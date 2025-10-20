Recent Headlines
SOOPmedia Acquires Planksip: Expanding the Boundaries of Philosophical Publishing and AI-Powered Community Engagement
Something Or Other Publishing (DBA SOOPmedia) proudly announces its acquisition of Planksip, one of Canada’s leading independent philosophy platforms. With this bold move, SOOPmedia accelerates its mission to deliver dynamic, thought-provoking content and establishes a formal presence in... - October 20, 2025 - SOOPmedia
Bandicut Video Joiner Unveils Timestamp-Saving Feature for YouTubers
Content creators can now save timestamp information as a text file thanks to Bandicut’s innovative software that just keeps evolving. - October 25, 2024 - Bandicam Company
Bandicam 7.1.1 Unveiled: Added Webcam Rotation and Improved Screen Recording Area Selection
The latest Bandicam upgrade elevates screen recording with cutting-edge webcam rotation capabilities and refined screen recording tools. - April 18, 2024 - Bandicam Company
Bandicam Unveils Multi-Monitor Screen Recording Feature at Scheduled Times
Bandicam now supports multi-monitor scheduled recording, without capturing the Bandicam main window. - February 21, 2024 - Bandicam Company
Antiquesmart - The New Way of Buying Old Things
Local Group Creates Unique App for The Antique Community A local group comprised of individuals from the Kenosha area has joined forces with Zetaton, a Milwaukee-based leading technology development company, to unveil a groundbreaking solution tailored to the antique community. Introducing... - February 19, 2024 - Zetaton
Gill’s Oil Debris Sensor Now Available with Additional Installation Options
Gill Sensors & Controls, a part of the Gill Group, introduces a new “Inflow” installation option for the Gill Oil Debris Sensor, which is specifically designed to allow the sensor to be flexibly positioned in an oil filter bypass line, as an alternative to within a sump. This... - May 23, 2020 - Gill Sensors & Controls
Sphinx Solutions Becomes a Leading Ruby on Rails Development Company of 2020
A recent survey by TopDevelopers.co, the esteemed directory and review platform of B2B IT service providers, has included Sphinx Solutions in the list of Top Ruby on Rails Development Companies. - February 06, 2020 - Sphinx Solutions
Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification
Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity
Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award
Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity
"We Serve to Inspire, Innovate, and Evolve," Says Anand Mahajan, CEO of Sphinx Solutions to GoodFirms
Recently, GoodFirms team interviewed Mr. Anand Mahajan, the CEO of Sphinx Solutions in which the team became aware of the company’s way of working, its services, and other parameters. - August 24, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Sphinx Solutions Pvt Ltd; Custom Software and Mobile Application Development Division Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3
Sphinx Solutions has been successfully appraised at Level-3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). - June 02, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Simco-Ion, Technology Group Announces Their Global Sales Award Winners for 2018
It is with great pleasure Simco-Ion, Technology Group announced four award winners during Semicon China 2019. - April 04, 2019 - Simco-Ion, Technology Group
Explore a New World of Customized E-ticketing Solution with Sphinx
Sphinx's E-ticketing is an innovative and evolving tech resolution to help your business grow. - March 14, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Leading Music Business Software Company Launches Talent Buying Pro
Your Tempo launched a new product line along with its' three others Talent Buying Pro that facilitates all aspects of the talent buying process. - February 06, 2019 - Tempo
Nashville Tech Company Kalatech Rebrands as Tempo
Kalatech Has Rebranded to Tempo. - January 03, 2018 - Tempo
Reportus is the New Way London is Reporting Its Property Faults
The Hassle Free Property Management - July 12, 2016 - Vix Solutions
Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders, BlackHawk HD™
Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new Milspec BlackHawk HD™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. The BlackHawk HD™ is built to military standards and is qualified to MIL-STD-461F & MIL-STD-810G. Record Video & Audio in full 1080p 30/60 HD high... - December 03, 2015 - Datatoys
Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders for the Flight Tour Industry
Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new AirKnight HD4Sa™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. - October 08, 2015 - Datatoys
Datatoys Introduces the New AirKnight HD4Sa Airborne Video Recorder
Datatoys continues to add new and innovative products to its AirKnight Recorder product line. - August 07, 2015 - Datatoys
Neptun Light Adds T8 LED Light Tube to DLC Qualified Products List
Neptun Light, Inc. has announced the addition of LED 4-foot linear T8 fluorescent replacement tubes to the DesignLights Consortium Qualified Products List (DLC QPL). - November 22, 2013 - NEPTUN Light
Neptun Light Adds New Line of LED Lighting Products to DLC Qualified Products List
Neptun Light, Inc. has announced the addition of four high/low bay fixtures to the DesignLights Consortium Qualified Products List (DLC QPL). - November 17, 2013 - NEPTUN Light
VITEC to Showcase Optibase Multi-Screen Video Technologies at Streaming Media West 2012
VITEC will showcase its portfolio of Optibase encoding, decoding, and transcoding solutions at Streaming Media West 2012 in Los Angeles, CA from October 30-31, which includes the MGTS-Prism IP Transcoder blade for multi-screen video delivery and the newest ultra-small encoding platform, the MGW Nano. - October 23, 2012 - VITEC
VITEC to Showcase Optibase FMV/ IPTV Solutions at Largest National Guard Show - NGAUS 2012
VITEC to show the new Optibase MGW Nano encoder, MGW Micro Premium encoder, and EZ TV video management system. - August 24, 2012 - VITEC
VITEC Enhances Its Family of Professional-Grade Optibase Portable IPTV Appliances with New Compact IP Encoding and Decoding Platforms
The high-performance MGW Nano is a rugged, professional-grade HD H.264 encoding and streaming appliance featuring low-latency encoding and real-time ISR metadata support. The MGW Micro Premium Decoder is a professional IP Decoder with wide range of output interfaces including HD-SDI, HDMI and Composite video, packaged as a portable, fan-less appliance optimized for mobile application. - August 23, 2012 - VITEC
VITEC Wins Editor’s Choice Award for the Optibase Ocaster IPTV Reflector from Military Embedded Systems Magazine
The Optibase Ocaster IPTV Reflector is a military-grade IPTV Full motion video multicast and unicast HD/SD stream reflector/recaster. The Optibase Ocaster™ reflection system efficiently bridges enterprise LANs by converting multicast video traffic to unicast as well as unicast stream back to multicast for network-efficient transmission of IP streams with CoT and KLV metadata. - June 05, 2012 - VITEC
VITEC Provides 50 Channels of HD Video to a New BRAC Site with Over 6500 Users
VITEC’s Optibase Video Encoding Platform is used to capture Conference Center briefings and a range of news and information channels for real-time and on-demand viewing over the campus network to over 6500 users. - March 15, 2012 - VITEC
VITEC Introduces Tactical 3G/4GVideo Streaming to Mobile Devices for Its Military FMV Solution
Full Motion Video Mobile Streaming (FMVMS) technology enables government and military entities to deliver real-time IPTV and FMV content to mobile devices for enhanced situational awareness in the field. - January 26, 2012 - VITEC
World Media Group Manufactures GRAMMY Nominated Packaging
World Media Group, Inc., a global leader in the production of optical discs and promotional products, announces its role in the manufacturing of Reckless Kelly's album 'Good Luck & True Love.' The album has received a nomination in the Best Recording Package Category for the 53rd Annual GRAMMY... - December 21, 2011 - World Media Group
Anne Bailey Promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing at Schuster Electronics, Inc.
Electronic components distributor, Schuster Electronics, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Anne Bailey to Director of Sales and Marketing. Anne has been with Schuster Electronics since 2006 and previously held the title of Cleveland Branch Manager. “I am excited to announce... - December 12, 2011 - Schuster Electronics
Schuster Electronics Expands E-Switch Stocking Package
Electronic components distributor Schuster Electronics, Inc. announces the expansion of the stocking product offering from E-Switch, Inc. Many E-Switch illuminated and non-illuminated pushbutton, rocker switches, and tact switch options are now available from stock. Added are the high-demand... - October 20, 2011 - Schuster Electronics
New Opportunities in USB Music Duplication
Avant-garde Rock & Roll band, The Flaming Lips, recently released a series of new songs in an innovatively creative method. They created a life-size replica of a human skull made out of an edible gummy candy. Inside this gummy skull is a gummy brain, and inside that a USB pen drive with 4 new... - July 01, 2011 - Solstice Inc.
Solstice Announces the NS2100 Publishing System with TEAC P-55 Thermal Printer
Solstice Technologies, a leading distributor in CD DVD and USB, Flash memory Duplicator equipment, announces the release of the NS2100 publisher with the Teac P55. The NS2100 is currently a top seller on the market but there’s still a segment of the customer base that prefers water and... - May 15, 2011 - Solstice Inc.
New iSoundGrid Kids Edition for iPad Released - Hear, Play and Learn
Mobz technologies today introduces iSoundGrid Kids for iPad 1.0, a new edition to the iSoundgrid product line. The Kids edition of iSoundGrid offers a wide range of animal sounds & funny object sounds. Combined with the newly introduced icon buttons, it will allow kids to hear, play and learn. - April 19, 2011 - Mobz technologies
Solstice Introduces Blu-Ray Duplication with the BDXL Duplicators from Vinpower
Solstice Technologies announced today the availability of a new Blu-ray Disc duplicator line from Vinpower Digital with the ability to copy the amazingly large capacity BDXL media, which offers capacities up to 128GB per disc. Using the Pioneer’s BDR-206MBK Blu-ray Disc writer drive(s)... - April 02, 2011 - Solstice Inc.
Solstice Inc. Introduces Extension of USB Duplicators Line
Solstice announces the extension of their popular USB Duplicator series to include additional models. - February 11, 2011 - Solstice Inc.
Solstice Introduces MicroSD Duplicator Line
Solstice Technologies, a leading distributor in USB Duplicator equipment, announces the release of a new microSD Duplicator line, with 20, 40 and 60 target microSD Duplicator systems to aid business in bulk data loading to microSD flash media formats. The microSD200PC, microSD400PC and... - January 27, 2011 - Solstice Inc.
New Standalone USB Duplicators from Solstice
Solstice technologies, the leading supplier in flash memory and optical discduplicator equipment, announces the release of a new standalone USB duplicator solution for bulk data loading to USB flash memory. The new standalone USB duplicators from Solstice provide ultra-fast data copying of content... - December 23, 2010 - Solstice Inc.
New Cyberian and Visual Creative Graphics Innovation Are to Form Alliance on 3D Lenticular Printing
Lenticular printing is a way to present 3D effects on 2D media. - December 08, 2010 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
Germanium Products at Much Lower Prices from Lattice Materials
Lattice Materials has strived for over 20 years to provide highly competitive pricing on its products. Now, due to process and supply chain improvements, the company has been able to reduce Germanium blank prices substantially. - May 12, 2010 - Lattice Materials
New Cyberian to Offer Short-Run CD Replication
To duplicate or to replicate: That’s the question. - May 22, 2009 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
iMovee Introduces New Product, CinePlus – Go Wireless
iMovee Cineplus is the newest addition to the iMovee range of video eyewear. Cineplus lets you enjoy videos on a virtual cinema screen of 72 inches through a pair of glasses, totally wireless. - April 15, 2009 - iMovee Corporation New York
New President Appointed for Schuster Electronics
Schuster Electronics, Inc., an electronic components distributor headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, has appointed Mike Fine as the new president, effective immediately. Ted Ludeke, owner and former president, will move to an advisory position as chairman. He was pleased to announce the appointment... - February 01, 2009 - Schuster Electronics
Single-Axis Motion Controller for Linear Servo Amplifiers
New motion controller from Varedan Technologies offers space savings for high-performance servo systems. - January 16, 2009 - Varedan Technologies
New Cyberian to Offer Lenticular Printing for Disc Packaging
Lenticular printing is a way to present special visual effects such as 3D, morph, flip, zoom, and animation on flat surface. Traditionally only by Hollywood productions could afford to use lenticular printing on their DVD packaging. New Cyberian has devised more affordable approaches and easy to work with workflow for low-budget and low-volume small productions. - November 15, 2008 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.
flauntR Launches One-Click Upload Plugin for Picasa
Popular online photo editor flauntR integrates with Picasa. - August 16, 2008 - FotoDesk Group AG
Uniloc Previews SoftAnchor Insight for Software Publisher Business Intelligence at Software Industry Conference in Boston
Increased Publisher Profitability Supported Through Unprecedented Software Usage and License Activation Metrics. - July 19, 2008 - Uniloc USA
CRN Magazine Recognizes Uniloc NetAnchor CIS as Top Emerging Technology to Protect Critical Infrastructure
Magazine names Uniloc one of Top Emerging Vendors for 2008. - July 12, 2008 - Uniloc USA
Uniloc Releases Top Ten Rules for Combating Cyber Attacks on Critical Infrastructure
Leader in Device-based Authentication Distills Years of Experience Into Valuable Advice for Security Administrators - June 13, 2008 - Uniloc USA
Uniloc Inc. and Macrovision Corporation Agree to Settle Patent Infringement Lawsuits
Uniloc USA Inc., the leader in physical device recognition for protecting intellectual property, networks and personal data, and Macrovision Corporation, today announced that they have settled pending patent lawsuits. Uniloc had sued Macrovision in the United States District Court for the Central... - June 05, 2008 - Uniloc USA
New Mobile Rapid Automatic 3 Way Transfer Switch from AIMS Power
AIMS Corporation announced the release of two first-to-the-market power products that promise to simplify the electricity needs of boaters, RVers and commercial fleets wherever they go. The exclusive Power Controller™ is an all-in-one 3-way Automatic Transfer Switch, Battery Charger and Power... - August 12, 2006 - AIMS Power Inc.