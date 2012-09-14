PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Professional & Commercial Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Computer & Computer Peripheral Equipment & Software Merchant Wholesalers
Medical, Dental, & Hospital Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Office Equipment Merchant Wholesalers
Ophthalmic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Photographic Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Helvetic Dental Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest, Hungary
Overseas dental care– Quality care at an affordable price at Helvetic Clinics Helvetic Dental Clinics guarantee the highest quality... 
247 Workspace 247 Workspace Carrollton, TX
247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including... 
Acroprint Time Recorder Company Acroprint Time Recorder Company Raleigh, NC
Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance... 
Anna's, LLC Anna's, LLC Colorado Springs, CO
Anna's is the only manufacturer and retailer of premature infant clothing with patent pending lines of clothing specifically for the 3-6... 
Aztek Computers Aztek Computers Carrollton, TX
Aztek Computers is a leading provider of technology products and services to individuals, businesses, government agencies and educational... 
Bar Code Specialties, Inc. Bar Code Specialties, Inc. Garden Grove, CA
Since 1992, Bar Code Specialties, Inc. has been a value-added reseller whose strength is in the depth of experience of our sales staff,... 
Cartridge Warehouse International, Inc Cartridge Warehouse International, Inc Los Angeles, CA
Cartridge Warehouse International – The Distributor for the Distributor Cartridge Warehouse International, CWI is a wholesale distributor... 
Cartridge World Cartridge World Levittown, NY
Cartridge World is the largest remanufacturer of toner laser and ink cartridges in the world.  We refill cartridges for inkjet and... 
DSI Data Recovery DSI Data Recovery Chatsworth, CA
Drive Solutions Inc. is a supplier of new and early model, hard to find hard drives as well as one of the few quality Data Recovery labs... 
Dynamics West Dynamics West Camarillo, CA
Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. 
Eden Spine, LLC Eden Spine, LLC Altamonte Springs, FL
Eden Spine LLC is a privately held, technology driven, spine organization. The Eden Spine Group is headquartered in Florida, with a wholly... 
Equipmed Equipmed Sydney, Australia
Equipmed was established in 1984 and has grown into a significant, independent distributor of innovative cosmetic, dermatological and disinfection... 
FirewireDirect.com FirewireDirect.com Austin, TX
FirewireDirect.com/Akumen Inc offers one of the most extensive lines of professional storage and peripheral devices covering FireWire,... 
FullOfInk.com FullOfInk.com Fort Washington, Md
Fullofink.com is the premiere website for top quality inkjets and laser toner cartridges. Fullofink.com has just completed a major transformation. 
GizMac Accessories LLC GizMac Accessories LLC Torrance, CA
GizMac Accessories LLC, headquartered in the United States, designs and manufactures creative and innovative rack mount enclosure cabinet... 
Global Decompression Global Decompression Clearwater, FL
Global Decompression has a simple goal: to deliver Used DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression equipment at a lower cost than the manufacturer, provide... 
GPC Medical Ltd. GPC Medical Ltd. New Delhi, India
Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India.  Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest... 
Grandview Medical Supply Grandview Medical Supply Provo, Ut
Grandview Medical Supply is a distributor of medical supplies for hospital, home health care, adult diapers, pediatric, diabetic, mobility/... 
HHC Elements HHC Elements
Home Health Care Scheduling Software, allows you to easily manage your clients, workers, schedules, expirations, clinicals, demographics,... 
Highlander Corporation Highlander Corporation Portland, ME
Highlander, with over 275,000 products from over 650 manufacturers, is one of the leading North American value added distributors of commercial... 
It'$ My Price.com It'$ My Price.com Hollis, NY
www.Itsmyprice.com is has entered the service industry to provide Information Technology (IT) products and electronics to customers that... 
Krishna Plastics Krishna Plastics Ahmedabad, India
Working as Authorised Distributors for many reputed companies from 2 decades. Our product range includes.... * Household items *... 
Mirada Corporation Mirada Corporation TX
There is a new product coming to market in the next few weeks. The latest MP4 Player called the MIRADA will storm the market on or about... 
Name Your Own Price Computers Name Your Own Price Computers Carrollton, TX
Name Your Own Price Computers: NYOP is involved in business of wholesale computers, monitors and computer components and directly deliver... 
Netspider India Netspider India MUMBAI, India
For ICR OCR, Forms Processing, Software Sales, DMS 
Network Technologies Inc Network Technologies Inc Aurora, OH
Network Technologies Inc manufactures keyboard-video-mouse (KVM) and audio/video switches, splitters and extenders for computers (PC, MAC,... 
P. Broda Recharging P. Broda Recharging Cary, NC
Broda Recharging is a supplier of toner, ink, and ribbons for printers, copiers, and fax machines. They have been in the printing supply... 
Priceless Ink & Toner Priceless Ink & Toner Port Charlotte, FL
Priceless Inkjet Cartridge Co. was established in 1998 as a local retailer of imaging and printer supplies along with accessories and replacement... 
Raj Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. Raj Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai, India
Raj Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. [RajInfoSys] is a privately owned company, whose mission is to sell, distribute and support Best of Class... 
Ronelle Ingram Ronelle Ingram IRVINE, CA
Ronelle Ingram is a writer and speaker specializing in the Service Management and Office Machine Industry . Her newest Hardcover... 
SEAT, LLC SEAT, LLC Scottsdale, AZ
Christine Stoffel is the CEO & Founder of SEAT, LLC. SEAT aka Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology, is the ONLY peer-driven... 
StorageMedia.com StorageMedia.com Brea, CA
StorageMedia.com all ready has a successful and widely utilized program for "buy back" and recycling of used data tapes. They... 
Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. Highlands Ranch, CO
Tankar Medical Equipment Inc. provides medical equipment at honest prices. Your business means friendship and trust - at Tankar, we will... 
The Weeks Lerman Group LLC The Weeks Lerman Group LLC Maspeth, NY
Office supplies, printing, advertising specialty and office furniture wholesaler. 
URway Holdings, LLC. URway Holdings, LLC. Saint Petersburg, FL
URway Holdings is a group of dynamic companies dedicated to providing unique solutions for our expanding and evolving digital ecoSystem. 
We Buy Used Tape We Buy Used Tape rancho cucamonga, ca
webuyusedtape buys used data tape libraries. We also offer degaussing, data destruction media redeployment services, and more! We will buy... 
Wolfe Systems Wolfe Systems Colorado Springs, CO
Mouse ATC - the step forward in controller engineering: www.wolfe-systems.com.  The easy natural movements of the Mouse ATC patterned... 
