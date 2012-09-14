PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Women in power is a strong theme for the upcoming Future Energy Uganda’s opening session on 13 September which features a high-level line-up including the Minister of Energy and Minerals Development, Irene Muloni, and three leading ladies in the region’s energy sector from Power Africa, Siemens... - September 03, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
“In Uganda, Siemens’ primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids. A reliable and extensive power supply system is the fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, economic growth and job creation,” says Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, who is a featured panellist at the upcoming Future Energy Uganda from 13-14 September in Kampala. - August 24, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017. Dr Mutikanga is a featured panelist during a session titled: “What are Uganda’s generation expansion plans.” - August 02, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017.
“The numbers in Uganda’s... - June 29, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
WaveRoller, the breakthrough wave energy device created by the leading wave energy developer, AW-Energy, has received independent performance verification, taking the wave power industry one step closer to commercialization. DNV GL verified that the hydraulic stage of the Power Take-Off (PTO) showed excellent performance and electricity was generated even in very mild conditions of about 1m significant wave height. - February 09, 2014 - AW-Energy Ltd
Finnish wave energy developer, Wello Ltd, has on September the 10th released further test results of the Penguin wave energy converter installed in Orkney, Scotland. The Penguin wave energy converter was redeployed in Orkney in July 2013 after pre-commissioning of the power plant. The Penguin has now... - September 12, 2013 - Wello Ltd.
A Finnish industry delegation, lead by PMI Jyrki Katainen has signed a Memorandum of Understanding of cooperation in the energy sector between Chile and Finland. This agreement includes an initial statement to set up a WaveRoller power plant in Chile as a showcase for wave energy.
The handshake between... - February 03, 2013 - AW-Energy Ltd
AmertechTowerServices, a turnkey cooling tower parts and repair company, was awarded a project to rebuild an eight cell counter flow cooling tower, including replacement of all fill, drift eliminators, and nozzles for a Waste to Energy facility. - September 27, 2012 - AmertechTowerServices, LLC
Finnish wave energy developer, Wello Ltd, has on September the 11th released further test results of the Penguin wave energy converter installed in Orkney, Scotland. - September 13, 2012 - Wello Ltd.
Wave energy developer AW-Energy has announced a successful financing round which brought in commitments of over 9 million USD. The funding breakthrough came close on the heels of the successful deployment of AW-Energy’s proprietary Wave Power Plant, a power-generating array of three WaveRoller... - September 05, 2012 - AW-Energy Ltd
The array of three WaveRoller units has been successfully deployed on 11th of August near Peniche in Portugal. The units were towed to the site in perfect weather conditions and attached to the mooring system already set up in advance.
The sub-sea cable was connected on board and the power transmission... - September 02, 2012 - AW-Energy Ltd
Finnish wave energy developer, Wello Ltd, has on August the 27th released first testing results of the Penguin wave energy converter installed in Orkney, Scotland. - August 29, 2012 - Wello Ltd.
The annual Hydropower Africa conference and exhibition in Cape Town in September will focus on new opportunities in the clean energy sectors such as retrofitting hydropower to current dams and helping the mining industry to use excess water to provide onsite power. - August 15, 2012 - Hydropower Africa
The Penguin wave energy converter is now floating and connected to mooring system in Billia Croo test site. After careful planning the actual installation of the Penguin took only 36 hours. The installation was conducted by a multicat vessel assisted by a harbour tug. - July 04, 2012 - Wello Ltd.
Solar Fusion, one of the UK's largest solar energy companies launches brand new website as a direct response to a significant demand for their services. - June 13, 2012 - Solar Fusion Ltd
Autarco to supply first single brand complete PV solutions in UK. As the solar industry enters a new era, Autarco, an international renewable energy solution company, is the first to supply integrally designed single brand complete PV systems to the UK market. - June 08, 2012 - Autarco
Powercom announced the new under-frequency meter used for Electricity Distribution Grid at the African Utility Week (Johannesburg, South Africa). - May 26, 2012 - Powercom
Hydropower Africa has confirmed the attendance of South African Energy Minister Elizabeth Dipuo Peters at the event in Cape Town in September. - April 25, 2012 - Hydropower Africa
Finnish renewable technology developer, Wello Ltd, has announced its Penguin wave energy converter is ready for full-scale deployment at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, following successful testing. - March 02, 2012 - Wello Ltd.
The smart grid water platform provides utilities with a clear, low risk route to realize all the benefits of upgrading to a smart grid system. - February 29, 2012 - Powercom
Boost to commercialize Wello’s groundbreaking technology to produce sustainable energy from oceans. - January 29, 2012 - Wello Ltd.
A database detailing all microhydro installations in Eastern and Southern Africa will be launched at the upcoming Hydropower Africa conference and exhibition in Johannesburg from 19-23 September. The web-based database will show current developments and provide information while hydropower industry professionals... - August 29, 2011 - Hydropower Africa
Marelli Motori, the global Italian generator giant, will be speaking at the annual Hydropower Africa conference and exhibition taking place in Johannesburg in September. - August 03, 2011 - Hydropower Africa
Small hydropower projects have proven to be major contributors to the electrification of developing countries and Sub Saharan Africa’s small hydro potential still remains largely untapped, says Nicolaas Loretz, project director of Hydropower Africa that is taking place from 19-23 September in Johannesburg. - July 07, 2011 - Hydropower Africa
HydroTech is “bucking the trend” by providing jobs in Nevada’s alternative energy sector. - June 08, 2011 - HydroTech Inc.
PicoTurbine International, a developer of renewable energy educational curriculum and Wind and Solar kits for students from elementary school through college is pleased to announce that it has completed a pilot program with the Boy Scouts of America’s Simon Kenton Council in Columbus, Ohio to teach... - November 24, 2010 - PicoTurbine International
Pfister Energy, a renewable energy design-build firm announced
today that Inc. magazine has ranked the company number 1155 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000. The list represents an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. - October 04, 2010 - Pfister Energy
The “Renewable Electricity Promotion Act 2010” would require the U.S. to get 15% of electricity from renewable sources by the year 2021.
Senators Jeff Bingaman (Dem.- N.M.), Sam Brownback (Rep.- Kan.), Byron Dorgan (Dem.- N.D.), Susan Collins (Rep.- Maine), Tom Udall (Dem.- N.M.), and Mark... - September 25, 2010 - Sterling Alternative Energy Group
Sterling Alternative Energy (Sterling AE) signed an agreement on Tuesday with Chinese government officials for a 2,500-megawatt photovoltaic farm to be built in the Mongolian desert.
Set for completion in 2020, the Sterling AE project is part of an 11,950-megawatt renewable-energy park planned for Ordos... - September 09, 2010 - Sterling Alternative Energy Group
The Government has given Sterling Alternative Energy (AE) the go-ahead to build an offshore wind farm in the UK. Work will start on the 30 turbine Offshore Wind Farm in 2005. Project Manager Victor Fleming said: "This is great news and means we can drive forward our vision of providing clean, renewable... - September 09, 2003 - Sterling Alternative Energy Group