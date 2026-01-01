Products & Services

Within Professional & Commercial Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Products & Services

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$23,000.00Product

2003 Used Axiom DRX9000 $23,000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual FREE USA Delivery & Installation Global Decompression has several used Axiom DRX9000, Accu-SPINA & Triton Traction machines...

Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table

Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table

Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$43,000.00Product

Model: DRX 9000 Manufacturer: Axiom Worldwide Year: 2006 Condition: Great Price: $43,000

BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE

BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone,...

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$9,000.00Product

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table Includes: • Chattanooga Triton DTS • FREE USA & Canada Delivery • Harnesses & Pillows • Triton Traction Unit •...

Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider

Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider

247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a selection of high quality conference tables and related furniture at affordable prices. Whatever your conference needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at...

Dental Implants

Dental Implants

Helvetic Dental Clinics

Product

The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic,...

DermaPen - Needling Pen

DermaPen - Needling Pen

Equipmed

Product

DermaPen is much safer and effective in piercing the skin than Needling Rollers. It has a superior effect on collagen and elastin rejuvenation, direct EGF supply into deeper layers of the skin...

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear,...

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are...

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically...

GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT

GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Dynamics West

Product

Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries...

Mirada

Mirada

Mirada Corporation

$399.00Product

The Mirada MP4 has retail pricing as follows: 20 Gig HDD $399 40 Gig HDD $469 60 Gig HDD $539 80 Gig HDD $599 These units come standard with the an FM tuner, video camera (rec at 30fps /...

Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA

Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA

Global Decompression

$2,100.00Service

Global Decompression offers the experience and expertise of more than 400 Spinal Decompression moves & installs over the last 5 years. The technicians of Global Decompression have meticulously...

NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE

NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is...

NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE

NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...

North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table

North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table

Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.

$49,000.00Product

Model: Accu-Spina Manufacturer: North American Worldwide Year: 2008 Condition: Outstanding Price: $49,000

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

Formed for the future, Tryten’s Nova Pro combines limitless modularity with timeless simplicity. Designed and manufactured by Tryten, this mobile medical tablet station secures an uninhibited...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

NOVA Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic Plus: Work Surface Tray Supply / Instrument Basket Powered Wipeable JBL Bluetooth Room Speaker/Microphone Hospital...

Nova Pro Point of Care Medical Tablet Station - Includes USB Stethoscope & Software, Headset & ExamC

Nova Pro Point of Care Medical Tablet Station - Includes USB Stethoscope & Software, Headset & ExamC

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Product

NOVA Pro Medical Point of Care Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Premium Medical Tablet Station Plus: PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope PCP-SSP Stethoscope Filtering Software USB Echo Cancelling...

Office Chair Provider

Office Chair Provider

247 Workspace

Service

Looking to furnish your entire office for less? Are you interested in discount office chairs or are you looking to stretch your dollar further with used office chairs? We have a huge selection of...

Office Cubicle Provider

Office Cubicle Provider

247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a wide selection of high quality office cubicles at affordable prices. Whatever your needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588 to speak with a...

Office Desk Provider

Office Desk Provider

247 Workspace

Service

Office desks that work with your individual space and fit your budget are not always easy to find. At 247 Workspace, we offer both modern and traditional designs and a wide variety of sizes and...

PCP-SSP In-Band Telemedicine Stethoscope Software - For Use with PCP-USB Stethoscope Only

PCP-SSP In-Band Telemedicine Stethoscope Software - For Use with PCP-USB Stethoscope Only

MobilDrTech, Inc.

$165.00Service

PCP-SSP - Single User Software License - Perpetual Use - No Recurring Fees In-Band Solution Simple, Easy to Use Interface - No Technical Training Required Integrates into Audio Channel of Existing...

PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope

PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope

MobilDrTech, Inc.

$489.00Product

The PCP-USB telemedicine stethoscope features a single head design with amplification and Piezo sensing microphone imbedded in the chestpiece. Also imbedded in the chestpiece are analog to digital...

PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM

PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

HE PERFX-2™ is a low profile Polyvalent Polyaxial Pedicle Screw System with rigid rod for spinal fusions and dynamic rods for dynamic stabilization indications, specifically designed to perfect...

PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System

PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

Eden Spine’s new dynamic posterior stabilization system, the PERFX-2™, is the result of 15 years of clinical and biomechanical research with dynamic devices. Mourad B. Mokhtar, with the...

RAID Fire wire FireWire800 eSATA SATA

RAID Fire wire FireWire800 eSATA SATA

FirewireDirect.com

Product

FirewireDirect.com/Akumen Inc offers one of the most extensive lines of professional storage and peripheral devices covering FireWire, FireWire 800, SATA | eSATA, SCSI-320U and Fibre. All products...

Reception Desk Provider

Reception Desk Provider

247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a number of options in lobby and reception furniture, as well as all other types of furnishings you may need for your office. We bring you the highest quality reception desks...

Sphere810 - Hair Removal Laser

Sphere810 - Hair Removal Laser

Equipmed

Product

Sphere810 - Hair removal Laser Sphere 810 is the high powered 810nm diode laser for permanent hair removal. More enhanced power provides shorter pulse width so that it reduces patients’ pains.

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA

Global Decompression

$675.00Product

These are excellent Harnesses that are made from High Strength fabric. Each harness is hand made and includes quality velcro. Includes • Small, Medium & Large Lower Harness • Medium...

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$35,000.00Product

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System...

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$35,000.00Product

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System...

Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$32,000.00Product

FREE USA Shipping & Installation!! The Axiom DRX9500 is the industry leader in Cervical Only Spinal Decompression. Global Decompression is proud to bring you this DRX-9500 Cervical Spinal...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$21,000.00Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 • 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Lumbar Spinal...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$21,000.00Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual,...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$40,000.00Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX 9000C System, FREE USA Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX9000C • 12 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Cervical & Lumbar...

Used Office Furniture Provider

Used Office Furniture Provider

247 Workspace

Service

If you are looking for used office furniture for your office or other type of workspace, 247 Workspace offers a large selection from used office chairs to used office cubicles. Buying items such as...

WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY

WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the foraminal height.

WELLEX Interspinous Technology

WELLEX Interspinous Technology

Eden Spine, LLC

Product

www.edenspine.com The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the...

White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board

White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board

Krishna Plastics

Product

White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board

XRackPro2 Noise Reduction Enclosure Cabinet for Rack Mount Equipment

XRackPro2 Noise Reduction Enclosure Cabinet for Rack Mount Equipment

GizMac Accessories LLC

Product

RackPro2 Rack Mount Noise Reduction Enclosure Cabinet XRackPro2 is a rack mount enclosure cabinet specifically designed for noise reduction and mobility. Rack mount computer servers and RAID...

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