FEATURED ITEMS
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 33
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
B2B Contact Data & Data Services, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$1,500.00 - Service
Target Group Provisioning
Our proprietary list provisioning process converges our 50+million count B2B database with other credible contact data sources and with social media for the most accurate and...
B2B Social and Media Engagement, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$1,500.00 - Service
Drive Genuine Demand from LinkedIn, PRWeb, other B2B Social Media
High-Impact-Prospecting has long experience in leveraging LinkedIn, PRWeb and other B2B social networks, both for its own benefit as well...
Build Services, from digital-telepathy Inc.
Product
Website design
Website redesign
eCommerce
Web Standards design (w3c compliant, XHTML/CSS)
Web 2.0 design (.CSS, Flash, HTML)
Programming (.PHP, .NET, .ASP, AJAX, mySQL, .JS)
Web Standards
Logo and...
Content Creation, Marketing Automation, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$2,500.00 - Service
Content Creation for Your Marketing Automation Tool
The first true step in building out a lead nurture program in a marketing automation solution is to create the content which will drive the ongoing...
Contextual Marketing/Advertising, from Tout Media, Inc.
Service
Contextual advertising has been getting a lot of attention in the press lately. The main reason for this is because of its effectiveness. Compared to other online, and traditional, ad targeting methods,...
CRM consulting, from Harris Technology
Service
The Harris Technology Professional Services Group is committed to ensuring your CRM investment delivers business results. From design, development and deployment our group will work closely with you to...
Email Marketing, from Tout Media, Inc.
Service
Tout Media offers cost-effective email marketing solutions for eCommerce sites, direct marketers, or any company that is ready to drive traffic to its site. Tout Media guarantees that as an advertiser,...
Email marketing platform, from MailTalk
Product
MailTalk™ is a professional marketing platform that help companies get into real digital dialogue with their customers using emails and newsletters.
Forget about monologue and irrelevant information...
Email Marketing System, from Apricot Hosting Solutions
$0.00 - Service
Apricot Hosting's easy to use Email Marketing is the leading web-based email marketing service used by over 75,000 small businesses and associations. With Apricot eMarketing, you can create email newsletters...
Email Marketing, Lead Nurture, from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)
$2,500.00 - Service
Want to drive a targeted B2B audience to a hosted form so they can request a demo or a trial of your solution or service? Need to regularly and reliably deliver eNewsletters to your subscriber base? H-I-P’s...
