in which the team became aware of the company’s way of working, its services, and other parameters. - August 24, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions

Sphinx Solutions Pvt Ltd; Custom Software and Mobile Application Development Division Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 Sphinx Solutions has been successfully appraised at Level-3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). - June 02, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions

Simco-Ion, Technology Group Announces Their Global Sales Award Winners for 2018 It is with great pleasure Simco-Ion, Technology Group announced four award winners during Semicon China 2019. - April 04, 2019 - Simco-Ion, Technology Group

Explore a New World of Customized E-ticketing Solution with Sphinx Sphinx's E-ticketing is an innovative and evolving tech resolution to help your business grow. - March 14, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions

Leading Music Business Software Company Launches Talent Buying Pro Your Tempo launched a new product line along with its' three others Talent Buying Pro that facilitates all aspects of the talent buying process. - February 06, 2019 - Tempo

Nashville Tech Company Kalatech Rebrands as Tempo Kalatech Has Rebranded to Tempo. - January 03, 2018 - Tempo

Reportus is the New Way London is Reporting Its Property Faults The Hassle Free Property Management - July 12, 2016 - Vix Solutions

Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders, BlackHawk HD™ Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new Milspec BlackHawk HD™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. The BlackHawk HD™ is built to military standards and is qualified to MIL-STD-461F & MIL-STD-810G. Record Video & Audio in full 1080p 30/60 HD high definition... - December 03, 2015 - Datatoys

Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders for the Flight Tour Industry Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new AirKnight HD4Sa™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. - October 08, 2015 - Datatoys

Datatoys Introduces the New AirKnight HD4Sa Airborne Video Recorder Datatoys continues to add new and innovative products to its AirKnight Recorder product line. - August 07, 2015 - Datatoys

Neptun Light Adds T8 LED Light Tube to DLC Qualified Products List Neptun Light, Inc. has announced the addition of LED 4-foot linear T8 fluorescent replacement tubes to the DesignLights Consortium Qualified Products List (DLC QPL). - November 22, 2013 - NEPTUN Light

Neptun Light Adds New Line of LED Lighting Products to DLC Qualified Products List Neptun Light, Inc. has announced the addition of four high/low bay fixtures to the DesignLights Consortium Qualified Products List (DLC QPL). - November 17, 2013 - NEPTUN Light

VITEC to Showcase Optibase Multi-Screen Video Technologies at Streaming Media West 2012 VITEC will showcase its portfolio of Optibase encoding, decoding, and transcoding solutions at Streaming Media West 2012 in Los Angeles, CA from October 30-31, which includes the MGTS-Prism IP Transcoder blade for multi-screen video delivery and the newest ultra-small encoding platform, the MGW Nano. - October 23, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC to Showcase Optibase FMV/ IPTV Solutions at Largest National Guard Show - NGAUS 2012 VITEC to show the new Optibase MGW Nano encoder, MGW Micro Premium encoder, and EZ TV video management system. - August 24, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Enhances Its Family of Professional-Grade Optibase Portable IPTV Appliances with New Compact IP Encoding and Decoding Platforms The high-performance MGW Nano is a rugged, professional-grade HD H.264 encoding and streaming appliance featuring low-latency encoding and real-time ISR metadata support. The MGW Micro Premium Decoder is a professional IP Decoder with wide range of output interfaces including HD-SDI, HDMI and Composite video, packaged as a portable, fan-less appliance optimized for mobile application. - August 23, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Wins Editor’s Choice Award for the Optibase Ocaster IPTV Reflector from Military Embedded Systems Magazine The Optibase Ocaster IPTV Reflector is a military-grade IPTV Full motion video multicast and unicast HD/SD stream reflector/recaster. The Optibase Ocaster™ reflection system efficiently bridges enterprise LANs by converting multicast video traffic to unicast as well as unicast stream back to multicast for network-efficient transmission of IP streams with CoT and KLV metadata. - June 05, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Provides 50 Channels of HD Video to a New BRAC Site with Over 6500 Users VITEC’s Optibase Video Encoding Platform is used to capture Conference Center briefings and a range of news and information channels for real-time and on-demand viewing over the campus network to over 6500 users. - March 15, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Introduces Tactical 3G/4GVideo Streaming to Mobile Devices for Its Military FMV Solution Full Motion Video Mobile Streaming (FMVMS) technology enables government and military entities to deliver real-time IPTV and FMV content to mobile devices for enhanced situational awareness in the field. - January 26, 2012 - VITEC

World Media Group Manufactures GRAMMY Nominated Packaging World Media Group, Inc., a global leader in the production of optical discs and promotional products, announces its role in the manufacturing of Reckless Kelly's album 'Good Luck & True Love.' The album has received a nomination in the Best Recording Package Category for the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards,... - December 21, 2011 - World Media Group

Anne Bailey Promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing at Schuster Electronics, Inc. Electronic components distributor, Schuster Electronics, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Anne Bailey to Director of Sales and Marketing. Anne has been with Schuster Electronics since 2006 and previously held the title of Cleveland Branch Manager. “I am excited to announce Anne’s... - December 12, 2011 - Schuster Electronics

Schuster Electronics Expands E-Switch Stocking Package Electronic components distributor Schuster Electronics, Inc. announces the expansion of the stocking product offering from E-Switch, Inc. Many E-Switch illuminated and non-illuminated pushbutton, rocker switches, and tact switch options are now available from stock. Added are the high-demand standard... - October 20, 2011 - Schuster Electronics

New Opportunities in USB Music Duplication Avant-garde Rock & Roll band, The Flaming Lips, recently released a series of new songs in an innovatively creative method. They created a life-size replica of a human skull made out of an edible gummy candy. Inside this gummy skull is a gummy brain, and inside that a USB pen drive with 4 new songs... - July 01, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

Solstice Announces the NS2100 Publishing System with TEAC P-55 Thermal Printer Solstice Technologies, a leading distributor in CD DVD and USB, Flash memory Duplicator equipment, announces the release of the NS2100 publisher with the Teac P55. The NS2100 is currently a top seller on the market but there’s still a segment of the customer base that prefers water and scratch... - May 15, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

New iSoundGrid Kids Edition for iPad Released - Hear, Play and Learn Mobz technologies today introduces iSoundGrid Kids for iPad 1.0, a new edition to the iSoundgrid product line. The Kids edition of iSoundGrid offers a wide range of animal sounds & funny object sounds. Combined with the newly introduced icon buttons, it will allow kids to hear, play and learn. - April 19, 2011 - Mobz technologies

Solstice Introduces Blu-Ray Duplication with the BDXL Duplicators from Vinpower Solstice Technologies announced today the availability of a new Blu-ray Disc duplicator line from Vinpower Digital with the ability to copy the amazingly large capacity BDXL media, which offers capacities up to 128GB per disc. Using the Pioneer’s BDR-206MBK Blu-ray Disc writer drive(s) combined... - April 02, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

Solstice Inc. Introduces Extension of USB Duplicators Line Solstice announces the extension of their popular USB Duplicator series to include additional models. - February 11, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

Solstice Introduces MicroSD Duplicator Line Solstice Technologies, a leading distributor in USB Duplicator equipment, announces the release of a new microSD Duplicator line, with 20, 40 and 60 target microSD Duplicator systems to aid business in bulk data loading to microSD flash media formats. The microSD200PC, microSD400PC and microSD600PC... - January 27, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

New Standalone USB Duplicators from Solstice Solstice technologies, the leading supplier in flash memory and optical discduplicator equipment, announces the release of a new standalone USB duplicator solution for bulk data loading to USB flash memory. The new standalone USB duplicators from Solstice provide ultra-fast data copying of content to... - December 23, 2010 - Solstice Inc.

New Cyberian and Visual Creative Graphics Innovation Are to Form Alliance on 3D Lenticular Printing Lenticular printing is a way to present 3D effects on 2D media. - December 08, 2010 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.

Germanium Products at Much Lower Prices from Lattice Materials Lattice Materials has strived for over 20 years to provide highly competitive pricing on its products. Now, due to process and supply chain improvements, the company has been able to reduce Germanium blank prices substantially. - May 12, 2010 - Lattice Materials

New Cyberian to Offer Short-Run CD Replication To duplicate or to replicate: That’s the question. - May 22, 2009 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.

iMovee Introduces New Product, CinePlus – Go Wireless iMovee Cineplus is the newest addition to the iMovee range of video eyewear. Cineplus lets you enjoy videos on a virtual cinema screen of 72 inches through a pair of glasses, totally wireless. - April 15, 2009 - iMovee Corporation New York

New President Appointed for Schuster Electronics Schuster Electronics, Inc., an electronic components distributor headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, has appointed Mike Fine as the new president, effective immediately. Ted Ludeke, owner and former president, will move to an advisory position as chairman. He was pleased to announce the appointment of... - February 01, 2009 - Schuster Electronics

Single-Axis Motion Controller for Linear Servo Amplifiers New motion controller from Varedan Technologies offers space savings for high-performance servo systems. - January 16, 2009 - Varedan Technologies

New Cyberian to Offer Lenticular Printing for Disc Packaging Lenticular printing is a way to present special visual effects such as 3D, morph, flip, zoom, and animation on flat surface. Traditionally only by Hollywood productions could afford to use lenticular printing on their DVD packaging. New Cyberian has devised more affordable approaches and easy to work with workflow for low-budget and low-volume small productions. - November 15, 2008 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.

flauntR Launches One-Click Upload Plugin for Picasa Popular online photo editor flauntR integrates with Picasa. - August 16, 2008 - FotoDesk Group AG

Uniloc Previews SoftAnchor Insight for Software Publisher Business Intelligence at Software Industry Conference in Boston Increased Publisher Profitability Supported Through Unprecedented Software Usage and License Activation Metrics. - July 19, 2008 - Uniloc USA

CRN Magazine Recognizes Uniloc NetAnchor CIS as Top Emerging Technology to Protect Critical Infrastructure Magazine names Uniloc one of Top Emerging Vendors for 2008. - July 12, 2008 - Uniloc USA

Uniloc Releases Top Ten Rules for Combating Cyber Attacks on Critical Infrastructure Leader in Device-based Authentication Distills Years of Experience Into Valuable Advice for Security Administrators - June 13, 2008 - Uniloc USA

Uniloc Inc. and Macrovision Corporation Agree to Settle Patent Infringement Lawsuits Uniloc USA Inc., the leader in physical device recognition for protecting intellectual property, networks and personal data, and Macrovision Corporation, today announced that they have settled pending patent lawsuits. Uniloc had sued Macrovision in the United States District Court for the Central District... - June 05, 2008 - Uniloc USA

New Mobile Rapid Automatic 3 Way Transfer Switch from AIMS Power AIMS Corporation announced the release of two first-to-the-market power products that promise to simplify the electricity needs of boaters, RVers and commercial fleets wherever they go. The exclusive Power Controller™ is an all-in-one 3-way Automatic Transfer Switch, Battery Charger and Power Inverter... - August 12, 2006 - AIMS Power Inc.