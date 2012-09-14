Bitrix Site Manager - Enterprise Edition , from Bitrix

$1,990.00 - Product

The all-purpose solution for successful business. The Bitrix Site Manager Enterprise Edition offers a wide range of features to organize the site team development, manage dealer net and develop e-commerce.

Bitrix Site Manager - Professional Edition , from Bitrix

$990.00 - Product

A Solid Foundation For the Corporate Web Site. The Bitrix Site Manager Professional Edition provides the technological basis to develop an up-to-date web site. The Professional Edition enables to launch...

Bitrix Site Manager - Small Business Edition , from Bitrix

$899.00 - Product

Special solution for small business. Bitrix Site Manager Small Business edition is the special solution for small and medium scale companies. Small Business edition enables launching an E-shop with...

Bitrix Site Manager - Standard Edition , from Bitrix

$499.00 - Product

The Bitrix Site Manager Standard Edition is a popular product edition including all the tools needed to manage an interactive Web project. The Standard Edition ships in two versions: MySQL/OracleXE/MSSQL...

Bitrix Site Manager - Start Edition , from Bitrix

$199.00 - Product

The Bitrix Site Manager Start Edition is an up-to-date content management system (CMS). The Start Edition allows users to either launch a new corporate web site, or more efficiently manage an existing...

CloudBacko Lite , from CloudBacko Corporation

$9.00 - Product

CloudBacko Lite backup software is designed for backing up files in Windows PC and Mac to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported backup...

CloudBacko Pro , from CloudBacko Corporation

$39.00 - Product

CloudBacko Pro backup software is designed for backing up virtual machines and databases to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported...

ConQuest CMS , from Silkfort Technologies

$0.00 - Product

Conquest is a comprehensive Web Content Management System that enables organizations to create and manage content once and re-use it in multiple sites, intranets and extranets. Conquest lets the business...

Deep Six Web Content Filtering , from TPP Limited

$0.00 - Product

Deep Six is a Web Content Filtering solution and is set to become the defacto solution for both the Education and corporate sector alike. Using a series of cutting edge technologies Deep Six is significantly...