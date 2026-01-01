Products & Services
Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table
Global Decompression
$23,000.00Product
Axiom Worldwide DRX9000 -- Used Spinal Decompression Table
Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.
$43,000.00Product
BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table
Global Decompression
$9,000.00Product
Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider
247 Workspace
Service
Dental Implants
Helvetic Dental Clinics
Product
DermaPen - Needling Pen
Equipmed
Product
Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope
MobilDrTech, Inc.
Product
Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera
MobilDrTech, Inc.
Product
GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
Microsoft Dynamics NAV
Dynamics West
Product
Mirada
Mirada Corporation
$399.00Product
Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA
Global Decompression
$2,100.00Service
NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
North American Medical Accu-Spina (2008) -- Used Spinal Decompression Table
Tankar Medical Equipment Inc.
$49,000.00Product
Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013
MobilDrTech, Inc.
Product
Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013
MobilDrTech, Inc.
Product
Nova Pro Point of Care Medical Tablet Station - Includes USB Stethoscope & Software, Headset & ExamC
MobilDrTech, Inc.
Product
Office Chair Provider
247 Workspace
Service
Office Cubicle Provider
247 Workspace
Service
Office Desk Provider
247 Workspace
Service
PCP-SSP In-Band Telemedicine Stethoscope Software - For Use with PCP-USB Stethoscope Only
MobilDrTech, Inc.
$165.00Service
PCP-USB Telemedicine Stethoscope
MobilDrTech, Inc.
$489.00Product
PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
RAID Fire wire FireWire800 eSATA SATA
FirewireDirect.com
Product
Reception Desk Provider
247 Workspace
Service
Sphere810 - Hair Removal Laser
Equipmed
Product
Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA
Global Decompression
$675.00Product
Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table
Global Decompression
$32,000.00Product
Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table
Global Decompression
$40,000.00Product
Used Office Furniture Provider
247 Workspace
Service
WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
WELLEX Interspinous Technology
Eden Spine, LLC
Product
White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board
Krishna Plastics
Product
XRackPro2 Noise Reduction Enclosure Cabinet for Rack Mount Equipment
GizMac Accessories LLC
Product