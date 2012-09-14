|
Dental Implants, from Helvetic Dental Clinics
Product
The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...
Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table, from Global Decompression
$23,000.00 - Product
2003 Used Axiom DRX9000 $23,000
Lumbar Spinal Decompression
Manual
FREE USA Delivery & Installation
Global Decompression has several used Axiom DRX9000, Accu-SPINA & Triton Traction machines available.
BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...
Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table, from Global Decompression
$9,000.00 - Product
Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table
Includes:
• Chattanooga Triton DTS
• FREE USA & Canada Delivery
• Harnesses & Pillows
• Triton Traction Unit
• Patient...
Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider, from 247 Workspace
Service
247 Workspace offers a selection of high quality conference tables and related furniture at affordable prices. Whatever your conference needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588...
DermaPen - Needling Pen, from Equipmed
Product
DermaPen is much safer and effective in piercing the skin than Needling Rollers. It has a superior effect on collagen and elastin rejuvenation, direct EGF supply into deeper layers of the skin without...
GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems.
It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...
Microsoft Dynamics NAV, from Dynamics West
Product
Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...