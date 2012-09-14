PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

Energy Battery Group Raises Over $24,000 to Support Shriners Hospitals for Children Energy Battery Group showed its commitment to serving the community by raising over $24,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds were donated by Energy Battery Group members and vendors at the organization’s 2019 Annual Meeting and Convention. “We are truly humbled by the generosity... - August 14, 2019 - Energy Battery Group

Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019 Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Green Rhino Announces the RhinoEnergy Battery Storage Product Line Green Rhino announced, at the Solar Power International 2018 in Anaheim CA, the launch of their RhinoEnergy Storage product line based on Lead Crystal Batteries and including Schneider inverter technology. The units come in 2.3, 4.6, 9.3 and 18.6 KWh storage capacities. Their largest model, the 18.6... - September 26, 2018 - Green Rhino Energy

Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC

Sharp SmartStorage® Energy Storage System Plus Solar Installed at ILM Tool’s 25,000 Square-Foot Bay Area Machine Shop Estimates show that ILM Tool’s SmartStorage® system is expected to decrease the facility’s demand by approximately 240 kW annually. - August 03, 2018 - Sharp ESSG

Generate Capital and Sharp Pioneering to Integrate SmartStorage® “Solar-Plus-Storage” Systems to Serve Santa Rita Union School District Six schools will meet district goals of lower utility bills and grid outage protection. - September 08, 2017 - Sharp ESSG

Forecast Energy, CivicSolar and Sharp Electronics Team Up to Deliver Solar + SmartStorage® Energy Storage System Joint project installed at Channel Lumber in Bay Area for peak demand reduction, estimated $160,000 annual utility bill savings. - June 09, 2017 - Sharp ESSG

Energy Battery Group Reveals Dates and Venue for Its Annual Meeting and Convention Energy Battery Group, Inc., a global leader in battery manufacturing and distribution, will hold its twenty-first annual meeting and convention against the stunning backdrop of Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place August 1-5, 2017, at the luxurious JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa in the... - March 08, 2017 - Energy Battery Group

GSS Chinese Battery Manufacturer Releases the New Version 4 Solar Power Bank with Extra Solar Panels Chinese battery manufacturer Good Sunshine Tech launched a new version IV solar charger, at GSS convension on December 25th, 2016. The solar-powered charger is portable and compatible with a lot of mobile devices like, smartphones, iPads, MP4, camera, GoPros, Portable speakers, GPS systems and laptops. The... - January 17, 2017 - Good Sunshine Electronic Tech

UltraCap Creates Revolutionary Lightweight Car Battery Scientists from London based UltraCap Ltd., are in the final stages of developing a "green" solid state battery for electric vehicles that they claim will be 40 times lighter than current Lithium-Ion batteries. UltraCap founders, Professor Vladimir Krstic and Nico Van Dongen, say their new battery, the UltraCapacitor, will be able to charge within minutes and that, eventually, a pocket sized version of the battery will bring us one step closer to emission-free transportation. - September 28, 2016 - UltraCap Investment Ltd

Introducing the SBS EquaLink Battery Diagnostic and Monitoring Solution for Stationary and Critical Power Applications The EquaLink Battery Management System (BMS), delivers a complete and comprehensive diagnostic and monitoring solution for critical battery maintenance programs and required NERC / IEEE reporting. - February 24, 2016 - Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Oakridge Announces Production Release of ProSeries Product Line Oakridge Global Energy Solutions: A New Era in Battery Manufacturing - October 02, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge to Purchase 2.6 Gigawatt Hours of Automated Battery MFG Equipment for Expansion of MFG Facilities in FL, USA, Bringing Jobs and Manufacturing Back to America Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce that it has reached agreement-in-principle for a long term supply agreement with a major lithium-ion battery assembly equipment manufacturer to provide the Company with automated manufacturing equipment to significantly expand its existing production capacity currently in place at its facilities in Melbourne and Palm Bay, Florida. - September 24, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Announces Freedom IV Stationary Energy Storage System Oakridge Global Energy Solutions announces a new product the Freedom IV stationary energy storage system for home and business back up power. - September 23, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy New Headquarters Oakridge Global Energy moves into new 68,718 sq ft home for corporate offices and small format manufacturing. - September 17, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

LG G4 Battery Life Doubled by Mugen Power New 6200mAh battery extends the life of LG G4 by 2.07 times. - July 24, 2015 - Mugen Power Batteries

Lyon Superchargers to Exhibit at China Sourcing Fair Quebec based Lyon Superchargers announces its intention to attend and exhibit at 2014 China Sourcing Fair, the AsiaWorld-Expo. - January 11, 2014 - LY'ON Superchargers

Lyon Superchargers Salesforce Expansion on Target Increased demand for Lyon Superchargers rechargeable energy storage solutions has prompted the Quebec based company to increase their salesforce twofold. - January 10, 2014 - LY'ON Superchargers

Lyon Superchargers Confirms New Beijing Offices Lyon Superchargers announce new administrative office to open in Beijing, expanding their presence in Asia. - January 07, 2014 - LY'ON Superchargers

LYON Superchargers Reveals Flexible Li-ion Battery Hong Kong’s LYON Superchargers announces new rechargeable energy storage solution technology to be made commercially available in 2014. - December 15, 2013 - LY'ON Superchargers

Kinkoo Announces Infinite One to Put Mobile Power Back in Your Pocket KINKOO is founded in 2012 and invested in by a company with 25 years' international trade experience. KINKOO is committed to providing high-end and high-standard portable accessories for users, which is designed to fit your lifestyle, keep you moving with always-on smart devices so users enjoy a smart... - December 04, 2013 - kinkoo international limited

LYON Superchargers Expands Salesforce Canada’s LYON Superchargers to increase its Asian Pacific salesforce to meet growing demand for electric cars powered by Lithium Ion batteries. - November 23, 2013 - LY'ON Superchargers

LY’ON Superchargers Announces $20 Million in Funding LY’ON Superchargers acquires significant funding to help increase its capacity and R&D. - November 19, 2013 - LY'ON Superchargers

CAP-XX Announces the Availability of 16V, 230F Supercapacitor Modules and 1400F Prismatic Supercapacitors CAP-XX, a world leader in supercapacitor development, announces the availability of large prismatic supercapacitors and multi-cell modules for purchase in sample quantities - May 28, 2013 - CAP-XX

CAP-XX Automotive Supercapacitor Module Successfully Completes In-Vehicle Stop-Start Trials with Club Assist Club Assist, a leading provider of roadside assistance and vehicle battery replacement services, has completed in-vehicle testing of an automotive supercapacitor module developed by CAP-XX in Australia. - May 02, 2013 - CAP-XX

Gruber Power Services Holiday Tips Tips for the Holidays from Gruber Power Services. Geared towards data room, server room, and battery back up administrators. - December 19, 2012 - Gruber Power Services GMB

ZEUS Battery Products Publishes Corporate Video on YouTube Today, ZEUS Battery Products published their latest corporate video on YouTube discussing the ZEUS product line, custom pack assembly and the applications they are used in. To view the YouTube video, visit YouTube and search by 'ZEUS Battery Products Corporate Overview': http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sA_S_gXbtc4. ZEUS... - September 22, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products

TED Magazine Posts ZEUS Battery Products Alkaline Battery Flashlight Video TED Magazine, the voice for the electrical distribution channel, recently published ZEUS Battery Products’ Alkaline Battery Flashlight Comparison Test YouTube video on their website. This time-lapsed video illustrating a series of alkaline batteries used in standard flashlights helps determine... - June 07, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products

ZEUS Battery Products Announces Representative of the Year George Mueller, of GH Mueller, LLC, was recently announced ZEUS Battery Products’ Representative of the Year at EDS 2012, held at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, NV May 8th-May 10th, 2012, honors by ZEUS Battery Products (formerly Power-Cell Battery Products) in recognition of outstanding... - May 17, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products

Premiere Lithium Battery Conference Kicks Off the 2012 Educational Season The Shenzhen International Lithium-ion Battery Summit creates a unique opportunity to learn from the giants of lithium innovation and technology. This important event will bring together a rare conclave of the industry’s most prestigious leaders from around the globe, December 3 to 6, 2011. - October 19, 2011 - Lithium-ion Battery Industry Association of North America

New Identity for Power-Cell Battery Products Power-Cell Battery Products announced today that it is now doing business as ZEUS Battery Products with the new tagline: “Power Your World.” The identity change will make it easier for customers and staff who have been referring to the company by both names until now. “There has been... - May 05, 2011 - ZEUS Battery Products LLC

PowerEdge Lithium Products, LLC Joins Forces with the World's Fastest Radio Controlled Driver Nic Case signs with Team PowerEdge - September 11, 2009 - RC Accessory, Inc

Planar Energy Devices Announces the PowerPlane® MX Battery and Energy Harvesting Demo Kit World’s Smallest, High Capacity, Rechargeable Thin Battery Enters Market. - February 09, 2009 - Planar Energy Devices

Micro Power Electronics, Inc. Acquires SelfCHARGE, Inc. Micro Power Electronics, Inc. announced today that it acquired SelfCHARGE, Inc., a Redmond, WA-based provider of battery chargers, docking stations and battery packs. Micro Power is the global leader in portable power solutions for mission-critical equipment and provides custom battery solutions to leading... - March 01, 2007 - Micro Power Electronics, Inc.