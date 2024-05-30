Scientists from London based UltraCap Ltd., are in the final stages of developing a "green" solid state battery for electric vehicles that they claim will be 40 times lighter than current Lithium-Ion batteries. UltraCap founders, Professor Vladimir Krstic and Nico Van Dongen, say their new battery, the UltraCapacitor, will be able to charge within minutes and that, eventually, a pocket sized version of the battery will bring us one step closer to emission-free transportation. - September 28, 2016 - UltraCap Investment Ltd