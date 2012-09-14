PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ugandan Energy Minister Irene Muloni Leads a Strong Line-Up of Women in Power at Opening Session of Future Energy Uganda in Kampala Women in power is a strong theme for the upcoming Future Energy Uganda’s opening session on 13 September which features a high-level line-up including the Minister of Energy and Minerals Development, Irene Muloni, and three leading ladies in the region’s energy sector from Power Africa, Siemens... - September 03, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda

Siemens Supports Uganda’s Power Goals with Diamond Sponsorship for Future Energy Uganda in Kampala “In Uganda, Siemens’ primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids. A reliable and extensive power supply system is the fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, economic growth and job creation,” says Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, who is a featured panellist at the upcoming Future Energy Uganda from 13-14 September in Kampala. - August 24, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda

Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited Aims to be the Leading Power Producer in the Great Lakes Region - CEO and Featured Speaker at Future Energy Uganda Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017. Dr Mutikanga is a featured panelist during a session titled: “What are Uganda’s generation expansion plans.” - August 02, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda

Why Uganda is the Next Energy Investment Destination Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017. “The numbers in Uganda’s... - June 29, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda

WaveRoller Obtains External Performance Verification from DNV GL WaveRoller, the breakthrough wave energy device created by the leading wave energy developer, AW-Energy, has received independent performance verification, taking the wave power industry one step closer to commercialization. DNV GL verified that the hydraulic stage of the Power Take-Off (PTO) showed excellent performance and electricity was generated even in very mild conditions of about 1m significant wave height. - February 09, 2014 - AW-Energy Ltd

Wello’s Wave Energy Converter Producing Clean Energy Finnish wave energy developer, Wello Ltd, has on September the 10th released further test results of the Penguin wave energy converter installed in Orkney, Scotland. The Penguin wave energy converter was redeployed in Orkney in July 2013 after pre-commissioning of the power plant. The Penguin has now... - September 12, 2013 - Wello Ltd.

WaveRoller Well Positioned to Pilot Chilean Wave Energy Production A Finnish industry delegation, lead by PMI Jyrki Katainen has signed a Memorandum of Understanding of cooperation in the energy sector between Chile and Finland. This agreement includes an initial statement to set up a WaveRoller power plant in Chile as a showcase for wave energy. The handshake between... - February 03, 2013 - AW-Energy Ltd

AmertechTowerServices Completes Cooling Tower Rebuild Project for Waste to Energy Plant AmertechTowerServices, a turnkey cooling tower parts and repair company, was awarded a project to rebuild an eight cell counter flow cooling tower, including replacement of all fill, drift eliminators, and nozzles for a Waste to Energy facility. - September 27, 2012 - AmertechTowerServices, LLC

Wello’s Wave Energy Converter is Storm Resistant Finnish wave energy developer, Wello Ltd, has on September the 11th released further test results of the Penguin wave energy converter installed in Orkney, Scotland. - September 13, 2012 - Wello Ltd.

WaveRoller Buoyed by Funding Surge – AW-Energy Ltd. Closes $9M Financing Round Wave energy developer AW-Energy has announced a successful financing round which brought in commitments of over 9 million USD. The funding breakthrough came close on the heels of the successful deployment of AW-Energy’s proprietary Wave Power Plant, a power-generating array of three WaveRoller... - September 05, 2012 - AW-Energy Ltd

Calm Seas Carried the WaveRoller: Successful Installation Started the Commissioning Period of WaveRoller The array of three WaveRoller units has been successfully deployed on 11th of August near Peniche in Portugal. The units were towed to the site in perfect weather conditions and attached to the mooring system already set up in advance. The sub-sea cable was connected on board and the power transmission... - September 02, 2012 - AW-Energy Ltd

Wello’s Full Scale Wave Energy Converter Proves to be Successful Finnish wave energy developer, Wello Ltd, has on August the 27th released first testing results of the Penguin wave energy converter installed in Orkney, Scotland. - August 29, 2012 - Wello Ltd.

Hydropower Africa in Cape Town to Focus on New Opportunities in Hydro Industries The annual Hydropower Africa conference and exhibition in Cape Town in September will focus on new opportunities in the clean energy sectors such as retrofitting hydropower to current dams and helping the mining industry to use excess water to provide onsite power. - August 15, 2012 - Hydropower Africa

Finnish Renewable Technology Developer, Wello Ltd, Has on June the 30th Successfully Installed the Penguin Wave Energy Converter to Orkney Waters The Penguin wave energy converter is now floating and connected to mooring system in Billia Croo test site. After careful planning the actual installation of the Penguin took only 36 hours. The installation was conducted by a multicat vessel assisted by a harbour tug. - July 04, 2012 - Wello Ltd.

Solar Fusion Launches New Website in Response to Phenomenal Growth Solar Fusion, one of the UK's largest solar energy companies launches brand new website as a direct response to a significant demand for their services. - June 13, 2012 - Solar Fusion Ltd

Autarco, a New Benchmark for the PV Industry Autarco to supply first single brand complete PV solutions in UK. As the solar industry enters a new era, Autarco, an international renewable energy solution company, is the first to supply integrally designed single brand complete PV systems to the UK market. - June 08, 2012 - Autarco

PowerCom Introduces Under-Frequency Electricity Meters for Distribution Networks. New Demand Response/Load Management Smart Meter Used for Peak Shaving and Peak Leveling. Powercom announced the new under-frequency meter used for Electricity Distribution Grid at the African Utility Week (Johannesburg, South Africa). - May 26, 2012 - Powercom

Hydropower Africa Confirms Energy Minister Dipuo Peters’ Attendance in September Hydropower Africa has confirmed the attendance of South African Energy Minister Elizabeth Dipuo Peters at the event in Cape Town in September. - April 25, 2012 - Hydropower Africa

Wello to Deploy Full Scale Sustainable Energy Converter in Orkney Finnish renewable technology developer, Wello Ltd, has announced its Penguin wave energy converter is ready for full-scale deployment at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, following successful testing. - March 02, 2012 - Wello Ltd.

Powercom Launches WAMBO - Next Generation End to End Smart Water Metering Solution, with Advanced Functionality Helping Water Utilities to Unlock Full Smart Grid Benefits The smart grid water platform provides utilities with a clear, low risk route to realize all the benefits of upgrading to a smart grid system. - February 29, 2012 - Powercom

Wello Appoints Aki Luukkainen as CEO Boost to commercialize Wello’s groundbreaking technology to produce sustainable energy from oceans. - January 29, 2012 - Wello Ltd.

Microhydro Project Database to be Launched at Hydropower Africa in September A database detailing all microhydro installations in Eastern and Southern Africa will be launched at the upcoming Hydropower Africa conference and exhibition in Johannesburg from 19-23 September. The web-based database will show current developments and provide information while hydropower industry professionals... - August 29, 2011 - Hydropower Africa

Marelli Motori Speaking at Hydropower Africa in Johannesburg in September Marelli Motori, the global Italian generator giant, will be speaking at the annual Hydropower Africa conference and exhibition taking place in Johannesburg in September. - August 03, 2011 - Hydropower Africa

Hydropower Africa: Go Small or Go Home Small hydropower projects have proven to be major contributors to the electrification of developing countries and Sub Saharan Africa’s small hydro potential still remains largely untapped, says Nicolaas Loretz, project director of Hydropower Africa that is taking place from 19-23 September in Johannesburg. - July 07, 2011 - Hydropower Africa

Nevada Company Diversifies by Creating "Green" Geothermal Jobs HydroTech is “bucking the trend” by providing jobs in Nevada’s alternative energy sector. - June 08, 2011 - HydroTech Inc.

PicoTurbine International Pilots Renewable Green Energy Education Program with Boy Scouts of America PicoTurbine International, a developer of renewable energy educational curriculum and Wind and Solar kits for students from elementary school through college is pleased to announce that it has completed a pilot program with the Boy Scouts of America’s Simon Kenton Council in Columbus, Ohio to teach... - November 24, 2010 - PicoTurbine International

Pfister Energy Ranks No. 1155 on Exclusive List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000 Pfister Energy, a renewable energy design-build firm announced today that Inc. magazine has ranked the company number 1155 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000. The list represents an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. - October 04, 2010 - Pfister Energy

Sterling Alternative Energy Group Backs the “Renewable Electricity Promotion Act of 2010” The “Renewable Electricity Promotion Act 2010” would require the U.S. to get 15% of electricity from renewable sources by the year 2021. Senators Jeff Bingaman (Dem.- N.M.), Sam Brownback (Rep.- Kan.), Byron Dorgan (Dem.- N.D.), Susan Collins (Rep.- Maine), Tom Udall (Dem.- N.M.), and Mark... - September 25, 2010 - Sterling Alternative Energy Group

Sterling Alternative Energy Group and China: Plan Solar Project Sterling Alternative Energy (Sterling AE) signed an agreement on Tuesday with Chinese government officials for a 2,500-megawatt photovoltaic farm to be built in the Mongolian desert. Set for completion in 2020, the Sterling AE project is part of an 11,950-megawatt renewable-energy park planned for Ordos... - September 09, 2010 - Sterling Alternative Energy Group